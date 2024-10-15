Warwick Powell's Substack
What's been achieved at the 79th UNGA?
Radio Panel Show
Oct 15
Warwick Powell
12
Ishiba to test Washington and Asia
New and old challenges in a time of turbulence
Oct 14
Warwick Powell
29
Sovereignty and Regional Soft Power in Doubt
Questions about Australia's unresolved identity in the 21st century
Oct 8
Warwick Powell
19
China's Rise
A discussion about the Chinese economy, its historical trajectories and patterns
Oct 5
Warwick Powell
18
September 2024
Asia Pacific Security
Interview with Global Times around the Shangri-La Summit (May-June 24)
Sep 30
Warwick Powell
21
Mearsheimer's Blindspots
The limitations and dangers of realism
Sep 22
Warwick Powell
105
Dedollarisation or Currency Multipolarity
In conversation with Lena Petrova
Sep 17
Warwick Powell
16
Emerging trade wars?
Interview with Bong Xin Ying (CNA - Singapore): responses from Warwick Powell
Sep 16
Warwick Powell
20
Will China take the bait?
A discussion with Pascal Lottaz and Susanne Weigelin-Schwiedrzik.
Sep 9
Warwick Powell
21
Global Tectonic Shifts
The Taiwan Question, global transformations and sovereignty
Sep 9
Warwick Powell
16
Global conflict symptom of underlying economic transformations
Discussion with Geopolitics and Empire
Sep 6
Warwick Powell
8
Future world order?
In discussion with SL Kanthan
Sep 6
Warwick Powell
10
