Warwick Powell's Substack

Warwick Powell's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kathleen McCroskey's avatar
Kathleen McCroskey
4h

Yes, “in an ideal world.” Yet we have only one world, only one chance to keep it survivable, yet a multitude of ways to diminish all prospects for a livable future. The recent Putin/Xi conference on building a new security architecture for the world was a great start, working toward “an ideal world” in which all cooperate for the betterment of all, without any nation interfering in the affairs of others. Repairing this bigger picture helps enable all these other goals of the List.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Warwick Powell · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture