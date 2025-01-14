Editor's Note:

According to a recent Global Times survey across 46 countries, nearly 80 percent of respondents expressed optimism about China's development prospects, with over 90 percent anticipating sustained economic growth over the next decade. This is one of the findings in this global public survey with the largest scale, the largest sample size, and the most comprehensive and in-depth questionnaire designed since the founding of the People’s Republic of China that seeks to answer questions related to China and its development from a global viewpoint. The Global Times has invited domestic and foreign experts to comment on and explore the broader implications of these findings, seeking to provide readers with an in-depth analysis and fresh perspectives on China's evolving role in the international community. This is the second piece of the series.

