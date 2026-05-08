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Leon Liao's avatar
Leon Liao
2d

This is a very useful way to frame the question. The key distinction is between the ability to create disruption and the ability to convert disruption into durable energy dominance.

I especially agree with the China-related part of the argument. China is vulnerable to oil and gas chokepoints, but it is not a passive price-taker in a static energy order. Its response is increasingly systemic: diversified crude sourcing, deeper ties with Russia and the Gulf, strategic reserves, long-term contracts, refinery flexibility, accelerated electrification, and the rapid build-out of domestic renewable and grid infrastructure.

So each external energy shock also strengthens the political and industrial logic for reducing dependence on the old hydrocarbon order.

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Kathleen McCroskey's avatar
Kathleen McCroskey
2d

The core of U.S. Hegemony is to be able to tell any country whether or not they can buy energy, and if allowed, from whom. https://kathleenmccroskey.substack.com/cp/195947990

Will EU be able to refill gas storage before winter? In a cold winter, U.S. is already short gas. https://theuaob.substack.com/p/the-brittle-fracture-arrives-why "Their goal is the cheap denial of exergy to their peer competitors—namely, the highly leveraged, export-dependent manufacturing bases of Eurasia."

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