Preface: This short assessment provides a sober, data-driven evaluation of whether current global oil and LNG disruptions position the United States for global energy dominance. It examines physical, chemical, economic and market realities while addressing uneven regional impacts from attacks on Russian refineries and the larger Middle East / Hormuz crisis. The analysis indirectly addresses the aligned claims of both American triumphalist narratives and theories of U.S. hegemony preservation or energy domination, and finds neither convincing. The point isn’t that the U.S. may not, or doesn’t, harbour such plans; it’s that realities render such plans fantastic. Some implications of strategic failure are flagged.

U.S. kidnapping Venezuela’s president and securing American control of that country’s oil; increasing incidence of attacks on Russia’s Black Sea oil refineries and storage facilities; American and European piracy on the high seas; and now, the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz blockade. American triumphalists and critics of U.S. foreign policy are agreed that all these events are held together by a common thread: a grand strategy, of multiple dimensions, for the U.S. to become the world’s energy superpower, to recover and consolidate primacy and to contain China. In the end, it’s always about China, right?

The presupposition of strategic coherence — anchored by common or allied objectives — is sufficient, on these interpretations, to render American strategy complete. The ends rationalise and cohere around a set of means. Yet, this is not an entirely persuasive line of reasoning for the simple reason that coherence of objectives, even when there are associated actions, does not necessarily make a plan viable. Thus, the U.S. may well have a coherent plan but this does not mean its means-end calculus is correct. The analysis that follows shows that whatever the putative objectives, whatever the hypothesised coherence of a master plan, the reality and geography of oil and gas sector structures, resource availability, industrial capabilities, chemistry and thermoeconomic systemic flux, the means-end gambit is not at all coherent. One doesn’t have to ask whether there is or isn’t a coherent master plan; what’s needed is an analysis of the conditions of its execution. Whether or not there is a master plan, or whether the U.S. political and economic elite harbour primacy preservation ambitions, is somewhat immaterial if market and sector structural conditions don’t support the hypothesis. They may indeed have such plans, probably do, but the proof of the pudding is always in the eating.

The discussion addresses the oil and LNG sectors separately, before drawing things together.

Oil

Scale of Disruptions

The Middle East/Hormuz crisis of 2026 has produced the larger shock, with multi-million barrel per day losses at peaks and disruption of roughly 20% of global seaborne oil trade. This has driven significant price volatility. Russian refinery and export infrastructure attacks have generated more contained net effects. Russia has adapted by rerouting exports, which limits the overall global volumetric impact while accelerating eastward shifts and creating notable regional imbalances. Global oil demand stands at approximately 100–105 million barrels per day, with 2026 forecasts revised downward due to elevated prices.

Russia: Disruptions, Adaptations and Regional Effects

Much of the recent narratives point to the impact of Ukrainian attacks on Russian refineries, particularly on the Black Sea. For triumphalists, this is seen as a massive boost to America’s relative importance in global oil and for the hegemony theorists, this is accounted for as part of an orchestrated attack on non-US energy states. Even if the attacks are orchestrated and supported by U.S. intelligence, their significance in the global scheme of things should not be over-estimated.

Russia operates approximately 38–48 major refineries in addition to many smaller facilities, with total nameplate primary distillation capacity of roughly 6.3–6.8 million barrels per day. The Tuapse refinery on the Black Sea coast, has a capacity of about 240,000 barrels per day (roughly 3.5–4% of Russia’s total refining capacity). This export-oriented facility produces diesel, fuel oil and naphtha. Repeated Ukrainian strikes in 2026 have caused outages, fires and reduced operations at Tuapse and nearby ports.

Gross offline capacity has periodically reached 15–20% or higher, with some snapshots approaching 38–40% idle when maintenance is included. Net throughput fell sharply in April 2026 to approximately 4.69 million barrels per day — a 16-year low since December 2009. This represented a drop of roughly 600,000–630,000 barrels per day (around 11–12%) from typical March 2026 levels of about 5.3 million barrels per day. These reductions contributed to Russian crude production cuts of 300,000–400,000 barrels per day in April. Russia has mitigated some losses through spare idle capacity inherited from the Soviet era, increased crude exports, and repairs slowed by sanctions. Repeated targeting of the same sites has prolonged downtime.

Attacks on export terminals temporarily removed up to 40% of export capacity in March peaks before easing to around 20%. Russia has accelerated its shift toward Arctic and Pacific routes, including the Kozmino terminal via the ESPO pipeline system and the Northern Sea Route. Although these routes face bottlenecks and seasonal constraints, they have supported growing Asia-bound volumes. In the first quarter of 2026, China and India absorbed approximately 90% of Russian crude exports (China roughly 48–51%, India 37–38%), while direct EU imports remained minimal. (I will address the Arctic in more detail in a future essay.)

This eastward pivot has strengthened Russia’s position in Asia. China has consistently ranked as the top buyer, with significant year-on-year growth in imports of discounted Urals and ESPO blends. India continues large-scale processing in its refineries. Singapore has emerged as a key hub, recording sharp increases in Russian fuel oil imports for bunkering and transshipment, while Malaysia’s Petronas has negotiated direct crude purchases. Broader Southeast Asian interest from countries such as the Philippines, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Thailand has also risen. These developments enhance Russia’s economic and diplomatic ties in key growth markets, even at discounted prices.

Regional impacts remain uneven. Europe faces greater vulnerability to refined product tightness, particularly diesel and jet fuel, due to historical reliance and post-sanctions reshuffling, resulting in higher sourcing costs. Asia is better positioned to absorb discounted Russian crude and products through its own refining capacity and trading hubs. Globally, the net volumetric effect of Russian disruptions stays below 1% of world demand, largely offset by increased crude exports. Put plainly, the impacts of attacks on Russian capacity is effectively a pin-prick in terms of the global state of play.

Share

U.S. Export Contributions to the Global (Non-U.S.) Market

The United States satisfies most of its domestic refined product demand internally. Its exports therefore supply the rest of the world. Crude oil exports have reached record levels of 5.2–6.44 million barrels per day in recent peaks, while refined product exports average around 7 million barrels per day. This has occurred as strategic reserves have been drawn down. The U.S. is an importer of crude oil, necessary for refinery balancing to achieve the product output mix necessary for domestic requirements. Usually, the U.S. is a net importer of crude. Combined crude and product exports often total 12–14 million barrels per day or more. U.S. crude exports represent roughly 5–6.5% of global demand. These volumes provide meaningful flexibility, especially to Asia and Europe, but they remain far from dominant.

Key Constraints on U.S. Leverage

Several structural factors limit U.S. leverage.

Geologically, the Permian Basin — the main engine of recent growth — is maturing, with Tier 1 locations depleting and production shifting to lower-productivity acreage. Economically, full-cycle breakevens sit in the mid-$60s per barrel and trend higher for marginal wells, while diminishing energy return on energy invested raises the real cost of each incremental barrel. Capital discipline continues to prioritise shareholder returns over aggressive volume growth. Oil corporations in the U.S. have so far rejected or resisted political pressure to increase output. Chemically, light sweet U.S. shale crudes suit gasoline production but mismatch many global refineries configured for heavier, sourer grades from the Middle East, Russia or Venezuela.

Domestically, high pump prices (national averages of $4.06–$4.24 per gallon in April 2026; reportedly rising to as high as $8 in California and $6 in Chicago) have increased household costs and contributed to demand destruction. Middle East disruptions have also driven sharp rises in fertiliser prices (see map above), pressuring the U.S. farm sector through higher input costs and tighter margins. Reports in Forbes estimate that some 70% of American farmers cannot afford to plant their crops this year. These domestic effects generate political and economic headwinds that could offset any potential external gains. How they play out in the midterm elections (November 2026) remains to be seen.

LNG

We can now turn briefly to the situation in the LNG market.

The recent disruptions to Qatari LNG production and shipping — stemming from Iranian attacks on Ras Laffan facilities in March 2026 — have created a significant supply shock in global liquefied natural gas markets. Qatar, traditionally accounting for around 18-20% of global LNG trade (roughly 77-80 million tonnes per annum pre-disruption), saw approximately 17% of its export capacity (about 12-13 mtpa) knocked offline, with repairs potentially taking 3-5 years. Combined with effective disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz affecting broader Middle East flows (up to ~20% of global LNG), this created an immediate gap.

U.S. exporters have stepped in effectively in the short term. Between January and April 2026, U.S. LNG exports reached a record 32.15 million tonnes, up 28% year-on-year. This surge more than offset the estimated 6.93 million tonne decline from Qatar in the same period. Global seaborne LNG exports still hit a new high of just over 149 million tonnes for the period (+6% YoY), with the U.S. playing a key balancing role.

Pre-disruption, in 2025, the U.S. had already become the world’s largest LNG exporter with record volumes around 111 million tonnes, representing roughly 25% of global trade. Post-disruption, its share has risen further. In the Jan-Apr 2026 window, the U.S. accounted for a record portion of the elevated global total, with annualised run-rates and peak utilisation pushing effective market share into the 28-35% range in affected periods — approaching or hitting around one-third in some analyses. Facilities have run near or above nameplate capacity, with feed gas flows averaging ~18.9 Bcf/d year-to-date and peaking higher.

This has been a commercial boon for U.S. producers and exporters. Higher international spot prices (driven by tightness) have widened spreads versus the U.S. Henry Hub benchmark, incentivising maximum output. Europe, in particular, has absorbed a large share of US volumes — often 60%+ of US exports and up to 60% of Europe’s own LNG imports in early 2026 data — solidifying American LNG as a structural replacement for Russian pipeline gas.

However, significant constraints limit further near-term expansion and undermine notions of “global energetic hegemony.” US liquefaction capacity, while the world’s largest and most flexible, faces physical bottlenecks. Current peak export capacity sits around 18-19 Bcf/d. Terminals are already operating at very high utilisation rates (often 95%+ during peaks), leaving limited headroom without new optimisations or phased ramps.

Key limitations include:

Maintenance and seasonal factors: Scheduled turnarounds, plus reduced efficiency during Gulf Coast summer heat (affecting cooling and operations), cap upside;

Feed-gas and pipeline constraints: While shale production is robust, takeaway capacity from key basins (e.g., Permian) and delivery to terminals has limits; and

Loading/unloading and shipping: Terminal berth availability, vessel scheduling, and global shipping dynamics add friction. New capacity additions in 2026 (e.g., Corpus Christi Stage 3, Golden Pass initial trains, and Plaquemines ramps) provide incremental relief but ramp gradually and won’t transform the picture overnight.

EIA forecasts for 2026 average US LNG exports around 17.0 Bcf/d — strong growth but not an unlimited surge. Projections see the U.S. share rising toward ~33% by the end of the decade with further projects, but this is incremental, not monopolistic.

Europe is the clearest area of US influence. With long-term contracts and destination-flexible cargoes, US LNG has Europe “well and truly within the control” of American exporters in the near-to-medium term. European reliance has grown substantially post-2022, and disruptions have accelerated it. However, even here, diversification persists via remaining Norwegian pipeline gas, other LNG suppliers (Australia plus rerouted volumes), and demand-side responses. Europe continues pursuing energy security through multiple avenues, not total US dependence. Whether European economies can successfully diversify remains to be seen.

Globally, the picture is far more fragmented. Asia — historically a major buyer of Qatari LNG — has felt acute pressure but sources from Australia (a steady ~19-20% supplier), Malaysia, Russia, Indonesia, and others go some way to alleviating the stress. Buyers maintain portfolios with long-term contracts and spot flexibility; they are not forced into exclusive “Buy American” arrangements. China, in particular, has geopolitical and pricing reasons to diversify away from heavy U.S. reliance. Global LNG trade remains multipolar, with Australia, a recovering Qatar (partial restarts possible), Russia, and smaller players ensuring alternatives exist. Indeed, data indicates that Russian gas exports for 2026 to date increased by 8.6% compared to the same period last year.

LNG itself is only one component of the global energy mix. Natural gas (pipeline and LNG) competes with oil, coal, renewables, nuclear and emerging alternatives. The U.S. is a top oil producer and refined products exporter, but its share of global oil trade and refined product markets remains modest (often in single digits for many categories). OPEC+, Russia, and other producers retain massive influence over crude markets. Claims of coercive power through energy dominance overlook this broader fungibility and buyer diversification strategies. Disruptions raise prices and create opportunities for flexible suppliers like the U.S., but markets adjust via rerouting, demand destruction (e.g., fuel switching in Asia), efficiency gains and new supply investments.

Overall Assessment

Perspective and proportions clearly matter. While U.S. LNG suppliers have increased global market share to around 33-35% of late, the reality is that when we render LNG and oil to the common denominator of joules we see that LNG trade energy content is approximately 9-12% of global oil consumption. Global oil consumption is on the order of ~2 × 10^20 kJ annually. Global LNG trade is roughly 2.2 × 10^19 kJ — or about 1/10th the scale. Oil markets are vastly larger in absolute energy throughput. In terms of global primary energy share on conventional measurement basis, oil comprises ~32-34%, total natural gas ~25%, with LNG as a subset of gas (~5-8% of total fossil energy or less). Put plainly, when it comes to oil and gas (and LNG as a subset), global energy is about oil far more than it is about gas.

So, firstly, disruptions to the global oil market are unlikely to enable durable U.S. energy domination.

While the United States benefits from temporary export opportunities and higher prices, multiple structural limits — including the scale of global demand, production constraints, quality mismatches, rising marginal costs and domestic pressures — prevent it from cheaply or indefinitely filling large supply voids. Russia’s successful eastward pivot, particularly deepened ties with China, India, Singapore, Malaysia and broader Southeast Asia, further diffuses power and creates new interdependencies. Impacts of attacks on Black Sea refineries are in volume terms relatively minor. Naval interdictions are also minor, and as the conflict in the Persian Gulf shows, the U.S. navy cannot act unconstrained. The truncation of the so-called Operation Freedom, after two days, also suggests limits to American naval power. China’s own de-risking over the past two decades, coupled with its central role in accelerated global electrification (see figure above, showing the spike in demand for Chinese green technology since the beginning of March), also suggests that in the medium term, oil’s relative importance in energy terms will continue to decline.

As for LNG, we can say that U.S. LNG exporters are indeed “making hay while the sun shines.” The Qatar outage has enabled record volumes, higher revenues and an elevated market share approaching one-third in the current tight environment. This demonstrates the agility of U.S. shale-linked LNG and its value as a swing supplier. Yet physical constraints — terminal utilisation nearing practical limits, maintenance, seasonal effects and gradual new capacity — mean this cannot expand dramatically in the near term. Long-term growth is expected, but even at 30-35%+ of LNG, it falls well short of global dominance, particularly in the broader context of global primary energy mix. Europe feels the strongest pull, yet even there it is not absolute. Across the wider energy landscape, US LNG leverage is real but far from hegemonic.

Narratives framing recent geopolitical events as a deliberate strategy to “force everyone to buy American gas” overreach the evidence. Commercial gains in LNG markets amid supply shocks are clear, but the data reveals a competitive, adjusting global market rather than unilateral control. Buyers retain choices, constraints bind all suppliers and energy security imperatives drive ongoing diversification. The U.S. energy export boom strengthens its position, particularly in Atlantic LNG flows, but does not deliver the coercive global dominance some claim. Markets, as always, prove more resilient and multipolar than absolutist interpretations suggest.

Triumphalist narratives overstate unilateral U.S. control and misunderstand the scale and structure of global energy systems, while “grand chessboard” theories overlook real-world frictions and unintended consequences such as stronger Russia-Asia links, elevated European energy costs and domestic U.S. pain. They also misunderstand relative scale, which ultimately dwarfs the impact of any single nation’s oil production and refining capacities. So, while it is conceivable that the U.S. is pursuing its interventions with a mind to transforming the global energy system in its favour, the reality of market size, composition, fundamental thermoeconomics and ongoing structural change simply means these plans are fantasies.

Neither the American triumphalists nor the “grand plan” critiques are persuasive. To harbour ambitions is one thing, even if the ambitions are coherent; to have access to, or be able to marshall the, relevant resources to close the ambition-outcomes / means-ends gap is another. The real world is messier and actually more fragmented. The U.S. is actually not as important in global markets, let alone omnipotent, as these analysts often presume. This does not mean that targeted nations should not be wary; I am sure they are. They aren’t without agency or capacity, and we witness this daily as well. Furthermore, this does not mean that there won’t be intensified conflict, particularly as the strategy for energy domination fails to deliver on the ambitions. Failure has a habit of leading to escalations and double down whenever it comes to Washington’s ambitions. Indeed, we are likely to see more rather than less incidence of conflict, including a rising number of dirty interventions, sabotage, terrorist attacks and such like, as the foundations of American and the political west’s dominance continue to ebb away.

These are some of the monsters of the interregnum.