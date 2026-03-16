Preface: my book, Thermoeconomics in a Time of Monsters, is now available on Amazon. It is available as a Kindle ebook, or as a paperback or hardback. It’s an experimental book in a number of ways. For one, I’ve chosen to self-publish. Academic publishing these days involves long lead-times and also render the book financially out of reach of many / most people. I wanted to avoid that this time around. Let’s see how this process works. Secondly, the style of the book tries to straddle something with robust scholarship foundations on the one hand, with readily accessible ideas and content on the other. I hope this works. Time will tell. Meanwhile, here’s a bit of an explanation as to why I wrote it, and what its core ideas are.

“The old world is dying, and the new world struggles to be born: now is the time of monsters.”

Antonio Gramsci wrote those words from prison in the early 1930s as fascism rose over the ruins of the old European order. Almost a century later, they describe our moment with uncanny precision. The post-1945 order is fracturing. Sanctions that were meant to isolate Russia only accelerated the search for alternatives to SWIFT and the dollar. My own country, Australia, and others watched the 2025 trade war with China expose the fragility of dollar dominance. Artificial intelligence promises miracles while data centres devour electricity at a scale that makes grid planners lose sleep. Asset prices float ever higher on oceans of credit, even as real wages stagnate for many and productive investment in the West struggles to keep pace.

For more than three decades I have lived at the intersection of these realities - first as a student of Chinese Marxist political economy, then as an adviser in the Queensland government, later building data systems and models in private industry, and more recently developing blockchain-enabled supply chains platforms across Asia and other parts of the global south, and now as someone who has spent years watching how material flows, information and money actually move in the real world. What I saw convinced me that the usual explanations - geopolitics, ideology, personalities, or “decoupling” - miss the foundational story. The turbulence we are living through is fundamentally energetic and thermodynamic; it is grounded the materiality of our existence. That is why I wrote Thermoeconomics in a Time of Monsters.

The book is not a polemic about China or a requiem for American power, though they are both brought to the table to illustrate and examine key themes. It is an attempt to rebuild political economy on the only foundation that ultimately matters: the laws of thermodynamics. Energy cannot be created or destroyed, only transformed. In any system, entropy - the drift toward disorder - always increases unless fresh low-entropy energy is continuously imported and waste expelled. Human societies are open systems that must do exactly that if they are to feed people and fuel machines, reproduce themselves, and generate the surpluses that allow complexity to grow. Successful societies are those that master negentropic interventions: they renew their energy systems, improve the efficiency with which energy is turned into useful work, and build institutions that keep the whole metabolic process coherent.

I call the framework Systemic Exchange Value, or SEV for short. It restores the classical distinction between use value and exchange value, but grounds both in energy rather than labour-time or subjective utility. Use value is energetic-material capability - the capacity of labour power, fixed capital, intermediate inputs and final goods to transform matter and energy. Exchange value is the claim on those future transformations, expressed through endogenous money and financial instruments. Information is neither magically negentropic (as Claude Shannon suggested) nor neutral; it is itself an energetic artefact. Viable information reduces systemic friction and entropy; unviable information is expensive noise that can accelerate decline.

Money, in this view, is not a veil over barter. It is an endogenous claim on future energetic potential, created when banks or states extend credit to mobilise resources today. Fictitious capital - debt, derivatives and ultimately, asset bubbles - is not a moral failing but a structural necessity in monetary production systems. It allows investment to precede realisation. Yet when claims outrun the system’s capacity to validate them through real energetic transformation, instability follows. Energy Return on Energy Invested (EROEI) becomes the pivotal metric of whether a society is winning or losing its struggle against entropy.

I did not arrive at this overnight. Back in 1990, while finishing my honours thesis on Chinese Marxist theories of the market under socialism, a colleague from the oil and gas industry dropped a casual remark that lodged in my mind for thirty-five years: there is a fixed amount of energy in the universe, and what we call “value” is ultimately that energy. Steve Keen’s pithy line later crystallised it: “Capital without energy is a statue; a person without energy is a corpse.” My practical work designing blockchain systems for cross-border supply chains reinforced the intuition. I saw, day after day, how material transformation flows and payment flows are two sides of the same circuit, bridged by information. Reduce turnover time, improve information symmetry, and you accelerate the realisation of capital. Marx’s schemas of reproduction were not abstract theory; they were lived operational reality.

Thermoeconomics in a Time of Monsters tries to integrate these threads into a single coherent frame. Part 1 develops the theoretical architecture. I show how Sraffa’s production schemas, Leontief’s input-output logic and Kondratiev long waves can be animated by thermodynamic concerns. Supply chains become the meso-level object that links macro dynamics to concrete energetic transformation. Profit is re-conceived as a claim on system liquidity, wages as the other side of that liquidity, and household savings as a residual rather than a precondition. The price structure of the economy, I argue (drawing on recent work by Galbraith and Chen), maps the underlying energy-efficiency landscape: high-EROEI goods are energetically abundant and cheaper; low-EROEI goods are scarce and dearer.

The later parts apply this lens to the real world. China’s developmental experience emerges not as an anomaly or a puzzle but as a remarkably coherent negentropic political economy. Investment is treated as the autonomous driver of demand, expanding capacity ahead of consumption and generating real wage growth through competitive markets and price stability. Industrial chains are (consciously) designed for systemic coherence and EROEI augmentation. When fictitious capital in real estate threatened to run away, regulators deliberately deleveraged the sector - without triggering the contagion that crippled the West in 2008. The supposed “mystery” of high household savings dissolves once you see savings as the residual of a system that delivers rising material living standards while keeping capacity utilisation high. Structural transformation, visible in 2025 profit-by-industry data, is not “involution” but the deliberate shifting of liquidity toward sectors that improve production coefficients and energetic efficiency.

By contrast, the United States displays the classic symptoms of advanced entropy. Hyper-financialisation has made fictitious capital expansion not just dominant but systemically required. Claims on future value have decoupled from the material capacity to generate that value. Mature energy systems face declining EROEI, yet institutional and political lock-in slows the shift to higher-return alternatives. The AI boom, for all its promise, is energetically voracious once you examine the entire stack - chips, algorithms, data centres and above all, electricity. When assessed holistically, the efficiency gains are less impressive than headlines suggest, especially when compared with China’s more integrated approach to computation, software-hardware co-design and low-cost renewable electricity.

Drawing on Giovanni Arrighi’s cycles of accumulation, I argue that we are witnessing the autumn phase of American hegemony, but with a thermodynamic twist. Financialisation is the rational response to saturating productive opportunities, yet it deepens the very contradictions it seeks to postpone. Liquidity injections can paper over balance-sheet fragility for a while, but they accelerate de-materialisation. Without addressing the energetic substrate, the system risks what I call “fictitious capital psychosis” - a condition in which the expansion of claims becomes an end in itself, detached from any realistic prospect of validation through real transformation.

None of this is deterministic. Social formations, institutions and political choices still matter enormously. Negentropic renewal is always possible. The question is whether a given regime of accumulation has the coherence, legitimacy and institutional capacity to undertake it at the required scale and speed. China’s model, for all its imperfections, appears better adapted to the thermodynamic imperatives of the twenty-first century. The West’s, particularly the United States, faces deeper structural impediments - vested interests in legacy energy systems, political polarisation and the self-reinforcing logic of financial dominance.

I wrote this book as an act of intellectual bricolage, drawing on classical political economy, systems dynamics, information theory and my own practical experience. It is not heavily footnoted in the conventional academic style; it is meant to be read, argued with, and used. I hope it will be of interest to political economists, China scholars, policymakers, supply-chain practitioners, and anyone trying to make sense of why the world feels so unsettled.

The stakes are not abstract. The interregnum we inhabit will be defined by who secures reliable high-EROEI energy, who builds resilient and information-efficient supply chains, who governs the viability of information rather than letting it become noise, and who manages liquidity without succumbing to fictitious capital excess. Climate change, AI proliferation, and the reconfiguration of global trade only sharpen these pressures. Old economic models - equilibrium thinking, marginal utility and money as an exogenous constraint - are ill-equipped for this moment. Thermoeconomics reconnects political economy with material reality and gives us a language to discuss what is actually at stake.

I do not claim to have written the last word. Far from it. The book is exploratory, for me, the first attempt to bring these threads together. It is a bridgehead to a research program. I invite readers to test the framework and extend it. I am, however, convinced that without a thermodynamic sensibility we will continue to misdiagnose the monsters around us and, worse, prescribe remedies that only feed them.

In the end, every functional society still faces the same ancient requirement: food for people and fuel for machines. Everything else - finance, technology and geopolitics - must serve that metabolic imperative or eventually fail. Thermoeconomics in a Time of Monsters is my attempt to remind us of that truth and to offer a conceptual toolkit for navigating the transition. The monsters are real, but they are not invincible. Understanding the energetic foundations of our world is the first, necessary step toward conscious renewal.