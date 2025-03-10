Context: This essay continues my recent re-engagement with aspects of game theory as a way of thinking about system dynamics as the world continues to evolve in multipolar directions. This piece is a more abstract examination of how agents framing the world affects the ways in which agents make decisions about strategic actions. In part, this is a critical reflection on core ontological assumptions contained in mainstream ‘realist doctrine’, which usually takes a series of assumptions about actor world framing as exogenous a priori givens. If, however, how actors frame the world is an endogenous feature of the system itself, then an entirely different set of dynamics ensues. This helps explain why China, for instance, persists in resisting the American framing of the ‘game’ in adversarial terms, and why those who insist in an adversarial framing are prone to seeking to sabotage collaboration.

Aspects of international relations have often been addressed through the lens of game theory, or at the very least through concepts that lean heavily on game theory. Dominant conceptual ‘realist’ approaches, which presuppose certain notions of actor rationality, are particularly notable in this respect. In this context, the world is assumed to comprise a range of actors, whose interactions presuppose that each actor ‘rationally’ pursued their own ‘national interest’, which is understood to be power maximisation (as a means to survival), and that power maximisation is by definition a zero sum game as power resources are scarce.

What constitutes national interest, and often the ‘means-end’ construct - is taken as an exogenous ‘given’. As such, we have important epistemological and ontological presuppositions about the nature of the world itself, in which the way that actors frame their interests are ontological a priori.

Yet, if this presupposition is suspended and we take the notion that how actors frame the world is an endogenous system feature, efforts by actors to pursue strategies premised on one set of framings not shared by others is likely to undermine the ontological presuppositions upon which such strategies are based. In other words, realist assumptions are not ontological a priori, but are in fact endogenous variables that are vulnerable to the framings and subsequent behaviours of other game actors.

This essay explores the issue of endogenous game framing and its implications on system dynamics, utilising key conceptual insights from game theory. In some ways, it builds on a more specific critical reflection of what I have previously described as Mearsheimer’s blindspots. Mearsheimer is one of today’s most prominent ‘realists’ and engaging with his concepts and arguments is instructive.

The upshot of this present essay is that it shows that conventional realist presuppositions are at best a special case, not the general case; that actor framings as endogenous game features are determinative of behaviour probabilities; and that the zero sum normative predictions of conventional realism do not define all possibilities. Rather, it shows how a collaborative equilibrium can trump a zero sum competitive equilibrium, but that takes persistent efforts in the face of efforts to destroy the foundations of collaboration.

The essay is mainly conceptual or abstract in nature, though any reasonably well-informed reader will be able to see how its reasoning could apply to understanding issues of contemporary geopolitics and international relations.

Game Parameters

The base game is defined by the following set of core parameters. There are multiple actors, up to 200 actors, of varying sizes. There are five large actors, 30 medium actors and the rest are small actors. One of the big actors insists on framing the game in terms of major actor competition, to the extent of framing some of the other major actors as adversaries. This first large actor then proceeds to build up its resources and seeks to curtail the others. In this framing, the first large actor assumes that the other large actors are rivals, and the goal is to maximise its own resources and influence at the expense of others. This game framing can be described as “great power competition” in which one actor ‘winning’ can only be done so at the ‘expense of the others’.

But, the other actors refuse to play by this same framing and instead frame the overall game as one of perpetual consensus building in a quest for optimal win-win outcomes. Framing can be understood as a form of ‘meta-game strategy’, where actors attempt to define the rules, payoffs, and interactions in a way that favours their own objectives.

We thus have a dynamic wherein the meta game framing is an endogenous game parameter, rather than an exogenous fixed a priori variable. Within game theoretic terms, the way a game is framed can significantly influence the strategies and outcomes.

Section 1: Strategic Interdependence

The success of the first actor’s framing depends on the ‘strategic responses’ of the other actors. If the other major actors accept the adversarial framing, they will engage in competitive behavior, leading to a ‘Nash equilibrium’ where all actors are locked into a competitive dynamic. However, if the other actors reject the adversarial framing and instead pursue cooperation, the first actor’s framing loses its validity. The game then shifts to a ‘cooperative equilibrium’, where actors work together to achieve mutually beneficial outcomes.

The outcome of the game depends on the ‘strategic interdependence’ of the actors. No single actor can unilaterally determine the nature of the game; it requires the alignment or misalignment of strategies among all actors. (This is the kind of multipolarity that has been conceptualised by the Chinese, and by the Russians who draw on notions of ‘indivisible security’.)

Coordination and Equilibrium

The first actor’s framing relies on ‘coordination’ among the other actors to sustain the competitive dynamic. If the other actors coordinate around a different framing (e.g., consensus-building), the competitive framing collapses. This can be seen as a ‘battle of focal points’ (Schelling points), where different actors try to establish their preferred framing as the dominant one. The outcome depends on which framing gains traction and becomes the ‘shared understanding’ of the game. Framing is therefore an endogenous feature of the game itself, rather than being an exogenous ontological a priori condition.

The concept of ‘focal points’ explains how actors converge on a particular equilibrium based on shared expectations. In this case, the equilibrium shifts depending on which framing becomes the focal point for the majority of actors.

Power Dynamics and Payoffs

The first actor’s attempt to frame the game as great power competition is likely driven by its desire to maximise its own ‘payoff’ (e.g., resources, influence). However, this strategy is only effective if the other actors respond in kind. If the other actors prioritise ‘collective payoffs’ (e.g., through consensus-building), the first actor’s strategy becomes less effective, and its relative power may diminish.

The ‘payoff structure’ of the game is not fixed but depends on the strategies chosen by the actors. The first actor’s framing assumes a specific payoff structure (zero-sum), but the other actors can redefine the payoffs to reflect a more cooperative dynamic.

Prisoner’s Dilemma and Collective Action

The situation can be likened to a ‘multi-player Prisoner’s Dilemma’, where each actor faces a choice between cooperation and competition. The first actor is attempting to push the game toward a competitive equilibrium, while the other actors are trying to shift it toward a cooperative equilibrium. The challenge for the other actors is to overcome the ‘collective action problem’ and coordinate their strategies to achieve a cooperative outcome. The first actor would seek to prevent the others from coordinating their strategies, and would typically do so via so-called ‘divide and conquer’ strategies.

In a Prisoner’s Dilemma, the dominant strategy for individual actors is often to defect (compete), but collective welfare is maximised through cooperation. The other actors’ success in reframing the game depends on their ability to overcome this dilemma and align their strategies. In the Prisoner’s Dilemma, the dilemma exists because the actors don’t know what the other actors may choose to do. However, when information can be shared (in other words, the game enables communications between actors), then the barrier to coordination and collaboration that underpins the Prisoner’s Dilemma can be overcome.

Long-Term Dynamics and Reputation

Over time, the first actor’s framing may lose credibility if it fails to gain traction among the other actors. This could damage its ‘reputation’ and reduce its ability to influence future games. Conversely, the other actors may build a reputation for cooperation, reinforcing the consensus-building framing and making it more difficult for the first actor to reintroduce a competitive dynamic.

Reputation and repeated interactions play a crucial role in shaping long-term outcomes. Actors who consistently pursue cooperative strategies can create a ‘self-reinforcing equilibrium’ that sustains the consensus-building framing. Stable and predictable behaviours are central to the building of confidence.

Section Summation

The scenario illustrates how the framing of a game can shape strategic interactions and outcomes. The first actor’s attempt to impose a competitive framing is contingent on the responses of the other actors. If the other actors reject this framing and instead pursue cooperation, the competitive framing collapses, and the game shifts to a cooperative equilibrium. This dynamic highlights the importance of ‘strategic interdependence’, ‘coordination’, and ‘reputation’ in game theory.

Framing is an endogenous game variable. In essence, the nature of the game is not determined by a single actor with exogenous a priori characteristics, but emerges from the interplay of strategies and framings adopted by all actors.

Section 2: Prisoner’s Dilemma, again

The Prisoner’s Dilemma was mentioned earlier as a key consideration of game dynamics given the game theoretic frame adopted for this exercise. This section explores the Prisoner’s Dilemma in more detail.

The Prisoner’s Dilemma is a classic example of how lack of communication and incomplete information can lead to suboptimal outcomes. When actors cannot communicate, they are forced to make decisions based on assumptions about others’ behavior, which often leads to a defection equilibrium (e.g., both prisoners betraying each other). However, when communication is introduced, the dynamics of the game change significantly, opening the door to coordination, collaboration, and potentially optimal collective outcomes.

Communication and Coordination

In the Prisoner’s Dilemma, the inability to communicate forces actors to act in isolation, often leading to mutual defection. However, if actors can communicate, they can negotiate, make promises, and establish trust, which increases the likelihood of cooperation.

In the base scenario painted at the outset, the smaller and medium actors reject the ‘great power competition’ framing and instead pursue consensus-building as a form of communication and coordination. By aligning their strategies and signaling their commitment to cooperation, they create a shared understanding of the game that undermines the competitive framing.

Communication transforms the game by allowing actors to align expectations and reduce uncertainty about others’ behavior. This can shift the equilibrium from a non-cooperative outcome to a cooperative one.

Background Knowledge and Trust

Even without direct communication, actors can rely on background knowledge of each other’s preferences, behaviours, and reputations to make informed decisions. For example, if actors have a history of cooperation, they may be more likely to trust each other and choose cooperative strategies. In our base scenario, the smaller and medium actors’ decision to reject the adversarial framing may be based on their knowledge of each other’s preferences for win-win outcomes. This shared understanding acts as a substitute for direct communication and facilitates coordination.

Common knowledge and shared beliefs about other actors’ strategies can serve as a foundation for cooperation, even in the absence of explicit communication. This is often modelled in game theory using concepts like common prior assumptions or cultural norms.

Repeated Interactions and Reputation

In a one-shot Prisoner’s Dilemma, defection is the dominant strategy. However, in repeated interactions, actors have an incentive to cooperate to maintain their reputation and avoid retaliation in future rounds. In the base scenario, the smaller and medium actors’ commitment to consensus-building can be seen as a strategy for fostering long-term cooperation. By consistently pursuing win-win outcomes, they build a reputation for cooperation, which reinforces the cooperative equilibrium and makes it harder for the large actor to sustain its competitive framing.

Repeated interactions introduce the possibility of reciprocity and reputation-building, which can sustain cooperation even in games that would otherwise lead to defection.

Collective Action and Institutional Frameworks

When actors can communicate and coordinate, they can also establish institutional frameworks (e.g., rules, norms, agreements) to enforce cooperation and punish defection. These frameworks reduce the temptation to defect and increase the likelihood of optimal collective outcomes. In the base scenario, the smaller and medium actors’ consensus-building approach could lead to the creation of such frameworks, further solidifying the cooperative equilibrium and marginalising the competitive framing.

Institutions, however imperfect, act as commitment devices that help actors overcome collective action problems by aligning individual incentives with collective goals.

The Role of Leadership and Focal Points

In games with multiple actors, leadership and focal points play a crucial role in coordinating behavior. A leader or a group of actors can propose a framing or strategy that others adopt, creating a shared understanding of the game. In the base scenario, the smaller and medium actors’ rejection of the competitive framing and their embrace of consensus-building can be seen as an attempt to establish a new focal point for the game. If successful, this reframing can shift the equilibrium away from competition and toward cooperation.

Focal points and leadership are critical in coordination games, where multiple equilibria are possible, and the outcome depends on actors’ ability to converge on a shared strategy.

Optimal Collective Outcomes

The probability of achieving optimal collective outcomes depends on the degree of alignment among actors’ preferences, their ability to communicate and coordinate, and their shared understanding of the game. In the base scenario, the smaller and medium actors’ background knowledge of each other’s preferences for win-win outcomes increases the likelihood of cooperation. By rejecting the competitive framing, they create a self-reinforcing dynamic that leads to better collective outcomes. Optimal collective outcomes are more likely when actors have aligned incentives, shared knowledge, and mechanisms for coordination.

Section Summation

The key takeaway is that communication and coordination fundamentally change the nature of strategic interactions. In the absence of communication, actors are forced to rely on assumptions and background knowledge, which can lead to suboptimal outcomes like those in the Prisoner’s Dilemma. However, when actors can communicate, they can align their strategies, build trust, and establish institutional frameworks that support cooperation.

In the base scenario, the smaller and medium actors’ rejection of the competitive framing and their embrace of consensus-building demonstrate how communication and coordination can shift the equilibrium toward more optimal collective outcomes. This dynamic highlights the importance of shared understanding, reputation, and institutional design in shaping the nature of the game.

Section 3: Disruption versus Cooperation

The dynamics of the game involve a tension between disruption and cooperation, and how actors adapt over time to resist disruptive strategies.

The First Actor’s Incentive to Disrupt

The first actor, framing the game as ‘great power competition’, has a strong incentive to disrupt communication and coordination among the other actors. By sowing distrust and fostering a divide-and-conquer dynamic, the first actor can weaken the collective ability of the other actors to resist its competitive framing.

Disruption strategies might include:

Spreading misinformation to create uncertainty about others’ intentions.

Exploiting existing rivalries among the other actors to prevent them from forming a united front.

Undermining institutional frameworks that facilitate cooperation (e.g., by withdrawing from agreements or blocking consensus-building efforts).

Disruption is a form of strategic sabotage, where the first actor seeks to alter the payoff structure of the game in its favour by increasing the costs of cooperation for the other actors.

Divide-and-Conquer as a Strategy

The first actor’s goal is to prevent the other actors from coordinating around a cooperative equilibrium. By creating distrust and fragmentation, the first actor ensures that the other actors remain in a competitive dynamic, which aligns with its framing of the game. This strategy is particularly effective if the other actors have pre-existing divisions or asymmetric interests that can be exploited.

Divide-and-conquer relies on asymmetric information and fragmented incentives. It works best when the other actors lack the means to communicate effectively or to align their strategies.

The Other Actors’ Realisation and Resistance

Over time, the other actors may learn from the first actor’s disruptive strategies and recognise that cooperation is in their collective interest. This realization can lead to:

Increased communication to counteract misinformation.

Strengthened institutional frameworks to enforce cooperation and punish defection.

Formation of coalitions to resist the first actor’s divide-and-conquer tactics.

Once the other actors understand that the cooperative outcome is superior to the competitive one, their desire to resist the first actor grows. This resistance can take the form of collective action, reputation-building, and strategic alignment.

Learning and adaptation are key features of repeated games. As actors gain experience, they update their strategies to counteract disruptive behavior and move toward more stable, cooperative equilibria.

The Role of Trust and Reputation

Trust is a critical factor in overcoming disruption. If the other actors can build trust among themselves, they can resist the first actor’s attempts to sow discord. Trust can be fostered through:

Transparent communication to reduce uncertainty.

Reciprocal actions that demonstrate commitment to cooperation.

Reputation-building to signal reliability and deter defection.

The first actor’s disruptive strategies become less effective as trust among the other actors grows.

Trust acts as a social mechanism that reduces the costs of cooperation and increases the costs of defection. It is a key component of self-enforcing agreements in repeated games.

The Emergence of Counter-Strategies

As the other actors become wiser to the first actor’s tactics, they may develop counter-strategies to maintain cooperation. These could include:

Information-sharing networks to detect and counteract misinformation.

Commitment devices (e.g., treaties, agreements) to bind actors to cooperative behavior.

Punishment mechanisms to deter defection and enforce collective norms.

These counter-strategies make it harder for the first actor to sustain its disruptive efforts.Counter-strategies are a form of institutional design that stabilizes cooperative equilibria by altering the incentives for defection.

The Long-Term Equilibrium

In the long run, the game may reach a new equilibrium where the other actors successfully resist the first actor’s disruptive strategies and sustain a cooperative dynamic. This equilibrium is characterised by:

Stronger communication and coordination among the other actors.

Reduced influence of the first actor’s competitive framing.

Higher collective payoffs from cooperation.

The first actor may eventually find it too costly to continue its disruptive efforts and may be forced to adapt to the new equilibrium.

The long-term equilibrium reflects the balance of power and the costs of disruption. If the other actors can sustain cooperation, the first actor’s ability to disrupt diminishes.

Implications for the First Actor

If the other actors successfully resist the first actor’s strategies, the first actor faces a strategic dilemma:

Continue disruption: This becomes increasingly costly and less effective as the other actors adapt.

Adapt to cooperation: The first actor may need to abandon its competitive framing and participate in the cooperative equilibrium to avoid isolation.

The first actor’s choice depends on the relative costs and benefits of these options.

The first actor’s strategy is ultimately constrained by the strategic environment created by the other actors’ responses.

Section Summation

The interplay between disruption and cooperation in your scenario highlights the dynamic nature of strategic interactions. Initially, the first actor has a strong incentive to disrupt communication and coordination among the other actors to sustain its competitive framing. However, as the other actors learn and adapt, they develop counter-strategies to resist disruption and foster cooperation. Over time, this can lead to a new equilibrium where cooperation prevails, and the first actor’s ability to disrupt is diminished.

This dynamic underscores the importance of learning, trust-building, and institutional design in shaping the outcomes of strategic games. It also illustrates how power asymmetries can be challenged and reshaped through collective action and adaptation.

Section 4: Perseverance Matters

As a result of these dynamics, it is entirely rational for the other actors to persevere in the face of aggressive disruption from the first actor. This perseverance is not just a moral or ideological stance but a strategically sound response rooted in game theory and rational decision-making.

Long-Term Payoffs of Cooperation

The other actors recognise that the cooperative outcome (win-win consensus-building) offers higher long-term payoffs than the competitive outcome (great power competition). By persevering, they aim to shift the game toward a cooperative equilibrium, which maximises collective welfare. Even if the first actor’s disruption creates short-term costs, the long-term benefits of cooperation outweigh these costs.

Rational actors prioritise long-term gains over short-term losses, especially in repeated interactions where cooperation can be sustained over time.

Costs of Defection

If the other actors succumb to the first actor’s disruption and adopt competitive strategies, they risk falling into a suboptimal equilibrium (e.g., a Prisoner’s Dilemma-style defection trap). This would harm their individual and collective interests. By resisting disruption, the other actors avoid the downward spiral of mutual defection and maintain the possibility of achieving better outcomes.

Defection may seem tempting in the short term, but its long-term costs make cooperation the more rational choice.

Collective Action and Strength in Numbers

The other actors derive strength from their numbers and collective action. While the first actor may be large and powerful, the combined resources and coordination of the smaller and medium actors can offset its disruptive influence. By working together, the other actors can dilute the impact of the first actor’s strategies and create a more balanced power dynamic.

Collective action transforms the game by altering the balance of power and creating synergies that individual actors cannot achieve alone.

Learning and Adaptation

Over time, the other actors learn from the first actor’s disruptive tactics and adapt their strategies to counteract them. This learning process makes them more resilient and better equipped to sustain cooperation. For example, they may develop information-sharing mechanisms to detect misinformation or establish reputation systems to punish defectors.

Learning and adaptation are key features of evolutionary game theory, where strategies evolve over time in response to changing conditions.

Trust and Reputation

By persevering in the face of disruption, the other actors build trust and reputation among themselves. This trust reinforces their commitment to cooperation and makes it harder for the first actor to sow discord. Trust also reduces the transaction costs of cooperation, making it easier to achieve collective goals.

Trust and reputation are self-reinforcing mechanisms that stabilize cooperative equilibria and deter defection.

Institutional Frameworks

The other actors can establish institutional frameworks (e.g., agreements, norms, rules) to formalise their cooperation and protect it from disruption. These frameworks act as commitment devices that bind actors to cooperative behavior. For example, they might create monitoring systems to detect and punish defection or dispute resolution mechanisms to address conflicts.

Institutions provide the structural foundation for sustained cooperation by altering the incentives and constraints faced by individual actors.

Resilience Against Disruption

The other actors’ perseverance demonstrates resilience against the first actor’s disruptive strategies. This resilience sends a signal to the first actor that its tactics are ineffective, which may discourage further disruption. Over time, the first actor may realise that the costs of disruption outweigh the benefits and may be forced to adapt to the cooperative equilibrium.

Resilience is a form of strategic deterrence that discourages disruptive behavior by increasing its costs.

The First Actor’s Dilemma

As the other actors persevere and strengthen their cooperation, the first actor faces a strategic dilemma:

Continue disruption: This becomes increasingly costly and less effective as the other actors adapt.

Adapt to cooperation: The first actor may need to abandon its competitive framing and participate in the cooperative equilibrium to avoid isolation.

The first actor’s rational choice depends on the relative costs and benefits of these options.

The first actor’s strategy is ultimately constrained by the strategic environment created by the other actors’ responses.

Section Summation

The other actors’ perseverance in the face of the first actor’s disruption is not only rational but also strategically optimal. By prioritising long-term payoffs, building trust, and establishing institutional frameworks, they create a self-reinforcing cooperative equilibrium that maximises collective welfare. This dynamic demonstrates how rational actors can overcome disruptive strategies through learning, adaptation, and collective action.

In essence, the other actors’ perseverance is a winning strategy that shifts the game from a zero-sum competition to a positive-sum collaboration, ultimately undermining the first actor’s disruptive efforts and creating a more stable and beneficial outcome for all.

Some Concluding Observations

This exercise shows that framing matters. Competing framings can drive very different behavioural possibilities and outcomes. It also suggests that conventional realist presuppositions about actor rationality being exogenously given and ontologically stable are problematic, to the extent that it is possible to conceptualise actors framing the world in different ways, thereby leading to different kinds of behaviours. Feedback loops reinforce alternative framings.

This then leads, as I have argued in the essay on Mearsheimer’s blindspots, to disrupting presuppositions about means-ends dynamics. Even if all actors are driven to pursue a similar / same objective, it is now possible to conceive how different actors may frame the objective through different lenses, and see alternative ways of achieving - or at least pursuing - their aims.

Lastly, if for realists the claim is that there is ‘no higher authority’ to which actors can appeal, my argument here is that there is no need to appeal to a higher authority (which is a presupposition that comes to the table through a frame that sets up the worldly human order with a Divine overlord), when the authority is to be found in the interactions and agreements reached by parties themselves. They are the authority and the authority is given life through the actual work of interaction, dialogue and statecraft. Once this is conceded as a logical possibility, then claims about global affairs as being ontologically invariably Hobbesian and anarchic cannot be sustained.