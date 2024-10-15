The 79th session of the UN General Assembly has convened in New York City. Facing a fragmented world of conflicts and crises, leaders have gathered together to discuss issues that matter to our planet. The session has adopted a ‘Pact for the Future’ with the purpose of linking nations in tackling challenges ranging from climate change and artificial intelligence to escalating conflicts and increasing inequality and poverty. Yet the gathering fell short of reaching consensus on the Ukraine crisis or the Gaza conflict, two of the most pressing issues of our time.



What are the notable achievements at this year's UNGA? What are China's positions on critical issues such as AI?

I joined program host Liu Kun, Dr. Lee Pei May, Assistant Professor of Political Science at the International Islamic University Malaysia and Dr. Wang Huiyao, President of the Center for China and Globalization to explore these and other issues.

The program can be listened to from this link.