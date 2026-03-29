Preface: when I began writing Thermoeconomics in a Time of Monsters, I didn’t exactly have in mind the outbreak of the war against Iran. Yet, the book and its core propositions are, clearly, entirely relevant as one lens through which we can grasp the magnitude of the war and its historical context. This short essay seeks to situate the war against Iran specifically within the thermoeconomics frame. The book is available on Amazon here.

Geopolitical conflict is usually narrated in the language of strategy, ideology or national interest. Wars are explained through security dilemmas, miscalculation or the ambitions of leaders. Yet such explanations, while not wrong, often remain at the level of appearances. Beneath them lies a more fundamental dynamic: the energetic conditions that make complex industrial societies possible in the first place.

A thermoeconomic perspective begins from a simple premise. Modern economies are not primarily monetary systems, nor even production systems in the abstract. They are energy transformation systems. Industrial civilisation depends upon continuous flows of high-density energy to sustain production, logistics, agriculture and the vast infrastructures of everyday life. For over a century, this system has been organised around hydrocarbons - oil and gas - as its dominant energetic foundation.

Within this framework, geopolitical tensions - including those surrounding Iran - can be understood as expressions of deeper structural pressures within what might be called systems of energetic valorisation. These systems do not merely allocate resources; they organise the very conditions under which economic activity can reproduce itself over time.

At the heart of the current moment lies a quiet but profound shift: the gradual decline in the Energy Returned on Energy Invested (EROEI) of incumbent hydrocarbon systems. Early oil extraction yielded extraordinary energy surpluses. Today, the picture is different. The most accessible reserves have largely been depleted, and new production increasingly relies on more complex, capital-intensive and energetically costly methods.

This does not mean that hydrocarbons are disappearing. On the contrary, global production remains substantial. But it does mean that the energetic surplus available to sustain the broader system is under pressure. More energy - and more capital - must be reinvested simply to maintain existing levels of output. The margin for expansion narrows. Fragility increases.

Crucially, this dynamic does not need to be consciously recognised in order to exert its effects. Here, an unexpected philosophical parallel becomes useful.

In the work of G. W. F. Hegel, history advances through what he called the “cunning of reason”: individuals pursue their own particular interests, yet unwittingly realise a broader rational process. Marx famously inverted this idea. For Marx, it is not Reason that guides history, but material conditions - especially the organisation of production - that assert themselves “behind the backs” of social actors.

Thermoeconomics extends this inversion further still. What we observe today is not the cunning of reason, but something closer to a cunning of entropy.

There is no need for policymakers, executives or citizens to think in terms of EROEI or thermodynamic limits. Declining energetic returns translate themselves into economic and political pressures regardless. Rising extraction costs appear as inflationary tendencies. Tighter energy margins manifest as declining profitability or increased reliance on credit expansion. Supply constraints emerge as geopolitical “risks”.

Actors respond to these pressures, but they do not control their underlying logic. The system moves, as it were, as a fundamental substrate in which human agency is connected and intrinsically embedded. That’s nature at work.

As these pressures intensify, systems of accumulation tend to respond in two broad ways. The first is internal: attempting to reorganise production, invest in new technologies, and build alternative energetic infrastructures. There are distributional dimensions to this, which create either entropy acceleration feedback loops or which can prolong things by way of effective negentropic mediation. The second is external: securing access to higher-quality energy resources elsewhere while limiting rivals’ access to the same.

It is this second dynamic that brings Iran into focus.

Iran possesses some of the world’s largest conventional hydrocarbon reserves, including vast oil deposits and the South Pars gas field. These resources remain relatively attractive in energetic terms compared with many newer, more complex sources of supply. But Iran’s significance is not only geological. It is also geographical.

Situated at the crossroads of Eurasia, Iran is a potential hub in emerging continental energy and trade networks. Its integration into institutions such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation and BRICS signals the possibility of deeper alignment with a Eurasian economic system increasingly centred on infrastructure connectivity and industrial coordination.

Such an integration would have far-reaching implications. For decades, global energy flows have been structured around maritime routes, with strategic control exercised through naval dominance and chokepoints. A more integrated Eurasian system, with Iran as a key node, could gradually reconfigure these patterns toward continental corridors less dependent on maritime control.

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From a thermoeconomic standpoint, the persistent pressure placed on Iran can thus be interpreted not merely as a matter of regional politics or nuclear concerns, but as part of a broader effort to shape the architecture of energy flows in a period of systemic transition.

Yet the deeper logic lies not in strategy alone, but in constraint. As domestic energetic systems in the U.S. face declining returns, and as institutional and political conditions complicate rapid internal transformation, entropic pressures build. Reorganising an entire energy system - shifting from hydrocarbons to renewables, electrifying transport, rebuilding grids and industrial processes - is an immense undertaking. It requires time, all sorts of resources, coordination and social stability.

Where such negentropic preparation is insufficient or blocked, systems seek relief elsewhere.

This is what might be called thermodynamic imperialism: the externalisation of energetic constraints through the securing of resources, the restructuring of global flows, and, in its most extreme forms, coercion and conflict. It is not necessarily driven by conscious design. Rather, it emerges as the path of least resistance for systems unable to fully reorganise internally under conditions of stress.

History offers many precedents. Control over energy resources has long been intertwined with geopolitical power. But under contemporary conditions, the dynamic becomes more acute. The global resource frontier is tightening. The energy transition is underway but incomplete. Financial systems, through credit expansion, can temporarily mask underlying energetic constraints, but cannot eliminate them.

The result is a system in which tensions accumulate.

Importantly, this process tends to become more brutal where domestic renewal proves most difficult. Political fragmentation, institutional inertia and entrenched interests can slow the relative expansion of alternative energy systems. In such contexts, externalisation intensifies. Securing access to resources abroad, or preventing others from doing so, becomes a substitute for internal transformation.

Violence, in this sense, is not simply a failure of diplomacy. It can be an emergent property of systems under thermodynamic strain.

This brings us to the defining challenge of the present: managing the transition from one energetic regime to another without triggering systemic breakdown.

Renewable energy systems - solar, wind and associated electrified infrastructure - offer a pathway toward a different energetic configuration. But building this system requires enormous upfront investment and, paradoxically, continued reliance on hydrocarbons during the transition. The old system must, in a sense, resource and energise the construction of the new.

This creates a narrow corridor for successful transformation. Energy flows must remain sufficiently stable to support the transition, even as the long-term trajectory shifts away from hydrocarbons. Disruptions, whether through conflict, underinvestment or geopolitical fragmentation, risk destabilising both regimes simultaneously.

Different societies are navigating this challenge in different ways. Among major economies, China has pursued an aggressive strategy of building renewable capacity, electrifying transport and developing advanced manufacturing ecosystems tied to the new energy economy. These efforts can be understood as a systematic attempt to accumulate negentropic capacity, so as to prepare materially for a post-hydrocarbon world. There are many drivers for this policy orientation, including energy security, energy cost efficiency, a commitment to decarbonisation, a need to reduce air pollution and the like.

Others remain more deeply entangled in the incumbent system, facing greater difficulty in reorganising their domestic energy and industrial structures. For them, the temptation - or compulsion - to externalise pressures may be stronger. The tensions surrounding Iran thus illuminate more than a regional conflict. They reveal the contours of a broader thermoeconomic transformation. The struggle is not only over resources, but over the timing, structure and control of the transition itself.

In this light, the analogy with Hegel’s “cunning of reason” returns in a transformed guise. History is still moving through the actions of individuals and states pursuing what they frame to be their own interests. But there is no guarantee of rational resolution, no hidden teleology guiding events toward harmony.

Instead, there is the cunning of entropy: the quiet, persistent pressure of energetic constraints reshaping the behaviour of systems, often without their full awareness, and sometimes with violent consequences. And on the other side, human social organisations’ attempts at negentropic intervention to sustain complexity, maintain order and realise system reproduction. The central question of our time is whether societies can recognise these dynamics sufficiently to act ahead of them; to invest, reorganise and cooperate in ways that reduce the need for externalisation, or whether they will continue to respond after the fact, allowing thermodynamic pressures to express themselves through conflict.