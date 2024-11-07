With the $1 billion+ kleptocratic spectacle now over, I joined Einar Tangen and Professor John Gong on Jerry Grey’s channel to chew over the US election. The discussion was pretty lively, and brought different perspectives to the table.

I also joined Lena Petrova to discuss recent permutations related to the mBridge project and its implications or relationship to the BRICS Pay initiative. There has been much ado about nothing in my view about the BIS’ reported decision to withdraw from mBridge and pass the project over fully to the participating banks. There may or may not have been geopolitical pressure, but it’s not relevant. What it actually shows is that the mBridge project - at its very core - is designed to ensure that no single actor can capriciously ‘pull the plug’.