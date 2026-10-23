Preface: This is a paper I had prepared for the Geopolitics in the Time of Monsters Kyoto Symposium (14-16 October 2026), organised by Pascal Lottaz and his team. I should say that what I actually presented, as the final presentation of the event, was ad-libbed and drew on the discussions of the previous days, straying from what’s written, though it did draw on some of what’s contained in the drafted manuscript. The paper pulls some threads together around themes of longstanding interest, and is perhaps a little more explicitly grounded in the dynamics of network formation and stabilisation as elaborated through the lens of actor-network thinkers. Stabilisation is work, requiring effort and materials. This process confronts the “cunning of entropy” each and every day, and the work can be understood in part through a thermoeconomics lens of negentropic intervention. All of the presentations from the three days are being published to the Neutrality Studies Youtube Channel. My own presentation is directly available here.

Introduction

This paper is a theoretical intervention, or more to the point, a contribution to an intervention by way of conceptual bricolage. It is theoretical because it deals with concepts and ideas about how it is that we can come to grips with the events that are unfolding before our eyes, on a daily basis, in ways that provide greater purchase on dynamics, trajectories and speed. My target is a conceptual presupposition that seems to lie at the heart of a lot of mainstream international relations, namely the obsession, a pernicious artifact of our intellectual landscape — explicit or otherwise — with equilibrium models of state-state conduct.

Mainstream geopolitical analysis routinely treats state power through the lens of static mechanics orchestrated through a relatively diluted appropriation of game theoretic ideas. In this view, “Great Power Competition” is modelled as a game played between discrete, atomised billiard balls. We’ve all heard the parables about “rational agents” and “power maximisation” in an autarkic environment, as explanatory foundation stones in this particular narrative arc. In this conceptual frame, the dynamics of the game revolves around equilibrium as a “centre of gravity” that is understood as a state of systemic stability characterised by a “balance of power” that holds until disrupted by an external shock or a shifting aggregate of state attributes (such as GDP, naval ship counts, or fleet tonnages); and that this “balance of power” is held in stasis — ceteris paribus — by the idea that any change is disadvantageous to one or both actors. The equilibrium has, thus, optimised the outcome for the players involved.

This theoretical framework contains two presuppositions that limit, or worse distort, our view of how the world unfolds. Firstly, it works on the basis that “power” is conceptualised as an “attribute.” Assorted mainstream conceptual models speak of “power” as an asset that is possessed by an actor — the US has power and it wields power. (We are all guilty of this short-hand!) I will problematise this possessive frame and suggest that by treating “power” as an attribute, it tends to ignore how power is an effect, a result if one will, of continuous work that re-performs power-as-effect through material and institutional work. Secondly, we have the presupposition of equilibrium. Closed-systems models treat order as the natural state of affairs, explaining dynamics through the prism of the centre of gravity of equilibrium. The entire game theoretic architecture presupposes this fundamental presupposition, and posits it as the explicandum of actor choice and behaviour, whereby once “achieved” is secured because actors have no “interest” in altering the arrangement. Yet, if we suspend this presupposition and treat systems not as closed models but as open models, in which change itself — anchored by the persistence of “entropy’s cunning” — then states, no matter how stable, are far from equilibrium conditions but ones that demand constant, resource-intensive maintenance. Stabilisation is a negentropic intervention that requires energetic expense through work.

When we treat power as an intrinsic property — a thing that one can possess, hold and deploy — rather than an operational outcome, we fail to recognise when an architecture is unravelling from within. To trace real systemic change, we must replace static balance equations with a framework capable of capturing fluidity, material agency and the contingencies of open-system dynamics.

The paper unfolds as follows. It first presents a quick overview of the key elements of actor network theory and the power of association. I then undergird this through a thermodynamic lens. This is illustrated via a short discussion of the situation in West Asia and the Western Pacific. The paper concludes by drawing some threads together to outline emergent possibilities.

The First Move: Actor-Network Theory and Power as Association

This brings us to our first theoretical move — a shift in focus from static state attributes to the multilayered, emergent process of network assembly. In this move, inspired by the experimental work of the early Actor Network Theory milieu, we seek to reframe the explicandum. Here, I think of two stand-out, dare I say iconoclastic, early interventions, conceptual stakes-in-the-ground as starting points.

First, we have the question of power itself. Here, Latour’s “The Powers of Association” is catalytic, because he problematises power-as-possession by way of a paradox. He starts the paper by observing: “when an actor simply has power nothing happens and s/he is powerless; when, on the other hand, an actor exerts power it is others who perform the action. It appears that power is not something that one can possess — indeed, it must be treated as a consequence rather than a cause of action.” He goes on: “When you simply have power — in potentia — nothing happens and you are powerless; when you exert power — in actu — others are performing the action and not you.” The difference between power in potentia and in actu is what others do.

Thus, Latour contrasts two models of understanding “power”; one that he describes as a diffusion model whereby the possessor of power exercises it and power-as-a-force diffuses through a network of others; and the other is one that he calls translation. On this view, the spread of an order, an instruction, generically the passing of a token, is in the hands of people — or actors — each of whom may in fact act in different ways, and ways that are not anticipated or consistent with the ambitions or dictates of the originator. Whether the token passes through the hands depends on what each actor does. The faithful transmission of an order, especially amongst a large and diverse network of people, is resource-intensive and never guaranteed. When orders are successfully transmitted, more or less, the diffusion model would say this is power at work; but for Latour, the transmission is the effect of what is often a complex, precarious chain of associations. An actor appears powerful only to the extent that it successfully enrols and aligns a vast array of heterogeneous entities — both human (generals, diplomats, trade ministers etc.) and non-human (radar arrays, fuel pipelines, clearing houses, subsea cables, and ammunition stocks).

If Latour’s provocations opened out a fresh front, Michel Callon’s sociology of translation, elaborated through a case study of domestication of scallops in St Brieuc Bay, took things further, conceptually and analytically. The question of scallops, their habitat and cultivation isn’t obviously related to questions of geopolitics, but the conceptual apparatus is. Callon seeks to tease out the mechanics and the actions that go towards a general process that he calls translation. Translation is constituted of four principal moments, often overlapping, “during which the identity of actors, the possibility of interaction, and the margins of manoeuvre are negotiated and delimited.” In the pursuit of their goals, the principal actor(s) must first define itself as the indispensable actor through which others must pass to secure their own objectives. He calls this moment the problematisation of Obligatory Passage Points (OPPs). In doing so, the actor(s) seek to establish a common understanding that lays the groundwork for the formation of an alliance of actors. The objectives of others must be established, and those others must also concur with this specification and understanding. Obstacles to this must be identified and overcome. What do each of the actors want? And how can they be orchestrated into a system of alliances or associations?

From securing agreement on problematisation and OPPs, the emergent alliance must be secured in place, or at the very least stabilised. Callon turns to the idea of devices of interessement to open up the black box of alliance stabilisation. Actors enlisted through the work of problematisation may refuse the original entreaties by redefining its identity, goals and projects, orientations, priorities or what-have-you in alternative ways, thereby undermining the efforts of the principal actor(s) to orchestrate the alliance. Interessement is the group of actions that the principal actor(s) engage in, in an effort to stabilise the others through the acts of problematisation. Various devices are used to implement or undertake these actions. Such devices aim to shape the terrain so that others are drawn towards the alliance and away from alternative possibilities; they are devices that are posited “in between” actors and their possibilities.

Finally, we move to the moments of enrollment. For Callon, no matter how persuasive or trapping the devices of interessement may be, success of alliance formation and stabilisation is never guaranteed. Enrollment is the conversion of alliances-in-potentia, mapped and orchestrated through problematisations and interessement, into functional and stabilised alliances. Enrollment can be understood as the continuous work necessary to keep heterogenous nodes aligned within the alliance network, to calibrate and consolidate identities, roles and shared problematisations. Because enrollment is successful only until it fails, the presupposition isn’t that it secures a new equilibrium state but that it enacts moments of stabilisation that are to varying extents vulnerable and fragile.

To pull some threads together then, courtesy of Latour and Callon, we can decompose regional and global orders into explicit operations. First, we have problematisation and the construction of OPPs, whereby a hegemon maintains dominance by defining itself as the indispensable bottleneck through which other states must pass to secure energy, trade access or security or what-have-you. The hegemon mobilises devices of interessement, such as physical resources, technical and legal protocols (e.g. petrodollar clearing, weaponised logistics, or standardised defence platforms) to lock actors into place and sever competing linkages. And last, and never least, the hegemon engages in the continuous work of enrollment that is required to keep heterogeneous nodes aligned within the network. A stabilised alliance network is never a static equilibrium, but is an effect; it is a performative temporary consequence sustained through continuous material labour. There is no “set and forget.” The moment the material connections frayed or the non-human actors (such as precision strike systems or energy logistics) cease to perform as scripted, the illusion of intrinsic power-as-possession evaporates.

The Second Move: Thermoeconomics and the Longue Durée of Natural Entropy

This approach is helpful as it captures the fluidity and material mechanics of network assembly. But it requires a grounding framework to explain why networks are inherently exposed to decay over time. This brings us to the core substrate: the long-duration thermodynamics of reproduction in a context of natural entropy. Put another way, to borrow from Hegel, I speak of the “cunning of entropy.” Drawing on my work in Thermoeconomics in a Time of Monsters, socio-economic and geopolitical architectures are far-from-equilibrium open thermodynamic systems. They do not exist in vacuum-sealed diplomatic spaces; they depend entirely on a continuous throughput of low-entropy energy and raw physical processing to maintain internal order, project authority and resist systemic degradation. This is the material substrate that anchors Latour and Callon’s sociology of translation.

The second law of thermodynamics posits that entropy is endemic in energetic systems. The evolution of social, political and economic settlements is one of negentropic interventions in the face of entropy’s cunning. The harnessing of energetic surpluses enables the creation and operationalisation of the institutions of materialities of enrollment, but these also involve enormous entropic waste. Complex administrative, financial and military superstructures generate substantial entropic overheads, which left unchecked naturally result in the progressive breakdown of the network. We see this manifest by way of maintenance backlogs, supply chain bottlenecks and material degradation. To survive and sustain, a socio-political order must execute continuous negentropic interventions — build and maintain physical infrastructure, secure high-EROEI (Energy Return on Energy Invested) resources, and expand real physical transformative throughput.When a mature power attempts to substitute physical negentropic work (industrial processing and infrastructure) with financialised abstractions (fiat claims, debt instruments and paper reserves), the thermodynamic gap widens. Financial claims cannot refine titanium, power radar arrays, or manufacture artillery shells at scale without the underlying energetic processing core.

Hegemonic decay occurs when the thermodynamic cost of maintaining a forward network exceeds the net low-entropy surplus generated by the domestic core. The network does not simply lose a political “game”; its physical substrate runs out of negentropic capacity. To observe how this material unravelling occurs in real time, let us turn to two critical theatres: the Persian Gulf and the Western Pacific.

Two Brief Examples

The Persian Gulf

In the Persian Gulf, legacy power was organised around fixed forward facilities, sea lines of communication and the petrodollar loop. However, the operational “event” — the demonstrated inability of the U.S. and its partners to securely defend static forward bases, energy refining complexes, and maritime bottlenecks against low-cost, asymmetrical precision strike systems — pulls a critical thread. When multi-billion-dollar forward bases and naval strike assets require continuous, expensive interceptor replenishment to survive against high-volume, low-cost entropic threats, the network’s thermodynamic balance flips negative. The cost of defending the node outstrips the value generated by its forward presence.

The Western Pacific

In the First Island Chain of the Western Pacific, the same thread is pulled. Forward projection relies on static airfields, exposed fuel farms and concentrated fleet hubs. Under contemporary conditions, these forward nodes are exposed to dense, multi-domain precision strike vectors. Crucially, the failure is not merely tactical; it is thermodynamic and industrial. The loss of domestic naval repair infrastructure, shipyards and metallurgical processing means that a single damaged hull or depleted magazine cannot be rapidly processed or restored. The network lacks the domestic negentropic throughput to repair its own entropic decay under stress.

The failure to defend forward bases is not an isolated tactical setback; it is a critical thread of vulnerability in the overall set of interessement devices that begins to unravel the broader tapestry of global power projection. If forward bases cannot be guaranteed defence, the security umbrella loses its credibility. Shared problematisation around defined roles (e.g. provider of security guarantees) lose cogency, and actors begin questioning the viability of the alliance network. If the security umbrella wavers, local states stop accepting local security compromises and begin seeking alternative alignments. If maritime chokepoints cannot be unilaterally controlled, the legacy financialised settlement architectures built upon them lose their enforcement mechanism. And so on.

Toward a Negentropic Response — Regional Curation, Material Assemblages and the Architecture of Autonomy

As the legacy network fragments, new patterns of potential enrollment emerge across alternative material and energetic pathways. Another material vector of this shift is the inability of the U.S. to dominate global energy flows. While the Western power block turned to financial derivatives and service-sector financialisation, China spent decades building an unmatched domestic processing engine. China’s dominance across alternative energy platforms — solar PV, wind, grid-scale storage, ultra-high-voltage (UHV) transmission, and EV supply chains — is not just an environmental posture. It represents a massive, negentropic intervention that builds an alternative material infrastructure. The capacity has the potential to reframe roles through new problematisations and the displacement of old OOPs. Regional economies across Eurasia, Southeast Asia and the Global South are being re-enrolled into new networks. They are no longer locked into Western passage points. Instead, they align with alternative payment rails (such as non-dollar settlement and CIPS), direct physical pipelines and renewable energy grids. The old hegemon finds itself in a thermodynamic trap: maintaining its legacy hydrocarbon-based security footprint generates escalating entropic overhead, while its rival builds a lower-entropy, high-throughput manufacturing engine of the next industrial era.

To diagnose the fragmentation of a decaying, high-entropy order is only the first half of the critical task. If power is not an intrinsic attribute but an operational effect — sustained through continuous, resource-intensive network maintenance — then the unraveling of the post-1945 forward-projection architecture in Asia and the Gulf does not portend chaos by default. Rather, it creates the structural conditions for a negentropic response: the deliberate, region-led labour of assembling new alignments, protocols and institutional architectures. A negentropic intervention is fundamentally an act of institutional and material creation. It resists systemic decay not by attempting to restore an unviable equilibrium, but by organising new enrollments, mobilising physical artifacts, and establishing localised rules that reduce friction, lower entropic waste and secure regional autonomy.

In the Western Pacific and Southeast Asia, mainstream international relations routinely dismisses “ASEAN Centrality” as a soft, consensus-bound talking shop lacking hard military coercion. This critique completely misunderstands how actor-networks achieve long-term stability. Viewed through a thermoeconomic and actor-network lens, ASEAN Centrality is precisely the kind of negentropic anchor required for a durable regional matrix.

ASEAN does not claim hegemony; instead, it establishes itself as the neutral, indispensable platform through which extra-regional powers must engage Southeast Asia. It prevents any single external actor from imposing an exclusive, high-entropy military hub. In doing so, ASEAN has the potential to function as a regional Obligatory Passage Point (OPP). The real work of ASEAN alignment is performed through physical integration — cross-border power grids, regional railway corridors, UHV transmission lines and integrated digital logistics platforms. These material systems act as devices of interessement, locking member states into mutual economic viability without requiring ideological submission to an external sovereign. While ASEAN member states do not necessarily possess or control the mobilisation of such artifacts, it is in a position to curate and orchestrate. In doing so, it could also mobilise alternative institutional protocols. Mechanisms like RCEP, regional local-currency settlement frameworks, and ASEAN-centric trade protocols lower the transaction costs of inter-regional exchange. They convert the region from a passive site of Great Power friction into an active, self-assembling network capable of absorbing shocks and generating domestic negentropic growth. ASEAN’s strength lies in its refusal to become a weaponised security bloc. By prioritising inclusive material enrollment over forward military base projection, it provides a feasible, low-entropy anchor for post-hegemonic Asian stability.

A parallel transformation is unfolding in the Persian Gulf. Legacy geopolitical models reduce the security of the Gulf to a single binary question: Who controls the Strait of Hormuz? This framing assumes that order must be externally enforced by a blue-water naval hegemon capable of locking down maritime chokepoints. However, as the vulnerability of forward facilities and naval strike assets demonstrates, attempting to impose order from the outside generates massive entropic strain. The contemporary challenges of the Gulf are not reducible to naval chokepoint control, but to what the broader regional recorder looks like. An externally imposed security architecture relies on continuous, high-cost military intervention to suppress local contradictions. When the external actor’s domestic industrial base atrophies, the cost of maintaining this forward posture becomes unsustainable, leaving the region exposed to cascading instability. A viable, low-entropy Gulf order depends on regionally curated alignments — direct diplomatic normalisation, joint infrastructure development, non-dollar energy settlement and interconnected water-energy logistics. These are the artefacts or devices of interessement, which contribute to the possible redefinition of security in the region through material throughput. Security in the Gulf is, arguably, fundamentally a problem of thermodynamic reproduction — securing desalination capacity, agricultural throughput, energy export monetisation and trade route diversification (such as land-based logistics corridors bypassing maritime bottlenecks). When regional states actively curate these material ties among themselves — rather than serving as forward staging grounds for outside powers — they transform the Gulf from a precarious, high-entropy battleground into an integrated, self-regulating node within the broader Eurasian network. At the very least, this is one possible re-problematisation.

Understanding global systemic change requires us to move past the sterile abstractions of equilibrium IR and “Great Power” balance sheets. Order is not an innate property possessed by ostensibly powerful states, nor is it a permanent default position. It is an effect — a fragile, performative accomplishment that requires continuous negentropic labour to assemble human and non-human actors into functional networks. When the material, energetic and industrial capacities required to sustain a forward-projected hegemony decay, no amount of financial abstraction or diplomatic rhetoric can prevent the tapestry from unravelling. The future of global order will not be decided by who wins a static competition for preeminence, but by who can successfully execute the physical, institutional and energetic labour of building resilient, regionally curated networks. In Asia, the Gulf and beyond, the politics of negentropic response in the face of entropy’s cunning has already begun.

That at this moment there are arguments about the possibility of new formations, the problems and barriers to new alliances emerging and stabilising, reinforces the urgency of a conceptual frame that enables us to tease out these tensions, limitations and challenges in ways that take agency and contingency seriously, but which also accepts the material foundations of possibilities.