The second wave of tariff hikes under the Trump administration, which came into effect August 1, 2025, reads like a strategic broadside against the developing and industrialising world. Twenty-one countries now face newly announced tariffs ranging from 15% to 50%, including major U.S. trade partners in Asia such as India, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, Japan, South Korea and the Philippines. Brazilian products have been hit with a 50% tariff, as U.S. President Donald Trump expressed displeasure that his political colleague, former Brazilian President Jai Bolsonaro, was being prosecuted; Trump wanted the prosecution to cease. (The case of Brazilian coffee raises some other interesting questions about the theoretical limits of accounting balances, which I have discussed elsewhere.) The tariff on Indian products also went to 50%, effective 28 August 2025 though this seems to have steeled India’s sovereign determination rather than forced it to back off buying Russian oil.

Meanwhile, the tariff deadline for talks with China was recently extended for another 90 days; and threats of “bone crunching” secondary sanctions against major buyers of Russian oil (India and China, in the main) seem to have fizzled even as their principal champion, Senator Lindsey Graham, persists in threatening to “destroy” Russia’s economy.

On the surface, it appears as if Trump is forcing through a bold reset of global trade relations. But a closer look at the data and strategic postures reveals a very different picture. In practical terms, what we may well be seeing is calculated disengagement by America’s trading partners, and diminishing returns for Washington. We have seen a small number of so-called trade agreements executed, but these are best understood as performative events rather than enforceable agreements. They are, as I have described elsewhere, ‘imaginary agreements’. Others have come to call them ‘napkin agreements’. See my discussion here for further details on the EU case, and here for the case of the Japan ‘deal’.

Countries like Japan and Korea, and trade jurisdictions like the EU, seem to have signed off on ‘trade + investment’ deals that deliver on ‘big numbers’ but are in fact unrealisable when real-world conditions come into play. Indeed, for some, they are already planning for a post-America world, even as they appear to acquiesce to Washington’s demands. This is the case with Korea, where one commentator in Seoul is reported to to have said, as his president departed Washington this past week:

“On the surface, (Lee and others) are bending their knee. In their heads, however, they are preparing for a world without the U.S.” (my emphasis)

Meanwhile, the Financial Times reports that a host of small nations are preparing to launch a new trade partnership aimed at boosting ‘trade openness’ as “small and medium-sized nations bolster their own trading links in the era of U.S. President Donald Trump.” According to the report, the new grouping - to be called the Future of Investment and Trade Partnership - is expected to include about 10 nations. These include New Zealand, Singapore and the UAE as the core, with potential members being Morocco, Rwanda, Malaysia, Uruguay, Costa Rica, Panama, Paraguay and Norway.

The Numbers Behind the Noise

As for the slew of tariffs, the newly targeted countries collectively account for over $1.5 trillion in U.S. goods imports annually, with particularly heavy concentration in Electronics and semiconductors (Vietnam, Malaysia, Taiwan, South Korea), Apparel and textiles (Bangladesh, Cambodia, Myanmar, Pakistan), Automotive parts and machinery (Thailand, India, Indonesia), and Processed foods and base chemicals (Philippines, Sri Lanka, Jordan).

These nations are not marginal players. They are key nodes in global supply chains and dominant suppliers of intermediate and consumer goods across retail, electronics, auto and infrastructure sectors. Yet, despite the scale of U.S. trade exposure, the reaction from these countries has been - at most - diplomatic routine. No retaliatory tariffs. No escalation threats. No explicit coordinated trade alliance to challenge the U.S. at the WTO. The fact that growth in south-south trade has been faster than trade relations with the U.S. is one of the principal reasons for the relative calm in response. Between 2007 and 2023, South-South trade more than doubled from $2.3 trillion to $5.6 trillion. This delivers diversification and risk-mitigation.

Data since ‘Liberation Day’ confirms that trade between China and the rest of the world (ie., non-USA markets) continues to expand, just as trade between China and the United States contracts. The standout growth story here is trade with Africa and the continued resilience of trade growth between China and ASEAN.

Researchers at the Federal Reserve Bank of St Louis recently concluded that:

“In earlier years, most countries traded more with the U.S. than with China. Over time, China has become a more dominant trading partner, even among some of the world’s largest economies. A growing number of countries prioritizing China over the U.S. could have broader implications in diplomatic relations, infrastructure investments and regional trade agreements.”

Against this backdrop, the posture of many national governments seems to be a bit of: “Negotiate if necessary, but not be overly obsessed or singular in focus. He won’t be there forever, and by the time he’s gone, we’ll have moved on.” In other words, rather than explicitly counter or resist with gusto, trading nations are preparing their ongoing adaptation to a world in which they are less exposed to the capricious decision-making of the White House. The game theoretic dynamics are clear, and for those interested I have explored them here examining how Trump’s tactics left the U.S. with ever-diminishing leverage. As for the leverage relativities between dysprosium and dollars, it’s clear what really matters - see this piece for more.

Theatrical Tariffs and Domestic Politics

The logic of the tariffs is, in actuality, mainly domestic, despite them being at times mobilised as a non-economic foreign policy lever. With the U.S. running a persistent trade deficit of nearly $800 billion with its trading partners, Trump is reviving the well-worn narrative of trade rebalancing and industrial patriotism. But the economics behind the rhetoric don’t hold up. I’ve discussed the folly of an economic policy premised on the politics of nostalgia elsewhere, even if American manufacturing does remain in fact the second largest in the world.

Many of the targeted goods, from low-cost garments to complex semiconductor assemblies, are not easily substitutable at scale or price. The U.S. lacks domestic production capacity for most of these imports. And reshoring these industries would take years and substantial cost subsidies. If U.S. importers are pushed to source from elsewhere, where are the most likely alternative sourcing options? The clearly answer lies in other low-wage countries not (yet) targeted such as Ethiopia, Egypt, Kenya or select Latin American economies. But logistics, quality and volume constraints make these shifts marginal, at best.

JP Morgan estimates of which segment is impacted by tariff costs

Because many of these imports involve low-margin, high-volume consumer goods or precision intermediate goods with few ready substitutes, demand is relatively inelastic in the short run. The immediate effect of tariffs, therefore, will not be a wholesale shift in sourcing but a modest reduction in overall demand, especially in discretionary consumption categories like apparel and consumer electronics.

U.S. companies faced with higher import costs will:

Pass costs on to consumers (driving inflation on affected items);

Compress their own margins; or

Reassess product lines, scaling back on complexity or quantity.

Scott Bessent, US Treasury Secretary has publicly argued (see X post below) that the tariffs are mainly being absorbed by American companies rather than consumers. This is an admission that contrary to the original political hyperbole, the costs are not being born by exporters at all. JP Morgan has also recently published an early assessment indicating that importers are absorbing about 64% of tariffs, with 22% being passed onto end consumes. A modest 14% is being offset by exporters via discounting. Bessent argues that the absorption by companies is sustainable because of excessive ‘pandemic margins’ which are now being eaten into; JP Morgan believes that over the next few months, as inventories are consumed and margins squeeze, consumers will be impacted by a larger proportion of tariff costs.

None of this contributes to reindustrialisation or “bringing jobs home.” American Manufacturing Activity Declined by $202.3 Million in the first half of 2025, according to census data, compared to the first half of 2024. Rather than driving manufacturing revitalisation, tariffs amount to friction in the flow of global value chains that the rest of the world is increasingly learning to bypass. These frictions and margin squeezes are also likely to catalyse supply chain restructuring, with traders and middlemen being increasingly squeezed as primary brand owners and manufacturers seek to access end-consumers and retain larger proportions of diminished overall margins. I’ve covered this dynamic elsewhere as well.

The Self-Defeating Feedback Loop: Electronics and Semiconductors

One overlooked consequence of these tariffs is their disruption of the mutually dependent trade flows between U.S. semiconductor exports and Asian electronics assembly.

Places like Vietnam, Malaysia, the Philippines and South Korea, as well as Taiwan, are major exporters of consumer electronics to the U.S.. These include smartphones, laptops, monitors and audio devices. But they are also major importers of U.S.-made semiconductors, chipsets, and micro-components. These components are assembled into finished products and then shipped back to the U.S. market.

By raising tariffs on the finished products, the U.S. indirectly reduces demand for the upstream components it exports into these production hubs. As U.S. consumers purchase fewer devices due to higher prices, Asian manufacturers scale back assembly orders and American semiconductor firms face shrinking demand abroad.

In short, the U.S. is tariffing the very products that create demand for its own high-tech exports. Rather than rebuilding domestic manufacturing, this policy risks undermining the very sectors where the U.S. retains global competitive advantage.

No panic

For most of the countries on Trump’s tariff list, the U.S. is no longer the single indispensable export market. The growth of China’s domestic market, the depth of ASEAN regional integration, and the expansion of South-South trade have all contributed to a structural diversification of demand. What used to be dependency on the U.S. has, in the past two decades, become another - albeit not minuscule - market.

Moreover, countries like Vietnam, India and Malaysia are already the beneficiaries of past U.S.-China trade tensions. They’ve absorbed redirected FDI, expanded production capacity, and developed new export pipelines. The imposition of tariffs today is unlikely to reverse these trends; it may even accelerate them, by incentivising further regional trade coordination and long-term investments into non-dollar-based transactions and logistics corridors. What is most unlikely to happen is a large-scale relocation of manufacturing away from these countries to the United States.

Strategic Implications

Trump’s tariffs may deliver a short-term political win at home, but they are accelerating a long-term geopolitical shift. U.S. leverage, once underpinned by being the final market for global goods, is eroding. The U.S. today provides about 14% of total global imports and declining. As global trade becomes more multipolar and resilient, Washington’s attempts to weaponise access to its market produce diminishing marginal returns. Put another way, the U.S. economy - in fact, one of the least trade-oriented economies in the world - is less important today than it once was.

For the countries targeted, the tariffs are not existential threats. They’re speed bumps on a longer road to diversified, multi-vector trade strategies. Quietly but deliberately, they are building futures in which the U.S. is just one customer among many; and a smaller customer than it’s been historically.

And that is why they are not blinking.