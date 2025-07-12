Contextual introduction: questions of trade dominate public discourse at the present. This essay is an intervention in this discourse, aiming to reframe how we think about trade and steer away from the ‘either / or’ between ‘free trade’ on the one hand and ‘protectionist / autarky’ on the other. I do this in two parts. The first (sections 1-5) critically engages in some of the main threads of the key argument that circulate around questions of trade today. The second (sections 6-9) introduces a reframing based on a more materialist notion of value, which draws on the Systemic Exchange Value framework I have been developing elsewhere. A postscript pulls some threads together. I also acknowledge the indirect role of Piero Sraffa in opening up this reframing. Trade isn’t something to be afraid of; nor is it an end in itself. It needs to be reframed as a means by which global energetic value is distributed in ways that enable countries to become more productively capable.

1. Fractures in the Trade Narrative

In recent years, trade has re-emerged as a political and economic flashpoint. From resurgent economic nationalism and supply chain insecurity to the increasingly visible fragility of global production networks, public discourse has grown more anxious about the strategic implications of trade. Yet within this discourse, several conflicting narratives coexist, often without resolution.

On one hand, there are those who challenge the conventional wisdom that trade deficits are inherently dangerous. Echoing Warren Mosler’s aphorism that “exports are a cost, imports are a benefit,” this perspective reframes trade not as a contest of national gain or loss, but as an opportunity for countries with sovereign currencies to enhance welfare by importing real goods in exchange for money, which they can issue at will. In this framing, it is the exporting nation that parts with its productive surplus, while the importing nation enjoys the material gains.

On the other side stand economic nationalists, degrowth protectionists and resilience advocates who argue that excessive import dependence, particularly on strategic goods, weakens national sovereignty and exposes countries to unacceptable risks. In the wake of COVID-19, the face mask shortage became emblematic of this vulnerability. These critics argue for onshoring, stockpiling and self-sufficiency as a response to an increasingly unstable and competitive world.

Despite their differences, both perspectives share a common limitation: a tendency to flatten the complexity of trade into abstract aggregates or moral binaries. Trade is too often reduced to flows of money, measured through national current account balances, or interpreted as a zero-sum struggle over ownership and dependency. These framings overlook the underlying structural processes through which value is created, surplus is reallocated, and reproduction is sustained. Moreover, prevailing debates rarely account for the fact that trade is not simply a movement of goods or capital, but a transformation of material systems of production and reproduction. In a global economy increasingly defined by financialisation, fragmented supply chains and radical uncertainty, such simplifications obscure more than they reveal.

In this essay, I suggest that we need to move beyond these inherited categories; that is, beyond the ‘trade deficit as pathology / surplus as victory’ and also beyond the ‘fantasy of self-sufficiency’. We need a framework that allows us to understand trade not as a ledger of gains and losses, but as a dynamic process of surplus transformation, structured interdependence and value reconfiguration. To that end, this essay proceeds in two parts. Part I (Sections 2-6) reconstructs the principal terms of the contemporary debate, examining the assumptions and blind spots of the dominant narratives. It interrogates the roles of fictitious capital, developmental complexity and distributional asymmetry in shaping the real meaning of trade flows. Part II (Sections 7-9) presents an alternative analytic foundation: a synthesis of Sraffian surplus theory with the SEV (Systemic Exchange Value) framework that I have been developing elsewhere, which allows us to conceptualise trade as a system of use value flows and transformations, embedded in historically specific material and institutional relations.

By reframing trade in these terms, the aim is to re-centre questions of production, reproduction and distribution - not only between nations, but within them - and to illuminate more durable strategies for economic resilience and social welfare in a volatile world.

2. Trade Deficits and Foreign Ownership: A Misread Phenomenon

Among the more persistent claims in political-economic discourse is the idea that trade deficits lead to a gradual “selling off” of the country. The argument is straightforward and intuitive: if a country runs persistent trade deficits, it pays for its excess imports with financial claims - bonds, equity, real estate, or other assets - that foreigners can purchase. Over time, this results in the transfer of national wealth and economic control to foreign interests. The idea, popularised by figures like Warren Buffett, conjures the image of a nation consuming beyond its means while quietly ceding its sovereignty.

Yet while politically potent, this narrative often misrepresents the actual dynamics of trade, capital flows and ownership in the contemporary global economy. It rests on a model of trade that is too linear and a conception of ownership that is too literal.

Furthermore, the “selling off the country” narrative crumbles under empirical scrutiny - particularly in the case of the U.S.–China trade relationship. Despite running large and sustained trade deficits with China, the actual level of Chinese ownership of core U.S. assets is negligible:

U.S. farmland: Chinese entities own less than 0.03% of American farmland — a trivial share that pales in comparison to holdings by Canada and European investors. Foreign entities own about 3% of American farmland, of which Chinese-based investors own a much smaller portion, estimated at 0.03% of all privately held agricultural land in the United States, according to the Farm Bureau and USDA FAS.

Non-agricultural real estate: Chinese ownership, which briefly spiked during the 2010s in select urban property markets, has since declined sharply due to capital controls, geopolitical scrutiny, and domestic pressures inside China. Today, China's footprint in U.S. real estate is minimal and shrinking.

Equity stakes in major corporations: Chinese entities own vanishingly small shares in the top 20 firms listed on the NASDAQ or NYSE. U.S. tech giants - from Apple and Microsoft to Nvidia and Amazon - remain overwhelmingly domestically held, with foreign ownership diversified and dispersed.

In other words, the Chinese trade surplus with the U.S. has not translated into meaningful ownership of real U.S. productive or strategic assets. Instead, the surplus has largely been recycled into:

U.S. Treasury securities (low-yield, low-risk reserve assets);

A modest level of portfolio diversification; and

Occasionally, infrastructure project bids or private investments, most of which face strong regulatory oversight or political opposition.

What this reveals is that the connection between trade deficits and foreign control is not automatic. Trade deficits result in the accumulation of foreign-held financial claims, for sure, but those claims can take many forms: debt instruments, currency reserves or equity stakes among others. The form, function and regulatory context of those claims matter enormously. A more accurate description of what’s happening is that trade surpluses (such as China’s) are converted into financial claims on the deficit country (the U.S.), but those claims are often channeled into highly liquid, low-risk instruments, especially U.S. government debt. This does not equate to ownership of the (U.S.) economy in any meaningful structural sense. (In another essay, I’ve also shown how China’s holdings of USDs have actually been hypothecated to support the expansion of an RMB-denominated ecosystem.)

Moreover, much of the capital floating around in global financial markets today is fictitious capital, not direct claims on productive assets, but layers of derivatives, leverage and abstract claims on future value. These instruments often function as buffers, decoupling the real economy from the financial claims that supposedly underpin it. In this context, fears about "selling the country" confuse real, direct asset control (which is tightly regulated and politically sensitive) with passive financial intermediation (which reflects the dollar’s historic (though diminishing) role as global reserve currency more than any neocolonial exchange of sovereignty for goods).

This empirical reality underscores the disconnect between surplus redistribution and asset ownership in the global financialised economy. We also need to be cognisant of the importance of analysing the form of surplus claims (e.g., use-value-generating assets vs. financial abstractions), not to mention the inadequacy of monetary aggregates (like the trade deficit) as indicators of structural power or vulnerability. All of this supports the broader Systemic Exchange Value thesis: what matters in trade is not who holds whose paper, but how surplus is mobilised and reproduced - materially, structurally, and institutionally.

2.1 Financial Inflows ≠ Real Control

A trade deficit implies that a country is importing more goods and services than it exports. The difference is typically offset by capital inflows - foreigners acquiring financial assets denominated in the deficit country’s currency. But what kind of assets are acquired, and what do they represent?

In practice, much of what foreigners purchase are financial claims: government bonds, corporate equities or real estate. These are not equivalent to control over productive capital. Foreign holdings of U.S. Treasury securities, for example, represent a low-risk store of value, not a mechanism of operational influence. Even foreign ownership of shares in public companies seldom translates into meaningful corporate control, particularly in jurisdictions with dispersed ownership structures and strong domestic regulatory oversight.

Moreover, many of the inflows tied to trade deficits are not directed toward productive reinvestment. Instead, they often contribute to the inflation of existing asset markets such as real estate, equities and other financial instruments, generating paper wealth but not expanding the productive base of the economy. The result is the accumulation of what Marx called fictitious capital: claims to future value that may or may not be realised, and that are often detached from the real capacity of the economy to generate surplus.

2.2 Fictitious Capital and the Illusion of “Being Bought”

This is where the standard narrative misfires. The worry that trade deficits result in foreign actors “owning the country” conflates ownership of financial claims with control over productive systems. In reality, these claims often circulate within speculative financial markets without any direct connection to the productive economy. They are forms of capitalisation - imagined future streams of income capitalised into present-day asset prices - but they are not the means of production themselves.

In fact, the real risk may not be external control but internal fragility. As financial claims accumulate and asset prices are bid up, the economy becomes increasingly dependent on the continuity of capital inflows and the maintenance of asset valuations. A reversal of flows, as seen during sudden stops or financial crises, can lead to asset deflation, capital flight and systemic instability. The trade deficit, in this light, is not a conduit of foreign control so much as a symptom of financialisation without development.

2.3 Structural Role of the Deficit Economy in Global Finance

It is also important to recognise that some economies, notably the United States, play a systemic role in the international monetary system. As the issuer of the world’s primary reserve currency, the U.S. is able to sustain persistent trade deficits because global willingness to hold dollar-denominated assets remains strong. The U.S. exports financial safety - Treasury bonds, dollar liquidity and deep capital markets - and imports real goods. This is not necessarily a pathology but a structural feature of the global financial architecture.

Of course, this arrangement has consequences: the dollar’s status sustains U.S. consumption but contributes to weakened domestic industrial capacity. It allows the U.S. to externalise inflationary pressures, but fosters asset bubbles at home. It strengthens financial capital while often hollowing out the real economy. But these are outcomes of a global system of asymmetric interdependence, not a moral failure or an act of selling the nation.

From a more structuralist perspective, the relevant questions are not “who owns us?” or “is the trade balance positive or negative?” Rather, we should be asking “what kind of assets are foreigners acquiring?”, “are these claims tied to productive investment or to speculative circuits?”, and “how does the recycling of capital inflows shape the domestic economy, in terms of industry, employment, inequality and sustainability?”

Only by asking these more material questions can we move beyond the somewhat misleading frame of trade deficits as ownership transfer, and begin to grapple with the underlying dynamics of surplus transformation, financial capital circulation and systemic fragility.

3. Surplus ≠ Development: Why Trade Balances Mislead

In conventional economic thinking, trade surpluses are taken as signs of national strength, prudence and competitiveness. They imply that a country produces more than it consumes, earns more than it spends and thereby builds wealth. Conversely, trade deficits are portrayed as signs of profligacy or decline - importing more than one exports, borrowing rather than earning, and slowly eroding national assets. The surplus country, in this narrative, wins while the deficit country loses.

Yet this framing suffers from a critical analytical shortcoming: it equates monetary surplus with structural development. It assumes that the direction and magnitude of trade balances are reliable indicators of long-run economic health and capacity. But this assumption collapses once we examine what is actually being traded, and how these exchanges relate to the complexity and dynamism of the underlying economy.

3.1 The Illusion of Strength in Commodity-Driven Surpluses

Many countries run persistent trade surpluses by exporting raw materials, agricultural goods or low-complexity manufactured products. These are often inputs into global production networks or basic commodities demanded by industrial economies. While these exports can generate foreign exchange and contribute positively to national accounts, they do not necessarily translate into development.

Why? Because the production of such goods often involves low value-added, limited technological spillovers and narrow employment multipliers. The sectoral surpluses are real in financial terms but fragile in developmental terms; they are vulnerable to price volatility, exhaustion of resources and global demand shocks. A country that exports iron ore, timber or crude oil may run a substantial trade surplus, but this does not mean it has increased its economic complexity, its capacity for innovation or its ability to generate diversified surplus internally. In fact, it may become structurally dependent on global demand for a narrow range of primary exports, a condition historically known as the “resource curse” (though the issues are complex or multidimensional).

3.2 Importing Use Value, Exporting Complexity

Conversely, a country may run a trade deficit while importing capital goods, intermediate technologies or advanced consumer goods that support internal development. These imports may be critical inputs into processes that build industrial capacity, support infrastructure and public services, raise labour productivity or underpin strategic sectors (e.g. energy, information systems or pharmaceuticals).

The trade deficit, in this case, represents an investment into domestic transformation, not mere consumption. It facilitates the acquisition of productive use values that the importing country may not yet be able to produce efficiently or at all. These goods may initially be imported, but they can seed the growth of new productive sectors enabling a transition up the value chain. Importing energy generating and storage technologies is a case in point.

This is especially true for developing economies undertaking late industrialisation, where temporary trade deficits may accompany - and even enable - structural change. In such cases, the deficit is not a symptom of weakness but a signal of strategic reconfiguration. The key is whether the imported goods support domestic capacity-building or whether they entrench consumption dependency and elite rent-seeking.

3.3 Monetary Balances vs. Real Production Relations

The more fundamental issue is that trade balances, as monetary aggregates, obscure the qualitative structure of trade flows. They do not reveal what kind of goods are being exported or imported, how these goods affect the domestic system of production or how they impact the distribution of value and surplus within society. Two countries with identical trade surpluses may have radically different developmental trajectories, depending on whether they are exporting microchips or copper, high-end industrial machinery or bananas.

Similarly, a growing trade deficit may reflect an expansion in strategic investment and productive scaling, or it may indicate the deepening of a consumption bubble. Without unpacking the composition of trade flows and their role in surplus generation, we cannot draw meaningful conclusions from the trade balance alone.

3.4 From National Accounts to Structural Analysis

Ultimately, the trade balance in money terms is a residual measure - it is the difference between two large flows (exports and imports). It says little about the internal dynamics of production, distribution or innovation. It treats the economy as a singular unit, ignoring spatial, sectoral and class distinctions. It collapses the complex into the simple, and in doing so, leads to misdiagnosis and misguided policy.

What matters more than whether a country runs a trade surplus or deficit is what is being exported and imported, how do these flows interact with domestic production systems, whether these trade flows are enabling deeper productive complexity, or are they reproducing a low-surplus, high-vulnerability economy, and what institutional mechanisms govern the reallocation of gains from trade.

By shifting the lens from macroeconomic balances to surplus composition and productive structure, we can begin to develop a more grounded understanding of how trade affects national development, resilience and welfare.

4. The Distributional Blind Spot

A critical but often overlooked dimension of the trade debate concerns distribution - not merely across countries, but within them. The prevailing focus on national aggregates such as the trade balance or GDP growth abstracts away from the spatial, demographic and class-based effects of trade. Yet trade, like all economic processes, does not operate on a level field. It creates winners and losers, reconfigures employment landscapes, and reshapes income streams, all in ways that are uneven and politically charged.

By treating the economy as a singular entity - the nation-state - mainstream trade discourse elides the internal fractures of class, region and sector. In doing so, it allows damaging asymmetries to remain unexamined and unaddressed, often fuelling the very populist backlash it claims to dismiss.

4.1 Aggregate Gains, Localised Losses

Trade liberalisation and global integration are often defended on the basis of aggregate welfare gains: access to cheaper goods, expanded market opportunities and increased efficiency through comparative advantage. But even if such aggregate benefits do materialise (a point that is itself debated), they are distributed unevenly.

Regions integrated into global supply chains may see rising incomes and infrastructure development, while others - especially deindustrialised or rural areas - suffer job losses, economic dislocation and social decline. The closure of local manufacturing firms or agricultural consolidation may be offset in national statistics by growth in export-oriented enclaves, tech sectors or finance, but the social fabric of affected communities often deteriorates irreversibly.

In this way, the spatial geography of trade exposure matters. An export boom centred in urban industrial zones may coincide with stagnation or collapse in hinterland regions. Trade then becomes a vector of internal polarisation, generating prosperity and precarity side by side.

4.2 Class Effects and the Displacement of Labour

Trade also reshapes the structure of class relations, particularly through its effects on labour. The displacement of domestic workers in import-competing industries is often justified by appeals to “retraining” or “mobility,” but the social reality is frequently harsher. For many workers, especially older or lower-educated cohorts, jobs lost to trade-induced restructuring are not replaced by equivalent positions. Instead, they are pushed into informal work, part-time employment or long-term unemployment.

At the same time, trade may enhance the position of capital - particularly those fractions aligned with global circuits: exporters, importers, financial firms and logistics providers. In effect, trade can intensify the wage–profit divide, reallocating national surplus away from labour and toward capital. Without countervailing institutions such as strong unions, redistributive taxation and industrial policy, the gains from trade tend to concentrate among the already mobile and capital-rich.

4.3 Intergenerational and Demographic Stratification

Distributional impacts also play out across generational and demographic lines. The younger population may benefit more from cheaper imports and job opportunities in expanding sectors, while older generations may experience rising insecurity in the face of pension erosion, service contraction and asset deflation (especially in non-urban areas). Migrant labour flows linked to trade logistics and low-end services often fill jobs that locals resist, which may drive wage competition and social tension, further deepening divisions.

These tensions are often racialised, gendered or ethnically coded, feeding into political narratives that turn economic grievance into cultural conflict. In the absence of structural redistribution, the social dislocation caused by trade restructuring becomes politically explosive - as seen in the rise of nationalist, anti-globalisation movements across much of the Global North.

4.4 Distributive Invisibility in Trade Metrics

Mainstream trade metrics - whether current account balances, export volumes or terms-of-trade indices - are structurally blind to these intra-national dynamics. They present the nation as a unified economic actor, smoothing over the differentiated social and spatial terrain of trade outcomes. This not only distorts policy debates but also enables harmful complacency: so long as the headline figures look healthy, the deeper dislocations can be ignored.

In some ways, this parallels the misreading of GDP: a growing GDP may mask growing inequality, ecological degradation and social fragmentation. Likewise, a trade surplus may co-exist with declining real wages, regional collapse, or systemic underemployment.

To rectify this, trade analysis must be recast in distributive terms. We need to ask:

Which groups benefit or lose from specific trade flows?

Which regions gain access to new inputs or markets - and which are bypassed?

How is the surplus from trade reallocated across the social body?

What institutions mediate or exacerbate these effects?

Without asking these questions, trade policy cannot serve democratic or developmental ends. It merely amplifies existing asymmetries, and deepens the fragility of the social contract.

5. Resilience and the Face Mask Fallacy

Among the most frequently cited cautionary tales about trade dependency is the global scramble for face masks in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic. The story is familiar: as borders closed and panic spread, countries discovered that they lacked domestic capacity to produce even basic personal protective equipment (PPE). Reliant on imports - particularly from East Asia - many found themselves at the back of the queue, unable to secure critical supplies. For many commentators, this episode revealed a deeper problem: that over-reliance on imports makes a nation dangerously vulnerable, especially in times of crisis.

This narrative has gained widespread traction in both public and policy discourse. It has helped re-legitimise calls for onshoring, strategic stockpiling and even a form of selective autarky. But while it contains elements of truth, it also oversimplifies the nature of systemic risk and the role of trade in managing uncertainty. Worse, it promotes a false binary between self-sufficiency and dependency, obscuring the complex ways that economies can build resilience through coordination, foresight and institutional capacity.

5.1 Radical Uncertainty and the Limits of Preparation

The face mask episode reveals less about trade per se than about the problem of radical uncertainty. Pandemics are low-frequency, high-impact events - they are difficult to predict in form, scale or timing. The issue was not merely that face masks were imported, but that no one foresaw the global scale of the event, nor the simultaneous surge in demand across nearly all economies.

In this context, no amount of domestic production could have instantly filled the gap. Building and maintaining unused manufacturing capacity for every conceivable contingency is neither feasible nor efficient. The same is true for most critical goods whose need is event-dependent and whose shelf lives are limited.

5.2 Stockpiling vs. Production: Different Strategies for Different Goods

The question of resilience must therefore distinguish between (i) goods that can be stored with little degradation (e.g. petroleum, grain and some medical devices), and (ii) goods that expire, degrade, or become technologically obsolete (e.g. face masks, vaccines and complex machinery). Face masks, by their nature, deteriorate over time and become less effective. Stockpiling large quantities “just in case” may reduce initial vulnerability but creates future waste and opportunity cost if the event does not materialise. Resources spent on excess mask production may draw investment away from other health infrastructure or social needs.

Moreover, even the concept of “strategic reserves” has its limits. It is not possible to foresee which goods will be in short supply in the next global shock. Future crises - whether climate-driven, technological, geopolitical or epidemiological - will create new patterns of demand and new forms of scarcity. To imagine that resilience can be ensured simply by producing everything at home misunderstands the nature of complex, dynamic risk.

5.3 The Impracticality of Total Self-Sufficiency

No modern economy is - or can be - fully self-sufficient. Industrial production today relies on extended global supply chains, cross-border flows of raw materials and international specialisation of capabilities. Even if a country can produce a final good domestically, it likely depends on imported components, tools or technical knowledge.

Attempting to eliminate all trade-based risk through localisation is not only prohibitively expensive - it is often counterproductive. It may create redundant capacity, raise costs and limit access to innovation. More importantly, it generates a false sense of security, as systems become inwardly brittle even as they appear externally sovereign.

The pandemic illustrated this problem: some countries with greater domestic production capabilities still suffered shortages due to distributional bottlenecks, logistical failures or institutional breakdowns.

5.4 Resilience as Systemic Adaptability, Not Isolation

A more nuanced understanding of resilience treats it not as a state of autarky, but as a system’s capacity to adapt, absorb shocks and reconfigure under pressure. This involves diversifying sources of supply, rather than eliminating trade. It also requires the building of flexible production systems that can be rapidly repurposed. Maintaining regional reserves of essential goods based on realistic risk assessments is another dimension. Investing in coordination infrastructure, including public procurement systems, shared stockpiles and early warning data contribute to resilience as does strengthening social infrastructure (e.g. public health, education, communication) so that shocks can be handled systemically rather than only materially.

In this framing, trade is not inherently a vulnerability. Rather, it is a lever that can be used to build resilience - provided that institutions are designed to manage interdependence intelligently. The problem is not openness per se, but the lack of governance capacity to steer and structure it for long-term public purpose.

6. Toward a Strategic Interdependence Paradigm

The preceding sections have critically reviewed the dominant frames that define much of today’s trade discourse - from the simplistic aphorisms of monetary theorists to the at times moralistic panic of autarkic nationalists. In their different ways, these perspectives converge in their failure to engage with the structural realities of a global production system shaped by technological complexity, radical uncertainty and financialised capital flows.

If trade is to be understood not as a balance sheet of wins and losses but as a system of surplus circulation and transformation, then we require a fundamentally different analytical lens - one that does not reduce interdependence to either a pathology or an ideology.

What follows proposes a conceptual shift: from the binary of dependency versus self-sufficiency toward a paradigm of strategic interdependence.

6.1 Beyond Dependency and Autarky

Trade dependency, when framed as a national weakness, often leads to calls for supply chain “sovereignty” or “onshoring.” But these responses treat vulnerability as a problem of foreign reliance, not as a problem of structural reproduction. They obscure the fact that no economy is independent of others, especially not in a world of interlinked input–output systems, transnational value chains and planetary ecological constraints.

Conversely, liberal narratives that celebrate open trade often neglect the internal dislocations that ungoverned openness creates. They champion efficiency and aggregate gains while ignoring how benefits are distributed and how complexity is maintained - or lost - through trade dynamics.

The task is to abandon this binary altogether. Dependency and autarky are not two ends of a spectrum; they are both incomplete logics. What matters is not the degree of trade openness per se, but the structure, function and direction of trade flows in relation to a nation’s material reproduction, developmental goals and institutional capacities.

6.2 Interdependence as Material and Institutional Configuration

Interdependence is not inherently virtuous. It is a material condition - the result of technological interlinkages, historical specialisation and embedded geographies of production. The key question is how that interdependence is organised, governed and purposefully steered. Strategic interdependence acknowledges that no nation can or should attempt to produce everything domestically. It recognises that certain forms of integration enhance collective welfare and capacity and, therefore, that some dependencies are benign or even beneficial (e.g. mutual specialisation in high-complexity sectors), while others are extractive and destabilising (e.g. one-sided dependence on primary exports or critical imports). It also recognises that resilience emerges not from isolation but from the intelligent diversification, redundancy and coordination of value flows.

A strategic approach focuses on selective redundancy, capacity mapping and institutional foresight. It involves identifying which goods, sectors and capabilities are critical to systemic reproduction and ensuring multiple, politically and ecologically feasible pathways for access, production or substitution.

6.3 Regrounding Trade in Structural Materialism

To operationalise this perspective requires a different theoretical foundation - one that foregrounds surplus composition, value form and structural reproduction rather than monetary aggregates or ideological slogans.

This is the role of the remainder of this essay. Drawing on a synthesis of Sraffian surplus theory and the SEV (Systemic Exchange Value) framework I have been developing elsewhere, the aim is to reconceptualise trade as a vector of:

Material surplus transformation (what is produced in excess of inputs);

Exchange mediation (how value circulates and becomes monetised or financialised); and

Use value realisation (how goods contribute to functional reproduction and development).

From this perspective, the goal of trade is not to run a surplus or deficit, nor to be dependent or independent, but to optimise the configuration of value flows in ways that enhance complexity, autonomy, resilience and welfare.

Italian economist, Piero Sraffa

7. Sraffa’s Insight: Trade as Surplus Reconfiguration

To reframe trade as a structural economic process - one concerned not with monetary balances but with surplus transformation - we begin with the foundational insights of Piero Sraffa. In his 1960 work Production of Commodities by Means of Commodities, Sraffa developed a framework for understanding production as a system of material reproduction, where commodities are produced using other commodities, and where surplus emerges from the physical excess of outputs over inputs.

This approach shifts attention from abstract equilibrium conditions or marginal preferences to the objective, physical conditions of production. It allows us to examine how different production systems generate and allocate surplus, and how they remain viable or become unstable depending on the structure of interdependencies. Trade, in a Sraffian frame, is not a movement of goods motivated by comparative advantage in the Ricardian sense, nor is it primarily about financial balances. Rather, it is a process of surplus reconfiguration: the movement of physically produced excess from one economy to another, enabling both systems to participate in a broader material reproduction process.

7.1 Surplus as a Physical, Not Just a Monetary, Concept

In classical economics - and revived by Sraffa - surplus refers to the quantity of goods produced in excess of what is required to reproduce the input bundle used in production. This includes means of production (tools, machinery, raw materials), subsistence goods for workers, and any necessary inputs for future cycles of reproduction. Once these are accounted for, what remains is the surplus - the material foundation of profit, rent, accumulation or redistribution.

This surplus is not initially measured in money, but in physical quantities. It is only later expressed in prices or exchange values. Thus, trade is meaningful not because of its monetary expression, but because of how it redistributes real surpluses, and with them, capacities, dependencies, and strategic control.

7.2 Trade and the Reproduction Schema

From this vantage point, trade is best understood as a cross-border extension of the reproduction schema. A country may import certain goods because it cannot (or should not) produce them at home; these imported goods then enter into domestic production processes, contributing to that society’s own capacity to reproduce itself.

At the same time, exported goods represent a surplus that, once transferred abroad, allows other countries to complete their reproduction processes. The critical analytical move is to ask what type of surplus is being exported?, what type of dependency is being created or absorbed?, and how does the trade relationship affect each country’s degree of autonomy, complexity, and sustainability?

This line of analysis encourages us to see trade not as an exchange of finished commodities on a market, but as an interwoven part of global material reproduction, embedded in asymmetries of surplus structure.

7.3 The Fallacy of Comparative Advantage

Sraffa’s framework also exposes the limitations of Ricardo’s theory of comparative advantage. In Ricardo’s model, trade emerges naturally and beneficially when countries specialise in producing goods for which they have lower opportunity costs. But this assumes fixed production coefficients, a single factor of production (labour), no intermediate goods and no strategic or technological dynamics. These assumptions are untenable in a world of interdependent production systems, path-dependent industrial capabilities, and systemic asymmetries in power, capital and knowledge.

What matters is not whether a country is more “efficient” at producing one good or another, but whether its pattern of specialisation allows it to generate and retain surplus, upgrade its productive structure and secure long-run viability via expanded energetic surplus potential and effective management of systemic entropy. From a Sraffian view, comparative advantage is not an explanation of trade; rather, it is a justification for existing inequalities in productive capacity.

7.4 Trade as a Surplus Circuit

Finally, we can begin to think of global trade not as bilateral exchanges, but as surplus circuits, of flows of excess output that link one system’s reproduction to another. These circuits may entrench dependency (e.g. exporting surplus raw materials in exchange for manufactured goods); they may enable developmental upgrading (e.g. importing intermediate capital goods to build productive capacity); or they may lock systems into unequal exchange, where physical surplus is transferred from one system in exchange for fictitious value or transient consumption goods.

Understanding these surplus circuits - their composition, direction and embeddedness - is the foundation of a structural trade analysis. And it is this understanding that we now build upon by integrating the SEV (Systemic Exchange Value) framework, which extends Sraffian insights into the terrain of value form, financialisation and complex interdependence.

8. Terms of Trade and Unequal Exchange

In a world of global trade, nations exchange not just commodities, but surplus value in various forms. However, not all surpluses are equally productive, nor are they always exchanged on equal terms. The theory of unequal exchange - rooted in the structural asymmetries of global capitalism - provides a lens through which we can understand how some countries export their surplus and import value, often on highly unequal terms.

Drawing from Sraffa’s framework, we can see that trade is not only a movement of physical goods or even financial claims, but a reconfiguration of surplus value. In many cases, the value transferred in trade flows is disproportionately advantageous to one side. These imbalances manifest in the terms of trade, which reflect the relative price at which goods are exchanged across borders. When these terms favour one nation over another, they reproduce unequal exchanges, where surplus value is systematically extracted from the less powerful economy and concentrated in the more powerful one.

8.1 Defining the Terms of Trade

The terms of trade refer to the ratio at which a country can exchange its exports for imports. This ratio reflects the relative prices of goods and services traded internationally. An improvement in the terms of trade means that a country can obtain more imports for the same quantity of exports, while a deterioration means the opposite: the country must export more in order to obtain the same quantity of imports.

This seemingly neutral concept has profound implications for global trade relations, especially when we consider the inequalities in the global price structure. Countries that export high-value-added, complex goods typically enjoy favourable terms of trade, while those exporting primary commodities or low-value-added products often face deteriorating terms of trade. This dynamic is reinforced over time, as the productive capacity of exporting countries becomes increasingly dependent on their terms of trade, while the importing countries maintain relatively stable access to a broad range of goods.

8.2 Unequal Exchange and Structural Asymmetries

From a Sraffian perspective, the unequal exchange inherent in trade relationships is not accidental but structurally embedded in the global division of labour. Unequal exchange occurs when two countries exchange goods of unequal value, not because one country is “more efficient” at producing the good, but because the surplus value embedded in those goods is distributed unevenly across the two economies.

Consider two countries: one rich in natural resources but poor in industrial capacity, and the other rich in technological and industrial capacity but poor in raw materials. The resource-rich country exports primary commodities (e.g. oil, minerals, agricultural products) to the industrialised nation in exchange for finished goods. Despite the fact that both countries may derive value from the trade, the terms of exchange favour the industrialised country. The resource-rich nation’s exports - though physically valuable - carry less surplus value than the high-tech, capital-intensive goods it imports.

This disparity arises from the composition of surplus in the goods involved. The industrialised country’s high-tech goods are produced through processes that involve significant amounts of skilled labour, technology, and capital (and therefore embedded energy), all of which contribute more surplus value to the final product. The primary goods exported by the resource-rich country, on the other hand, tend to be less value-intensive, relying on lower levels of human labour and technological input, thus producing lower surplus value relative to their market price.

8.3 The Role of Capital in Unequal Exchange

Capital plays a key role in exacerbating these unequal exchanges. Countries with greater access to money capital - and the ability to finance the production of complex goods - gain the upper hand in trade, securing terms of exchange that work to their advantage. In contrast, nations with limited access to money capital are often caught in a feedback loop: they export primary commodities to finance their development, but because they lack the money capital to industrialise, they remain dependent on imports of finished goods and technologies. Their trade surpluses are insufficient to fund the necessary investments in production capacity, further entrenching their subordinate position in global value chains.

This dynamic creates a vicious circle, where capital flows reinforce existing inequalities in surplus production, concentrating wealth and power in the hands of those who control advanced industries, technologies and finance.

8.4 The Commodity Fetishism of Unequal Exchange

In addition to the unequal distribution of surplus value, unequal exchange is also driven by the fetishism of commodities in global markets. By fetishism, I mean the way in which commodities acquire a value independent of the social and labour relations that produce them. The global market tends to reify commodities into abstract quantities of value, masking the actual labour and surplus value embedded in their production.

This fetishism allows the extraction of surplus from countries in the Global South (often through unequal exchange) while obscuring the exploitative relationships involved. As such, the resource-rich countries exporting primary commodities are often not aware of the true nature of the value they are surrendering, or how the global price structure reinforces their vulnerability.

It is in this fetishised system that trade becomes an instrument not of mutual benefit but of surplus extraction. The value that is exchanged in trade transactions masks the real relations of production and surplus distribution - and this very obfuscation makes the extraction of surplus easier and more persistent.

8.5 Reframing Unequal Exchange: From Zero-Sum to Developmental Logic

To address the problem of unequal exchange, we must move beyond the simplistic view that trade is a zero-sum game. In traditional zero-sum thinking, one nation’s gain is always another’s loss, and trade is framed as an adversarial process. However, this ignores the possibility that trade can be structured to foster long-term developmental gains for both sides.

By conceptualising trade as a dynamic surplus reconfiguration, we can understand how trade might be structured to allow less-developed countries to upgrade their production structures and build greater capacity for value generation. The goal is to ensure that trade serves as a vector not of value extraction, but of developmental transformation, where surplus flows are restructured in ways that enable shared growth, technological advancement and economic complexity.

This requires global policy frameworks that prioritise fair exchange rates, support industrial capacity building and promote strategic interdependence over unfettered competition. In this way, trade could become an instrument for fostering mutual development, rather than an arena for exploitative exchanges.

9. Reconstructing Trade as Surplus Redistribution

The dominant frameworks for understanding trade - whether from mainstream economic thought, MMT perspectives, or political-economic critiques - have struggled to provide a comprehensive and nuanced understanding of the global trading system. At the heart of these debates lies the question of surplus: how is it produced, how is it distributed and how can we ensure that the flows of goods and capital serve to advance the collective welfare of nations and their populations?

In this essay, I have proposed a structural materialist alternative to the binary of dependency versus self-sufficiency. By drawing on Sraffian surplus theory and the SEV framework I have been developing, I have tried to reposition trade not as an isolated financial transaction, but as a dynamic process of surplus reconfiguration. Trade, viewed in this way, is not a game of winners and losers, but an interdependent system in which nations exchange surpluses, often asymmetrically, in ways that shape their economic structures, social outcomes and resilience.

9.1 Moving Beyond Monetary Aggregates

The traditional view of trade as a balance of payments phenomenon - with deficits signifying weakness and surpluses indicating strength - misrepresents the material realities of international exchange. By focusing solely on monetary aggregates such as trade balances or capital flows, we overlook the qualitative nature of the goods being exchanged and their impact on national production systems. Surplus is not simply a financial construct, but a material phenomenon that emerges from the productive capacity of an economy.

The distinction between use value (what goods are used for in production) and exchange value (how those goods are traded across borders) allows us to move beyond simplistic characterisations of trade as inherently good or bad. What matters, from a materialist perspective, is how the surplus generated in trade is distributed, and how it contributes to the complex reproduction of economies over time.

9.2 Resilience through Strategic Interdependence

The model of strategic interdependence outlined in the preceding sections offers a more realistic framework for thinking about trade in the 21st century. Trade should not be framed as a zero-sum competition between nations, but as a system of mutually reinforcing capacities. Nations can, and should, rely on each other for goods, technologies and expertise. However, this reliance must be governed intelligently, with a focus on resilience, developmental capacity and redistributive justice.

The notion of resilience, especially in the wake of events like the COVID-19 pandemic, must be decoupled from the false dichotomy of autarky versus dependency. Instead, resilience is built through the intelligent diversification of trade flows, the strategic coordination of value chains and the development of flexible production systems. Countries should seek to build redundant capacities in critical sectors, while remaining embedded in global supply chains that allow for mutual specialisation and exchange.

9.3 Unequal Exchange and the Need for Structural Reform

A critical point throughout this essay has been the issue of unequal exchange. As global trade continues to favour the export of raw materials from less-developed countries in exchange for high-value-added goods, the global economic system perpetuates a form of structural exploitation. This dynamic reinforces the unequal distribution of surplus across nations and deepens the global divide between industrialised and resource-exporting economies.

To address this, we must move beyond the simplistic dichotomy of trade deficits as national failure or surpluses as national success. Instead, we should rethink the terms of trade and promote fairer exchanges - those that enable less-developed nations to build their productive capacities, move up the value chain and secure a more equitable share of global surplus.

Structural reform must be institutional, not just economic. It requires international frameworks that ensure fair pricing for primary commodities and manufactured goods; facilitate technology transfer to developing economies; enable developmental finance that supports local capacity building; and promote multilateral trade governance that prioritises social and environmental well-being over mere financial profit.

9.4 Toward a Materialist Trade Paradigm

In sum, the goal of trade should not be to run surplus balances or to be fully self-sufficient, but to distribute surplus intelligently and use it for collective development. Through a materialist lens, we can reframe trade as a global system of surplus redistribution, where the flows of goods, services and capital are directed not toward abstract financial goals, but to the material needs of societies and their populations.

This shift in perspective demands new frameworks for analysing trade, focusing on the material composition of trade flows (what goods are exchanged and how they relate to production), the distribution of surplus across countries and social groups, the developmental outcomes of trade and their role in enhancing national capacity, and the institutional structures that govern and manage these flows in a way that fosters long-term resilience and mutual benefit.

9.5 Reimagining Trade as a Force for Global Transformation

In the 21st century, the challenge is not to return to an outdated notion of self-sufficiency or to continue pushing for trade liberalisation as an unqualified good. Rather, the challenge is to reimagine trade as a tool for mutual transformation, grounded in the real material needs of human societies. If trade can be restructured as a means of surplus redistribution - one that enhances the complexity, resilience and welfare of nations - it has the potential to be a force for global economic and social justice.

By grounding this reimagined trade paradigm in the principles of surplus theory and strategic interdependence, we can create a more equitable, sustainable and resilient global economy that focuses not on the artificial balance of payments, but on the tangible material capacities that trade can help build, redistribute and transform.

Postscript: Toward a Developmental Globalism

The foregoing analysis leads us to an inflection point in thinking about trade. Neither the orthodoxy of neoliberal free trade nor the reactive impulse toward protection and autarky provides a viable path forward in an era defined by systemic fragility, technological upheaval and planetary limits.

What this essay has offered is a way of exploring a third position - a materialist developmental globalism, grounded in structural surplus theory and informed by an ethics of mutual transformation. This perspective does not romanticise trade, nor does it demonise it. Instead, it demands that trade be assessed and governed based on its contribution to the reproduction and advancement of real economic capabilities - both domestically and globally.

Trade as a System of Coordinated Capability Expansion

Reframing trade as surplus redistribution draws attention to the long-run trajectories it enables or forecloses. Does trade enhance a country’s ability to generate and retain surplus internally? Does it foster diversification and complexity, or lock the economy into mono-specialisation? Does it create pathways for technological learning and sectoral upgrading, or merely deliver consumption goods in exchange for raw material exports? Does it build institutional resilience, or corrode the social foundation of reproduction?

In this light, the developmental value of trade lies not in the act of exchange itself, but in its ability to support the transformation of productive structures and the deepening of social provisioning systems.

A Global Order Reimagined

This also implies a new vision for the global order that recognises asymmetries in starting conditions, and does not demand universal openness on so-called reciprocal terms. It must, rather, seek to encourage regionally rooted supply networks that serve shared development goals. Supporting technology sharing, not hoarding, and capacity building, not extractive trade discipline is central. And ultimately, it is necessary to replace the narrow focus on “competitiveness” with a collective commitment to surplus alignment and capability development.



This is not a utopian vision; rather, it is a pragmatic reconfiguration of globalisation in the face of growing dysfunction. The existing system is not neutral. It produces instability, ecological degradation and social fragmentation alongside its material outputs. To simply continue on this path under new slogans is to forfeit the opportunity to govern trade for the public good.

From Surplus Extraction to Surplus Solidarity

What I propose is a shift from surplus extraction - the logic that has long underpinned trade in both colonial and neoliberal forms - to surplus solidarity: the intentional structuring of trade to support material reproduction, social flourishing and planetary sustainability. In this sense, trade is a key component of an ‘enabling’ ethos. This calls for a new normative frame that treats surplus as a shared developmental resource, and a new analytic frame that sees trade as structurally embedded and materially consequential. In practical terms, this requires a new institutional frame that prioritises cooperative surplus coordination over competitive gain-seeking.

In the end, trade is not an end in itself. It is a means, a method for distributing the fruits of social labour, the products of nature and the output of collective ingenuity. Whether it reproduces inequality or enables transformation depends not on its presence or absence, but on how it is structured, governed and reimagined.