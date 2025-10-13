Time matters.

On 9 October 2025, China’s Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) announced a series of measures aimed at controlling the export of an array of rare earth elements (REEs) and other materials. The subsequent 72 hours have been telling.

As the announcements made their way onto the newswires, the US administration reacted in haste and with venom. President Trump accused China of an aggressive move, aimed at the “whole world”. He subsequently threatened the imposition of 100% tariffs, these days de rigeur, as well as impose export restrictions on Boeing and “strategic software”. By October 11, two days later, MOFCOM reiterated the measures and explained them in what can only be described as more tangible and practical terms - in contrast to the cold bureaucratise of the original announcements. MOFCOM affirmed that measures, explained why they were being adopted (as national security measures as well as with an aim to reduce the risk of military proliferation); what their scope was (military uses were in principle to be refused approval; civilian uses would be approved; and dual use would be addressed on their merits).

MOFCOM was compelled to detail the rationale and operational parameters of the measures in large part because the formal announcement was being misinterpreted or worse, deliberately misconstrued. Talk of “ban” dominated the western airwaves, when in fact the measures were not bans at all but management measures with specific parameters. In many respects, as various observers have noted, the MOFCOM framework in this case largely mirrors many of the measures that the US has over the years imposed so as to control downstream uses of technologies. In any case, as the weekend unfolded, Trump’s rhetoric eased and his Vice President, JD Vance backed up with comments that were tantamount to admissions that threats of 100% tariffs were just negotiation tactics.

There are some important takeaways from these heady 72 hours.

Firstly, the reactions from the Trump administration and Trump himself illustrate the extent to which the US is hypersensitive to anything that relates to REEs, particularly when they go to the military industrial complex. China’s export controls announcement was clear - and remains unchanged - that permit applicants for REE exports for military uses would in principle be denied but that for dual uses they would be dealt with on their merits. Civilian uses would be allowed, as a natural course of business, and humanitarian uses would be ushered through. This tells us that on questions of REE, the US believes that it does in fact have a significant soft underbelly.

Secondly, we could see how American propaganda reactions sought to shape the terrain through the use of terminology that accused China of aggression (America as victim), claims of a global ban (untrue) and that the US was blindsided (implying that the announcement was unfair and underhanded). The MOFCOM comments on 11 October puts a lie to this latter claim, as it noted that the measures were notified in advance to relevant counterpart nations through recognised and relevant channels. The Americans, in other words, knew in advance but feigned surprise and shock. As for “aggression” many have noted that the announced measures came after the so-called 50% rules announced by the US at the end of September, which expanded the number of Chinese firms on an export controls blacklist. This move by the US was seen to be against the understandings arrived at between the Chinese and American sides in their meetings in Madrid. Thus, China’s announced measures were a retaliatory move.

The experiences of the past 72 hours suggest that the American communications strategy seeks to overwhelm and verbal counterparties to shape the conditions of judgement, and to varying extents, is effective particularly in relation to its own base. That MOFCOM clarified the measures is strongly indicative that China was frustrated by American misinformation / propaganda.

Thirdly, Trump’s own behaviour exhibited what is becoming an increasingly standard pattern of excessive and emotionally charged reactions, involving all manner of threats, only to find ways to ease out of a self-made corner. The uncharitable response is to invoke “TACO”!

Fourthly, we learn that the US believes it holds leverage in the area of Boeing (something that I have addressed in notes over the weekend) and in software. For now, I will leave these issues to one side, and perhaps come back to them on another occasion.

So, the events highlight America’s industrial fragility, which I touched on originally when the MOFCOM measures were announced, and which were in effect confirmed by the reactions of Washington. Against the backdrop of recent events, the rest of this essay explores a little more the issues that revolve around American ambitions to “re-shore” and “localise supply chains” - particularly for strategic industries such as rare earths, semiconductors, electric vehicles and batteries. The rationale is simple: reduce vulnerability, secure critical inputs and rebuild domestic industrial capacity. In theory, this ambition is understandable. In practice, it collides with the realities of time - not merely in the sense that reconstruction takes years, but because time itself has direction and consequence. As the United States and its allies struggle to recreate vertically integrated supply chains, China is accelerating outward, embedding its industrial capacity across the global economy.

This divergence produces what can be called a temporal asymmetry in industrial policy. The United States is engaged in a restorative project - attempting to rebuild capabilities hollowed out by decades of offshoring. China, by contrast, is compounding its advantages through time, scale and spatial diffusion. The result is a dynamic imbalance. By the time Western reshoring efforts bear fruit, the global industrial terrain will have shifted under their feet, rendering much of that new capacity cost-uncompetitive and strategically less meaningful. Ironically, western reshoring presupposes ongoing access to Chinese supplied capital and intermediate goods and raw materials.

Time as Opportunity Cost in Resource Mobilisation

Time, in this context, is not merely a delay; it is a form of resource allocation. Every dollar, engineer and policymaker mobilised to rebuild domestic refining or manufacturing capacity represents an opportunity cost - the redirection of productive energy away from other potential frontiers. When the United States channels resources into replicating industrial ecosystems that China already perfected years earlier, it effectively replays history at a higher cost. Costs are pushed up in large part because more money gets made not “doing industrialisation” than doing it; and as the US financialised over the past few decades, the distributional structure - or system of rewards and incentives - ultimately led to resources finding their way to places a long, long way away from the mundane tasks of extractive industries, chemical processes and factories.

China, meanwhile, has adopted an outward-looking strategy of capability multiplication, not mere self-sufficiency. Through state-backed financing mechanisms, foreign direct investment and technology partnerships, it has externalised segments of its own supply chain - building refining plants, cathode and anode facilities, and renewable infrastructure across Asia, Africa, the Middle East and Latin America. In other words, while the U.S. attempts to bring production home, China is making the world an extension of its industrial system. The difference is temporal as much as spatial. The U.S. is trying to recreate the past, while China is building the future in motion.

The Slow Clock of Industrial Reconstruction

Even under the most optimistic conditions, industrial localisation is slow.

A battery gigafactory takes two to three years to construct and commission. Refineries for lithium, nickel or cobalt precursors require four to five years, not including lengthy environmental and permitting processes. A new mine - whether in Nevada or Western Australia - can take seven to ten years to move from exploration to commercial output. These timelines are additive, not sequential. Without the mine and the refinery, the gigafactory is an empty shell.

In China, these temporal constraints were largely solved decades ago through industrial clustering. Refineries, component makers and logistics systems were built side by side, under coordinated policy. Western industrial policy, by contrast, must overcome fragmentation - divided jurisdictions, environmental litigation and political turnover. Even when vast subsidies are deployed, such as through the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act, execution lags behind announcement. Factories may emerge, but ecosystems take decades.

Tesla’s experience under Elon Musk is a vivid case study in the limits of money when faced with material and systemic time. Tesla is arguably the world’s most capitalised automotive innovator, with access to almost unlimited finance, public goodwill (though diminishing), and policy support. Yet even this scale of ambition cannot dissolve the constraints of upstream material dependence or the complexity of globally entangled supply networks.

Recent analyses show that roughly 39–40% of Tesla’s battery material suppliers are Chinese firms. This dependency extends across the critical midstream processes that convert raw materials into usable inputs. Over 90% of global battery-grade graphite (used for anodes) is produced in China. Around two-thirds of lithium refining capacity is in China. China similarly dominates nickel and cobalt precursor production, as well as cathode and anode material manufacturing. Thus, while Tesla may assemble vehicles in the U.S. or Germany (and of course China), the material lifeblood of those batteries still flows through Chinese refineries, processors and component suppliers.

Even Musk’s high-profile effort to build a lithium refinery in Texas underscores the problem rather than solving it. Despite near-limitless financing and fast-tracked approvals, Tesla still faces multi-year construction timelines, equipment bottlenecks and chemical-engineering expertise gaps - the very same barriers that define the industrial “middle” China already mastered. The Musk case highlights the fact that money capital is not time. Money can accelerate certain tasks, but it cannot replace the years of tacit learning, coordination and process refinement that underlie industrial maturity.

Moreover, as Tesla works to localise, the global ecosystem moves on. Chinese firms are now deploying entire battery-industrial clusters abroad. We find them popping up in Indonesia, Hungary, Thailand, Morocco and Brazil. They are integrating local resources into a networked production system. The result is a globalised Chinese industrial time, against which even the most well-funded American projects appear slow and fragmented.

In this sense, Tesla’s challenge is not unique; it is emblematic of the broader U.S. predicament: ambition running faster than the material and systemic realities allow.

The Missing Middle

Refining and Processing

Tesla’s dependence points to the real locus of Chinese strength: the midstream, where ores become industrial inputs. While the U.S. can mine lithium or nickel, China refines, purifies and converts them into cathode and anode materials. This midstream layer is where cost efficiency, chemical precision and environmental management converge. It’s also where time has compounded Chinese advantage.

Western industrial strategy often underestimates this. It imagines mining and factory construction as the hard part, yet the real bottleneck is in the chemical transformation stages, which require thousands of interdependent operations, process controls and waste management systems built through decades of experience. These processes are sticky; they do not move easily because they rely on institutional memory and deeply embedded technical networks.

Tesla’s partial reshoring attempts illustrate how even the most technologically advanced firms must still interface with this Chinese midstream layer, at least until equivalent domestic ecosystems emerge. And this is a process measured not in decades, not years let alone months.

Human Capital and Tacit Knowledge

On top of this, industrial ecosystems are not just machines and buildings. Rather, they are social systems of learning. China’s reservoir of engineers, metallurgists and technicians has been built over a generation. The West, after decades of offshoring, has a thinner and older technical workforce. Rebuilding those skills through universities, apprenticeships and industrial partnerships is a 20-year+ project.

Tacit knowledge, the kind of know-how embodied in people and processes, is China’s most under-appreciated comparative advantage. Tesla’s struggles to replicate upstream refining capacity in the U.S. are precisely about this form of time. You can import equipment but you cannot import accumulated industrial culture.

The Temporal Feedback Loop

Time thus has a feedback structure. As the U.S. speaks of investing years and billions into reconstructing domestic capacity, China’s global industrial ecosystem continues to mature. Each year of Western delay deepens Chinese entrenchment across the value chain. Chinese firms build joint ventures abroad, training local workers. They establish long-term off-take contracts, locking in critical inputs. Infrastructure investments through the Belt and Road create logistics corridors that bind these industrial nodes together. By the time American supply chains approach self-sufficiency, the standards, technologies and price benchmarks will already be set by Chinese-linked networks. Tesla’s effort to create a “domestic” supply chain will still depend on price structures - for REEs, graphite, lithium or cobalt - established by the global Chinese-anchored network.

This is the heart of the temporal asymmetry. The same time period produces positive feedback for one side and diminishing returns for the other.

Industrial competitiveness is a moving target. As China supports the diffusion of capability across the Global South, the entire global cost curve shifts downward. Nickel refining in Indonesia, lithium processing in Chile, and phosphate-based battery production in Morocco all draw on Chinese technology and finance capital. Each new project adds scale, deepens experience and lowers the marginal cost of production globally. Each project can impact global pricing, thereby creating risks for new aspirant projects, as has been seen in the case of Indonesia’s nickel project, which has effectively delivered such low global prices that other projects are no longer viable.

For the U.S. and its firms, this means entering a marketplace where the baseline for efficiency has already dropped. Even if localised production is achieved, its cost base will sit above the new global norm. What begins as strategic autonomy ends as cost isolation. The US runs the real risk of becoming an industrial island in an ocean of lower cost, Chinese-enabled capacity. Put another way, the US can make the transition it aspires to, towards greater industrial autonomy, but it will end up as a higher cost, lower standard of living social settlement and political economy.

Industrial time is not linear. For China, it compounds but for the U.S., it compresses. Beijing’s model is iterative. Every project informs the next. Washington’s is restorative. Each project seeks to rebuild a lost ecosystem. The longer the lag, the more subsidy required, and the higher the relative cost base becomes. Tesla’s experience encapsulates this trap. The more it invests to localise battery supply chains, the faster China’s ecosystem grows globally, eroding Tesla’s cost advantage. Even if Tesla achieves full vertical integration in the U.S., it will do so in a world where Chinese-supported production elsewhere has already redefined global efficiency standards.

Strategic Consequences

By the early 2030s, the world may feature a Chinese-anchored industrial system, spanning Asia, Africa, and Latin America, connected through shared technology and logistics. On the flipside, we will see a Western bloc with partial domestic capacity but higher costs, sustained by subsidies rather than scale.In that world, “localisation” will serve as insurance, but it won’t deliver competitiveness. The global industrial order will have already aligned around China’s standards, price benchmarks and technological pathways. Even Tesla - the most globally capable American manufacturer of its generation - will operate within an economic logic that China’s system defines. This is a logic of high volume and low costs, where margins are thin and constantly under pressure.

Industrial competition is not fought on a fixed battlefield. Time alters the terrain. The opportunity cost of delayed capacity results in lost production and at the same time, means lost positioning in the moving hierarchy of global competence. Money may buy speed to some extent, but it cannot compress the physics, chemistry and institutional memory of complex production systems. Meanwhile, China continues to deploy time as a strategic asset by extending its industrial logic outward through training, finance and joint ventures.

The call to “localise” supply chains is intuitive appealing. Resilience through proximity delivers a certain sense of comfort. But industrial resilience is not a static condition; it is a function of motion through time. The asymmetry between China’s compounding development and the West’s restorative industrialism ensures that every year of delay widens the structural gap.

Time, in this sense, is not neutral. It is the medium through which advantage accumulates. While the U.S. struggles to rebuild the factories of yesterday, China is building the industrial geography of tomorrow. And by the time America’s vertical integration is complete, the world will already be horizontally integrated through Chinese-supported industrial ecosystems that define the next global cost frontier.