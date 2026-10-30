Warwick Powell's Substack

Warwick Powell’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kathleen McCroskey's avatar
Kathleen McCroskey
11h

If this process can take input seawater contaminated with oil, it would be very welcome in the Gulf region, their desalination plants are at risk from the massive oil spills. That is a big improvement, being able to use he brine, instead of dumping it back into the ocean.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Warwick Powell · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture