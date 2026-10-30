Preface: This short essay summarises another recent breakthrough in the area of hydrogen production from seawater. It’s not the first time I have written about the subject (see here), and it dovetails into previous essays that have examined in more detail the transformative potential of low cost green hydrogen, and China’s energy five year plan’s emphasis on hydrogen production. The latest breakthroughs combine hydrogen production from seawater, with desalination and recovery of uranium, salt, bromide and other resources. It’s a triple play, or a case of three birds with one stone.

The breakthrough

Chinese Academy of Sciences researchers (Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics, led by Deng Dehui and Liu Yanting) developed a coupled “seawater to hydrogen and fresh water” (STHW) process, published in Nature Energy (15 Sept 2026). The paper, “A 250-kilowatt system for co-production of hydrogen and fresh water from seawater”, has the following key features:

It pairs alkaline water electrolysis for hydrogen with low-temperature vacuum distillation for desalination.

The electrolyser’s low-grade waste heat (normally ~30% of electricity input at 80–90 °C, typically dumped via cooling water) is routed into a vacuum distillation tower. This drives seawater evaporation at only 40–50 °C.

The resulting vapour is condensed into fresh water (enough for the electrolyser plus surplus). Concentrated brine is then available for staged recovery of salt, uranium, bromine and other resources.

A 250 kW demonstration unit produces ~380,000 Nm³ of 99.9999% pure hydrogen per year and 256 tonnes of fresh water. Compared with conventional alkaline electrolysis of fresh water, system electricity utilisation improves by 14.4%. It ran stably for 40 days under daily start-stop conditions.

Cost estimates (depending on electricity price) put hydrogen at roughly US$2.1-2.9/kg — below current market levels — and more profitable than the classic two-step route of full desalination followed by electrolysis.

In short, the researchers have closed an energy leak that conventional systems treat as inevitable waste. This is a strong illustration of thermoeconomic principles in action — precisely the kind of integrated, waste-minimising process that I have emphasised.

Thermoeconomic reading

My thermoeconomics framework treats economies as open metabolic systems whose viability depends on continuous import of low-entropy energy, efficient transformation into useful work, and expulsion of waste. Value is not primarily a monetary or preference phenomenon; it is the systemic capacity to generate and deploy negentropy — to keep order and expand coordinated functionality against the second law. Key diagnostics include EROEI (energy return on energy invested), the quality of energy transformations, and the avoidance of fictitious-capital papering-over of declining real surplus.

This plant maps directly onto those criteria:

Waste-heat recovery is an obvious negentropic intervention. Dumping 30% of input electricity as low-quality heat is pure entropy production. Redirecting it to drive a useful process (desalination) raises the overall energetic efficiency of the system without requiring additional primary energy. That is exactly the “mastering of negentropic interventions” and “improving the efficiency with which energy is turned into useful work” that Powell stresses.

Co-production multiplies useful outputs from the same energy throughput is a systematic net EROEI enhancement. Hydrogen (storable, high-quality energy carrier), freshwater (critical for both industry and life support), and uranium (high-density nuclear fuel) are extracted together. The brine residual becomes a resource stream rather than a disposal problem. This raises the systemic return on the energy and capital invested far above single-product electrolysis or desalination.

The project represents a superior energetic basis and provider of resource security. Green hydrogen from renewables plus seawater, together with extracted uranium from the ocean, supports the shift away from combustion hydrocarbons toward electrified and nuclear systems that I have identified as the rational response to degrading hydrocarbon EROEI. China’s drive for seawater uranium extraction further reduces dependence on terrestrial ore imports.

Economic competitiveness emerges from physical efficiency, not subsidies or accounting tricks. The paper’s techno-economic analysis shows profitability flowing from the higher electricity utilisation and co-product credits. In SEV terms, this is real surplus generation rather than fictitious claims.

I have repeatedly argued that societies remain viable only by continuously recomposing their energy–material metabolism around higher-efficiency configurations. Incremental but compounding improvements of this type — closing leaks, cascading heat and co-producing high-value streams — are the practical expression of that principle. A 14–15% lift in electricity utilisation, achieved by re-using heat that was previously pure waste, is precisely the kind of gain that compounds across a large hydrogen and nuclear build-out.

The work is still at the 250 kW demonstration stage; further catalyst improvements, better heat recovery, and AI process optimisation are flagged as next steps. Scaling will determine how far the thermodynamic advantage translates into large-scale deployment. But as a concrete engineering response to the problems I’ve diagnosed — energy leaks, declining EROEI and resource bottlenecks — it is a textbook example of the direction I’ve argued is necessary.