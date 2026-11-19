This is the sixth video in my guided tour of my book Thermoeconomics in a Time of Monsters. It covers Chapter 5 and its key themes:
It explains why the conventional view that information is inherently anti-entropic is incomplete, and why information must be assessed thermodynamically.
It defines information viability using the twin ratios EROEIp (energy r…
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