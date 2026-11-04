Thermoeconomics: Chapter 4 Guided Tour

This is the fifth video in my guided tour of my book Thermoeconomics in a Time of Monsters. It covers Chapter 4 and its key themes:
It explains how long waves arise endogenously from the co-evolution of energy regimes, informational capacities and financial structures, rather than as exogenous innovation cycles.
It defines the three critical dimensions of…
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