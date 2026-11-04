Thermoeconomics: Chapter 4 Guided Tour

Warwick Powell's Substack

I focus on exploring the dynamics of political economic change through the lens of thermoeconomics and supply chains, the role and place of China in our world and how technologies and science "upstream" shape the possibilities "downstream".

I focus on exploring the dynamics of political economic change through the lens of thermoeconomics and supply chains, the role and place of China in our world and how technologies and science "upstream" shape the possibilities "downstream".