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Thermoeconomics: Chapter 4 Guided Tour
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Thermoeconomics: Chapter 4 Guided Tour

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Dr Warwick Powell
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This is the fifth video in my guided tour of my book Thermoeconomics in a Time of Monsters. It covers Chapter 4 and its key themes:

  1. It explains how long waves arise endogenously from the co-evolution of energy regimes, informational capacities and financial structures, rather than as exogenous innovation cycles.

  2. It defines the three critical dimensions of…

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