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Thermoeconomics: Chapter 3 Guided Tour
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Thermoeconomics: Chapter 3 Guided Tour

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Dr Warwick Powell
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This is the fourth video in my guided tour of my book Thermoeconomics in a Time of Monsters. It covers Chapter 3 and its key themes:

  1. Why the supply chain is the decisive meso-level unit of analysis in Systemic Exchange Value theory — the connective tissue between firms and the whole system.

  2. Sraffa’s critique of Marshallian atomistic equilibrium and show h…

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