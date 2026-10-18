Thermoeconomics: Chapter 3 Guided Tour

This is the fourth video in my guided tour of my book Thermoeconomics in a Time of Monsters. It covers Chapter 3 and its key themes:
Why the supply chain is the decisive meso-level unit of analysis in Systemic Exchange Value theory — the connective tissue between firms and the whole system.
Sraffa’s critique of Marshallian atomistic equilibrium and show h…
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