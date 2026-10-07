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Thermoeconomics: Chapter 2 Guided Tour
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Thermoeconomics: Chapter 2 Guided Tour

Energy, Money and Information
Dr Warwick Powell's avatar
Dr Warwick Powell
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This is the third video in my guided tour of my book Thermoeconomics in a Time of Monsters. It covers Chapter 2 and its key themes:

  1. Why use-value is best understood as Embedded Energy, and how exchange-value is structured by two EROEI vectors — one in production and one in use.

  2. Defining Available Energy in Potential (AEP) and understanding abundance as th…

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