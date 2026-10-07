Thermoeconomics: Chapter 2 Guided Tour

This is the third video in my guided tour of my book Thermoeconomics in a Time of Monsters. It covers Chapter 2 and its key themes:
Why use-value is best understood as Embedded Energy, and how exchange-value is structured by two EROEI vectors — one in production and one in use.
Defining Available Energy in Potential (AEP) and understanding abundance as th…
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Warwick Powell's Substack to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.