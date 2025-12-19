Prefatory remarks: this is the second part of a series of essays that respond to Linda Jaivin’s recent book on the Cultural Revolution. I reviewed the book separately here. This essay homes in on what I call Liberal Orientalism, and describes its character and tenor. A third and final part of this series will be published soon.

This essay develops the concept of Liberal Orientalism as a distinct ideological formation within Western knowledge production about non-Western societies, particularly revolutionary states such as China. Unlike classical Orientalism, which exoticised and dominated its object, Liberal Orientalism mourns the failure of non-Western societies to conform to liberal ideals. This mourning is not neutral, even if it is often presented as such. It is, rather, an act of projection that reinforces Western epistemic and moral centrality. Liberal Orientalism aestheticises rupture, depoliticises revolution and elevates elite dissent over mass transformation. This essay outlines the structure, affective economy and political function of Liberal Orientalism, and argues for an alternative critical approach grounded in historical materialism and dialectical analysis.

The Sentimental Empire

In the postcolonial and post-Cold War world, Western hegemony no longer speaks only the language of conquest, but also that of conscience. Liberal scholars, journalists and cultural commentators increasingly portray themselves as guardians of global values such as democracy, human rights and civil society. When non-Western societies deviate from this imagined trajectory, the response is not merely analytical but emotional: we get disappointment, sorrow, condemnation and elegy. At times, we also get revelations of claims of civilisational superiority; who could forget the EU’s foreign minister speaking of the EU as a ‘garden’ that must defend itself, and protect itself from the ‘jungle outside’? It can also underpin a politics of military interventionism, well documented by Monica Duffy Toft and Sidita Kushi in their 2023 Dying by the Sword. (I reviewed this book a while ago, which can be found here.)

This moral-aesthetic mode of critique constitutes the core of what may be called Liberal Orientalism.

Liberal Orientalism differs from classical Orientalism not in its Eurocentrism, but in its style and affect. Where the older Orientalist tradition (as defined by Edward Said) depicted the East as sensual, static and inferior, Liberal Orientalism engages the non-Western Other as a failed mirror. It is a subject that once seemed to promise liberal modernity but has since betrayed that promise. Its tone is not one of derision but of grief. It aestheticises the political failure of others in order to reaffirm the moral and epistemological centrality - and even superiority - of the West.

Structure of Liberal Orientalism

Liberal Orientalism emerges from a particular discursive architecture.

Liberal Orientalism projects onto the non-Western world an unrealised liberal future. It foregrounds a fantasy of an alternative modernity. This future is constituted by a fantasy that, had things gone differently, the country in question might have become a pluralist democracy, a rights-respecting society or a liberal market economy. This fantasy is typically anchored in fleeting historical moments such as the May Fourth Movement in China, the Prague Spring, or post-independence liberal experiments in Africa and South Asia. The experiences of China post-reform and opening up also constitutes such an historical moment. These moments are elevated to' ‘what might have been’, and their collapse becomes the central tragedy.

Central to Liberal Orientalist discourse is a focus on elite intellectuals, dissidents, artists or cultural custodians who are framed as victims of illiberal violence. It exhibits an affective investment in elite suffering. Their suffering is narrativised as civilisational decline; a sign of regression and a lack of civilisation virtue. Mass movements and popular revolutionary projects are either demonised or erased; agency belongs to the liberal conscience, not the peasant or worker. Only confected mass movements, such as those instigated by the west and labelled as ‘colour revolutions’, are acceptable.

Historical ruptures, especially revolutions, are read not as dialectical processes with internal logics, but as traumas that disrupted cultural continuity. Trauma is aestheticised. The Cultural Revolution in China, for example, is not understood as a political struggle over class and ideology but as a sacrilege, an act of vandalism against heritage and intellect. The historical process is aestheticised into a morality play.

Although Liberal Orientalists often criticise the West’s imperial past, they retain a normative confidence in liberal values as universally desirable. Liberalism is the virtuous and rationalist counterpoint to imperium, even when liberalism as an art and technology of governance anchored the violence of colonial government from Egypt through to India, and everywhere else in between. Indeed, Liberal Orientalism elevates the west’s epistemic and moral exceptionalism. The West becomes the yardstick by which all societies are measured, even when doing so leads to disappointment rather than triumphalism. This positions the West as the emotive centre of world history. It grieves, judges and laments the path not taken by others.

Affective Economy: Mourning as Hegemony

Liberal Orientalism is not merely an intellectual position; it is an affective economy. Its emotional landscape is saturated by melancholy, nostalgia and moral injury. These affects serve a hegemonic function. Melancholy naturalises liberalism as the lost ideal, as though history’s deviation from it were a metaphysical error rather than a material contest. Nostalgia romanticises periods of Western influence or cultural refinement that predate revolution, recasting history as a story of loss rather than struggle. Moral injury allows Western observers to process geopolitical decline not as the fading of domination but as the betrayal of a moral mission.

This affective structure displaces attention from the material conditions, class dynamics, and imperial entanglements that shape non-Western histories. It substitutes emotion for analysis, and reasserts Western epistemic centrality through the performance of wounded liberalism.

The Case of China: Between Rupture and Fantasy

China provides a paradigmatic case of Liberal Orientalism. From the liberal Western perspective, China’s trajectory after 1949, and especially during the Cultural Revolution, represents a catastrophic deviation from its imagined destiny. The mainstream sinological tradition encapsulates this logic. The Cultural Revolution is not examined as a revolutionary experiment, but as a desecration of “authentic” Chinese culture; as an event, it is implicitly understood through a literati or classical aesthetic lens.

Works like Linda Jaivin’s Bombard the Headquarters reflect this genre. The focus is on intellectual trauma, cultural vandalism and the tragic absurdities of mass mobilisation. While the pain of individuals is real and deserving of recognition, the framing universalises elite perspectives and erases the political logic of revolution. It seeks to eviscerate its class content, emancipatory aims and historical necessity.

Toward a Counter-Historiography

An adequate response to Liberal Orientalism must refuse its sentimentalism without denying the complexity of historical trauma. This means reasserting a materialist and dialectical reading of history. Such a reading recognises the necessity of rupture. Revolutions are not aesthetic violations but historical acts of negation, seeking to unmake oppressive pasts and forge new futures. Political transformation involves the mobilisation of ordinary people, whose subjectivity cannot be collapsed into elite loss. The agency of the masses cannot be sublimated to the vanities of elites. Last but not least, it recognises that liberalism is itself historically contingent. Western liberalism is neither the end of history nor a universal destiny. Au contraire, it is an historically specific formation with its own contradictions, exclusions and imperial entanglements.

Scholars such as Mobo Gao exemplify this approach, when we talk about the Cultural Revolution. By foregrounding the lived experiences of rural populations during Maoist China, Gao demonstrates that what Liberal Orientalists lament as catastrophe was, for millions, a moment of empowerment, redistribution and historical entry. This is not an act of romanticisation, but a recognition of the centrality of complexity and context. It is to say: China’s revolution cannot be understood through the eyes of those who lost power alone.

Ending the Sentimental Gaze

Liberal Orientalism is a discourse of loss, but the loss it mourns is not the suffering of others. It is the loss of the West’s fantasy of a world remade in its own image. Campbell and Ratner, as recently as 2018, spoke of Beijing ‘defying’ Washington, as they lamented the lost decades of engagement. And more recently, Philip Gordon and Ryan Hass (Foreign Affairs, September 22 2025) speak of Taiwan through the lens of “loss”. Their essay, called ‘Nobody lost Taiwan’, draws from a conceptual framing that emerged in the early 1950s as the American political elite sought to lay blame for the formation of the People’s Republic of China (1949) under the banner of communism. The question that plagued the political elite at the time was: who lost China?

As if another country, another peoples, was there for America to ‘lose’.

Such a politics is deeply narcissistic and entitled; it was imperial, even when couched in the language of humanism and empathy. To critique Liberal Orientalism is not to deny suffering, but to relocate analysis within the material conditions and dialectical movements of history. It is to let non-Western societies speak in their own temporalities, to recognise the legitimacy of revolutionary rupture, and to stop demanding that the world become liberal in order to be legible, let alone legitimate.