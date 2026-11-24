Preface: This essay comes on the back of two previous updated, and formalised, explorations of the dynamics impacting America’s AI sector (here and here). I have outlined risks and trajectories associated with over-leverage in a market environment in which the prospects of cost recovery are slim and diminishing. Furthermore, price elasticity of token demand means some sectors have already abandoned AI integrations in favour of cheaper labour (often offshored), reflecting what is known as “reswitching.” Furthermore, via the mechanisms of Dutch Disease contagion, non-AI energy-intensive sectors are coming under increasing pressure in terms of margins and output. AI’s growth has, in this sense, come at the expense of the wider base of American manufacturing. How paradoxical. This essay pulls these threads together, before exploring questions about “what next.” What next involves (a) what the American body politic and AI sector could do by way of responding to the risks of a dual stagnation, and (b) how the American situation contrasts with the model, institutional set-up and experience of AI with Chinese characteristics. The comparison compels us to consider possible scenarios for the Global South, and of course, raises thorny questions about geopolitical risks. I’ll tackle some of these risks on another occasion.

Note that none of this revolves around the Jensen Huang imbroglio. The issues involved are deeply structural and personalities may impact things at the margin, and give a boost to animal spirits, but aren’t fundamentally impacted by the comings and goings of CEOs.

Across boardrooms in Silicon Valley and trading desks on Wall Street, the prevailing narrative of the artificial intelligence boom remains an article of quasi-religious faith: pour hundreds of billions of dollars into silicon, data centres, and gigawatts of electrical capacity and generalised macroeconomic productivity will inevitably follow. Grounded in the textbook logic of the neoclassical production function, this worldview assumes that capital deepening automatically shifts the technological frontier outward, substituting hyper-efficient computation for expensive human labor in an irreversible march of progress.

Yet beneath the veneer of surging tech valuations and record capital expenditure lies a profound structural contradiction. Far from inaugurating a frictionless era of post-scarcity abundance, the U.S. AI build-out is engineering a twin crisis: a physical Dutch Disease that starves the non-AI real economy of electricity, capital, and engineering talent, paired with a financialised reswitching trap that threatens to collapse enterprise AI demand just as debt-fuelled infrastructure reaches its peak.

When evaluated through a material-thermoeconomic lens, which treats energy and physical input-output matrices as the irreducible foundation of production rather than passive financial line items, the trajectory of the American AI sector looks less like an unstoppable industrial revolution and more like a self-cannibalising bubble. China’s experience, set-up and institutional configurations offers a clear alternative model; and this has implications for the world. This essay draws together assorted analysis and commentary undertaken over the last 12 months or so, and seeks to provide something of a “stock take.”

From an American perspective, the dynamics, pressures, trajectories and temporalities aren’t pretty. For the world at large, there are upsides to the alternatives, just as there is an intensified risk of American “lashing out” in the face of intensifying financial and geopolitical pressures.

The Anatomy of a Physical Dutch Disease

Classical Dutch Disease, first observed in the Netherlands following the 1959 Groningen natural gas discovery, operates through monetary channels: a resource export boom drives up the real exchange rate, rendering domestic manufacturing uncompetitive on global markets. The contemporary AI variant operates without needing currency appreciation. Instead, it works through direct physical and factor-input crowding out across three core substrates: money capital, electricity and skilled labour.

Between 2023 and 2026, aggregate annual capital expenditures across the top five U.S. hyperscalers and technology platforms — Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta and Microsoft — ballooned from roughly $130 billion to an estimated $730 billion, driving their capex-to-revenue ratio from 8.1% to 34%. Beginning noticeably in 2025 and accelerating throughout 2026, internal cash flows proved insufficient to fund this expansion. Big Tech turned aggressively to investment-grade bond markets, syndicated loans, private credit and off-balance-sheet special purpose vehicles, issuing well over $200 billion in AI-related debt in a single year to finance GPU clusters and dedicated power infrastructure.

This hyper-concentration of capital creates an immediate financial squeeze across the rest of the economy. Small-to-medium enterprises, traditional manufacturers, and civil infrastructure developers find themselves competing for credit against an asset class backed by tech-monopoly balance sheets and implicit sovereign backing. Non-AI capital formation stagnates not because the real economy lacks productive opportunities, but because financial markets have repriced risk around a speculative digital supercycle.

More acute than financial crowding-out, however, is the electrical bottleneck. Data centres built for frontier model training and continuous inference require dense, uninterrupted power on a scale that regional grids were never designed to carry. In an input-output economy — formalised classically by Piero Sraffa — electricity is a basic commodity: it enters directly or indirectly into the production of every single good and service, from chemical refining and aluminum smelting to cold-chain food logistics and water treatment.

When hyperscalers sign long-term, high-rate Power Purchase Agreements and monopolise grid interconnection queues, they drive the marginal cost of electricity upward across the entire inter-industry matrix. Unlike tech giants with massive cash reserves, traditional non-AI industries operate under strict output price ceilings disciplined by global competition and household purchasing power. Unable to pass escalating direct and indirect power tariffs onto end consumers, non-AI firms absorb the shock through margin collapse.

This contraction is neither a benign nor necessarily a temporary pause. Heavy industrial facilities run the risk of irreversible hysteresis. Once a smelter, chemical plant or precision manufacturing line shutters because power bills render its profit rate negative, furnaces degrade, specialised tooling is liquidated, supply chains sever and skilled technicians disperse. Even if energy prices normalise years later, the physical productive capacity has been permanently destroyed. The rebuild is no longer a case of dusting off the machines and flicking on the switch.

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The Sraffian Reswitching Paradox and the Collapse of “Prompt Fluff”

Proponents of the AI boom argue that short-term factor crowding-out will be redeemed by massive productivity gains across the broader economy. Here, the 1960s Cambridge Capital Controversy — pitting Piero Sraffa and Joan Robinson and others against Paul Samuelson and Robert Solow — offers a crucial warning. Sraffa and co. demonstrated that “capital” cannot be measured as a homogeneous scalar quantity independent of income distribution and relative prices, and that technological choice does not advance along a smooth, one-way ratchet. When relative prices shift, an economy can rationally reswitch back to an older, more labour-intensive technique that was previously deemed obsolete. The “value” of capital cannot be determined separately to the distributional institutions that prevail (w and r).

In the contemporary AI sector, the preconditions for a violent Sraffian reswitch are already emerging.

During the initial phase of the boom, compute appeared artificially cheap due to venture capital and hyperscaler subsidies, while corporate wages sat at baseline levels. Under these conditions, management aggressively mandated AI adoption — often enforcing internal key performance indicators (KPIs) that required employees to route routine tasks through large language models. This created a surge of synthetic, low-value compute consumption — “prompt fluff” — that inflated token metrics and fooled cloud providers into treating administrative mandates as organic, bottomless demand. Yet two countervailing pressures are colliding with this narrative. First, we see pressures for structural wage compression. As corporations use AI integration to justify white-collar headcount reductions and hiring freezes, the expanding reserve army of labour pushes real wages downward — or accelerates a new wave of white-collar offshoring. Secondly, the system confronts a physical grid ceiling. Because U.S. electrical infrastructure faces hard hardware walls — with delivery lead times for generator step-up transformers stretching toward three years and heavy-duty gas turbine backlogs extending to the end of the decade due to Grain-Oriented Electrical Steel (GOES) shortages — the marginal cost of firm power cannot fall. If hyperscalers pass these rising grid and capex costs into enterprise API pricing, inference costs jump sharply.

When chief financial officers audit their IT budgets under tightening cash flows, the Sraffian switching boundary flips. Enterprises discover that paying elevated cloud tariffs to run energy-hungry GPU clusters on bloated administrative workflows costs more than employing suppressed-wage domestic workers or offshore teams to execute the work directly. At the same time, fierce competition from low-cost open-weight models has kept a lid on proprietary token prices even as capex balloons. The result is a classic realisation crisis: if token prices stay low, hyperscalers cannot service their mounting debt; but, if token prices rise to cover physical energy and capital costs, enterprises reswitch back to human labour and cancel their contracts. The reswitching may see offshoring intensify.

The Feedback Loop of Double Deflation

This brings us to the systemic fragility in the U.S. AI model: AI is an intermediate service, not a final closed-loop sink for its own output. Hyperscalers cannot monetise hundreds of gigawatts of compute by selling tokens to one another in perpetuity (see figure below, which shows the interwoven networks of financial flows amongst a small cabal of corporations). Sustaining a $730 billion annual capex cycle requires a thriving, solvent base of non-AI enterprises and households capable of purchasing high-margin software services. This is how circulation system-wide must work, for it to be financially reproducible.

But, this is not how the systemic financial flows currently work.

By starving the non-AI economy of affordable power, credit and engineering talent, the AI build-out actively destroys its own future customer base. As non-AI industries contract or permanently close under Dutch Disease cost pressures, and as white-collar layoffs erode household purchasing power, aggregate demand for B2B enterprise software shrinks. Cannibalisation of one’s own customers is not a long term strategy for a viable enterprise business model. It’s why I have been saying that the U.S. proprietary AI business model, as it stands today, is kaput mortem.

The system is thus primed for a double deflation. First, an asset and revenue deflation within the AI sector itself, as phantom token demand evaporates, utilisation rates on debt-financed data centres plunge, and multi-hundred-billion-dollar GPU clusters suffer rapid technological obsolescence and write-downs. This is the financial bubble bursting. Second, a structural deflation across the broader non-AI industrial base, which emerges from the boom with higher baseline utility tariffs, degraded grid reliability, and hollowed-out domestic manufacturing capacity.

The Inevitable Pivot to State Protection and Bailouts

Because the United States has effectively “bet the house” on AI dominance — both in equity market concentration and national security strategy — Washington is unlikely to allow a market-clearing liquidation to run its course unimpeded. As the gap between debt-servicing obligations and realised AI revenues widens, intense political pressure will build for a three-pronged state rescue:

Regulatory Protectionism: Incumbent U.S. labs and cloud providers will lobby aggressively for statutory bans, import restrictions, and national-security blacklists targeting low-cost open-source and open-weight model competitors — particularly Chinese open-weight releases — that undermine proprietary API pricing power. Keeping Chinese and other low-cost alternatives “out” isn’t just a challenge for the U.S. market per se; pressure will mount on “allies” to impose barriers on non-US models in the name of “national security.” Listed firms could well seek further beneficial arrangements that effectively mandate investment funds e.g. mutual funds, to commit to buying AI stock. This regulatory requirement may well stretch beyond national borders, as institutional capital managers in other jurisdictions are effectively compelled to commit money capital to U.S. AI equities. Procurement Subsidies: The federal government will step in as buyer of last resort, channeling lucrative defence, intelligence, and civil-agency cloud contracts to domestic hyperscalers to backstop utilisation rates. The U.S. government is also likely to pressure or coerce the governments of “allies” to do likewise. Sovereign Debt Backstops: Should private-credit and bond-market stress threaten systemic contagion across major tech balance sheets, Washington will face mounting pressure to extend loan guarantees, Defense Production Act priority designations, or direct equity-linked bailouts. This is the result of the “too big to fail,” “too much at stake” problem. For those who wonder whether the American State could carry this off, two things are worth bearing in mind. Firstly, it would not be the first time the federal government has stepped in to bail out companies under financial water. The rescue of the Detroit 3 in the aftermath of the Global Financial Crisis, or of some banks at the time, are recent examples. As to questions of fiscal capacity, the U.S. federal government is a sovereign currency issuer; it will not confront a constraint on this front.

Yet from a thermoeconomic perspective, state intervention cannot resolve the underlying contradiction. The Treasury can issue new liquidity, and Congress can ban competing software weights, but neither can print megawatt-hours or high-voltage transformer steel. Propping up over-leveraged hyperscalers through federal subsidies and priority grid access merely institutionalises Dutch Disease — using state power to guarantee that scarce electrons continue flowing to low-productivity compute clusters while starving real-economy manufacturing.

Alternative Paths?

Beyond temporary market patch-ups or state financial rescues, avoiding a destructive Dutch Disease spiral requires mechanisms that directly alter the thermodynamic intensity of compute or restructure the physical and institutional rules governing how electrons and capital are allocated. Four distinct structural mechanisms could theoretically forestall, or at least significantly blunt, these dynamics.

Firstly, there is the prospect of a radical breakthrough in algorithmic and hardware efficiency, breaking the joule-per-token curve. The current crisis is driven by a scaling paradigm that treats raw compute and electrical power as brute-force substitutes for architectural elegance. If the thermodynamic cost per unit of useful inference drops by one to two orders of magnitude, the grid bottleneck relaxes from the demand side rather than the supply side. Theoretically, this could be pursued through algorithmic compression and sparsity. Here, we would see transitioning away from dense, monolithic frontier models toward ultra-sparse Mixture-of-Experts (MoE) architectures, 1-bit/ternary quantisation and task-specific Small Language Models (SLMs) slashes the floating-point operations (FLOPs) required per query. We could also see more edge offloading, which would shift inference away from centralised, hyper-dense gigawatt campuses onto local, low-power consumer and industrial silicon (NPUs). Doing so distributes the thermal and electrical load across existing low-voltage networks, bypassing high-voltage transmission bottlenecks. Lastly, moving away from Von Neumann silicon architectures — where moving data between memory and logic consumes far more energy than the computation itself — toward analog, photonic or neuromorphic chips could fundamentally lower the Landauer limit overhead of data processing.

All well and good in theory, but we need to be mindful that efficiency gains could spark the Jevons Paradox into action. Efficiency gains in energy-intensive technologies reduce unit costs and trigger greater aggregate consumption rather than less. Efficiency only forestalls grid crowding-out if enterprise demand saturates faster than unit energy costs fall.

Secondly, it is conceivable that regulatory changes be introduced that enforce mandatory “grid positive” and interruptible. Dutch Disease occurs because hyperscalers currently compete for firm, continuous baseload power (24/7 reliability) in direct zero-sum competition with hospitals, households and other continuous-process manufacturing. Changing the regulatory terms of grid interconnection could decouple AI load from baseline industrial capacity. Regulators can mandate that large-scale data centres operate as flexible, interruptible loads rather than firm baseload customers. During peak grid stress or industrial demand spikes, AI training runs, which are naturally asynchronous and checkpointable, must throttle down within milliseconds, releasing megawatts back to the grid. Regulators could also restrict new hyperscale permits strictly to regions with curtailed or stranded energy, such as excess wind/solar in remote grids, flared associated gas in oilfields, or off-peak nuclear capacity, preventing data centres from siphoning power out of dense industrial load centers. Lastly, hyperscalers could be required to fund not just their own substation hookups, but 2x to 3x equivalent regional grid upgrades and battery storage, and thereby turning their balance sheets into a net capacity-expanding force rather than a parasitic drain.

If financial markets naturally allocate capital toward high-margin digital monopolies at the expense of low-margin physical necessities, intentional institutional barriers are required to protect the material core of the economy. Following historical precedents in heavy industrialisation, grid operators and utilities could establish ring-fenced tariff classes, thereby introducing two-tier power pricing. Essential physical production (chemicals, steel, food processing, water and construction materials) would receive protected, cost-of-service baseload tariffs, while speculative or hyperscale compute pays marginal peak-expansion rates. Alternatively, or in addition, differential credit and tax treatment could be implemented. Removing accelerated depreciation and R&D tax credits for pure compute infrastructure while redirecting public credit facilities toward physical supply-chain bottlenecks — specifically transformer manufacturing, GOES steel production, grid switchgear and skilled trades training — rebuilds the physical denominator rather than inflating the digital numerator.

With all that said and done, the only purely endogenous market escape route is if AI applications rapidly deliver measurable, net-positive physical productivity gains across non-AI sectors before those sectors are shuttered by cost inflation. For AI to pay its own thermodynamic rent, it cannot merely optimise ad clicks, generate synthetic media, or automate white-collar middle management. It must physically reduce the input coefficients (a ij ) of the real economy. To do this, it would need to deliver meaningful optimisation of the electricity grid. Using real-time machine learning to dynamically balance transmission flows, predict transformer failures, and increase effective capacity on existing copper wires by 15–20%. Furthermore, new frontiers of materials science and chemistry need to be pursued, enabling the discovery of novel catalysts, low-heat cement formulations, or high-temperature superconductors that directly lower the energy intensity (a ij ) of heavy industry. And of course, there’s the “boring stuff” of pursuing supply chain and manufacturing process yield through the elimination of waste, enhancement of logistics functions and reduction of energy waste in industrial furnaces and chemical reactors.

Each of these pathways has merit, but are also caught in a critical temporal mismatch.

Because hyperscaler debt accumulation and grid exhaustion are occurring on a 12-to-36-month horizon, purely technological fixes (like photonic chips or AI-discovered materials) arrive too late to prevent near-term industrial hysteresis. Consequently, regulatory intervention in power allocation and tariff ring-fencing remains the only mechanism fast enough to protect the non-AI physical substrate in the immediate term. Yet, doing so would expose the catch-22 of hyperscaler unit economics. Any regulatory or tariff mechanism that forces hyperscalers to internalise their true marginal energy and grid-expansion costs immediately threatens their financial model. The current U.S. AI business model depends on an implicit subsidy: socialising grid expansion costs across the broader social base while pricing tokens below their fully amortised thermodynamic and capital replacement cost. Removing that subsidy triggers a direct collision between physical opex and elastic enterprise demand.

Forcing hyperscalers to pay marginal peak-expansion rates, alongside underwriting dedicated generation, transmission upgrades and mandatory capacity commitments, transforms electricity from a manageable operating expense into a rigid, escalating fixed burden. Under newer large-load tariffs (such as AEP Ohio’s structure, which locked in over 5.6 GW of binding commitments by early 2026), data centres must commit to paying for 85%+ of contracted capacity for up to a decade, backed by heavy collateral, even if workload demand softens. Next-generation AI facilities already cost $15–$20 million per MW to build, roughly double traditional cloud infrastructure. Layering on behind-the-meter generation, battery storage, and marginal grid upgrade fees pushes free cash flow further into deficit, forcing reliance on debt financing rather than internal cash generation. Even as silicon architectures like Blackwell reduce the Joules required per raw token, rising nominal electricity tariffs (p e ) and PUE cooling overhead establish a hard thermodynamic floor beneath inference costs.

Faced with rising marginal power and capital costs, hyperscalers and frontier labs face an impossible pricing choice. They either have to absorb the costs, leading to financial compression, or pass the costs into token prices and run the risk of demand destruction. If hyperscalers keep token prices artificially low to defend market share against open-weight and low-cost competitors (where commodity input floors sit around $0.10–$0.30 per million tokens), they suffer severe gross margin compression. Cloud divisions, historically the cash cows funding the AI build-out, see their return on invested capital erode, threatening credit ratings and debt-service capacity. Alternatively, if hyperscalers raise inference pricing to recover marginal power and capex costs, they run straight into enterprise price elasticity. Modern enterprise deployment relies on multi-step reasoning and agentic workflows that consume orders of magnitude more tokens per task than simple chatbot queries. Gartner estimates that inference costs per agentic workflow could rise more than fivefold through 2028 even without power-tariff spikes. For non-AI enterprises already squeezed by higher baseline inflation and borrowing costs, an increase in token prices destroys the business case for automation. Workflows get shelved, token volume contracts, and the macro productivity gains promised to justify the entire build-out never materialise.

This brings the analysis back to the core thermodynamic constraint: the U.S. AI sector cannot simultaneously pay its true biophysical cost of expansion and deliver cheap, abundant intelligence to the broader economy. If energy and grid costs are socialised, non-AI industries suffer Dutch Disease, leading to industry contraction under higher power bills and capital crowding-out, which destroys the B2B customer base needed to buy AI tokens. Or, if energy and grid costs are internalised via marginal peak tariffs, hyperscaler financials fracture and higher token prices choke off enterprise adoption and productivity spillovers. Either pathway leads to the same structural bottleneck: an over-leveraged compute sector colliding with a finite physical energy base and a constrained real-economy demand curve.

China’s Thermoeconomic Counter-Model: Systemic Augmentation Over Financial Extraction

The fragility of the U.S. trajectory stands in stark relief against China’s institutional and biophysical approach to AI deployment. Rather than treating compute as an autonomous financial asset class designed to extract software rents from a constrained grid, Chinese industrial planning subordinates computation to physical energy-system optimisation and material reproduction.

This divergence rests on three structural pillars.

Firstly, China’s policy framework is targeted at maximising EROEI p and EROEI u . Sustaining large-scale computation without cannibalising industry requires high Energy Return on Energy Invested both at the point of primary generation (EROEI p ) and at the point of final end-use (EROEI u ). China avoids Western hardware bottlenecks because it controls the vertical supply chain for heavy electrical equipment — from Grain-Oriented Electrical Steel and ultra-high-voltage (UHV) switchgear to solar modules, wind turbines and standardised Generation-III/IV nuclear reactors. Furthermore, through its multi-trillion-yuan UHV transmission build-out (± 800 kV and ± 1,100 kV DC corridors) and pioneering direct 10kV-to-800V DC solid-state transformer architectures inside data centers, China dramatically cuts resistive transmission and AC/DC conversion losses, pushing Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) toward physical limits (1.10–1.20).

Secondly, there is a spatial decoupling of data and computation. Instead of letting data centres bid against coastal factories for power, China’s national Dongshu Xisuan (“East Data, West Computing”) strategy routes latency-tolerant training workloads to western hubs — such as Ulanqab, Guizhou, Gansu and Ningxia — where abundant hydro, wind, solar and coal-by-wire capacity would otherwise face curtailment (see image below and also discussion here on implications of the strategy for CO 2 emissions). Data centres become dispatchable grid assets, reflecting a shift towards a computing-electricity synergy strategic policy posture. By physically isolating energy-intensive model training in resource-surplus regions, the eastern manufacturing core remains insulated from tariff inflation. Risks of spatially concentrated Dutch Disease effects are, as a result, mitigated to a large extent.

Figure: China’s “East Data, West Computing”

Thirdly, China’s institutional set-up sees a distributional settlement that more or less prevents reswitching. Crucially, China’s institutional settlement pairs AI deployment with industrial preservation rather than pure labour-cost arbitrage. Because manufacturing capacity is protected and expanded rather than hollowed out, AI is deployed as a general-purpose industrial utility aimed at lowering physical input coefficients (a ij ) across smart factories, automated ports, logistics networks and real-time grid dispatch. Preserving, and indeed upgrading, the physical manufacturing base ensures a deep, permanent domestic counterparty to absorb compute throughput thereby eliminating the demand destruction and Sraffian reswitching loop threatening the U.S. sector.

That highlights the decisive institutional and biophysical divergence between the two systems. Where market-led Western models treat energy and compute as competing financial claims within a static, constrained grid, China’s institutional architecture explicitly subordinates compute deployment to physical energy-system optimisation — maximising both EROEI at the point of extraction/generation (EROEI p ) and EROEI at the point of final end-use (EROEI u ).

By treating electricity generation, ultra-high-voltage transmission, and data centre placement as a single integrated physical engineering problem rather than fragmented private markets, China neutralises the Dutch Disease crowding-out mechanism before it can starve its manufacturing base.

In the U.S., hyperscalers site data centres near financial hubs or existing fiber corridors and then bid against local industry for scarce grid capacity, driving up regional tariffs (p e ) and creating multi-year transformer backlogs. China’s Dongshu Xisuan framework flips this relationship on its head. Instead of allowing AI training loads to cannibalise the industrial power grids of the eastern manufacturing belt (eg. Yangtze River Delta and Pearl River Delta), national planning routes latency-tolerant workloads (model training and batch processing) to eight designated western hubs where surplus capacity would otherwise be curtailed. By physically isolating energy-hungry compute in resource-surplus western regions, the industrial power base of the eastern seaboard remains insulated from tariff spikes, preventing the margin compression (r j → 0) that hollows out non-AI manufacturing.

Maintaining a high primary energy return (EROEI p ) requires lowering the embodied energy and material cost of building generation capacity itself. China avoids the Western hardware bottleneck because it controls the full physical supply chain. While Western utilities face 3-to-5-year waitlists for transformers and gas turbines due to Grain-Oriented Electrical Steel (GOES) shortages, China’s domestic heavy-electrical manufacturing ecosystem produces the vast majority of the world’s GOES, high-voltage switchgear, solar modules, wind turbines and nuclear pressure vessels at massive scale and falling unit energy costs. Rather than relying on ad-hoc behind-the-meter gas turbines or speculative nuclear restarts, China pairs massive renewable buildouts with standardised domestic Generation-III/IV nuclear reactors, pumped hydro storage, and ultra-supercritical coal plants thereby expanding total physical supply (Q e ) ahead of demand rather than rationing a fixed pie.

Even high primary energy return degrades rapidly if the energy is lost in long-distance transmission or stepped down inefficiently inside the data center (EROEI u ). China directly attacks thermodynamic dissipation across the entire delivery chain. Backed by State Grid’s multi-trillion-yuan 15th Five-Year Plan investment framework (2026–2030), China operates the world’s only commercial ± 800 kV and ± 1,100 kV UHV-DC transmission corridors. These lines move gigawatts of western power thousands of kilometers to eastern load centres with minimal resistive losses, dramatically preserving net delivered energy. Standard data centres suffer repeated AC-to-DC and DC-to-AC conversion losses across substations, uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), and server racks. Commercial deployments in hubs like Ulanqab have pioneered direct 10 kV grid-to-800 V DC solid-state transformer architectures integrated with battery storage, eliminating redundant conversion stages and pushing Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) down toward physical limits (1.10–1.20). State Grid utilises real-time digital twins and dynamic load balancing to treat data centers as flexible, grid-stabilising sinks rather than rigid baseload drains.

Even with superior EROEI p and EROEI u — and without suffering Dutch Disease — China still faces the second half of the equation: economic utilisation. Building out gigawatts of low-cost western compute only yields a macro-level thermodynamic return if those tokens are absorbed into high-value physical production (automated factories, logistics, grid optimisation and materials science) rather than sitting underutilised in remote hubs. However, because China is husbanding and promoting its manufacturing base rather than hollowing it out, it preserves the exact industrial B2B counterparty base needed to absorb that compute, turning AI into an actual input-coefficient reducer (a ij ↓) across the physical economy rather than a financialised overhead burden.

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Exporting Embodied Intelligence to the Global South

This domestic thermoeconomic foundation also dictates how the global “AI race” will unfold across the developing world. The United States seeks to export proprietary cloud APIs tied to energy-constrained domestic data centres. This model requires partner nations to possess high-voltage grid interconnects, surrender data sovereignty and pay recurring dollar-denominated rents.

By way of contrast, China’s model operates on the opposite logic. High-EROEI p training energy is internalised at the “front end” on surplus western grids, then the resulting intelligence can be subsequently distilled into ultra-efficient open-weight models (such as the DeepSeek, Qwen, and GLM architectures) and exported on modular containerised compute and edge devices. Across Southeast Asia, Africa and Latin America, where national grids often lack spare gigawatt capacity, China is shipping “compute in a container” — that is, turnkey, ISO-containerised modular data centres integrated with liquid cooling, domestic inference accelerators and off-grid solar-plus-LFP battery microgrids. At the edge, distilled models travel embedded directly inside Chinese-manufactured smart tractors, automated irrigation systems, grid meters, drones and low-cost mobile terminals. In doing so, China is able to bypass the two structural barriers that have prevented Global south nations from adopting western (U.S.) AI — the lack of gigawatt-scale baseline grids and the inability to pay dollar-denominated western API rents.

Ultimately, the geopolitical competition over artificial intelligence will not be won by whichever nation builds the largest debt-funded cluster of sub-3nm chips or claims a rhetorical breakthrough toward artificial general intelligence. Technological leadership will be claimed by the political-economic system that achieves the highest thermodynamic efficiency in reproducing its material base. By ignoring the physical laws of energy throughput and the input-output realities of income distribution, the American AI model has engineered a financialised detour; it is burning finite grid capacity on synthetic prompt fluff while hollowing out the industrial foundation needed to sustain it. Unless economic policy abandons the comforting illusions of the neoclassical production function and re-anchors capital allocation in material-thermoeconomic reality, the U.S. risks waking up from its AI boom with stranded data centres, an emasculated manufacturing sector, and a grid that can no longer power either.

Meanwhile, the rest of the world is likely to face greater instabilities and pressure as the U.S. technological oligarchy and government become increasingly anxious as their “AI bet” begins to unravel. The geopolitical risks to others will be the subject of another essay; all I will say is “buckle up.”