Preface: This essay offers a systematic critique of an widespread and arguably influential framework on global trade “imbalances” that dominates much of western discussions concerning China. It extends a much briefer critical discussion presented previously. In doing so, it challenges the core claim that China’s high savings and export surpluses are the primary drivers of Western deficits and instability. By reversing the causality, correcting the misuse of Joan Robinson, exposing the central role of American offshoring and financialisation, and highlighting historical North-South asymmetries, this essay argues that the mainstream narrative rests on flawed accounting interpretations, selective history and a neglect of production realities. A more coherent understanding begins with agency, accumulation regimes and spatial dynamics of global production.

The mainstream narrative advanced by various commentators from the UK, US and Europe in particular posits that large and persistent current account surpluses, particularly China’s, represent a fundamental distortion in the global economy. High savings rates, repressed household consumption, and policy-driven investment in surplus countries allegedly generate excess savings that must be absorbed by deficit countries, primarily the United States and parts of Europe. This absorption manifests in unsustainable debt, deindustrialisation and financial fragility in the deficit nations. This line of argumentation frames these as structural “imbalances” with normative weight, often invoking Joan Robinson’s interwar writings on beggar-thy-neighbour policies to warn of potential conflict. Accounting identities from the balance of payments lend an aura of technical inevitability to the story.

This framework is conceptually flawed, historically selective and ideologically inconsistent. It inverts causality, misapplies historical analogies, obscures the agency of deficit-country capital and associated regimes of accumulation, and applies the language of “imbalance” in a manner that elides long-run patterns of uneven development and North-South extraction.

Conceptual Flaws: Accounting Identities, Causality and the Neglect of Production

The mainstream model rests heavily on the national accounts identity: (S – I) = (X – M), where a savings-investment gap equals the current account balance. Surplus countries, so the argument goes, by suppressing consumption (via financial repression, wage restraint or unequal income distribution), generate excess savings that flow abroad, forcing deficit countries into corresponding current account deficits and capital inflows. This is presented as the prime mover driving global distortions.

This approach treats accounting tautologies as causal explanations. The balance of payments identity — current account + capital/financial account ≈ 0 — holds by definition but says nothing about directionality. In a fiat reserve currency system dominated by the US dollar, the United States creates liquidity ex nihilo through its monetary and fiscal institutions. US firms and households then choose to import goods because they are competitively priced and available. Exporters (including those in China) accept these dollars and recycle them into US assets (Treasuries, equities or other claims). The deficit is jointly enabled by domestic demand absorption and monetary issuance in the deficit country, not unilaterally imposed by foreign savings.

Savings are a residual, not an autonomous behavioural driver. Investment (or autonomous demand) generates income, which in turn produces saving. Reversing the arrow — treating “excess savings” in surplus countries as the exogenous force — flattens the dynamics of production, competitiveness and spatial reorganisation of global value chains. One cannot export what one does not produce efficiently, nor import abundantly what one produces competitively at home. The framework assumes production “simply is,” ignoring how comparative and absolute advantages evolve through investment, policy and corporate strategy. The framework is also ontologically flawed as it cannot explain where the “savings” come from in the first place; again, they “just are.” It’s as if China’s accumulated US dollar surpluses just appeared!

Empirically, China’s gross national savings rate has been high (peaking near 50%+ of GDP and remaining at around 42-44% in recent years), with household consumption as a share of GDP comparatively low, but rising. Yet capacity utilisation in Chinese industry has hovered stably around 70-75% (73.6% in Q1 2026, averaging ~74.4% in 2025) amid rapidly expanding absolute output. The export-to-GDP ratio has declined sharply since its mid-2000s peak (from over 60% trade-to-GDP to around 20% recently), indicating growing orientation toward domestic markets. Indeed, China’s manufacturing exports-to-production ratio is roughly 13%, according to trade and value-added data compiled by organisations like CEPR. Claims of chronic “overcapacity” lack rigour when viewed globally: efficient specialisation means not every country maintains viable domestic industries in EVs, solar or electronics. Stable utilisation in an expanding economy reflects successful industrialisation more than wasteful glut.

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The Misappropriation of Joan Robinson

In presenting arguments about trade imbalances, Joan Robinson is often invoked. Yet, these repeated invocations are particularly ironic and misplaced. Robinson’s 1937 essay “Beggar-My-Neighbour Remedies for Unemployment” analysed competitive devaluations, tariffs and export promotion in the specific context of the 1930s characterised by widespread unemployment, the rigidities of the gold standard (or its collapse), deflationary pressures and contracting global output following the Great Depression. In that environment, one country’s attempt to improve its trade balance could indeed shift unemployment abroad, prompting retaliation and a downward spiral in world trade. Robinson highlighted how such policies, in a zero-sum environment of stagnant or declining aggregate demand, could exacerbate global problems.

Context matters. After 1929–33, world trade collapsed by roughly two-thirds. Prices fell faster than quantities, and primary-exporting countries saw catastrophic declines in foreign-exchange earnings. This meant that balance-of-payments pressures were universal. Export revenues evaporated and imports became harder to pay for. Yet, external debts (especially dollar- and sterling-denominated) remained fixed resulting in rapid reserves drainage. Gold standard rules imposed deflation on countries trying to defend parity. Robinson’s framework was shaped by the fact that every country’s external constraint tightened simultaneously. Thus, she saw a systemic inevitability: when the global economy contracts, each country attempts to push the burden of adjustment onto others.

Robinson’s central point was that the classical gold-standard story of “automatic adjustment” had failed. Deficit countries were forced into severe deflation. Surplus countries (notably France and the US early on) sterilised gold inflows instead of allowing domestic price increases. At the time, on her view, there was no symmetrical pressure on surplus nations. This breakdown helped drive governments to take active steps to regain external control. So in her view, the “movement” toward controlling external accounts was not philosophical — it was forced by structural constraints and the collapse of any cooperative mechanism.

Robinson’s insight is subtle. She did see countries as inevitably trying to correct external-account deficits. But she saw this not as an equilibrium-restoring process; rather, it was a desperate competitive strategy produced by deflationary collapse. Her “beggar-my-neighbour” argument is precisely that when world demand collapses, each nation will seek to expand exports or contract imports, and in doing so, shifts unemployment onto others. This is why she thought the struggle for external-account control is endemic during global depression.

In sum, the 1930s were characterised by a >60% collapse in world trade volumes (1929–33), ubiquitous deflation coupled with mass unemployment, a catastrophic fall in commodity prices and a breakdown of the gold-standard adjustment mechanism. In that world, countries had to fight for external surpluses just to maintain employment and access foreign exchange.

Today’s context differs fundamentally in at least three respects. First, the international monetary system is fiat-based, with floating (or managed) exchange rates and no gold anchor (theoretically) imposing automatic deflationary adjustments. Second, global output has generally expanded, even amid slowdowns, rather than contracted. This point is actually key, because her observations were conditioned by the reality of global contraction. Third, large surpluses today often coexist with commodity imports that benefit exporters elsewhere, and private capital flows play a larger recycling role.

In the 1930s, the US was on the gold standard, whereby its external deficits required gold outflows. As such, gold scarcity imposed contractionary pressure. In this environment, countries feared losing reserves and facing capital flight. Achieving or the pursuit of external balance was a question of survival.

By way of contrast, in the 2020s the U.S. issues the global reserve currency and faces zero external financing constraint. Its current-account deficit is financed in its own currency. Treasury issuance is not a balance-of-payments issue — it is a domestic policy choice. The US can run deficits as long as the world accepts USD-denominated assets. So, these days, the U.S. is not fighting for foreign exchange; it is exporting the dollar as a global asset. This is structurally the opposite of the 1930s balance-of-payments problem Robinson analysed.

Furthermore, the 2020s environment is defined by rising global GDP (even with cyclical slowdowns), structurally expanding global consumption demand, growing South–South trade, expanding demand for manufactured goods, electronics, machinery, green tech, energy equipment, services, travel, etc., a US economy with record employment and high consumer spending, and a large proportion of global growth driven by Asia and increasingly in parts of Africa. In other words, the world economy of the 2020s is not a shrinking pie. It is an expanding one. The competitive zero-sum logic of the 1930s is structurally absent. As such, applying Robinson’s warnings as a general normative prohibition on surpluses in a growth context stretches the original analysis beyond recognition.

Today, no major economy faces a Robinson-style external account constraint, other than some emerging markets. This contrasts directly with the conditions of the period in which she wrote her famous article. Then, everyone was reserve-constrained; indeed, even the UK and US faced gold pressures. Germany, Italy and Japan were foreign-exchange poor, and primary producers were devastated by a collapse in commodity prices. Contrast that with today, when the Eurozone and Japan have structural surpluses, and China’s reserves exceed US$3 trillion. Meanwhile, the U.S. is a currency issuer with no external constraint and most emerging markets hold large FX reserves relative to the 1930s.

The only countries that still behave in a Robinson-style external-constraint world are a small group of FX-dependent emerging markets (Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Argentina and Egypt to name some). I don’t wish to diminish the extent of challenges these nations face, but the fact remains that the world today is vastly different to that in which Robinson opined about the risks of countries pursuing beggar-thy-neighbour policies.

The drivers of today’s trade tensions are very different to those of the 1930s. A century ago, as noted, we were dealing with a world of global contraction and gold constraints with a need for FX earnings. These days, however, we are dealing with a world in which there is extensive high tech strategic competition, a revival of sorts in industrial policy, ongoing energy transition and restructuring, questions about supply chain resilience in a highly networked world, geo-economic rivalries, big questions around digital trade and data governance and such like. These are growth strategies, not desperate attempts to push unemployment onto trading partners.

So when analysts claim “we’re entering a new beggar-thy-neighbour era,” they’re wrongly importing a zero-sum depression logic into a growth-restructure context. Whereas Robinson spoke of a world in which countries fight for external surpluses because global demand has collapsed, FX is scarce and unemployment is exported from one nation to the next, today’s tensions take place in an environment of growing global demand, largely non-existent FX scarcity amongst major economies and no external constraint on U.S. dollar issuance. Thus the current geopolitical-economic dynamics (U.S.–China rivalry, industrial policy, friend-shoring, and supply-chain reconfiguration) are not explicable through a Robinson 1930s depression lens. They are driven instead by strategic competition in a high-growth, structurally transforming global economy.

More damningly, perhaps, this use of Robinson contradicts her deeper theoretical framework. Robinson emphasised that saving is a residual determined by the level of investment and output via the multiplier. Investment drives saving, not vice versa. In her growth models and critiques of neoclassical theory, she stressed effective demand, historical time, uncertainty and the centrality of production and accumulation. Treating “excess savings” in surplus countries as the causal driver — independent of investment decisions and production location — reverses her logic. Robinson would likely view savings as endogenous to the accumulation process and income distribution, not an exogenous glut forcing deficits elsewhere. The mainstream argument has the causality ass-about.

Historical Sequencing: Offshoring as the Root Dynamic

The mainstream narrative treats Chinese industrialisation and surpluses as an exogenous shock (the “China Shock”) driven by internal distortions. Chronology and ownership data reveal the opposite. Significant US and Western offshoring to China accelerated in the 1980s–1990s, intensifying after the 2000–2001 granting of Permanent Normal Trade Relations and China’s WTO accession. This was not passive exposure to “Chinese competition” but an active strategy by American (and other foreign) capital seeking lower costs, lighter regulation and higher margins.

Foreign Invested Enterprises (FIEs) dominated Chinese exports in the critical period — often 50–60% or more in the 2000s to mid-2010s, especially in processing trade and electronics. The pattern is show in the figures above, drawn from data available from China’s Annual statistics yearbook. National accounts record these as Chinese exports, but control, value capture (design, IP, branding etc.), and profit repatriation frequently accrued to foreign multinationals. US firms expanded affiliates in China while contracting domestic operations. The so-called “China Shock” in US manufacturing employment (sharp losses post-2001) was, to a substantial degree, a self-inflicted outcome of American corporate strategy under financialised incentives — shareholder primacy, short-term returns and capital mobility.

The “revenge of the rentier” better describes this regime of accumulation than foreign mercantilism.

It wasn’t until the mid-2010s that domestic Privately Owned Enterprises (POEs) achieved export levels that exceeded those of the FIEs. Later indigenisation of Chinese capabilities (declining FIE export share to ~28–30% recently) evolved the pattern, but the foundational spatial reorganisation and deficit creation originated in deficit-country choices, or more to the point, the decisions of American and other western industrial capital. US liquidity creation and consumption-led growth then absorbed the resulting supply. No exporter compelled the importers to buy, it should be emphasised. The mainstream line obscures this agency, portraying surplus countries as the primary distorting force. And perhaps the real culprit isn’t China’s export surpluses per se, but the emergence of Chinese PIEs in the past decade as the principal exporting entities that has caused such western anxiety.

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Selective Normativity: “Imbalances” and Historical Double Standards

The language of “imbalance” implies deviation from a neutral ideal of balanced trade, yet large imbalances are not novel. Recent historical research by Gastón Nievas and Thomas Piketty documents Europe’s massive net foreign asset accumulation pre-1914 (reaching ~70% of European GDP), built on colonial transfers, unequal exchange, forced labour, and depressed commodity prices that benefited the North at the South’s expense. The Global South ran structural deficits amid wealth extraction. Today’s East / South surpluses represent partial catch-up within ongoing unequal bargaining dynamics.

This empirical work, while valuable, arrives late to a field long occupied by critical scholars. For decades, a rich body of left-wing and heterodox literature analysed precisely these neo-colonial imbalances. Samir Amin’s theory of unequal exchange and “imperialist rent,” Andre Gunder Frank’s “development of underdevelopment,” Immanuel Wallerstein’s World-Systems Theory, and the dependency school all demonstrated how structural trade and financial asymmetries systematically transferred value from the periphery to the core. The Third World debt crisis of the 1980s further exposed these dynamics: Southern nations were compelled into austerity and export-oriented adjustment under IMF/World Bank programs, generating surpluses for Northern creditors while entrenching dependency.

Far from a new phenomenon requiring urgent correction only when the direction reverses toward the West, persistent global imbalances have long characterised the world-economy. The selective outrage today — framing Eastern surpluses as uniquely pathological — reveals a striking historical amnesia. It conveniently forgets how Northern wealth was built on, and continues to benefit from, the very mechanisms now decried when they operate in the other direction.

Western complaints about contemporary deficits with China ring hollow without acknowledging this legacy. Deficit countries cannot pathologise current surpluses while naturalising or ignoring the centuries-long patterns that built Northern wealth through extraction and dependency. The framework selectively applies normative concern to recent Eastern surpluses, downplaying how the post-1970s/80s accumulation regime — financialisation, reserve currency privilege and offshoring — facilitated the very production shifts now lamented. It focuses on class dynamics within surplus countries (repressed wages) while under-emphasising international power relations and the co-creation of global value chains by Western capital.

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Toward a More Coherent Framing

The mainstream line on current account “imbalances” as the central problem is not merely incomplete; it is symptomatic of a deeper refusal to confront the primacy of production. The frequent references to Ricardo also fail to understand that Ricardo’s treatise on trade was embedded within a wider concern about production and the circulation of surplus. Trade was a distributional question amongst classes, as much as anything else. Furthermore, a singular fixation on trade flows conveniently ignores the capital account, where accumulated surpluses are actually deployed. In a fiat system, China’s surpluses do not “force” deficits; they are symptoms of fiat issuance by nations that don’t produce enough, and manifest as claims on deficit-country liabilities. These surpluses can, and in principle should, recycle into productive investment — augmenting capacity, infrastructure, and technology in the US and EU — closing the very loops that accounting identities describe. Instead, the dominant narrative pathologises only one side of the ledger.

This one-sidedness has real consequences. The EU, unable to ratify the Comprehensive Agreement on Investment negotiated in principle in late 2020 and frozen since 2021 amid sanctions and geopolitical tensions, blocks deeper capital integration with China. The United States, burdened by national security paranoia and expansive CFIUS reviews, has effectively choked off significant Chinese FDI. Rather than welcoming surplus capital into tangible productive assets — factories, R&D or critical infrastructure — the US channels recycling overwhelmingly into financial assets, Treasury securities, equities and the ever-expanding circuits of fictitious capital: asset price inflation, speculative vehicles, and non-productive debt accumulation.

As I have argued elsewhere, trade is fundamentally about energetic surpluses and the capacity to engage in more complex forms of energetic and material transformations. Accounting balances must, at a system-wide level, net to zero; they are secondary epiphenomena. What matters is how global production systems generate and distribute real energetic value to enhance societal reproductive and developmental capabilities. Blocking productive money capital recycling in the name of security paranoia simply diverts flows into fictitious capital circuits, undermining the very industrial dynamism required for long-term resilience and accelerating the cascade into financial crisis.

This reveals the original analytical sin: treating production location, corporate offshoring decisions and the spatial organisation of global value chains as secondary to accounting residuals. A coherent framework must therefore integrate both accounts, acknowledge the historical co-creation of today’s patterns through Western offshoring and financialised accumulation regimes, and recognise long-run North-South asymmetries.

Policy should prioritise competitiveness revival for trade-exposed sectors, targeted industrial strategies, infrastructure renewal and pragmatic channels for cross-border finance capital to support the development and upgrading of genuine productive capacity. Deficit countries always retain the option of consuming less by restraining system liquidity expansion — cutting government spending, raising interest rates and imposing stricter fiduciary requirements on private credit creation. Rather than demanding that surplus countries simply “consume more” while evading domestic reforms and historical accountability, analysts and policy makers must address real production dynamics. Production, not tautological bookkeeping, remains the heart of the matter.