Preface: This brief essay continues with an emerging line of inquiry and analysis related to what I have called the nano materialities of geopolitics. It seeks to bring together some threads from previous essays dealing with developments in triboletic nanogenerators (TENGs), graphene and batteries set against a wider arc of what I have dubbed Digital Westphalia. It builds on my thermoeconomics frame by diving into the material and chemical foundations of energetic and information systems. In this body of work, I draw on the foundational material scientific expertise of colleagues from the hard sciences who’ve assisted in my learning and corrected me along the way. Errors are mine alone.

In January 2026, a collaborative Chinese research team published a landmark paper in Science that quietly redrew the material boundaries of power in the 21st century. Led by Wang Jinlan of Southeast University in Nanjing, together with Xinran Wang and Taotao Li of Nanjing University and Suzhou Laboratory, the work introduced “oxy-MOCVD” — an oxygen-assisted variant of metal-organic chemical vapour deposition. By feeding controlled oxygen into the reaction chamber, the process reroutes precursor chemistry through intermediate metal oxides and active sulfur species, slashing the kinetic energy barrier that had crippled conventional MOCVD for over a decade. The outcome: uniform, single-crystalline 150mm (6-inch) MoS₂ wafers grown on miscut sapphire at growth rates more than 100 times faster than standard methods, with zero detectable carbon impurities and domain sizes orders of magnitude larger.

Field-effect transistors fabricated across these wafers delivered average electron mobilities exceeding 100cm² V⁻¹ s⁻¹, with peak values more than ten times higher than conventional material. Uniformity across entire arrays was exceptional. The paper frames the advance explicitly as the bridge from laboratory curiosity to industrial manufacturability, with 300mm (12-inch) scaling already on the roadmap.

This goes beyond being another semiconductor milestone. It is an instance of what we might term the micro materialities of geopolitics and international relations — the atomic- and nanoscale decisions in materials synthesis that cascade through supply chain systems to reshape EROEI trajectories, informational sovereignty, and the distribution of systemic surplus across nations and blocs. In an era when macro-level analyses of supply chains, alliances, and great-power competition often overlook the substrate beneath the silicon, these micro materialities are becoming decisive.

Layered upon this breakthrough are two other maturing 2D technologies — graphene and triboelectric nanogenerators (TENGs) — that together form a synergistic “power combo.” Individually impressive, their convergence creates a self-reinforcing energetic–informational system whose net returns exceed those of the incumbent silicon paradigm precisely where it matters most for multipolar resilience.

Graphene, the zero-bandgap semimetal with record carrier mobility, has long been the perfect complement to semiconducting transition-metal dichalcogenides (TMDs) such as MoS₂. Where MoS₂ provides a direct 1.8 eV bandgap, near-ideal electrostatic control, and sub-60 mV/decade subthreshold swing, graphene supplies ultra-low-resistance contacts and interconnects. Conventional metal–MoS₂ interfaces suffer from high Schottky barriers and Fermi-level pinning, producing contact resistances often above 80 kΩ·µm. Substituting lateral graphene–MoS₂ heterostructures drops that resistance to ~20 kΩ·µm or lower while lifting effective mobilities three- to ten-fold and preserving on/off ratios above 10⁷–10⁸. Graphene simultaneously acts as a tuneable work-function electrode and low-resistance conduit, enabling efficient charge injection without sacrificing the semiconductor’s bandgap advantages.

Vertical and lateral heterostructures expand the palette further: tunnelling transistors, reconfigurable photodetectors, synaptic elements for neuromorphic computing. Because both materials are now compatible with wafer-scale CVD/MOCVD toolsets, monolithic integration moves from lab curiosity to production reality. The oxy-MOCVD advance removes the last major bottleneck on the semiconductor side; graphene growth and transfer are already routine. The combined stack therefore delivers a complete conductor–semiconductor toolkit at atomic thickness — a capability silicon has never possessed.

The third element — triboelectric nanogenerators — closes the autonomy loop. TENGs convert ambient mechanical energy (vibration, wind, human motion, structural flexing) into electricity via contact electrification and electrostatic induction. MoS₂ sits near the negative end of the triboelectric series, making it an outstanding electron-acceptor layer. When incorporated as nanosheets, composites, or textured surfaces, it boosts surface charge density, restricts recombination losses, and improves mechanical durability. Optimised MoS₂–graphene or MoS₂–polymer TENGs now achieve power densities of 1.4–14.6 Wm⁻² under modest, real-world mechanical inputs (4–22 N force, low-frequency motion), with open-circuit voltages exceeding 1,000V in flexible textile formats. Graphene serves as the ideal transparent, flexible electrode, further enhancing charge collection.

Paired with MoS₂ logic and memory operating at femtojoule-to-picojoule per operation, these TENGs render entire edge systems energetically closed-loop. Ambient motion harvested from a shipping-container wall, a sensor mast, or footsteps on a floor directly powers or biases the MoS₂ circuits. Battery and grid dependency collapse.

The energetic implications of this stack are best understood through thermoeconomics — the framework that treats every economic process as an entropic dissipative metabolic system governed by energy returned on energy invested (EROEI). EROEI is not merely a metric for primary fuels; it is the master constraint on all production coefficients within an input–output matrix (in the Sraffa sense). Every inter-industry transaction carries an embodied energy cost. When that cost rises system-wide, the net surplus available for negentropic activities — education, institutional trust-building, innovation, social cohesion-related infrastructure, services and activities — contracts. Information itself is energetic: the negentropy it produces (ordered, actionable knowledge) must exceed the exergy it consumes in generation, transmission, and processing. If the energetic cost of viable information exceeds its benefits, the system slides toward higher entropy. Thus, energy is the control parameter for the extent to which information itself is entropic or negentropic.

Silicon-based compute has entered exactly this plateau. Fabrication of leading-edge nodes demands extreme ultraviolet lithography tools consuming 1–2.5MW each, multi-patterning sequences, ultra-pure chemical regimes, and cleanroom environments whose HVAC and chemical demands push energy intensity per wafer to tens of kilowatt-hours per square centimetre. Operational efficiency per transistor continues to improve, yet system-level EROEI for distributed or edge workloads stagnates because of leakage, heat and the energy penalty of shuttling data to centralised grids or batteries. The result is a thermodynamic bind: ever-greater primary energy must be invested upstream for diminishing marginal informational returns downstream. As overall EROEI declines, social surplus shrinks, manifesting in sectoral, spatial, and demographic distributional tensions.

The 2D–graphene–TENG power combo disrupts this trajectory at its root. Upstream, oxy-MOCVD employs mature, lower-energy deposition tools already widespread in LED and compound-semiconductor fabs — no high-NA EUV, no multi-patterning cascades, and no city-scale power draws per tool. Embodied energy per functional transistor or per wafer therefore falls by at least an order of magnitude once scaled. Downstream, MoS₂ devices deliver femtojoule-per-operation performance with near-ideal subthreshold swing, enabling dense neuromorphic or in-memory computing that minimises data movement — the dominant energy sink in von Neumann architectures. Graphene interconnects further reduce dynamic and leakage power. Add TENG harvesting and the marginal EROEI for edge inference, sensing, and local decision-making flips from negative to positive.

A shipping-container “AI-in-a-box” surfaced with MoS₂–graphene TENG skins can harvest its own vibrational and wind energy to power local large-language-model inference or sensor preprocessing. The information it produces — filtered, sovereign, and actionable — delivers negentropy at near-zero marginal exergy cost. The container becomes a net producer of ordered information rather than a sink. Custom smart-client devices and billion-node IoT meshes built on the same material stack operate for weeks or months on ambient energy alone, enforcing data residency without constant cloud round-trips.

This is the thermoeconomic reform at the heart of the micro materialities. By lowering the production coefficients for the informational layer of the Sraffa matrix, the combo expands the surplus available for other negentropic activities. Localised IoT meshes in agriculture, logistics, or public health preprocess data on-device or at the container hub, consuming ambient rather than grid energy. The entire stack supports flexible, transparent, or 3D-stacked form factors impossible at equivalent performance with bulk silicon.

Silicon retains clear advantages in raw density and ecosystem maturity for centralised, high-throughput training workloads where massive grid power and cooling are available. But for distributed, sovereign, low-power, or off-grid applications — precisely the domains that determine resilience in a multipolar order — the 2D combo offers superior EROEI. It decouples informational capability from the thermodynamic and geopolitical vulnerabilities of ever-more-energy-intensive silicon fabs. Nations or blocs that master this stack gain structural surplus in the very resource (viable, localised information) that modern economies treat as the ultimate production input.

This brings us then to what I have called Digital Westphalia — the deliberate construction of sovereign, nationally governed digital ecosystems that preserve data control, enable interoperability, and bake-in resilience without subordination to extraterritorial platforms or supply chains. At its core, Digital Westphalia requires three material capabilities: (1) deployable, self-contained compute nodes that can operate anywhere; (2) low-cost, customisable edge clients and sensors that scale to billions of units; and (3) energetic autonomy so that these systems do not become hostages to foreign grids, fuels or spare parts.

The killer combo supplies exactly these capabilities. Shipping-container AI nodes become sovereign inference hubs that run national models, filter local sensor data, and enforce policy-defined data flows — all while harvesting their own operational energy. Low-cost IoT meshes enable agricultural optimisation, smart infrastructure, or public-health monitoring under national governance, with raw data never leaving sovereign territory. Custom client devices deliver battery life measured in weeks or months, running local inference or acting as thin clients without constant cloud dependency.

In thermoeconomic language, Digital Westphalia becomes feasible because these micro materialities reform the EROEI trajectory of the informational sector itself. Declining system-wide EROEI no longer automatically translates into shrinking social surplus; instead, targeted investment in the 2D stack generates negentropic dividends that can be redistributed locally — to education, institutional capacity, demographic stabilisation or spatial development, for instance. The distributional consequences of energy constraint are mitigated rather than amplified.

The crescendo is therefore unmistakable. What began as a materials-science advance in Nanjing laboratories has, through complementarity with graphene and TENGs, produced a self-reinforcing energetic–informational system whose net returns exceed those of the incumbent silicon paradigm in the domains that matter most for multipolar resilience. By 2030–2035, nations that integrate this power combo into their digital infrastructure will possess a structural advantage measured not merely in transistors per watt but in negentropy per joule invested — the ultimate currency of thermoeconomic and geopolitical viability.

Digital Westphalia, a conceptual framework for sovereign digital order, now rests on a concrete materials foundation. The 2D–graphene–TENG stack does not merely compete with silicon; it bypasses its EROEI plateau, enabling a parallel ecosystem in which information once again produces more order than the exergy it consumes. In an age when declining systemic EROEI threatens to tighten distributional conflicts along every sectoral, spatial and demographic axis, this micro materiality of geopolitics offers a pathway to expand the surplus rather than ration it.

That is the promise of the power combo — and the reason it stands as a cornerstone for any serious project of multipolar technological and economic autonomy.