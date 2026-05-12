Warwick Powell's Substack

Warwick Powell's Substack

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lowly snail's avatar
lowly snail
17h

Thanks for making what would otherwise be unintelligible to me somewhat accessible and salient. Any chance Australian science will venture here?

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David Ginsburg's avatar
David Ginsburg
10h

What does all this mean for tech cretins like myself, Warwick?

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