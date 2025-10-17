Artificial Intelligence (AI) has been celebrated as the ultimate expression of the information age. Rooted in the promise of negentropy - the capacity of information to impose order on chaos - AI is supposed to make our systems smarter, leaner and more productive. Claude Shannon, the father of information theory, gave us the conceptual foundation: information reduces uncertainty, countering entropy. By this logic, AI, theoretically at least, should enhance viability across economic and social systems. Indeed, AI should represent the apotheosis of humanity’s millennia struggles to impose negentropy on an unruly Nature; and that includes Humanity’s very own unruliness.

Yet in practice, the American AI boom reveals a contradiction that goes beyond economics, cutting into the thermodynamic reality of modern capitalism. The very technology heralded as an optimiser of systemic order is accelerating disorder, both physically and financially. In the language of the systemic value exchange framework, the viability of information itself becomes questionable when its production and use require disproportionate material and energy throughput.

This is the paradox of AI with American characteristics. It is a system imagined and designed to generate informational order but, alas, has become a driver of energetic and systemic entropy.

From Information Utopia to Energy Bottleneck

AI was supposed to free us from old industrial constraints, liberating value from the shackles of matter. In reality, at least in the West, the opposite is occurring. Data centres - the industrial backbone of AI - are consuming staggering amounts of electricity. Every new generative model demands exponentially more computational power, which translates directly into energy demand.

In the United States, this is producing visible strain. Grid operators are warning of localised shortages. Texas, a hub for data centre growth, has openly contemplated restrictions on new facilities because they compete for energy with households and heavy industry. According to recent industry data, U.S. data centre electricity demand is expected to double by 2030, reaching levels comparable to entire mid-sized nations. The Secretary of Energy has opined about a need for 100 GW of new firm capacity in five years; an unrealisable ambition and a confession that ultimately the realities of material and thermodynamic limitations will assert themselves. I’ve looked at this problem in detail elsewhere.

This is not merely a question of consumption either. It is a structural problem. The U.S. electricity system was not built for such demand surges. Its generation mix still leans heavily on fossil fuels, while its transmission infrastructure is aging and brittle. The addition of energy-hungry AI workloads aggravates congestion and volatility in wholesale markets, pushing prices higher for all users.

The irony is pretty sharp. Technologies intended to optimise energy use in logistics, manufacturing and services are, in aggregate, forcing the system into higher entropy states - greater stress, greater cost, greater instability. Add to that the paradox of Dutch Disease effects of rising energy costs on the rest of American society and industry, and you’ve got the worst of all worlds.

Zero ROI, Bubbles and Speculative Hype

If the thermodynamic paradox wasn’t enough, the financial story adds another layer. According to an MIT survey, 95% of U.S. businesses have achieved zero measurable return on their AI investments. This staggering figure points to a profound productivity paradox. We are talking about massive capital allocation toward AI with the possibility of negligible impact on real economic output.

Yet Wall Street tells a different story. AI and semiconductor stocks have become the load-bearing pillars of U.S. equity markets. In fact, as Fortune recently reported, without the AI boom in the first half of 2025, the US economy would have grown by a negligible 0.1%. The equities bubble and the associated capex is the American economy right now. Companies like NVIDIA, Arm, and the big hyperscalers trade at valuations reminiscent of the dot-com era, their price-to-earnings ratios orbiting unsustainable heights. The AI boom props up the New York Stock Exchange the way housing did before 2008, and any project with “dot com” in its name did in 1999-2000 - as a speculative anchor for systemic confidence.

Concerns are mounting about an emergent tech / AI bubble. The Bank of England recently said aloud what has only been hushed whispers in the corridors of financial institutions. High valuations, combined with slow or absent ROI for most enterprises, suggest that much of the market optimism rests on narrative rather than substance. The bubble is increasingly exposed to multi-pronged structural constraints - a very material trilemma beyond the direct control of industry or the US government: upstream electricity supply limitations, rare earth element dependencies and the physical limits of semiconductor fabrication. Each of these could act as a “pin” capable of puncturing the speculative frenzy.

Upstream Energy and Material Constraints

The AI paradox is not confined to electricity. Microprocessor manufacturing - the heart of every AI system - relies on a fragile global supply chain of rare earth elements, including neodymium, dysprosium, and other critical materials. China dominates production of many of these elements, while the U.S. and allied nations remain highly import-dependent. Disruptions in extraction, refining or transportation could slow the fabrication of advanced chips, imposing bottlenecks on AI deployment. And that’s precisely what China’s recent rare earth export permit announcements can do.

Simultaneously, electricity expansion faces structural limits. Building new generation capacity is slow and politically contested. Transmission infrastructure upgrades lag behind demand growth, and access to the requisite materials and skilled labour is fraught. The result is a systemic entanglement - AI depends on electricity and rare earths, but both face physical, geopolitical and regulatory constraints. Any mismatch threatens to puncture speculative valuations, create market instability, or both.

No wonder Trump, Bessent and the rest of the American Beltway crowd and hangers-on have responded to China’s 9 October Ministry of Commerce announcements with unbridled apoplectic rage.

From the perspective of the systemic value exchange framework, these upstream constraints represent violations of viability conditions. Information is not purely negentropic as Shannon’s dictum would suggest; it depends on scarce material and energetic flows that, if interrupted, propagate disorder throughout the system. Information, as I have suggested in the past, is a thermodynamic artefact as well.

When Negentropy Becomes Entropy

Shannon taught us that information reduces uncertainty; in thermodynamic terms, it resists entropy. AI was supposed to be the practical embodiment of this principle - it was meant to be an engine of systemic order, finally enabling humanity to wrestle nature’s complexities to the ground. But information does not exist in a vacuum. It requires material carriers, energy substrates and physical infrastructures.

The production of information through AI requires escalating amounts of energy and resources, which in turn runs the risk of degrading systemic order elsewhere. The energy cost of training a single large language model can equal the lifetime emissions of several hundred cars. Multiply that by the scale of global AI arms races, and the entropy cost becomes enormous.

In the systemic value exchange framework, every value form has a viability condition. For information to serve as a viable systemic resource, its marginal cost in energy and materials must not exceed the systemic order it creates. This is, at heart, the idea of information viability (something I will revisit more directly in a future essay). Today, that threshold is, arguably being breached; and if not, we are teetering on the edge. In the west, information is being produced at high cost, but its societal, economic and ecological benefits lag far behind. It becomes, paradoxically, a driver of entropy. Data is the new oil, so it was once said; but that’s not entirely true because data isn’t cost-free.

Another False Dawn

Noise Versus Negentropy: AI’s Cultural Drift

The problem extends beyond thermodynamics and finance. Consider the recent announcements from OpenAI’s Sam Altman: the launch of an AI video creation and sharing social app, and a new age-restricted model supporting erotic content - what one might dub “AI’s foray into OnlyFans.”

Both initiatives highlight another dimension of the paradox, as if there aren’t enough already. The proliferation of information noise rather than systemic negentropic potential is emerging as the sine qua non of AI with American characteristics. Vast resources are being devoted to generating ephemeral, consumable content that adds little long-term order to economic, social or technological systems. The signal-to-noise ratio of information is declining, and AI’s cultural footprint increasingly resembles entertainment spectacle rather than productive intelligence.

In the U.S., AI has become the handmaiden of the Simulacra. This AI Simulacra is an ever-expanding multi-headed hydra, that devours itself as it spawns more clones.

Philosophical Failures

If material and systemic constraints threaten to bring America’s AI boom to a screeching halt, the broader promises of Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) are also faltering. Every AI hype cycle — from expert systems to deep learning to LLMs — has promised breakthroughs in human-like reasoning, only to collide with fundamental conceptual limits.

Philosophical critiques have long highlighted the flaws in the foundational assumptions underlying AI design. Herb Simon and early cognitive scientists conceptualised intelligence as a rule-based, symbol-manipulating process. Yet, as Bert Dreyfus argued convincingly, this view neglects the embodied, contextual, and situated nature of human intelligence - what Heidegger called being-in-the-world. LLMs, for all their statistical sophistication, remain “regression algorithms on steroids”; they are amazing tools for pattern prediction, but this should never be confused with true understanding. Humanoid robots, likewise, are unlikely to bridge the conceptual chasm between computation and embodied cognition and contextual intelligence.

Dreyfus’ critique remains particularly relevant to LLMs. Intelligence, he argued, is embodied and context-dependent. Human understanding arises from direct engagement with the world, practical reasoning and social interaction. LLMs, by contrast, have no sensory experience, no grounding in the material or social world and no intentionality. They simulate understanding but do not know in any humanly meaningful sense.

Viewed historically, today’s AI developments represent a false dawn, the latest episode in a long lineage of philosophical overreach. The turn toward entertainment-focused AI - videos for sharing on social apps and erotica - underscores that one important emergent aspect of LLMs is their optimisation for signal proliferation, novelty and engagement, rather than for genuine autonomy or understanding. In systemic terms, the resources invested in pursuing AGI are yielding noise rather than negentropy, reflecting both the physical and conceptual constraints of the technology.

Despite the hype, LLMs are not on the path bridging the gap between a genuinely sui generis human intelligence with the calculative prowess of machines. They can generate convincing narratives about ethics, love or skill, but they cannot experience or understand in the embodied way humans do. Every output is a statistical projection, not a reflection of comprehension. From the systemic perspective, investing in LLMs as a path toward AGI constitutes a misallocation of resources, generating informational and economic entropy rather than negentropy.

Cultural Philosophies and the AGI Obsession

Beyond material, systemic and conceptual constraints, the pursuit of AGI in the West reflects a deeper cultural and philosophical obsession. The drive toward creating human-equivalent intelligence can be read as a form of God substitution: the desire to assert mastery over intelligence itself, to reclaim a “fallen” status and prove that humanity can achieve omniscience or omnipotence through computation. This motif resonates strongly in Western thought, where theological and Enlightenment traditions valorise the conquest of nature and the assertion of human rationality as ultimate.

The U.S. AI landscape, with its emphasis on AGI as a horizon goal, mirrors this obsession. When the promise of AGI fails to materialise (or at the very least, quietly fades away from the attention of the markets), attention pivots to entertainment and ephemeral applications, creating cultural and informational noise rather than systemic order.

Contrast this with China’s approach to AI, which is less encumbered by metaphysical or theological ambitions. Chinese AI strategy is pragmatic and pattern-oriented: the focus is on computational speed, efficiency, and controlled application in domains like logistics, finance, and surveillance. There is no obsession with AGI or the replication of human consciousness. Chinese planners and developers are acutely aware of the limits of both technology and mathematics, and this shapes a culture of bounded and grounded ambition. AI is a tool for optimisation, control and systemic improvement, not a project to dislodge metaphysical constraints.

In systemic terms, this difference is profound. Where the U.S. approach channels vast resources into speculative AGI dreams and entertainment-driven LLM applications - at risk of generating financial, energetic and informational entropy - the Chinese model aligns technological capability with measurable systemic gains embedded in the thermodynamics of entropy and negentropy. The West pursues negentropy in theory but produces entropy in practice; China pursues bounded computation and pattern recognition and extracts practical value without overextending the system.

Material, Systemic and Conceptual Limits

Taken together, the latest AI episode illustrates a convergence of constraints in the U.S.. There are material constraints. Electricity grid stress, rare earth scarcity and semiconductor bottlenecks place hard limits on expansion. High energy demand, speculative finance, and infrastructure fragility amplify entropy rather than reduce it. These are systemic constraints anchored by thermodynamic realities. We have conceptual constraints too. Here, misunderstandings of human intelligence mean that AGI - the supposed ultimate negentropic achievement - remains fundamentally out of reach. It may have animated markets for a while, but in time - sooner, perhaps, rather than later - the markets will move on. And last, we have cultural constraints. Western metaphysical ambitions around AGI distort priorities, leading to investments in noise-generating applications rather than practical systemic gains.

The U.S. AI boom exemplifies the intersection of thermodynamic, economic, philosophical and cultural limits. Information is not inherently negentropic; it is only viable when embedded in a system capable of supporting its production, integration and meaningful application. Where these conditions fail, AI becomes a vector of entropy: a spectacle of cultural noise, a drain on energy and a bubble of financialised expectation.

The “AI miracle” is fraying on multiple fronts: physical, financial, conceptual and cultural. American AI’s pivot toward entertainment-focused applications is not merely a market anomaly; it is a symptom of structural and systemic misalignment.

Intelligence Within Limits

The American AI boom points powerfully to the proposition that abstraction cannot escape its physical, conceptual and cultural substrate. Intelligence, however artificial, is not weightless. It is borne by circuits, cooled by water, powered by grids, constrained by supply chains and shaped by cultural preconceptions. When the material, systemic and conceptual cost of abstraction exceeds the order it produces, information ceases to be a resource and becomes a liability.

This is the paradox of A.I. with American characteristics. The negentropic promise of intelligence, is undone by the entropic logic of an outmoded energy system, fragile supply chains, speculative finance, philosophical misapprehensions and cultural overreach. Far from heralding a frictionless future, AI is dragging the U.S. deeper into the frictions of thermodynamics, scarcity and systemic instability.

Unless these contradictions are resolved - through sustainable energy, resilient supply chains, bounded conceptual ambition and cultural recalibration - AI is unlikely to symbolise the triumph of human intelligence but instead, reflect he tragedy of its disconnection from reality. Those gleaming, humming data centres may, one day, stand a monument to the systemic costs of ignoring the viability of value itself.