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Richard Roskell's avatar
Richard Roskell
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Accusing China of acting unfairly is baseless.

China currently sets the 1 year corporate/household loan at 3%, and the five year mortgage at 3.5%. Yet I seem to recall that for many years the USA and Japan had zero-to-negative interest rates. Therefore China is acting in a reasonable, rational way.

The governments of all developed countries subsidize their industries, and they do so in a multitude of ways. Countries that can keep their government borrowing in line and interest rates low aren't subsidizing industry, they are empowering it through fiscal policies that benefit everyone including the man on the street.

China's interest rate is moderate, not low. It's only low compared to the USA and other countries that can't get their interest rates down because the bond markets demand a higher yield premium. All that inflation, fiscal mismanagement and crushing government debt is priced into a higher interest rate which is passed on to industry and consumer. The financial sector loves it, though. More profit.

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