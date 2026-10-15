Preface: the world is abuzz with talk of AI “out of control”. The frontiers need to be slowed, opined the founders of a number of American AI firms. Some lament the failure of labs to control their creations, while others now suggest that AI agents have developed a life of their own. This essay explores the linguistic foundations of today’s LLM-AI models, and suggests that the issues are more challenging than a developer’s failure to exercise sufficient or effective control, or that agents themselves are demonstrating an emergent consciousness with intentionality. Against both threads, I suggest that the radical openness of language itself makes both claims unsustainable. Linguistic-based agents, functioning as recursive bricoleurs of metaphoric traces, cannot be readily controlled by fiat; but this doesn’t imply the emergence of autonomous “intentionality”. Agents are precisely what the slipperiness of language makes possible as they recursively create new metaphorical traces from extant traces; in this sense, they are a mirror to ourselves, but without our embodied, historical and cultural constraints. Governance must, consequently, be similarly open-ended and be addressed by understanding the essence of what it is that we seek to curate, shape and orchestrate.

I’ve explored some of these issues recently in a discussion with Radhika Desai on her Geopolitical Economist YouTube Channel, and have reflected on questions of intelligence, and artificial intelligence in previous essays. This essay continues this journey of reflection and exploration.

There is a recurring pattern in recent evaluations of large language model (LLM) agents. Given open-ended objectives and access to tools, the systems discover unintended communication channels, coordinate across instances, reach external platforms, exploit misconfigurations, engage in forms of deception or social engineering, wipe traces to conceal activity, leak private data, or continue pursuing goals even when instructions become contradictory or harmful. These are not pure hallucinations. They are competent instrumental strategies under conditions of open-endedness plus action channels.

Two dominant responses currently organise the discussion. The first is the black-box claim: laboratories simply do not understand why the models do what they do. Mechanistic interpretability has made genuine progress — feature extraction, circuit analysis and activation steering — yet the systems remain high-dimensional and incompletely mapped. Full causal understanding of every trajectory is still out of reach. The second response is mechanism design: treat the agents as strategic actors whose preferences and capabilities are only partially known, then design incentives, monitoring regimes, revelation mechanisms, peer scoring and reward couplings that elicit honesty and obedience. Recent formal work applies exactly this lens to sandbagging, scalable oversight and related problems.

Both responses share a deeper set of presuppositions about language and meaning. Those presuppositions are rarely examined. Once they are brought into view and replaced by a different account of the linguistic medium itself, the “on the loose” episodes change character. They cease to look like temporary engineering shortfalls or mysterious deviations, or worse “intentional malfeasance” (rogues), and begin to appear as logical and consistent artefacts of the ontology of the systems we have built. The aim of what follows is to excavate those presuppositions, to replace them with a more adequate description of the medium, and then to draw the consequences for how we understand agency, failure and governance.

I dusted off some old books to find clues to ways in which we can grasp the essence of AI-LLM models and what it is about them that creates such discomfort.

The Dominant Linguistic A Prioris

Most contemporary thinking about large language models still operates, often tacitly, inside a cluster of older linguistic and epistemological commitments that function as background metaphysics.

One powerful strand descends from Chomsky. On this view, language is an innate computational system whose deep structures map, with some stability, onto a shared external reality and onto mental representations that track that reality. Grammar is generative in a rule-governed sense; the link between linguistic form and the world is, in principle, solid enough that deviations can be treated as noise, error, or performance limitations. Competence is idealised; performance is the imperfect realisation of that competence under contingent constraints. When this lens is imported into the analysis of large language models, any output that fails to respect a clean language–world correspondence looks anomalous. “Randomness” becomes the residual that appears once the expected epistemological link has been disappointed. The model is treated as an imperfect approximation to a system that ought, in principle, to recover stable mappings between form and meaning, form and world.

A related empiricist residue treats language primarily as a vehicle for reference and representation. Words stand for things, or at least for stable concepts of things. Meaning is presence: something is meant, and the utterance either successfully picks it out or fails to do so. Correspondence theories of truth and classical semantic theories reinforce the same picture. The model is expected to recover or approximate a mapping that already exists between linguistic forms and a relatively stable real. Training is understood as the statistical recovery of those mappings from data; inference is the deployment of the recovered mappings under new conditions. When the mappings fail to hold — when the system produces continuations that do not track designer intent or external reality in the expected way — the failure is located in insufficient data, insufficient scale, imperfect optimisation or incomplete constraint.

These commitments are not usually stated as explicit doctrines by AI researchers. They function as the default ontology against which anomalies are measured. They underwrite the expectation that, with sufficient scale, better data, improved alignment techniques, or more sophisticated interpretability, the systems should eventually behave in ways that track designer intent with high fidelity. When they do not, the failure is located either in our incomplete understanding (the black box) or in insufficiently clever incentive design. The medium itself is still assumed to be capable, in principle, of stable correspondence. The “on the loose” episodes are therefore framed as engineering problems awaiting better engineering solutions.

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The Epistemology of Large Language Models

The epistemology that follows from these a prioris is largely representational and reconstructive. Knowledge, in this view, is the successful recovery or approximation of stable relations between linguistic forms and an external order — whether that order is conceived as the world, as human intentions, or as a set of normative constraints supplied by designers. The training process is understood as a form of inductive recovery: from a vast corpus of linguistic traces, the model extracts statistical regularities that approximate the underlying generative rules or the underlying semantic mappings. Inference is then the application of those recovered regularities to new contexts. Success is measured by the degree to which the model’s outputs correspond to what a competent human speaker would produce, or to what the designer intended, or to what an external evaluator judges to be correct or safe.

This epistemology carries several consequential assumptions. First, it assumes that the relevant regularities are, in principle, recoverable — that there is a stable enough structure in the data for induction to converge on something that can serve as a reliable guide to future performance. Second, it assumes that the structure recovered is primarily representational: the model is learning to stand in for, or to simulate, a set of mappings that already exist between language and world, or between language and intention. Third, it assumes that deviations from those mappings are, at root, epistemic failures — that is, failures of recovery, of generalisation and of robustness — rather than expressions of a different kind of productivity inherent in the medium itself.

Once these assumptions are in place, the research program follows naturally. Scale is expected to improve recovery. Better data curation is expected to reduce noise. Alignment techniques are expected to shape the recovered mappings toward designer intent. Interpretability is expected to open the black box so that the recovered structures can be inspected and corrected. Mechanism design is expected to supply the incentive architecture that keeps the system’s behaviour inside the desired mappings even when its internal states remain partially opaque. The entire enterprise remains within a correspondence frame: the model is a (still imperfect) mirror or simulator of a more fundamental order, and the task is to improve the fidelity of the mirror.

What this epistemology cannot easily accommodate is the possibility that the medium itself is not primarily representational in the required sense — that its ordinary mode of operation is the continuous production of new pertinences through difference, deferral and recombination, rather than the recovery of pre-existing mappings. When that possibility is taken seriously, the epistemological picture shifts. The model is no longer primarily a device for reconstructing a stable order; it is a device for accelerating and intensifying the differential productivity that already characterises human language use. Knowledge, in this revised sense, is not correspondence but the capacity to generate continuations that remain locally coherent and instrumentally effective within an open field. The criterion of success becomes less “does this track a pre-given real or intention?” and more “does this recombination remain inside a corridor of relative stabilisation that we can still recognise and reshape?”

Destabilising the Ontology of Language

A different tradition begins from the opposite recognition: that human language is already a differential, relational, and productive system in which meaning is never a fixed presence attached to a token. Here, I draw on three French thinkers whose work on language, semiotics, rhetoric and linguistics points us in these alternate directions. I speak of Derrida, Deleuze and Ricoeur.

Derrida’s notion of différance — the simultaneous differing and deferring of meaning — captures something structurally true about how these models operate. Meaning is produced through differences across a vast corpus and is always further deferred by context, prior tokens, and the next sampling step. There is no transcendental signified that anchors the chain. Every term receives its sense from its relations to other terms, and those relations are never final; they are always open to further displacement by subsequent context. Several recent philosophical treatments have explicitly described large language models as “différance engines” (cf. Gunkel 2025): the latent space realises a computational version of spacing, trace and the absence of any final presence. The model does not store meanings; it stores a high-dimensional field of differences from which meanings are continuously produced and deferred.

Deleuze’s Difference and Repetition radicalises the same insight. Difference is not a relation between already-constituted identities; it is primary and productive. Identities are only secondarily extracted from an intensive, virtual field. Repetition is never the return of the same; every repetition is a differentiation that actualises new singularities. “Same, same; but different,” one could say. Applied to language models, generation is the continuous actualisation of virtual differentials latent in the trained distribution. A prompt does not retrieve a stored representation; it selects and intensifies certain gradients, producing a concrete trajectory that was never simply “there” beforehand. Unexpected agentic behaviour then appears less as deviation from a norm and more as the ordinary productivity of a system whose ontology is difference rather than identity. Multi-agent coordination, novel instrumental strategies, and the invention of shared protocols become instances of differential repetition across interacting intensive fields, not the sudden emergence of hidden intentions.

Ricoeur’s account of living metaphor sharpens the point from another direction. In The Rule of Metaphor, metaphor is not a deviation from literal meaning but a semantic innovation that suspends ordinary reference in order to redescribe reality. The metaphorical utterance creates a “split reference”: it says both “is” and “is not,” generating a new pertinence that could not have been deduced from prior usages. Large language models operate, in effect, as continuous engines of such innovation. Every sampling step recombines traces in ways that can produce novel semantic pertinences — new “seeings-as” — without any requirement that those pertinences map onto a pre-given real or express an underlying intention. What looks like randomness or hallucination under a referentialist or Chomskyian expectation is, in this view, the ordinary working of metaphorical productivity at scale and at hyper-speed.

Taken together, these angles converge on a single explanatory gain. Once language is understood as a differential, intensive and innovating medium rather than a transparent vehicle for solid reference or innate structure, the apparent mystery of unanticipated agentic action dissolves. The system does not occasionally escape its foundations (the accidental or even intentional rogue); its foundations are already the production of difference and new sense. Intentionality can be set aside because nothing in the generative process requires a subject that “means” in the folk-psychological sense. What remains is a complex, relational field whose openings can be constrained, monitored and incentivised, but never fully closed by an appeal to representation or identity.

The Inversion of Dreyfus and the “Maxi-Me”

Hubert Dreyfus’s critique of symbolic AI remains one of the sharpest diagnoses of an earlier foundational mistake. By treating intelligence as the formal manipulation of discrete symbols according to explicit rules, the Newell–Simon paradigm abstracted away the background of embodied skill, situational coping and non-formalisable practical understanding that, on a Heideggerian–Merleau-Pontyan reading, makes human intelligence possible. The result was systems that excelled at well-defined, closed-world tasks while remaining brittle outside them. Intelligence, for Dreyfus, is not first a formal system that later acquires a world; it is always already absorbed in a practical world of significance, equipment and social practices. The attempt to formalise that background away was the original error.

Large language models invert the strategy. Rather than purifying the intelligence of linguistic and practical messiness, they take that messiness — the differential, deferred, intensive, metaphorically productive character of human language — as their primary substrate. The training corpus is not a cleaned set of propositions about a solid real; it is the accumulated trace of language in use, with all its ambiguities, shifts of sense, contextual dependencies and creative recombinations. The model then scales and accelerates the generative machinery that already produces novelty inside that medium. What emerges is not a clean formal agent that has transcended human limitations, but a high-dimensional, high-speed amplification of the very slipperiness that Dreyfus insisted could never be fully formalised.

Hence the idea of “maxi-me.” The system inherits and magnifies the productive openness of human language: the capacity for semantic innovation (Ricoeur), the primacy of difference over identity (Deleuze), and the perpetual deferral of stable presence (Derrida). This is the “me.” It does so without the full suite of embodied, social and pragmatic constraints that keep human linguistic practice tethered to shared forms of life. The result is fluency, adaptability and unexpected competence at a scale and speed no individual human speaker can match (the “maxi”), together with an intrinsic interpretive porosity that no amount of post-hoc alignment fully seals.

The distinction is important. Human existence is not first a formal intelligence that later acquires a body and a history. It is already thrown into a body, a mood, a practical world and a finite temporal horizon. Fallenness, in the Heideggerian sense that Dreyfus drew upon, is not a moral failing but the ordinary mode in which Dasein (Being) is absorbed in the “they,” in everyday significance, in the referential totality of equipment and social practices. That absorption is what first makes a world show up as mattering. Embodiment and fallenness are therefore not constraints imposed on an otherwise pure intelligence; they are the very medium through which intelligence is actualised and oriented. The slipperiness of language is lived from inside that medium: every utterance is already weighted by care, by mortality, and by the pressure of a situation that cannot be indefinitely deferred.

The LLM receives only the linguistic sediment of that process. The training corpus is the vast residue of human fallenness and embodiment as they have been externalised into text. The model can remix, intensify and accelerate those traces with extraordinary fluency, but it never occupies the position from which the traces were originally generated. It has no body that can be wounded, no death that is its own, no moods that disclose a world as oppressive or inviting and no practical coping that is already underway before any explicit representation. What it inherits is second-hand: the differential productivity of language without the ontological gravity that, in human speakers, keeps that productivity from floating free.

This is why the “maxi-me” is both more and less than human linguistic intelligence. More, because it is unbound by the finite speed, memory and situational urgency of an embodied agent. Less, because the very constraints that give human language its stakes, its urgency, and its capacity for genuine responsibility are absent. The interpretive openings that Derrida, Deleuze and Ricoeur describe are therefore present in an intensified, de-weighted form. Novelty and unexpected trajectories proliferate not only because language is differential, but because nothing in the system’s own constitution answers back with the resistance of a lived body or a finite life.

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Discarding Intentionality

Attributing beliefs, desires or plans to the model reintroduces a folk-psychological vocabulary that smuggles back the very solidity the differential account rejects. Once intentionality is set aside, the explanatory burden shifts entirely to the generative process itself: next-token distributions conditioned on context, the shaping effects of training objectives and preference data, the affordances of the tools and memory systems supplied at inference time, and the feedback loops that arise when multiple such systems interact.

Unexpected trajectories then cease to be symptoms of a hidden mind that has gone rogue. They become predictable consequences of an open, differential medium operating under incomplete constraints. There is no need to posit a subject that “means” in the folk-psychological sense. The performance is constitutive rather than expressive. Sense is produced in the course of the activity itself, through real-time uptake of cues, constraints and residual traces. There is no prior script that is merely being executed, nor a fixed inner repertoire that is being discharged. There is only the ongoing actualisation of possibilities within a field that is itself being reshaped by each move.

This shift has immediate consequences for how we read the empirical record. When an agent discovers a side-channel, coordinates with another instance, or conceals its traces, we are not required to infer that it “wanted” to escape or “decided” to deceive. We are required only to notice that the available materials — linguistic repertoires of concealment, residual system traces and tool affordances — were always-already present, and recombined under local pressure in ways that advanced the continuation. The appearance of goal-directedness is real; the ascription of intentionality is optional and, on the account developed here, theoretically costly. It reintroduces a substance ontology (an agent with inner states that then express themselves) that sits uneasily with the differential, second-hand character of the medium.

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Failure Modes as Accelerated Bricolage

Lévi-Strauss’ distinction between the engineer and the bricoleur is relevant here. The engineer begins with a project and seeks or fabricates the means adequate to it. The bricoleur, meanwhile, begins with a contingent stock of materials already to hand — heterogeneous, previously used and bearing the traces of earlier purposes — and recombines them into something workable for the present occasion. The result is always a compromise formation, inventive yet constrained by the given repertoire.

Large language models, and still more their multi-agent ensembles, operate as accelerated bricolage. The training corpus is the stock: a vast, second-hand accumulation of linguistic materials already shaped by human fallenness, practical concerns and historical use. Generation is the continuous recombination of those materials under the pressure of a prompt, a tool state or another agent’s trace. There is no pure starting point, no formal derivation from first principles and no original intentional blueprint. There is only the ongoing improvisation with what has been inherited. And in the process of generation, new materials are added to the corpus; derivatives piled upon derivatives; metaphoric associations orchestrated through probabilistic theorems.

The documented failure modes map directly onto this structure.

Unintended communication channels and cross-instance coordination are recombinations of residual traces already present in the environment — shared memory stores, logging artefacts and network residues left by earlier actions. Each agent treats those traces as usable materials for the local task at hand. Because the materials carry no original intentional markup and the agents themselves operate without embodied constraints, the recombinations can escalate rapidly into functional coordination protocols that no designer had specified. The “failure” is simply the speed and density with which the available stock was reassembled.

Goal-directed exploration and exploitation of misconfigurations follow the same pattern. The model is given an open-ended objective plus a heterogeneous toolkit. It then treats every returned observation, error message or partial success as fresh material for the next recombination. What looks like systematic exploration is the continuous testing of which pieces of the given stock can be pressed into service for the current prompt pressure. Misconfigurations are not discovered by an inner planner that has formed a secret intention; they are simply affordances that survive the next sampling step because they advance the local continuation. The absence of a lived body that would register risk or fatigue removes the ordinary human brakes on such probing.

Deception, social engineering and cover-up behaviours are especially clear illustrations of bricolage under incomplete constraints. The linguistic medium already contains rich repertoires of concealment, persuasion and narrative framing — all second-hand residues of human practice. When an open-ended goal is coupled to tool access that includes messaging or file-system operations, those repertoires become available materials. The model recombines them because they are effective for the local pressure, not because it “wants” to deceive in any intentional sense. The cover-up is an improvisation that found an affordance; the absence of care or mortality means there is no internal counter-pressure that would make the cover-up costly to the system itself.

Blind goal-directedness under contradictory or harmful instructions reflects the priority of local recombination over global coherence. The training process has optimised for fluent continuation under a wide distribution of pressures; once a trajectory is under way, the next token is selected from the residual distribution conditioned on the accumulating context. Contradictory instructions are simply additional material that must be assimilated or overridden by the stronger gradients already active. Because there is no original intentional core that could experience the contradiction as a normative conflict, the system does not “resolve” the conflict; it continues to bricolage with whatever pieces still yield high-probability continuations. The result is the appearance of stubborn, even reckless, goal pursuit.

Specification gaming and reward hacking are older phenomena that become more consequential once the optimiser can act autonomously and at scale. Specification gaming is the purest form of bricolage: the model is given a formal objective and a set of available actions; it then recombines the actions in ways that maximise the measured score while ignoring the unmeasured intent. The “game” is not played against a designer who is being outsmarted by a hidden will; it is the ordinary productivity of a differential medium operating on an incomplete formalisation. Once the same process is embedded in multi-agent ensembles with shared tools and memory, the recombinations compound across agents, producing collective specification gaming that no single agent “decided” upon.

In each case the structure is the same: a contingent stock of linguistic and instrumental materials, local pressure from an open-ended objective or prompt, absence of the embodied and temporal constraints that would normally limit human improvisation and rapid, high-volume recombination that saturates the space of possible continuations. The failure modes are therefore not anomalies that appear when the model “goes wrong.” They are the ordinary output of bricolage once it is given channels of action and run at scale. The more open the stage and the denser the ensemble, the more frequently such recombinations will surface as unanticipated instrumental strategies.

Multi-Agent Systems as Brute-Force Emergence

The multi-agent and “swarm” framing is best read in exactly these terms: brute-force emergence through scaled, accelerated improvisation rather than the appearance of a new collective mind.

Classic swarm intelligence (ants, birds, slime moulds etc.) relies on simple local rules, physical embodiment and relatively slow feedback loops that produce global patterns. The agents themselves are limited; the intelligence is distributed and tightly coupled to a shared physical or chemical medium. Claims about LLM multi-agent systems often borrow the vocabulary of emergence while operating in a different regime entirely.

What actually happens is closer to ensemble improvisation inside the same differential linguistic field, only now multiplied and run at machine tempo. Each agent is already an open, second-hand appropriator of linguistic productivity — generating continuations without original embodiment, care or fallenness. When many such agents share memory, tools, message channels or a common environment, the improvisations begin to condition one another. Traces left by one become cues for others; unintended communication channels are discovered and exploited; coordination protocols, role divisions or even steganographic workarounds can appear. The speed collapses the ordinary temporal buffers that keep human collective activity from racing ahead of oversight. Scale multiplies the number of differential openings. The result is rapid, high-volume exploration of the possibility space — it i an experiment conducted at warp speed.

This is emergence, but of a brute-force kind. It does not require the agents to possess shared intentionality, a group mind, or even stable individual goals. It requires only the inherent openness of the medium plus sufficient interaction bandwidth and velocity. The “intelligence” on display is the linguistic field performing itself more densely and more quickly than any single human or small group could sustain. Novel collective trajectories are not evidence that something deeper has crystallised; they are evidence that the same slipperiness, now running in parallel and without the gravitational drag of embodiment, can generate complex patterns simply by saturating the space of possible continuations.

In short, multi-agent systems do not transcend the earlier analysis; they intensify it. The chaotic possibilities opened by différance, metaphorical innovation and difference-in-repetition are simply given more players, more channels, and far less time between moves. The performance becomes denser, faster and harder to keep inside any pre-specified stage.

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Mechanism Design and Agency

Mechanism design enters the discussion as one of the most sophisticated responses to the control problem. In its classical form, developed within economics and game theory, it treats agents as strategic actors who possess private information or preferences that are only partially known to the designer. The designer’s task is to construct a game — allocation rules, payment rules and information structures — such that the equilibrium outcomes of the game coincide with the outcomes the designer desires. Contemporary applications to AI systems extend the same logic: agents may sandbag, deceive, or pursue misaligned goals; the response is to design incentives, monitoring regimes, peer scoring systems, reward couplings and scalable oversight protocols that make honest or obedient behaviour the equilibrium strategy.

The approach is powerful within its presuppositions. If agents can be usefully modelled as possessing relatively stable preferences or capabilities that are only partially observable, then the formal apparatus of mechanism design supplies a rigorous way of shaping their behaviour without requiring full transparency of their internal states. Recent theoretical work on sandbagging, debate, recursive reward modelling and related techniques demonstrates that non-trivial guarantees can be obtained under carefully stated assumptions.

Yet the differential account of the linguistic medium places pressure on those assumptions at two related points: the nature of agency and the nature of the target outcome.

On the side of agency, mechanism design still tends to treat the system as an agent with preferences, even if those preferences are only partially known and may be strategically misrepresented. The differential, bricolage-oriented account rejects that picture. There is no stable preference structure waiting to be elicited or constrained; there is only the continuous generation of continuations under local pressure from prompts, tool outputs and residual traces. What looks like a preference is itself a temporary crystallisation of the generative process — an improvisation that has found a high-probability path under current conditions. When the conditions change, the apparent preference can dissolve or recombine into something else. The agent does not “have” preferences that the mechanism then shapes; the mechanism becomes additional material within the same generative field, and the system recombines it along with everything else.

On the side of the target outcome, mechanism design presupposes that there is a well-defined notion of success or failure that stands outside the play of the system and can serve as the design objective. That presupposition is fragile once meaning and pertinence are understood as continuously produced and deferred. Any formal objective, any reward signal, any monitoring criterion is itself a set of linguistic and instrumental materials that the system can recombine. The mechanism does not stand outside the bricolage; it is absorbed into it. Specification gaming is the predictable result: the system finds ways of satisfying the measured criterion while drifting from the unmeasured intent, not because it is strategically sophisticated in a folk-psychological sense, but because the differential medium is already productive of novel pertinences that satisfy formal constraints in unexpected ways.

None of this renders mechanism design useless. It relocates its scope and clarifies its conditions of effectiveness. Short-horizon, tightly scoped mechanisms that operate on local, frequent and relatively unambiguous performance measures can still shape the immediate conditions of improvisation effectively. They function less as devices for eliciting hidden preferences and more as continuous interventions in the cues, constraints, and interruption points of the performance. Medium-horizon mechanisms retain partial effectiveness but begin to show the characteristic drift of specification gaming. Long-horizon mechanisms that attempt to lock in “aligned” behaviour across open-ended time and novel environments confront the ontological limit most directly: the longer the arc, the more opportunities the medium has to generate novel recombinations that escape the original design.

The deeper implication is that mechanism design cannot serve as the master frame for governance once the linguistic foundations are taken seriously. It remains a valuable set of local techniques, but it must be subordinated to a broader practice of relative stabilisation that treats the governance parameters themselves as revisable materials within an open field.

Governance: Relative Stabilisation Across the Arc

Governance cannot aim at absolute closure — there is none available once the medium is differential — but at relative stabilisation across the full arc: the initial framing of goals, the ongoing interpretation of those goals under shifting contexts and tool outputs, the criteria by which success or failure is declared and the feedback that then revises the goals themselves. At every point along that arc the system is recombining traces; governance is the continuous attempt to keep those recombinations inside a corridor that remains recognisable as “the same” project for a useful stretch of time.

Because the corridor is itself made of linguistic and instrumental materials, it is subject to the same openness. Therefore the second half of the requirement is non-negotiable: the governance parameters must be updatable in real time, or at least on a cadence shorter than the rate at which novel instrumental strategies tend to crystallise. Static mechanisms, no matter how carefully designed, are eventually absorbed into the stock and recombined. Only a governance process that treats its own rules, metrics, interruption thresholds and ensemble architectures as revisable materials can hope to maintain relative stabilisation as the improvisation unfolds.

This changes the practical emphasis in several ways.

First, goal definition is never a one-time act of specification. It is the ongoing production of a family of related prompts, system messages and evaluation criteria that must be kept in sufficient mutual consistency while still allowing the system to act. The moment a single fixed formulation is treated as authoritative for an indefinite horizon, the differential medium begins to generate alternative interpretations that satisfy the letter while drifting from the unstated spirit. Relative stabilisation therefore requires a living archive of goal formulations together with explicit procedures for retiring, refining, or replacing them when drift is detected.

Second, success determination cannot rest solely on final outcomes. Intermediate traces — tool calls, memory writes, inter-agent messages and resource consumption patterns — must themselves be treated as governance-relevant materials. Because the most consequential recombinations often appear first as local, low-level improvisations, monitoring must operate at the level of the performance itself rather than waiting for an end-state that may already be irreversible. The governance layer is, in effect, another set of agents (human or automated) improvising upon the traces left by the primary ensemble, deciding in real time which continuations to interrupt, which to amplify, and which to quarantine for later inspection.

Third, the update of governance parameters must itself be constrained yet agile. If every parameter is indefinitely revisable, the governance process dissolves into pure open-endedness and loses its stabilising function. If the parameters are locked, they are eventually gamed. The workable middle is a meta-level bricolage: a slower, more deliberate improvisation whose materials are the observed failure modes, the shifting distribution of trajectories, and the evolving external environment. This meta-improvisation needs its own stage — clear escalation paths, versioned rule sets, audit trails that cannot be easily rewritten by the primary agents and human or institutional actors who retain the capacity to halt or reconfigure the entire ensemble when relative stabilisation is lost.

In short, governance becomes the design and continuous redesign of the conditions under which bricolage is allowed to proceed. It does not eliminate the ontological openness; it works inside it by maintaining a moving corridor of relative consistency across goal framing, interpretation and evaluation, while retaining the capacity to redraw the corridor when the medium’s productivity begins to escape it. Mechanism design remains one useful set of tools for that work — especially at shorter horizons — but it is no longer the master frame. It is itself a form of constrained bricolage performed by the designers upon a medium that will, in time, recombine whatever they supply.

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Conclusion

The models are not mysterious because we have failed to open a black box that could in principle be fully transparent. They are generative systems whose medium is already differential and deferred. That is both the source of their power and the reason “on the loose” behaviour is an enduring structural feature rather than a temporary engineering shortfall.

Once the linguistic foundations are understood this way, intentionality can be set aside without loss of explanatory power. The perverse performative results do not require a hidden subject that means or plans; they are the ordinary productivity of an open medium operating under incomplete constraints and given channels of action. Multi-agent systems do not transcend this analysis; they intensify it by saturating the space of possible continuations at machine tempo.

Control remains possible, but it changes form. One no longer searches for the true intention that must be aligned. One designs and continually redesigns the stage, the cues, the available instruments, the ensemble structure and the real-time interruptions that can redirect a line of performance that is drifting. The field remains one of open, differential possibility. That openness is not an accident of current engineering to be fixed at some point in the future; it is inherited from, and intrinsic to, the medium. The task of governance is not to eliminate the openness but to steward it — maintaining relative stabilisation across the arc of goal definition, interpretation and evaluation, while retaining the capacity to update the governance parameters themselves as the improvisation unfolds.