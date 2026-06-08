Preface: I recently delivered a keynote presentation at the Foreign Languages’ Education Conference, Moscow, 10 April 2026. The conference’s theme concerned “AI versus the human” in languages learning. It was a chance to speak directly to, and interact with, educators involved in the arts and crafts of foreign languages pedagogy in an era where the emergence of AI seems to sweeping all before it. Doubtless, artificial intelligence, especially large language models, has achieved remarkable proficiency in manipulating linguistic form. But does this constitute language understanding in the human sense? Drawing on phenomenological insights from Heidegger, Merleau-Ponty and Todes, I argue that language learning is an embodied, situated process through which learners come to dwell in a world of meaning. Using the Dreyfus model of skill acquisition, I show that while AI excels at rule-based and pattern-based competence, it falters where intuitive, context-sensitive, and identity-forming fluency emerges. AI is powerful, but the house of Being has no server room.

The themes touched on here are part of an ongoing meditation on artificial intelligence, its prospects, dangers, associated hubris and limitations. More on this theme to come.

My prepared notes are below.

Good morning, distinguished colleagues, friends and fellow educators.

It is a pleasure and an honour to speak with you at the Foreign Languages Education Conference, hosted by the Center of Pedagogical Proficiency. I am grateful for the invitation, and especially grateful for the opportunity to reflect together on a theme that is both urgent and, I think, deeply misunderstood: AI versus the human in the field of foreign languages education.

The phrase “AI versus human” is already provocative. It suggests a contest, perhaps even a replacement. It suggests that we are looking at two different agents who can perform similar functions, and that the central question is which one can do the job better.

But I want to suggest this morning that, at least in the field of language education, this framing is not quite right.

The real question is not whether artificial intelligence can produce language-like outputs. Clearly, it can. The real question is more fundamental: what does it mean to know a language? And even more deeply: what does it mean to dwell in language?

That question takes us beyond technical performance metrics. It takes us beyond grammar correction, vocabulary prediction and even beyond conversational simulation. It takes us to the philosophical heart of language learning itself.

And my argument today is a simple one, though it has quite far-reaching implications.

It is this: AI can assist language learning powerfully, especially in its earlier stages. But human language learning, at its higher levels, is embodied, situated, risk-bearing and world-disclosing in ways that no current AI can replicate.

To put it more sharply: artificial intelligence may help us enter the house of language, but it does not live there.

And that is why the title of this talk is: The House of Being Has No Server Room.

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Opening provocation: perfect language, empty speech?

Let me begin with a small provocation.

Imagine two speakers of a foreign language.

The first produces grammatically perfect sentences. The vocabulary is appropriate. The syntax is elegant. The pronunciation is acceptable. Every phrase appears correct.

The second speaker hesitates. There is an accent. There are minor grammatical imperfections. A sentence may begin awkwardly and be repaired halfway through. There may even be a pause long enough to make the listener uncomfortable.

And yet, in many real situations, it is the second speaker who communicates more successfully.

Why?

Because communication is not reducible to formal correctness.

Anyone who has taught languages knows this. Students can produce sentences that are structurally fine and still sound wrong — too direct, too distant, too flat, too forceful, too intimate, too scripted, too early, too late. And students can also produce imperfect sentences that nevertheless feel alive, responsive, and socially meaningful.

As someone who is bilingual in English and Chinese, I have experienced this difference quite directly. It is not simply that the two languages use different words for the same reality. They do not merely label the same world in different ways. They disclose different emphases, different social textures and different rhythms of interaction.

Sometimes a phrase that appears easy to translate loses its force entirely when brought into another language. Sometimes what matters is not the content of the words at all, but the timing, the degree of indirectness, the relational positioning, or the bodily tone with which something is said. Sometimes a speaker is understood not because the sentence is technically complete, but because the listener can feel the speaker’s orientation.

And this is precisely where the discussion of AI becomes serious.

Large language models can generate extremely convincing linguistic forms. They can predict what word is likely to come next. They can produce summaries, translations, dialogues, quizzes, and feedback. They can even imitate styles and registers with startling fluency.

But do they understand language in the same way that a human speaker does? Or more importantly for us as educators: do they participate in language learning in the same way that a human learner does?

I want to suggest that the answer is no. And to explain why, I want to draw on a phenomenological tradition associated with Heidegger, Merleau-Ponty, Samuel Todes, and, through a somewhat different but related line, Hubert Dreyfus.

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What do we mean by knowing a language?

Let us begin with Heidegger’s famous line: “Language is the house of Being.”

This is a phrase people often quote because it sounds profound. But it is much more than an elegant metaphor. It contains a radical claim about what language is.

Heidegger is not saying that language is just a communication device. He is not saying that language is merely a collection of words and rules that we use to transmit information from one mind to another. He is saying something much deeper: that language is part of the very structure through which the world appears meaningfully to us at all.

Language is not simply something we possess. It is something we inhabit.

That means that to know a language is not simply to master grammar or memorise vocabulary. It is to come to dwell in a world differently. It is to acquire not only forms of expression, but also forms of orientation. It is to develop a sensitivity to what matters, what can be said, what must remain unsaid, what can be hinted, what must be softened, what can be made explicit, what can be assumed, what counts as humour, what counts as offence, and what counts as respect.

This matters enormously for language education.

If we think of language as a system of rules, then language learning becomes the gradual internalisation of those rules. If we think of language as a code, then teaching becomes the transmission of coding competence. And in such a framework, AI looks very impressive indeed, because AI can process and reproduce coded regularities at extraordinary speed.

But if language is not fundamentally a code — if language is instead a way of being in a world — then the problem changes.

Then language learning is not just about accuracy. It is about attunement.

And attunement is not easy to reduce to explicit procedures.

Students do not only want to say correct things. They want to belong. They want to participate. They want to be recognised. They want to feel when a phrase is too stiff, too casual, too formal, too cold, too enthusiastic, or too blunt. They want to know not merely what a sentence means, but what it does in a given situation.

In this sense, genuine language learning is not merely informational. It is transformational.

Embodiment and meaning: language is not just in the head

This is where Merleau-Ponty becomes important.

Merleau-Ponty insists that human understanding is fundamentally embodied. We do not first exist as detached minds and then attach ourselves to the world through language. Descartes famously claimed “I think therefore I am” - cogito ergo sum - but with respect, he has it around the wrong way. Rather, let me say, “I am, therefore I think.” We are already bodily involved in a meaningful environment. We move, gesture, perceive, anticipate, and respond. Meaning is not simply calculated. It is enacted.

This is especially relevant in foreign language education, because so much of language learning is bodily before it becomes fully conceptual.

Think about pronunciation. Think about rhythm. Think about the pace of turn-taking in conversation. Think about hesitation, interruption, eye contact, posture, gesture, silence, emphasis, and laughter. Think about the difference between a phrase uttered with confidence, with apology, with distance, with warmth, or with irony.

These are not decorative additions to language. They are part of its living reality.

Even at the level of comprehension, language is embodied. We often understand the force of an utterance before we could fully explain its grammar. We pick up discomfort, enthusiasm, sarcasm, deference, impatience, or invitation. We orient ourselves through a whole field of cues.

As a bilingual speaker of English and Chinese, I would put it this way: the difference between languages is not only lexical or grammatical; it is kinaesthetic and relational. Different languages organise social space differently. They imply different calibrations of directness, different ways of managing face, different assumptions about context, shared knowledge, relational hierarchy, and interpersonal rhythm.

A learner does not acquire these things simply by accumulating explicit propositions. One learns them through repeated bodily exposure in contexts of use.

This is one reason why advanced language learners often say something interesting. They do not say merely, “I know more words now.” They say, “I have started to think differently,” or “I can feel when something sounds right,” or “I no longer translate in my head.”

That is a crucial transition. And it is not well described by the language of information processing alone.

It marks a movement from handling language as an external object to inhabiting it as a field of action.

Skill, risk, and the leap to fluency

This brings me to Samuel Todes and Hubert Dreyfus.

Todes emphasises that human cognition is inseparable from bodily orientation in a world. We are not neutral observers. We are beings who must act, anticipate, adjust, and cope under conditions of uncertainty. We face situations from somewhere, not from nowhere. We learn not simply by storing data, but by orienting ourselves more skilfully within a dynamic environment.

Hubert Dreyfus, drawing partly on phenomenology, developed the well-known five-stage model of skill acquisition: novice, advanced beginner, competence, proficiency and expertise.

This model is very useful for our discussion because it helps us identify both the real strengths of AI and its deep limitations.

At the novice stage, learning depends heavily on rules. Learners need explicit guidance. They need grammar explanations, vocabulary support, correction, pattern drills, and worked examples. At the advanced beginner stage, learners start recognising recurring situational elements. They begin to see patterns. At the competence stage, they can set goals, choose strategies, and consciously manage their performance.

Artificial intelligence, especially in the form of large language models, is actually very strong in this territory.

It can provide endless examples. It can explain grammar. It can generate exercises. It can simulate dialogues. It can offer corrective feedback. It can rephrase, translate, scaffold, and personalise practice opportunities. In some settings it can reduce learner anxiety, because a student may feel more comfortable practising with a machine than with another person.

All of that is real. And we should say so clearly. There is no need for panic, and no need for denial. AI can be useful. It can even be very useful.

But the Dreyfus model also shows us where the limits begin to appear.

The shift from competence to proficiency is not simply a matter of having more rules or more examples. It is a qualitative shift in how situations are perceived. The proficient learner no longer approaches every interaction as a problem to be solved by explicit calculation. Instead, salient features begin to stand out directly. One senses what matters. One begins to respond intuitively, though not irrationally. One becomes immersed in the flow of the situation.

And expertise goes further still. Expertise is not the mechanical application of stored knowledge. It is fluid, embodied, context-sensitive coping. The expert does not normally pause to consult rules. The expert sees what needs to be done and acts with responsive intelligence.

Now this is the key point for our theme today: AI does not make this transition in the human sense.

Why not?

Because human proficiency and expertise are not merely computational achievements. They are existential and social achievements. They involve risk, vulnerability, accountability, and presence.

A human speaker in a foreign language can be embarrassed. A human can offend unintentionally. A human can misread a room. A human can discover, through painful experience, that a phrase which is grammatically correct is pragmatically disastrous. A human can care about this. A human can be transformed by it.

AI does not undergo this kind of situated exposure. It does not stand in a room and feel that silence after the wrong remark. It does not navigate the social tension of misunderstanding. It does not belong to a life-world in which words carry biography, history, and consequence.

In that sense, AI can imitate the products of linguistic competence, but it does not pass into the lived structure of linguistic proficiency or expertise.

Or to say it in a compact way: it can generate speech-like form, but it does not dwell in language.

Beyond LLMs: is there something more?

At this point, someone may reasonably object: perhaps this criticism applies to large language models, but what about other kinds of AI?

This is an important question, and I think we should answer it seriously.

There are indeed areas of AI research that go beyond text-based language modelling. There is embodied AI, robotics, reinforcement learning, active inference, and interactive systems that learn through action and feedback rather than through text prediction alone.

These developments matter because they move AI closer to some of the themes that phenomenology has emphasised for a long time: situatedness, sensorimotor coupling, adaptive behaviour, and environment-sensitive action.

In that sense, the field has moved. The discussion should not be frozen at the level of LLMs alone.

And yet, even here, the decisive issue remains.

A robot may move through space. A system may optimise behaviour through trial and error. An agent may learn from feedback. But these are still not the same as dwelling in a human world of significance.

Why? Because human language learning does not occur in a merely physical environment. It occurs in a normative, historical, affective, and social world. Language carries memory. It carries hierarchy. It carries aspiration, shame, care, irony, intimacy, and identity.

An AI system may be embodied in some technical sense. But embodiment in the phenomenological sense is not just having sensors and motors. It is inhabiting a meaningful world from a finite, vulnerable, socially exposed perspective.

And that is why, even beyond LLMs, the human remains irreducible in language education.

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Practical implications: where AI helps, where humans matter most

Now, because this conference is oriented toward practical solutions in language teaching and learning across different countries and contexts, let me turn to pedagogy directly.

What should we do with these insights?

I want to propose a simple three-zone model.

Zone one: AI as accelerator

In the earlier stages of language learning, AI can be a valuable accelerator.

It can help with vocabulary development, grammar practice, pronunciation support, translation comparison, sentence generation, writing assistance, and repetitive low-stakes rehearsal. It can provide immediate feedback. It can help teachers save time. It can support students who need additional practice beyond classroom hours.

In resource-constrained settings, this can be especially useful. Not every learner has access to a native speaker, a small class, or extensive one-on-one support. AI can help widen access to structured practice.

Used well, it can increase confidence and reduce fear at the beginner and intermediate levels.

Zone two: the human-centred transition

But as learners move from competence toward proficiency, the pedagogy must change.

This is the stage where students need more than correct output. They need to interpret situations. They need to manage ambiguity. They need to navigate politeness, humour, disagreement, repair, and relational nuance. They need to learn how to say not only the right thing, but the fitting thing.

This cannot be outsourced entirely to machines.

At this stage, we should prioritise role-play, peer interaction, intercultural exchange, real-time discussion, reflective feedback, and encounters where there are actual stakes — even small ones. Students need situations where they do not know in advance what will happen, where they must listen carefully, improvise, adjust, and recover.

This is where teachers become even more important, not less. The teacher is not merely a distributor of language content. The teacher is a designer of situated learning environments.

Zone three: protected human space

At the highest levels — proficiency, near-expertise, expertise — there are dimensions of language learning that should be treated as protected human space.

I mean spaces where identity formation, deep cultural attunement, ethical judgment, literary nuance, humour, irony, tact, silence, and interpersonal presence become central. These are not luxuries. They are often the very heart of meaningful language use.

A student learning to negotiate, to console, to persuade, to disagree respectfully, to interpret poetry, to detect irony, to tell a story well, or to enter another cultural world with humility and sensitivity — this student is doing something that exceeds formal language control.

At this level, AI may still assist, but it should not define the learning environment.

The aim is not merely to produce correct language users. The aim is to cultivate persons capable of responsive participation in another world of meaning.

A note for educators worldwide

Because this conference brings together educators working in different countries and institutional contexts, it is worth emphasising that this framework is not tied to one particular national model.

Whether one is teaching English, Russian, Chinese, Arabic, Spanish, French, or any other language, the same broad principle holds: the earlier phases of learning can benefit more directly from structured AI assistance, but the deeper phases require intensified human and contextual engagement.

This is good news, actually.

It means that the rise of AI does not make foreign language education less important. It makes its deepest purposes more visible.

For many years, language education has sometimes been reduced by policymakers to measurable outputs: test scores, vocabulary size, grammatical accuracy, and throughput. These things matter, of course. But AI now forces us to ask a harder question: if a machine can simulate some of these outputs, then what is the human value of language education?

My answer is that the human value was always there. We simply have to state it more clearly now.

Language education is about more than information transfer. It is about becoming able to inhabit another horizon of meaning. It is about cultivating flexibility of self. It is about learning how others dwell in the world. It is about opening oneself to forms of life not fully captured by one’s native habits of speech and perception.

That is a profoundly human achievement.

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Conclusion

Let me conclude by returning to Heidegger’s phrase.

If language is the house of Being, then learning a language is not like installing new software. It is more like entering another dwelling, or perhaps learning how another dwelling holds the world.

Artificial intelligence can help at the door. It can provide maps. It can label objects. It can rehearse likely conversations. It can point out errors. It can support practice. And we should use it where it genuinely helps.

But it does not build a home in the human sense. It does not dwell. It does not belong. It does not risk itself in speech. It does not undergo the transformation through which language becomes a way of being rather than an external instrument.

So the future of foreign language education is not a choice between rejecting AI and surrendering to it.

The task before us is more intelligent than that.

We should use AI where it strengthens access, confidence, repetition, and support. But we must also defend, deepen, and redesign the irreducibly human dimensions of language learning: embodiment, interaction, risk, judgment, social presence, and world-disclosure.

That is why, in the end, I say: the house of Being has no server room.

Thank you very much.