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Cornelius Gelpke's avatar
Cornelius Gelpke
1d

Thank you very much for this post. I am not an academic, but I always thought that Descartes, saying “I think therefore I am” got it the wrong way around.

Without even mentioning it by its name you shed a light a on what “common sense” means, how deep it reaches in human interaction with consequences vital to the prosperity of a society.

What you call “common sense” in English, is called “gesunder Menschenverstand” [the sound mind of a human being] in German. If you compare the perfect British machine to a perfect German machine, both of them on the peak in their time of industrialization, you have two machines that are equally reliable. But language, the difference between sense and mind, tells you a lot about the different philosophies in the making of the machine and the feel of the machine.

The suppression of common sense in the west governed by globalists is mirrored in the great divide between what their leader’s policies are and what policies to pursue people have elected them for. If you suppress common sense, you suppress a people’s potential to thrive.

What if common sense is a bridge between physics and metaphysics and as such knowingly or unknowingly a welcome daily appreciated asset in the pursue of making ends meet and the day worth living.

Observing patterns in a chaotic world is the human condition of life. It is a gift, that enables us to adapt to patterns in time that occur from a timeless chaos. It is our being in time as individuals and as a collective that enables us to observe these patterns in time, or as Descartes put it, to know.

A great observer long before Descartes put it more adequately in his saying “I know, that I know nothing”.

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Kathleen McCroskey's avatar
Kathleen McCroskey
2d

Descartes’ “Cognito ergo sum” even reversed is not quite adequate. I would refer to Hans Jonnson’s phrase “I am because we are” as described in https://hejon07.substack.com/i/200923438/reframe-the-missing-link-what-ubuntu-adds

“Peter Yassopoulos invokes David Bohm’s Dialogue methodology — the idea that genuine collective intelligence doesn’t get built from the outside in, it emerges when human beings create the conditions for it to arise from within.

“But Bohm was working largely within a Western framework, even when he transcended it. What he was reaching for, without fully naming it, is something the African philosophical tradition of Ubuntu has carried for millennia:

“I am because we are.” (Umuntu ngumuntu ngabantu.)

“Ubuntu is not just an ethical slogan. It is a metaphysical claim — a statement about the structure of reality. The self is not a separate atom that then chooses to relate to others. The self emerges from relation. You cannot be fully human in isolation. Your consciousness is not a private possession. It is a participation in something larger.

“Now put Ubuntu next to Talbot’s holographic universe: if every part contains the whole, then every person contains, at some level, the pattern of the whole of humanity.

“Put it next to Jung’s synchronicity: if the boundary between inner and outer events can become permeable, then the ‘we’ is not just a social construction — it is a fundamental feature of reality.

“Put it next to Faggin’s consciousness field: if the universe is a self-knowing field that knows itself through its parts, then Ubuntu is not poetry — it is physics.

“The threshold we are approaching is not just epistemological. It is relational. We have built a civilization on the illusion of separation — between mind and matter, between self and other, between humanity and nature. Every crisis we face — ecological, political, spiritual — is downstream of that one illusion.”

… In another matter, Don Hank, trying to study Russian at university, could not find any post-grad classes that were in Russian! https://donhank.substack.com/p/ivy-league-doesnt-teach-russian-language-136

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