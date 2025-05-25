Warwick Powell's Substack

Warwick Powell's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ariel's avatar
ariel
3d

Such beautiful writing and expressive of such fascinating reflection! I lingered over many sentences. Thank you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
uncle tungsten's avatar
uncle tungsten
3d

Thank you for that superb insight and lucid analysis. I do suspect a large amount of auto industry has moved away such as cable manufacture and loom assembly, moulded acrylics for lighting and then imported in that vast ocean of containers.

But I do agree on the elemental function of work as both conveying dignity and social cohesion. The usa has been hard at it for two centuries pushing back against socialist economy and trade unions that is seems to have pushed the baby out with the bathtub. Todays shared stories are no longer factory floor yarns but twittered imaginings and abrasive responses.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
17 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Warwick Powell
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture