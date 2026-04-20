Preface: In the past 24 hours (I write this on the morning in Asia of 20 April 2026), the U.S. navy has interdicted an Iranian oil tanker. The Iranians have responded by firing on American vessels. The rhetoric from Washington and Tehran has intensified as America’s troop build-up in the Persian Gulf continues. The second round of talks in Islamabad are “on again, off again” and across social media, drafts of possible “peace settlement terms” are circulating. Some observers dismiss the negotiations as theatre, arguing that the U.S. is simply taking breath in preparation for the second round of the war. Others argue that the U.S. has no choice but to accept the reality that Iran has emerged as a great state and a grand bargain is necessary — and the sooner the better. This essay explores the dimensions of the current debate, and sets it within a wider Braudel-inspired frame. The stakes are, I suggest, framed by the question: can material reality force rationality on Washington faster than zealotry and fear of humiliation can prolong the “decent interval”?

As the April 2026 ceasefire in the Iran conflict frays beneath a fully implemented US naval blockade of the Persian Gulf, renewed troop surges, and Iranian counter-threats to widen disruptions across the Strait of Hormuz, two rival frameworks dominate analysis of the present moment. Robert Pape’s “escalation trap” diagnoses American horizontal escalation as a self-defeating gift to a resilient adversary. Analyst Anusar Farooqui (otherwise known popularly as @policytensor) counters that these same moves constitute armed bargaining aimed at a grand bargain that acknowledges Iran’s structural victory. Both perspectives are focused on the short-term “event.” To set this debate within context I mobilise Fernand Braudel’s tripartite historical method and add a thermoeconomics edge: the event (the war’s immediate kinetics), the conjuncture (medium-term cycles of power transition), and the longue durée (deep structural and biophysical rhythms). Only by nesting the event within these deeper layers does the open question crystallise: can material reality force rationality faster than zealotry and fear of humiliation can prolong the “decent interval”?

Pape’s escalation trap, honed through decades of studying coercion from Vietnam to Kosovo, identifies a recurring pattern. A superior power’s incremental escalation — decapitation strikes, precision campaigns, naval interdiction etc. — fails to extract decisive political concessions while inviting the weaker side to broaden scope and duration. Tactical wins become strategic liabilities. In the 2026 Iran war, the February 28 US-Israeli opening strikes were meant to reset the regional balance; instead, Iranian retaliation horizontalised the theatre to the Gulf chokepoint and proxies. The stumbling Islamabad talks (April 11–13) and subsequent blockade enforcement exemplify the trap: each new lever of pressure merely raises the stakes, generates blowback in oil markets (which are manipulated via announcements and Treasury interventions), and erodes the very credibility Washington seeks to restore.

Farooqui offers a bargaining-theoretic alternative. This is not entrapment but coercive diplomacy under duress. Iran’s “Hormuz weapon” cannot be disarmed at acceptable cost; its low-cost asymmetric arsenal grants it endurance dominance. Blockade and deployments are leverage-generation moves intended to extract a security consolidating grand bargain — non-aggression assurances, sanctions relief, and formalised energy-flow arrangements — while both sides acknowledge Iran as a confirmed regional great power. Rationality, he implies, will eventually prevail because the material ledger is unforgiving. The U.S. cannot win and must therefore cut a deal.

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The debate is consequential. It determines whether the United States can still steer multipolarity on its own terms or whether it must accept the limits of hegemony. Yet the parameters of discussion remain limited by its event-level focus. Braudel insisted that surface events only become intelligible when situated within the conjuncture — the medium-term rhythms of economic cycles, geopolitical alignments, and power transitions — and ultimately within the longue durée of geography, climate, demography, and biophysical constraints.

The conjuncture here is the closing act of the thirty-year post-Cold War unipolar moment. From 1991 until roughly the mid-2010s, the United States enjoyed unprecedented freedom of action: no peer competitor, a dollar-centric financial system, and the ability to project power into the Middle East with minimal external restraint. US-Israeli strategic ambitions in the region — securing energy corridors, neutralising the “axis of resistance,” and preventing any single actor from dominating the Gulf — operated within this permissive environment. The 2003 Iraq invasion, the containment of Iran, and repeated Israeli operations against Hezbollah and Hamas were all expressions of unipolar overmatch. Some would go so far as to argue that this strategic map, articulated in think tank strategic reports like those of Brookings Institute’s Paths to Persian (2009), aims ultimately at neutering regional rivals so as to clear the way for the creation of a greater Israel. In this frame, Iran remains the final roadblock.

That era has now visibly decayed. China’s rise — economic, technological, and military — has redrawn the global correlation of forces. Beijing’s Belt and Road infrastructure, its dominance in critical minerals and renewables supply chains, and its deepening partnership with Russia have created alternative poles that the Global South increasingly orbits. Russia’s re-emergence, accelerated by the 2022 Ukraine conflict, has further eroded the post-Cold War settlement: energy markets are no longer a Western monopoly, and military-technical cooperation with Iran (drones, missiles, satellites etc) has measurably strengthened Tehran’s asymmetric capabilities. The 2026 Iran war is therefore not an isolated crisis but a conjunctural test of whether the United States can reassert hegemony over global oil flows and the petrodollar architecture in the face of this broader multipolar drift. Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov’s repeated characterisation of the campaign as an attempt to punish the “World Majority” for choosing BRICS-led alternatives captures the stakes precisely. The event is the latest chapter in a thirty-year arc of unipolar over-extension meeting structural counter-pressure.

Beneath the conjuncture lies the longue durée: the thermoeconomics of financialisation and the secular decline in relative energy return on energy invested (EROEI) in the U.S.. Since the 1970s, advanced capitalism has undergone a profound shift from industrial production to financialisation — rent-seeking, asset inflation, and the detachment of monetary claims from underlying energy and material throughput. This has hollowed out the industrial base required for sustained high-intensity conflict. Parallel to this is the biophysical reality of declining EROEI in the U.S.. Conventional oil fields that once yielded 30:1 or 100:1 net energy ratios have matured; unconventional sources (shale, deep-water and tar sands) deliver far lower returns once extraction, refining, and infrastructure costs are subtracted. The same logic applies to the broader energy system supporting military power projection: precision munitions, satellite constellations, carrier strike groups, and global logistics chains all rest on an eroding net-energy foundation. Financialisation masks the problem temporarily through debt and monetary expansion, but it cannot repeal the second law of thermodynamics. Wars, in this longue durée view, are ultimately contests over who can sustain energy-and-materials throughput longer.

The “decent interval” problem, which I have previously discussed in the context of the unfold war in Ukraine, slots directly into this layered analysis. Many, though by no means all, elites in Washington and allied capitals understand, at the conjunctural level, that unipolar dominance has passed. This is the source of great displacement anxiety. They further comprehend that a ground war to disarm Iran would require over one million troops — an expeditionary commitment politically and logistically challenging if not impossible. Farooqui, among others, have estimated that such numbers are inconceivable, even with a politically controversial draft. Yet the optics of accepting Iranian terms — lifting sanctions, tolerating enrichment under oversight, formalising a non-aggression pact, accepting Iranian control over the Strait of Hormuz and removal of American bases from the Persian Gulf etc. — would crystallise the narrative of imperial retreat. Domestic political incentives, international alliance management and the need to project strength toward China all demand that defeat be deferred. The interval therefore stretches: more blockade enforcement, more rhetorical escalation and more performative deployments.

Zealotry intensifies the distortion. Segments of the American foreign-policy elite are animated by a millenarian exceptionalism that frames every conflict as existential and every setback as apocalyptic. This is not mere nationalism; it is a civilisational theology in which the United States is history’s indispensable actor, and retreat is tantamount to moral failure. Millenarian exceptionalism — framing the conflict as an existential civilisational struggle or a biblical war in some versions rather than a conjunctural adjustment — converts the decent interval into a moral crusade. Apocalyptic language about the survival of the “rules-based order” or the imperatives of scripture short-circuits the feedback between material signals and policy. It is easier to stoke the fires than to admit that the unipolar conjuncture has closed and that the longue durée now constrains American options more tightly than at any time since 1945. The same rhetorical register that once cast Saddam Hussein or the Taliban as existential threats now casts Iran as the linchpin of an axis that must be shattered to preserve the “rules-based order.” Zealotry short-circuits the feedback loop between battlefield reality and policy adjustment. It converts the decent interval from a tactical delay into a moral crusade, making rational off-ramps politically radioactive.

The ultimate discipline, however, arrives through the thermoeconomics of war sustenance — the point where longue durée meets event. The United States entered this campaign with magazine depths already stressed by Ukraine and Indo-Pacific commitments. Hundreds of Tomahawk cruise missiles and JASSM-ER standoff weapons were expended in the opening phase; annual production rates remain in the low dozens to low hundreds. THAAD and Patriot interceptors have been drawn down at rates that will take years to restore. Supply-chain bottlenecks in rare-earths, propellants and microelectronics compound the problem. Iran, by contrast, fights on the low-EROEI side of the ledger that now favours the defender: its Shahed-class drones and ballistic missiles are cheap to produce, resilient to dispersal, and quick to reconstitute. It has absorbed initial strikes, maintained launch cadence, and forced the far more expensive US arsenal to burn itself out in defence.

The Hormuz weapon remains the decisive structural fact. Closing or even threatening the Strait imposes immediate global energy shocks that the United States cannot neutralise without a ground commitment of staggering scale. Short term market manipulations through Trump’s late Friday and early Monday signalling, coupled with Treasury market interventions, don’t resolve the problem of diminishing global stocks as flows diminish. Rising prices and demand destruction are two sides of the one coin, which speak to significant economic pain. Disarming Iran’s coastal missile batteries, mine-laying capabilities, and proxy forces would require not surgical strikes but sustained occupation of key terrain — an operation that military analysts estimate would demand over one million troops, years of logistics, and acceptance of casualties and costs that dwarf anything seen since Vietnam. Reportedly, Trump is balking at the prospects of such losses. Even then, success is not guaranteed: history is littered with great-power expeditions that foundered on local resilience and asymmetric tactics. The Hormuz weapon exists as long as Iran retains sovereignty over its coastline and the political will to use it. No amount of escalation short of that commitment can disarm it.

This is where thermoeconomics becomes the final arbiter. Wars end not when one side achieves a Clausewitzian “decisive battle” but when one side’s sustainment curve collapses relative to the other’s. The United States can impose pain but it cannot do so indefinitely without cannibalising its own strategic reserves and causing major global economic disruptions with feedback loop effects on its own economic vitality and viability. Oil prices volatility, inflation rippling through global markets, and mounting opportunity costs vis-a-vis China all place pressures on American calculus, and those of erstwhile allies. Iran, betting on attrition and endurance, is playing the same game the Vietnamese, Afghans and Iraqis played before: outlast the stronger power’s political clock.

In Braudelian terms, the event (blockade, stumbling talks and expanded troop movements) is epiphenomenal. The conjuncture (unipolar decline, China’s ascent, Russia’s re-emergence and US-Israeli regional ambitions colliding with multipolarity) sets the parameters of possible outcomes. The longue durée (financialisation’s erosion of industrial capacity, and secular decline in relative EROEI) supplies the biophysical ceiling that neither ideology nor coercion can breach. Material depletion — already visible in precision-munitions burn rates — will eventually force “rationality.” The only variable is the length of the decent interval that zealotry can extract before exhaustion imposes the new settlement or the trap snaps shut. The decent interval may stretch months or years, zealotry may keep the rhetorical fires burning, but the material ledger is merciless. Depletion rates, replenishment timelines and the irreducible geography of the Gulf impose a hard stop that no exceptionalist narrative can repeal.

History suggests the interval can be dangerously long when shame aversion and hegemonic nostalgia dominate. The monsters of the interregnum are on the loose. Yet biophysical systems do not negotiate with ideology. The thermoeconomic ledger is already written in the declining net-energy yields of the industrial base, the fragility of financialised supply chains and the geography of the Gulf.

The open question, therefore, is temporal and I restate it: can material reality force rationality faster than zealotry can prolong the interval? If the blockade’s economic ripple effects, the visible drawdown of precision stocks, and the sustained Iranian counter-pressure concentrate minds in Washington toward a grand bargain, the United States may yet extract a face-saving exit before the trap fully snaps shut. If hubris and shame aversion prevail, the decent interval becomes a longer, costlier demonstration of why Pape’s warning has proven durable across decades of conflict. Either way, the thermoeconomic verdict is already in: Iran cannot be coerced on American terms without costs the American-led system itself cannot bear indefinitely. The only variable left is how much pain American elites are willing to impose on their own society — and those of allies, to the extent that they even feature in Belting thinking — before acknowledging the limits that geography, industrial capacity and physics have already imposed.

Whether Washington recognises this faster than the fires can be stoked will determine if the 2026 Iran war becomes a manageable conjunctural adjustment or the latest chapter in a longue durée story of imperial overreach meeting material limits. The fires may rage, but the fuel — both literal and metaphorical — is finite.