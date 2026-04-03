Preface: The U.S. shale-gas sector is set to experience a financial windfall as a result of the war against Iran. Yet, this financial windfall will generate perverse and non-linear effects. Financialised benefits detached from the dynamics of the thermodynamic substrate mask system trajectories that are anything but windfalls. This essay explores these dynamics through the multi-dimensional lens of thermoeconomics, contrasting the boom in LNG prices with long-run thermodynamic coherence and negentropic management exemplified by China’s approach to energy structure reform and development.

In March 2026, Iranian strikes on Qatar’s Ras Laffan and Mesaieed facilities triggered force majeure, halting roughly 17% of global LNG capacity for an estimated 3–5 years. The immediate beneficiary is obviously American liquefied natural gas exporters. U.S. terminals redirected flexible cargoes to premium European and Asian markets, driving spot prices higher and delivering windfall revenues to operators such as Cheniere, ExxonMobil and Venture Global. Yet this financial boon, measured in exchange-value terms - stock prices, export earnings, and GDP contributions - masks a deeper biophysical reality: the secular decline in Energy Return on Energy Invested (EROEI) across U.S. shale gas plays that underpin LNG. As reserves deplete and production shifts to lower-quality rock, the “stock” of gas can sustain gross flows into the early 2030s, but net-energy surplus erodes. By around 2035, many analysts project EROEI thresholds that render continued large-scale extraction energetically marginal.

This paradox is not an anomaly; it is a textbook illustration of the divergence between exchange values (monetary claims and market prices) and use values (energetic and material capacities that sustain metabolic reproduction). As developed in my book Thermoeconomics in a Time of Monsters: Rethinking Theory, China and International Geopolitical Economy (available now on Amazon), economies are fundamentally energetic systems engaged in a perpetual struggle against entropy. Systemic Exchange Value (SEV) integrates three circuits: the material-energetic loop (use values), the monetary-financial loop (exchange-value claims), and the informational loop (coordination that reduces waste). When these circuits decouple, fictitious capital inflates claims on future energy far beyond real biophysical capacity. The U.S. shale-LNG episode demonstrates precisely this misalignment: short-term exchange-value gains accelerate entropy by raising downstream costs across global supply chains while deferring investment in higher-EROEI alternatives.

The contrast with China’s energy model sharpens the point. While the U.S. financialised hydrocarbon system chases marginal shale gains amid the Iran-induced disruptions, China’s coordinated, supply-chain-coherent approach - centred on rapid electrification and the strategic ramp-up of green hydrogen, amongst other things, under the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026–2030) - positions it structurally to weather (and even leverage) global oil and gas shocks. This is reflects a thermoeconomic alignment of circuits that augments use-value surplus and energy sovereignty. As I argued in “When Hydrogen Gets Cheap” (27 September 2025), the arrival of cheap green hydrogen marks an abundance shock that accelerates decarbonisation, redistributes industrial power and detaches economies from volatile fossil markets; this is precisely the trajectory China is engineering.

The Qatari Shock and the Exchange-Value Boom

Qatar had been one of the world’s top three LNG exporters, supplying roughly 20% of traded volumes alongside the United States and Australia. The Iranian attacks - in response to US-Israeli attacks - damaged key liquefaction trains, erasing the anticipated 2026 global surplus and tightening markets. European TTF prices and Asian JKM benchmarks spiked; U.S. exporters, unbound by destination-specific contracts, captured the arbitrage. Capacity expansions already underway (Plaquemines, Golden Pass, and others) accelerated, with U.S. LNG exports projected to approach 28–35 Bcf/d by 2029–2031.

Financial metrics tell a compelling story. Higher netback prices improved margins on spot and short-term cargoes, reduced cancellation risks, and lifted valuations for midstream and upstream players. Wall Street analysts projected multi-year revenue tailwinds, reinforcing America’s self-image as the “swing supplier” of global energy security. In SEV terms, this is pure exchange-value expansion: endogenous credit and futures markets mobilised capital to drill more wells and build more terminals, generating paper claims on future production. Yet the underlying use-value foundation - net energy delivered after subtracting extraction, processing and liquefaction energy costs - continued its long-term erosion.

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EROEI Decline and the Depletion Treadmill

Natural gas EROEI has declined historically as conventional reservoirs gave way to unconventional shale. Early 20th-century conventional gas yielded returns exceeding 100:1; by the 2010s, U.S. shale plays operated closer to 10–15:1 at the wellhead, with full LNG-chain figures (including liquefaction’s 8–12% energy penalty) even lower. Recent field-level data confirm the trend. Shale gas, now ~79% of U.S. dry gas output, exhibits steep decline curves: horizontal wells lose 60–80% of output in the first 1–3 years. Sweet spots in the Marcellus, Utica, Haynesville and Permian-associated plays are maturing rapidly; estimated ultimate recoveries (EURs) per well have fallen 17–31% in newer versus legacy developments.

U.S. dry gas production reached a record ~118.5 Bcf/d in 2025, but non-associated shale plays posted their first annual decline since tracking began. The Energy Information Administration (EIA) forecasts modest growth or plateau into the early 2030s, driven by LNG export pull, before potential inflection. Independent assessments that adjust for overstated reserves and hyperbolic decline curves are more pessimistic. By the mid-2030s, Tier 1 inventory exhaustion will force operators into lower-quality rock, requiring greater energy and capital inputs per unit of output. Analyses suggest marginal supply costs will rise sharply post-2035, pushing effective EROEI below societally “acceptable” thresholds (often cited around 5–10:1 net, where surpluses become too thin to support complex industrial metabolism without massive subsidies).

This is not “running out” of gas in volumetric terms. Proved reserves hover near 600 Tcf, with technically recoverable resources in the thousands of Tcf. The stock - existing wells, infrastructure and price incentives - can sustain flows for years. Yet the quality of that stock deteriorates. More energy is diverted upstream (fracking fluids, longer laterals, sand and water treatment) and downstream (liquefaction and marine transport), shrinking the net surplus available for power generation, manufacturing and export. In thermoeconomic language, this is entropy accumulation: the system expends ever-greater effort merely to maintain gross output while net available energy in potential (AEP) contracts.

Thermoeconomic Analysis: The Misalignment of Exchange and Use Values

Classical political economy distinguished use value (utility derived from a good’s material properties) from exchange value (its market price). Thermoeconomics reframes this biophysical: use values are energetic and material forms that enable societal reproduction - heat, motive power and chemical feedstocks - while exchange values are monetary claims that allocate those flows. SEV reveals how these circuits interact. High-EROEI systems produce abundant, cheap use values that support low prices; declining EROEI systems generate scarcity that inflates exchange values, even as real energetic return falls.

The U.S. shale-LNG case exemplifies divergence. Elevated global prices - driven by the Qatari outage - boost exchange-value metrics: revenues, share prices and export earnings. Financial markets treat LNG as a high-margin growth story. Yet the biophysical ledger shows rising energy intensity. More rigs, more diesel for drilling, more electricity for compression and more gas consumed in liquefaction; these all reduce net use value delivered to end-users. This gap widens via fictitious capital: futures contracts, leveraged infrastructure financing and ESG-tinted investment vehicles create claims on future energy far exceeding probable net output. As I argue in Thermoeconomics in a Time of Monsters, such decoupling is not market failure but an endogenous feature of mature, financialised hydrocarbon systems. Price signals that appear to reward efficiency actually subsidise entropy by incentivising marginal drilling rather than systemic redesign. This is also the basis of my argument that price caps are an insufficient - and potentially a wrong-headed response - to rising fuel costs.

Rippling Costs Across Domestic and Global Supply Chains

The exchange-value boom does not remain contained. Higher wellhead and LNG prices transmit upstream and downstream. Domestically, U.S. industrial users - chemicals, fertilisers, glass and steel - face elevated feedstock costs. This flows through to downstream users. Power generators, already competing with renewables, see gas-fired margins squeezed or passed through in wholesale electricity prices. Households confront higher heating and electricity bills, compressing real wages and consumption. These cost ripples amplify inflation in energy-sensitive sectors, eroding competitiveness. The income for one is, after all, the cost for another.

Globally, the effect is amplified. Europe, desperate to replace Russian pipeline gas, locks in long-term U.S. LNG contracts at premium prices, embedding higher energy costs into manufacturing and transport. Asian importers (Japan, South Korea and China) divert cargoes, tightening regional balances and raising petrochemical and power costs. Supply-chain fragmentation follows. Just-in-time models that assumed cheap, abundant energy become fragile. The very flexibility that benefits U.S. exporters imposes volatility elsewhere, catalysing secondary effects - deindustrialization pressures in Europe, accelerated debates in Asia about reshoring and energetic structural change, and heightened geopolitical tensions over energy corridors.

In SEV terms, this is informational and energetic waste. Markets generate “noise” (speculative trading and hedging instruments) that consumes resources without augmenting use-value coherence. The result is higher systemic entropy, slower metabolic reproduction and reduced resilience. What’s good for the LNG sector isn’t necessary good for anyone else in the U.S. or elsewhere.

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Deferral of Higher-EROEI Alternatives

Perhaps the most counter-productive outcome is temporal: the financial success of shale-LNG defers the expansion of alternatives with superior long-term EROEI profiles. Renewables (solar and wind) plus storage and electrification already demonstrate rising EROEI trajectories in manufacturing and grid integration, especially when designed with supply-chain coherence (as in China’s model of deliberate industrial policy). Nuclear, geothermal, and advanced biofuels offer high-density, low-entropy pathways. Yet elevated gas prices and revenues create lock-in: capital flows preferentially to proven LNG infrastructure rather than the notionally riskier, longer-payback transition technologies. Policy distortions compound the effect; subsidies, permitting fast-tracks, and national-security framing prioritise hydrocarbons in the west.

As detailed in my analysis, mature energy systems exhibit institutional and political inertia. Fictitious capital in real estate and finance threatened contagion in 2008; today, shale-LNG plays an analogous role, sustaining GDP optics while widening the gap between monetary claims and biophysical reality. The U.S. financialised model thus traps itself in a declining-EROEI loop, contrasting with systems that prioritise energetic augmentation through electrification and circular supply chains. The Qatar-induced LNG boom buys political and economic breathing room in certain respects, yet at the cost of accelerating the very entropy it seeks to outrun. Inflation’s effects are uneven, and those benefiting from rapidly rising prices do so at the expense of those being forced for pay these prices.

China’s Thermoeconomic Advantage: Electrification, Green Hydrogen and Disruption Resilience

Where the U.S. model reveals entropy accumulation through fictitious capital and declining net-energy returns, China’s approach demonstrates negentropic coherence. The 15th Five-Year Plan (2026–2030), adopted in early 2026, elevates green hydrogen to a “core new industry lever” and “future industry with national growth potential”. It is one of the 109 major engineering projects alongside new-type batteries, nuclear fusion and embodied AI. It explicitly targets industrial-scale breakthroughs: scaling renewable-powered electrolysis equipment, accelerating safe large-scale storage and transport, optimising hydrogen infrastructure layouts, and extending the value chain into green ammonia, methanol and sustainable aviation fuels. Applications are prioritised in transportation (hydrogen refuelling stations alongside battery swapping), power generation and hard-to-abate industry. The plan envisions ~100 zero-carbon industrial parks and 10,000 km of zero-carbon transport corridors, where direct clean electricity and green hydrogen supply decarbonised manufacturing clusters. Regional self-sufficiency in renewable and low-carbon hydrogen is a stated goal, treating green fuels as an explicit energy-security hedge amid global disruptions.

This builds on, and accelerates, China’s prior decade of electrification. EVs now dominate new vehicle sales; smart grids and flexible loads integrate electricity with data and industrial operations; and a “new-type energy system” prioritises system-level coherence over siloed fuels. Non-fossil energy is targeted to reach 25% of total consumption by 2030, with massive west-to-east clean-power transmission (420 GW capacity), offshore wind (>100 GW), and nuclear expansion. Renewables already deliver higher EROEI trajectories (solar 10–30:1, onshore wind up to 50:1) than maturing shale, and once installed, they require no ongoing fuel imports, shrinking exposure to chokepoints like the Strait of Hormuz.

The Iran conflict (and associated Qatari LNG outage) tests, and validates, this model in real time. China imports significant oil and LNG via the Strait, yet it is structurally far better placed than Europe, Japan or South Korea, as I argued last June and more recently here. Domestic coal provides a buffer; pipeline imports from Russia (Power of Siberia and expansions) offer overland alternatives insulated from maritime risks; stockpiles built over the past year cushion short-term shocks. Crucially, electrification has slowed oil-demand growth, while domestic gas production has surged >150% since 2010. China’s consumption of diesel peaked in 2024. Analysts note that prolonged LNG tightness could even benefit China relative to regional rivals, as its diversified portfolio (renewables + pipelines + coal) and green-fuel push reduce long-term vulnerability. Green hydrogen is framed explicitly as a security tool. It is not a climate add-on, but a hedge against fossil volatility.

In SEV terms, China’s strategy aligns the three circuits. Use values expand via higher-EROEI renewables and green hydrogen (as detailed in “When Hydrogen Gets Cheap”: cheap H2 triggers an abundance shock, enabling distributed industrial decarbonisation and negentropic surplus). Exchange values are subordinated to biophysical planning - state coordination minimises informational waste (speculative arbitrage and hedging noise) and channels fictitious capital into real infrastructure rather than marginal shale drilling. The result is enhanced energy sovereignty, reduced entropy, and resilience that turns global disruptions into strategic opportunity. As the war against Iran squeezes fossil markets, China doubles down on the very transition that augments net-energy surplus and detaches growth from import dependence.

Toward Thermoeconomic Realism

The U.S. LNG “boon” buys time in a declining-EROEI treadmill: exchange-value metrics glow while use-value quality erodes, rippling costs domestically and globally, and locking in low-surplus infrastructure. China, by contrast, leverages the same disruptions to accelerate a higher-EROEI pathway. Electrification plus green hydrogen (per the 15th FYP and my analysis in “When Hydrogen Gets Cheap”) creates self-reinforcing coherence. Cheaper renewables lower electrolysis costs, enabling cheap hydrogen that further displaces oil/gas in industry and transport. This is thermoeconomic realism where monetary claims track energetic reality rather than diverging from it. The outcome is not just lower emissions but greater systemic resilience, industrial competitiveness and geopolitical leverage.

The U.S. shale-LNG largesse amid Qatari disruption is real in exchange-value terms. Yet thermoeconomics demands we interrogate the use-value ledger. Declining EROEI by 2035 in shale-LNG renders net returns unacceptable without ever-greater subsidies. China’s model - electrification and green-hydrogen ramp-up under the 15th FYP - offers the counter-example: coordinated alignment that turns shocks into surplus. As I concluded in “When Hydrogen Gets Cheap,” abundance arrives not through more drilling but through cheaper, higher-quality energy vectors. The monsters of our interregnum are thermodynamic. Only by prioritising use-value coherence over exchange-value arbitrage can societies sustain metabolic reproduction. The shale-LNG episode does not refute transition; paired with China’s trajectory, it reveals its urgency and feasibility. Gross flows may persist in the U.S., but net-energy quality - and strategic foresight - will ultimately govern what civilisations endure.