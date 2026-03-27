Preface: a little while ago, I published a short essay that introduced triboelectric nanogenerators, or TENGs for short, and explored potential implications in ocean-based applications with geopolitical implications. This essay works our way through TENGs from a different angle, one that many of my subscribers and followers will doubtless now be familiar with: supply chains through a Sraffa-inspired lens. It complements the foundational work in my book Thermoeconomics in a Time of Monsters, which is now available on Amazon. It is available as a Kindle ebook, or as a paperback or hardback.

Piero Sraffa’s framework, as outlined in Production of Commodities by Means of Commodities, emphasises intersectoral dependencies through input-output analysis, where commodities are produced using other commodities in a circular, interdependent system. This “Sraffa lens” reveals how technological shifts in one sector generate direct effects (e.g., substituting inputs) and indirect effects (e.g., altering prices, demands, and outputs across linked sectors), potentially “leaping” to unrelated industries via supply chain ripple effects. Unlike Leontief’s empirical matrices, Sraffa’s model highlights systemic vulnerabilities, such as how reduced demand for one input (e.g., batteries) cascades to raw material suppliers, labour markets and even geopolitical trade dynamics.

Applying this to triboelectric nanogenerators (TENGs), we see TENGs as a disruptive input that harvests ambient mechanical energy, potentially displacing traditional energy sources and enabling self-powered systems. This could reshape supply chains by reducing reliance on finite resources like lithium, while indirectly boosting sectors like nanomaterials and IoT manufacturing.

Supply Chain Dynamics and Intersectoral “Leaps”

In Sraffian terms, TENGs introduce a low-cost, material-diverse input that converts “high-entropy” mechanical energy (e.g., vibrations, waves) into electricity, disrupting the energy production subsystem. Direct implications include substituting batteries and micro-generators in IoT devices, wearables, and sensors, where TENGs’ flexibility and scalability lower assembly costs. This reduces demand for battery-grade materials (e.g., lithium, cobalt and graphite), directly impacting mining and refining sectors - China’s dominance in these (e.g., 82% of global graphite) could amplify price volatility or export controls, affecting global electronics chains.

Indirect effects “leap” sectors: Lower battery demand could depress mining outputs, leading to surplus labor and capital in extractive industries, potentially redirecting investments to nanomaterials (e.g., graphene, CNTs) for TENG enhancements. In recycling, reduced e-waste from batteries might shrink that sector, while TENGs’ biodegradable variants (e.g., bioresorbable TENGs) spur growth in sustainable materials, intersecting with agriculture (e.g., biomass-derived carbons).

Broader leaps include energy-intensive industries: TENGs in smart grids could displace fossil fuel backups, indirectly reducing oil/gas demands and leaping to transportation (e.g., fewer EV batteries needed for auxiliary systems). In data centres, TENGs harvesting vibrations could cut cooling energy, leaping to ICT and reducing PUE (power usage effectiveness), potentially displacing traditional HVAC systems. These cascades highlight Sraffian interdependencies: TENG adoption alters relative prices (e.g., cheaper self-powered IoT lowers electronics costs), redistributing surplus across sectors and potentially exacerbating inequalities if concentrated in China-led chains.

Displacements in Marine, Terrestrial and Airborne Environments

TENGs’ ability to harvest low-frequency mechanical energy positions them to displace inefficient, battery-dependent technologies across environments, with Sraffian leaps amplifying disruptions (e.g., reduced battery production affects global shipping chains).

Marine Environments: TENGs displace traditional batteries in buoys and sensors for wave energy harvesting, enabling self-powered ocean monitoring (e.g., water quality, salinity etc). Rolling-mode TENGs achieve 185.4 W/m³·Hz, replacing diesel generators in marine ranches and leaping to fisheries (reduced IUU fishing tech costs). Indirectly, this displaces cabling in subsea infrastructure, leaping to offshore oil/gas (less maintenance) and environmental sectors (e.g., pollution sensors reduce chemical cleanup demands). Bioresorbable TENGs could displace invasive marine probes, minimising ecological disruption.

Terrestrial Environments: In agriculture and infrastructure, TENGs displace batteries in soil/plant sensors for precision farming (e.g., humidity, vibration monitoring), harvesting wind/vibrations for net-negative CO₂ emissions (-43,400 kg/m³ over 10 years). This leaps to pesticides (TENG-stimulated germination reduces chemical use) and waste management (biowaste-integrated TENGs repurpose farm waste). In urban settings, cement-based TENGs on pavements displace grid power for smart infrastructure monitoring, leaping to construction (less wiring) and transportation (vibration-harvesting in rails reduces fossil backups). Human motion TENGs in wearables displace health trackers’ batteries, leaping to textiles and medical supply chains.

Airborne Environments: TENGs in drones displace batteries by harvesting rotational energy from propellers (e.g., drone rotational TENGs for RPM sensing), enabling longer flights and self-powered actuators. This leaps to aviation (reduced fuel in UAVs for monitoring) and space (TENGs for Mars rovers harvesting wind/vibrations, displacing solar panels in dusty environments). Flying seed-inspired TENG sensors for aerial dispersal displace ground-based environmental probes, leaping to precision agriculture (e.g., humidity/gas monitoring from air). Indirectly, this reduces drone manufacturing’s battery dependency, leaping to logistics and defence sectors.

In summary, TENGs could displace up to 30-50% of low-power battery applications by 2030, per market projections, with Sraffian leaps potentially contracting mining by 10-20% while expanding nanomaterials by 25%+. This systemic shift favors sustainable chains but risks monopolies if China-led, underscoring the need for diversified inputs.

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Applying Sraffa’s Price Theory to the Emergence of Triboelectric Nanogenerators (TENGs)

Sraffa’s price theory is rooted in a classical, surplus-based framework that determines relative prices and the distribution of surplus (profits/wages) endogenously through intersectoral interdependencies - without relying on marginalist supply-demand mechanisms or subjective utility. Prices emerge from the physical requirements of production (inputs needed to produce outputs) and the uniform rate of profit, reflecting the “reproduction” of the economy as a circular system of commodity production using commodities.

In this Sraffa-inspired view, TENGs represent a transformative technological change that alters the technical coefficients of production (the input-output matrix A), particularly in energy-intensive sectors. TENGs harvest ambient mechanical energy (e.g., vibrations, waves and motion) via contact electrification and electrostatic induction, enabling self-powered or low-power devices without traditional batteries or grid connections. This shifts the economy’s production conditions, potentially lowering the “surplus” extracted from certain sectors while redistributing it to others. In what remains of this short paper, I explore these implications through direct and indirect price effects, drawing on Sraffa’s emphasis on how innovations affect relative prices, input requirements, and intersectoral relations.

Core Sraffian Mechanics in the Context of TENGs

Sraffa’s model uses a square matrix of technical coefficients (A) where each column represents the inputs required per unit output of a commodity. Technological progress reduces these coefficients (e.g., less energy input per unit of output), which can lower prices in affected sectors and propagate through the system. TENGs act as a “basic commodity” enhancer: they reduce the need for non-basic energy inputs (e.g., battery-derived electricity) in downstream production processes.

Direct Price Effects: TENGs displace or substitute high-cost, finite energy inputs like lithium-ion batteries in low-power applications (IoT sensors, wearables, remote monitoring). Batteries require critical materials (lithium, cobalt, nickel, graphite) with high extraction and processing costs. By harvesting “free” ambient energy, TENGs lower the effective input coefficients for electricity in these uses, potentially driving down prices of affected goods (e.g., self-powered sensors become cheaper to produce and deploy). In Sraffian terms, this reduces the labor and material “dated” requirements for reproduction, allowing a higher uniform rate of profit or lower prices in dependent sectors.

Indirect and Systemic Price Propagation: Changes in one sector’s coefficients ripple across the economy via the inverse Leontief matrix (I - A)^(-1), which Sraffa uses to trace full interdependencies. Reduced demand for batteries contracts upstream mining/refining (e.g., lithium and cobalt extraction), lowering their prices and potentially releasing surplus capital/labor for reallocation to nanomaterials (graphene, CNTs) essential for TENGs. This “leap” effect could depress prices in extractive sectors while elevating them in advanced materials, redistributing surplus toward innovation-driven industries.

Sectoral Disruptions and Price Reconfigurations

TENGs could alter the relative prices of energy commodities, favoring decentralised, ambient-harvesting over centralised storage:

Energy Storage Sector: Batteries, as a major input in electronics and renewables, face substitution in low-power niches. Sraffa’s theory predicts a fall in battery prices if demand drops, as surplus production capacity emerges. This could cascade to mining sectors, reducing the price of lithium/cobalt relative to graphene/CNTs (TENG enablers). Indirectly, lower energy costs for IoT could cheapen data-driven goods, boosting surplus in digital sectors.

Renewable and Grid Energy: TENGs complement intermittency in solar/wind by providing localised power, reducing reliance on grid-scale storage. This lowers the “dated labor” embodied in energy production, potentially decreasing electricity prices and redistributing surplus from fossil/nuclear to ambient-harvesting tech.

Nanomaterials and Advanced Manufacturing: Increased TENG adoption boosts demand for carbon allotropes, raising their relative prices initially (scarcity premium) but eventually lowering them through scale. This creates a virtuous cycle: cheaper TENGs → more adoption → more demand for inputs → innovation in production → lower coefficients.

Broader Implications for Surplus Distribution and Economic Structure

In Sraffa’s framework, technological change is neutral regarding distribution unless it affects basic commodities or the standard commodity. TENGs, by reducing dependence on scarce critical materials (e.g., cobalt in batteries), could democratise energy access, potentially increasing the wage share if surplus grows from efficiency gains. However, if concentrated in supply chains (e.g., China’s dominance in graphene/CNTs), it might reinforce uneven development, with profits accruing to upstream controllers.

Challenges remain: TENGs’ low output (μW-mW range) limits them to niche applications, so full displacement requires hybrids. Yet, as efficiencies rise (e.g., >1 W/m² in hybrids), Sraffian price theory suggests a tipping point where relative prices shift decisively toward self-powered systems, reshaping the economy’s reproduction schema.

In summary, through a Sraffa lens, TENGs are not merely an incremental innovation but a structural shift that reconfigures input-output relations, lowers prices in battery-dependent sectors, and redistributes surplus toward sustainable, decentralised energy production. This could foster a more resilient, less extractive economic reproduction—provided global supply chains adapt equitably.