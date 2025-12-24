Prefatory remarks: this is the third and last essay in a series that explores how the west frames and constructs the other. It began with a review of Linda Jaivin’s book, Bombard the Headquarters. The second part moved to articulate in more detail what I have called Liberal Orientalism. This essay extends from these two previous ones, to explore an alternative way of constructing China and the Cultural Revolution. I do so through and engagement with the works of Chinese scholars Mobo Gao (whom I interviewed recently) and Wang Hui. Part 1 can be found here, and Part 2 can be found here.

This essay takes off from where the last two in this series left off, and explores in more detail how Liberal Orientalism constructs China as an object of moral grief and aesthetic loss. I contrast Jaivin’s narrative with Mobo Gao’s grounded, ethnographically informed account of post-revolutionary China and reflect on Wang Hui’s attempts to grapple with Chinese history and reclaim it from western narratives. I argue that Liberal Orientalism functions as a Western vanity project; it rehearses the loss of a fantasy China that never was, while failing to grasp the material and dialectical logic of China’s revolutionary transformation.

The China we mourn vs. The China that is

Western liberal narratives of China often oscillate between fascination and grief. In these accounts, China is not a complex, sovereign subject navigating its own historical contradictions, but a fallen civilisation, a misunderstood genius, or a victim of its own tragic hubris. A recent contribution to this tradition is Linda Jaivin’s Bombard the Headquarters, which revisits the Cultural Revolution through personal stories of trauma, repression and cultural loss. Jaivin’s narrative is moving and accessible. That said, it tends to reproduce the contours of a broader ideological project: what I have called Liberal Orientalism.

This essay extends the critique of this project. Liberal Orientalism is not simply a body of knowledge about China, but a mode of affective and ideological investment in China as an object that validates Western liberal identity. In this configuration, China’s revolutions are seen not as necessary ruptures with feudalism and imperialism, but as tragic deviations from a liberal path that was both morally desirable and supposedly inevitable. To illuminate an alternative perspective, I juxtapose Jaivin’s book with the work of Mobo Gao, whose research on rural China and the Mao period foregrounds the agency, complexity, and often emancipatory experiences of the Chinese masses, as well as the work of Wang Hui whose work also seeks to reclaim Chinese history from western narratives. The contrast reveals a deeper ideological divide between seeing China as a subject of its own history versus projecting onto it the anxieties and vanities of the liberal West.

Liberal Orientalism: Aesthetic Grief as Epistemology

Liberal Orientalism differs from classical Orientalism in tone but not in structure. Where the latter often justified domination through caricature and exoticism, Liberal Orientalism expresses sorrow rather than contempt. It mourns China’s “descent” into authoritarianism, regrets the “loss” of cultural continuity and eulogises a generation of persecuted intellectuals. But this grief is not politically neutral. It expresses a longing for a China that embraced Western liberalism; that is, a China that never came to be, but which remains emotionally central to the liberal imagination.

Linda Jaivin’s work is emblematic. Bombard the Headquarters focuses on the violence, fanaticism and anti-intellectualism of the Cultural Revolution. These are real and important dimensions, but the narrative framework is selective. It elevates elite suffering while obscuring popular transformation; it aestheticises violence while detaching it from the broader dialectics of social change. The Cultural Revolution, in this reading, is not a contradictory moment in China’s historical development. Instead, it is simply a form of “madness,” a cultural malady and ultimately, a suicide. The reader is invited to mourn not only the individuals lost, but the failure of a liberal modernity that the West had projected onto China since the 19th century.

This is not simply historical analysis. I suggest that it is vanity masquerading as moral clarity. The liberal scholar sees in China the reflection of their own values and when China refuses that reflection, the scholar grieves, not just because China has failed, but because their fantasy has failed.

The Genealogy of a Genre

Jaivin’s book emerges from a longer tradition shaped by figures like Pierre Ryckmans (Simon Leys) and Geremie Barmé. These scholars, while often brilliant linguists and aesthetes, constructed a deeply moralistic and anti-communist narrative of modern China. For Ryckmans, the Cultural Revolution was not a revolution at all but a civilisational catastrophe; it was a vulgar assault on everything refined and meaningful in Chinese heritage. (As an aside, Ryckmans was one of Kevin Rudd’s teachers at the Australian National University.)

This tradition tends to:

Privilege elite intellectual suffering over popular political participation;

Treat cultural continuity as sacred and revolution as vandalism;

Centre the liberal conscience as the primary lens of judgment; and

Render China legible only through Western liberal values.

Mourning becomes the dominant affect. It is the sine qua non of Liberal Orientalism. The sinologist is not an analyst but a witness of loss, of fall and ultimately of betrayal. China becomes, in effect, a vanity project: a nation whose tragedy is that it refused to become the imagined China of Western liberal dreams.

Liberal Orientalist discourse elevates dissident figures - whether writers, artists, or exiled intellectuals - as symbols of the liberal China that might have been. These dissidents are often valorised for their alignment with Western liberal narratives. They are framed as Solzhenitsyn-like figures, exiled prophets warning the world of totalitarianism. But, as critics have observed, this discourse often extracts dissent from its material context. It ignores the class position, historical contingency or even political ambiguity of dissidents. The result is a symbolic economy in which China’s revolutionary history is reduced to a morality tale, and dissent becomes the site of Western identification and fantasy.

Alternative views from below

Mobo Gao

In contrast, Mobo Gao represents a radically different epistemological and political approach. In works like The Battle for China’s Past, Gao critiques the liberal narratives that dominate Western and diasporic Chinese discourse. He draws upon both historical analysis and personal experience - he grew up in rural Jiangxi - to highlight the material improvements, political empowerment and social restructuring that occurred during the Mao era, including the Cultural Revolution.

Rather than fixating on the trauma of elite intellectuals, Gao investigates how the revolution was experienced by the rural majority, that is, the very people who had been structurally excluded from education, healthcare and political voice for centuries. His findings challenge the myth that the Maoist period was one of unrelenting darkness. Gao shows that for millions, it was a time of unprecedented transformation, dignity and mobility.

Gao does not romanticise the Cultural Revolution. He acknowledges its contradictions and violences. But he insists that it be analysed dialectically, as a historical rupture that sought, however imperfectly, to remake Chinese society on radically egalitarian terms. In this sense, Gao represents not nostalgia but historical materialism. His work speaks to a commitment to understanding revolutionary China from the inside, in its own political logic, rather than through the aestheticised grief of Western liberalism.

Wang Hui

Wang Hui offers an indispensable theoretical counterpoint to Liberal Orientalism. Trained in literature and philosophy, and writing within China’s New Left tradition, Wang critiques not only Western liberal framings but also depoliticised Chinese liberalism.

Wang Hui argues that post-1989 liberal intellectuals in China embraced a depoliticised vision of history, shaped by Cold War binaries. They interpreted the Cultural Revolution and socialist modernity not as fields of political contestation, but as disasters to be left behind. This view, he argues, mirrors the West’s post-Cold War “end of history” thesis. Against this, Wang advocates for the recovery of politics as the core of history. The Cultural Revolution, he suggests, was a contradictory but meaningful attempt to democratise socialist governance, to critique bureaucratism, and to renew the revolutionary subject. Its failure should not obscure its political content.

Wang develops the idea of a dialectical modernity, in which China’s path is neither a rejection nor mimicry of the West, but a process of internal contradiction, experimentation and negation. The Maoist period, including the Cultural Revolution, was part of this dialectical development. However, it was not a rupture from modernity but was one of its forms. In this view, China’s history is not a deviation from liberalism; liberalism itself is one form of modernity among others, each shaped by specific material conditions and geopolitical constraints. Modernity is, in this sense, distinguished from liberalism so that modernisation could no longer be singularly ascribed to being a western project of civilisation.

Negation of the Negation: China’s Dialectical Modernity

At the heart of this intellectual divergence lies a difference in how history is understood. Liberal Orientalism clings to a smooth temporality, a belief that history ought to move gradually, rationally and peacefully toward liberal democracy. Hegel’s spirit unfolds smoothly, ever towards History’s apotheosis. Revolutionary ruptures appear as aberrations or regressions.

But as thinkers like Walter Benjamin remind us, revolution is often the act of pulling the emergency brake on a runaway train. China’s revolutionary modernity involved the destruction of dynastic legacies, the rejection of Western imperialism, and the assertion of a self-defined future. The Cultural Revolution, whatever its excesses, can be seen as a moment of “negation of the negation”: it negated both the feudal past and the alienated present to open new possibilities for social life.

Today’s China, in turn, negates the excesses of the Cultural Revolution, but without returning to the old order. It re-engages with tradition, but on its own modern terms. This dialectical movement is incomprehensible to Liberal Orientalists, whose frameworks cannot grasp rupture as generative or negation as emancipatory. Rather, they seek the present as evidence of ongoing failure, referencing things like 996 culture, lying flat (tang ping) and citing high youth unemployment. They insist on the dominance of a social and cultural anomie, as the repercussions of the revolution that took China off-course. Concerned lament conceals a political aesthetic of conceit.

Share

India as the “Liberal Hope”: A Counter-myth of Continuity

Within the discursive universe of Liberal Orientalism, India often appears as China’s moral foil. Where China is framed as the land of lost potential, a civilisation that turned its back on liberalism, India is imagined as the model pupil of postcolonial modernity. Its adoption of liberal democratic institutions, especially parliamentarism and judiciary independence in the English tradition, is praised as evidence that liberalism can take root in non-Western soil.

But this aesthetic projection ignores the actual material conditions and contradictions of Indian development. As many Indian critics - from Ambedkar to Partha Chatterjee - have argued, India’s liberal modernity remains layered atop deeply undemocratic foundations. India’s caste hierarchy persists as a structural form of exclusion and violence. An historic elite continue to dominate state institutions, media and - of course - capital flows. The continuity of colonial governance forms, such as bureaucratic authoritarianism and police violence, speaks not of a functional colonial legacy that is remotely democratic but of an apparatus that is hostile to the masses in the name of democracy.

Rather than undergoing a rupture, a radical confrontation with both its colonial inheritance and its precolonial feudal structures, India largely preserved the outer forms of the British institutional order. A civil service structure originally designed for colonial management remains the anchor point of governmental practice. This is buttressed by a Westminster-style parliament that often functions as a stage for elite factionalism and little else. Wrapping these institutions is an education and legal system modelled on imperial ideals of civility and hierarchy.

In this sense, India’s “liberal continuity” is a simulacrum. It is a surface modernity that masks an absence of structural transformation. Liberal Orientalists admire the surface because it conforms to their normative expectations, not because it delivers justice or equity let alone development. India, then, performs a particular role in liberal imagination: it reassures the West that liberalism remains viable in the postcolonial world, even as its own internal crises mount. India becomes a proxy for liberal resilience, not because it works, but because it looks familiar. Think of those frequent homilies to India as the “world’s largest democracy” and the like as examples of this.

This is also why liberal intellectuals are more forgiving of Indian dysfunction: its failures are seen as developmental delays rather than as systemic contradictions. China’s revolution, on the other hand, is seen not just as a deviation, but as a betrayal of civilisation itself.

Toward an Ethics of Historical Engagement

Liberal Orientalism is seductive because it flatters the liberal Western subject. It transforms China into a space of moral clarity, cultural tragedy and political disappointment. All judged by Western standards. But in doing so, it silences the complexity of Chinese history, the agency of its people, and the dialectics of its revolution.

By contrasting Linda Jaivin’s Bombard the Headquarters with the work of Mobo Gao and the thinking of Wang Hui, we can see the stark difference between mourning a fantasy and engaging with reality. If the West is serious about understanding China, it must abandon the vanity of Liberal Orientalism and approach China not as a failed Europe, but as a society with its own revolutionary logic, contradictions and historical necessity. The case of India as a foil exemplifies the economy of Liberal Orientalism’s aesthetics.

But, if we accept Walter Benjamin’s insight that “the tradition of the oppressed teaches us that the ‘state of emergency’ in which we live is not the exception but the rule,” then revolution becomes a necessary form of historical reckoning. Revolution is a conscious act of negation and reconstitution. On these terms, China’s revolution was a rupture that enabled the rejection of dynastic fatalism, colonial humiliation and semi-feudal structures. The Cultural Revolution, for all its contradictions, attempted to mobilise mass participation to confront bureaucracy, hierarchy and political complacency. India’s postcolonial transition, by contrast, represented a deferral of rupture, substituting elite negotiation for social transformation. Its liberal continuity is a form of negated reckoning, an avoidance of trauma rather than its politicisation.

Liberal Orientalism cannot accommodate this dialectic. It prefers gradualism, continuity and elegy. It fears rupture not because of violence, but because rupture removes the West as the reference point.