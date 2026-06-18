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Kathleen McCroskey's avatar
Kathleen McCroskey
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This sentence at the top really sums it up: "Every negative decimal point is framed as a symptom of systemic collapse, while every positive print is dismissed as policy manipulation."

This is the Western narrative employed against every country they hate. Same tactic against Russia. They are incapable of seeing a physical economy winner through their usual lens of financialization, or, as you call it, through a glass darkly. Besides 1 Cor. 13:12, this phrase is particularly relevant, from "Through a Glass Darkly: American Views of the Chinese Revolution", a 2006 book by William H. Hinton

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