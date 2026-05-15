Warwick Powell's Substack

Warwick Powell's Substack

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Kathleen McCroskey's avatar
Kathleen McCroskey
3d

Thank you for this excellent analysis! I do hope the EU Elites read this and understand it, thus reducing their senseless urge for all-out war against Russia. They have trained their populations to believe that Ukraine can win while Russia is failing. Their recent E90M "loan" to Ukraine will likely backfire when THEY end up paying reparations to Russia. They could come to their senses and understand that cooperation with Russia instead of outright hate, would be the best outcome for all.

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Pichardie JP's avatar
Pichardie JP
2d

Excellent analysis

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