Preface: This is part of an ongoing series of essays, which draw on a cornerstone paper that proposes some ‘signposts’ of a theory of ‘Systemic Exchange Value’ (SEV) or thermoeconomics - a geopolitical economy of thermodynamics, information and exchange. This short essay extends the foundational thinking by contrasting the SEV framework and approach to that of conventional GDP accounting. It is a more explicitly conceptual complement to the recent essay on China’s increased standard of living under conditions of declining rates of GDP expansion.

For decades, economic policy has been guided by a deceptively simple orthodoxy that revolves around Gross Domestic Product (GDP) as the conceptual fulcrum. It has believed that economic success is a matter of achieving the right “balance” between consumption, investment, government spending and trade. These ratios are treated not merely as empirical indicators but as normative goals. When economies deviate from some imagined benchmark of balance - when they invest “too much,” consume “too little,” save “excessively,” or run persistent trade surpluses - commentators and policymakers rush to diagnose dysfunction.

This obsession with balance is deeply embedded in national accounting frameworks. GDP accounting supplies tidy categories and identities that appear to offer a complete picture. But these identities are descriptive. They are not in and of themselves explanatory. They reveal nothing about long-term sustainability, energy flows, systemic coherence or material foundations.

Yet these metrics continue to inform judgments about economic health and policy advice. They are used to criticise investment-led development models like China’s, to justify austerity measures in vulnerable economies, and to obscure the structural underpinnings of growth. The result is a persistent misdiagnosis of economic systems. GDP-based reasoning substitutes numerical symmetry for strategic insight and accounting tautologies for physical viability.

About GDP Identities

At the core of macroeconomic discourse are a set of seemingly authoritative accounting identities:

GDP or Y = C + I + G + (X – M) where C is Consumption, I is Investment, G is Government and (X – M) is net exports.

These identities are, in a narrow formal sense, irrefutable. They are tautologies: definitions that ensure everything “adds up.” Yet precisely because they are true by definition, they offer little explanatory or normative power. The fact that GDP equals the sum of consumption, investment, government spending and net exports tells us nothing about the quality of these expenditures. We cannot infer anything about the underlying energetic, social or ecological conditions that make them possible or sustainable.

Worse, these identities are often treated as causal models. Deviations in the composition of GDP are routinely interpreted as indicators of “imbalance” or “distortion.” Policymakers and commentators speak of economies investing “too much,” saving “excessively,” or consuming “insufficiently,” as if there were a universally valid benchmark composition of GDP that economies ought to converge upon. These judgments are not drawn from any coherent theory of economic reproduction or systemic development. They are ideological projections, which actually vary from place and time, but which are grounded in the experience and preferences of a handful of consumption-led, service-oriented economies. Such projections mask the lack of content in the identities themselves. The GDP framework tells us how much was spent, but not why, on what, with what effect or at what cost. It is arithmetically complete but conceptually impoverished.

Mainstream macroeconomic thinking is often stuck in a balance sheet mindset. In this view, an economy is like a closed ledger: consumption must match income; savings must equal investment; exports minus imports must balance with capital flows. There is an obsession with symmetry. Everything must add up, and deviations from expected ratios are presumed problematic. But while the arithmetic is indisputably correct, the insight it yields is often trivial, misleading or incomplete.

This approach suffers from at least three blind spots: atemporality, confusion about causality, and blindness to physical foundations.

Atemporality: Describing Without Explaining

Balance sheets are static snapshots. They record a moment in time but are silent on the processes that produce change over time. They can tell you that investment is 40% of GDP, but not whether that investment is building thermodynamically productive infrastructure or speculative real estate. They can show a trade surplus but not whether it reflects energetic overcapacity, strategic upgrading or ecological overreach.

In other words, balance sheet reasoning is atemporal: it describes a structure but offers no account of motion, evolution or transformation. It cannot tell you how economies grow, how energy is mobilised, or how new forms of coordination emerge. It assumes that time is irrelevant or can be collapsed into an equilibrium model, when in fact economic systems are path-dependent, historically situated, and always in motion.

By contrast, the SEV framework is explicitly temporal. It focuses on whether current flows of value, energy and information are laying the groundwork for long-term adaptive capacity, not just short-term balance.

Causal Confusion: Mistaking Identities for Mechanisms

Balance sheet logic also muddles causality. Because identities like Savings = Investment or GDP or Y = C + I + G + (X-M) always hold, they tempt economists into thinking that adjusting one variable will cause the others to follow in predictable ways. But these identities are accounting conventions, not theories of systemic behaviour or mechanisms of change.

Among the most enduring misinterpretations fostered by mainstream readings of the GDP identity is the idea that saving is a necessary precondition for investment, and that insufficient saving is a structural constraint on economic growth. This logic stems directly from taking the national income identity - Y = C + I + G + (X – M) - and its corollary expressions (such as I = S in a closed economy) as causal frameworks rather than tautological descriptions. One figure who decisively challenged this misunderstanding was Joan Robinson, who showed that this reading gets the causal order entirely wrong.

In Robinson’s view, savings are not the cause of investment but its consequence. Investment decisions are made based on profit expectations, technological possibilities and business sentiment. Once investment is undertaken, it generates incomes in the form of wages, profits and rents. Out of these incomes, households and firms may choose to save - but this saving is an ex post result, not a precondition. To argue otherwise is to mistake an identity for a mechanism.

This inversion has serious consequences. By positing saving as a prerequisite, mainstream economics often frames policy discourse around the adequacy or otherwise of savings. Either savings are too high (meaning consumption is too low) or savings are too low (meaning investment is too low). In these frames, the normative objective is to modify these balances to the “correct” ratios. Yet, this approach misrepresents the causal dynamics. As Robinson put it:

“It is the rate of investment which governs the rate of saving, and not vice versa.”

The flaw is both analytical and political. It externalises the drivers of investment, locating them in the behavioural decisions of savers rather than in the structural and institutional conditions that shape entrepreneurial expectations and technological dynamism. In doing so, it fosters a conservative policy bias manifested as the belief that growth is constrained by “insufficient thrift,” which conveniently justifies regressive fiscal discipline.

Worse still, the GDP identity’s static form invites analysts to treat saving as a real pool of loanable funds, perpetuating the loanable funds fallacy. But in modern credit-based economies with endogenous money, banks do not wait for deposits before lending. Instead, money is created ex nihilo through credit issuance, and the savings that appear on household balance sheets is often the mirror image of previous lending by financial institutions.

Thus, the idea that saving must precede investment not only misreads the identity, but misunderstands the monetary system itself.

Robinson’s insight becomes especially powerful when coupled with a dynamic systems understanding of the economy. When investment expands capacity in productive sectors with high energy return on energy invested (EROEI), it catalyses rising incomes, which in turn generate savings. A focus on dynamically viable circuits of accumulation, rather than static balance identities, clarifies that what matters is not the volume of saving but the direction and composition of investment, and whether it increases system resilience and productive potential.

Robinson’s corrective is therefore not merely a technical point about the identity. It is a philosophical challenge to the causal assumptions embedded in economic orthodoxy. By restoring agency to investment and recognising saving as an outcome rather than a constraint, she opens the door to a more generative, historically grounded and institutionally realistic understanding of economic development.

SEV insists on causality rooted in real processes. It asks: where does energy enter the system? How is surplus generated? What infrastructures and institutions shape the direction and velocity of flows? How does information reduce uncertainty? These are the mechanisms of development, not the after-the-fact numbers in a ledger.

Blindness to Energetic Foundations

Most importantly, balance sheet reasoning is monetarily confined. It reads the world through prices, quantities and monetary flows. It does not ask what those signals actually represent in physical terms, let alone what the relationship is between these signals and the material world. As a result, it is blind to the energetic and material substrate of economic life.

An economy is not just a set of monetary flows. As I have argued, it is a material-energetic system that transforms energy and matter into usable goods, services and capacities (use values). Economic activity is thermodynamic at its core: food must be grown, minerals mined, fuels burned, machines built and people housed. These transformations rely on energy availability, energy quality and system-wide efficiency, none of which appear directly in GDP or national accounts. From a balance sheet view, a dollar of consumption counts the same whether it buys an iPhone or a barrel of oil. But from an SEV perspective, they differ profoundly in energetic content, long-run usability, and systemic impact. SEV reintroduces physical realism into economic reasoning.

GDP Is Not a Measure of Welfare

The architect of the modern national income accounts, Simon Kuznets, was acutely aware of these limitations. In his 1934 report to the U.S. Congress, he famously cautioned:

“The welfare of a nation can scarcely be inferred from a measurement of national income.”

He understood that GDP captured only market-based activity, measured in money terms, and failed to account for unpaid labour, ecological degradation, income distribution or the sustainability of growth. Over time, Kuznets became increasingly disillusioned by the way GDP was being used as a proxy for progress, a scoreboard for national competition, and as a benchmark for policy success. What began as an effort to quantify economic activity had metastasised into a deeply normative framework for evaluating national wellbeing; and that’s despite lacking the conceptual tools to support that role.

Closely tied to the GDP framework is the idea of macroeconomic balance. The notion of balance appears rational and even virtuous. Economies are said to be healthier when investment and consumption are “balanced,” when current accounts are not in surplus or deficit, when savings match investment.

But balance, without context, is conceptually empty.

In a dynamic, evolving system, what counts as “balance” at one moment may become imbalance at another. For a war-ravaged economy in reconstruction, 50%-plus investment might be essential. For an aging society with stagnant productivity, high consumption may be unsustainable. There is no timeless ideal ratio. There are only context-dependent functional relationships.

Moreover, balance is often treated as a telos, a goal toward which economies must strive or necessarily drive towards. This is a category error. Balance is not an endpoint, but a temporary configuration within a system defined by perpetual flux. In real economies, equilibrium is not a metaphysical resting point but a heuristic abstraction. That is, it is a mental model for understanding relative forces. Systems evolve; they experience shocks, reorganise and generate new structures. They are subject to circular causality, time-lagged feedbacks and endogenous tipping points. The notion that there is a single, optimal composition of GDP that constitutes “balance” is, in this light, absurd.

To understand why GDP accounting fails as a conceptual anchor, we must grasp the nature of the economic system itself. Economies are not just monetary flows; they are open thermodynamic systems, dependent on continuous energy throughput to maintain and evolve their structure. This is the fundamental ontological baseline of the SEV framework; it seeks to ground our understanding of economic (and indeed, social) systems in the material world understood through the parameters of thermodynamics. Such systems are defined by entropy - that is, the tendency toward disorder - and by the human capacity to build negentropic structures: infrastructure, institutions, knowledge systems, technologies and social norms that resist decay and enable complex coordination.

Economic reproduction is therefore not about preserving balance in accounting flows. It is about offsetting entropy through negentropic investment. That includes at its heart, high EROEI production systems that return more usable energy than they consume. It also presupposes the provisioning of durable public infrastructure that lowers systemic entropy (e.g. metros, hospitals, education, care, clean and liveable urban environments, data platforms etc.). Speaking of data platforms, negentropy requires viable informational networks that enable low-cost coordination and long-run adaptation.

GDP identities are silent on all of this. They record surface phenomena - spending, income and price flows - while ignoring the substructure of energetic viability that makes economic life possible. From a thermodynamic standpoint, flux is not a deviation from balance. It is the system. There is no fixed equilibrium, only ongoing struggles to sustain coordinated complexity against the drag of disorder. The economy is a dialectic between entropy and negentropy, between dissipation and structure-building. GDP has no vocabulary for this.

Given these limitations, it is striking how powerfully GDP identities are used to make normative claims. Entire policy frameworks - from austerity in Europe, to rebalancing pressures on China, through to structural adjustment enforced on the Global South by international financial structures - have been justified through the invocation of GDP-based balances. But, these are not scientific judgments. They are metaphors of morality, often originating in the fiscal logic of households or firms (“you can’t spend more than you earn,” “don’t invest beyond your means”), misapplied to sovereign, endogenous money-issuing, energy-transforming systems.

Systemic Exchange Value (SEV) or Thermoeconomics: A New Lens on Economic Systems

To move beyond GDP-based thinking, I have argued that we need a different framework that begins not with numerical balances but with physical and energetic realities. Systemic Exchange Value (SEV) is the framework that I have been developing. The detailed foundational theoretical essay is available here. (A book with further expansion of the conceptual architecture is in progress.) The framework seeks to reorient our understanding of economic systems as value flow networks involving structures that transform and circulate energy, matter and information to enable coordinated reproduction and development over time. In this system, money is a claim on future energetic value.

SEV takes a distinctive approach to questions of value. Rather than conflating value with prices denominated in money terms, it conceptualises value in part as the systemic capacity to reduce entropy, to maintain and expand coordination over time, and to deploy energy in ways that extend functionality, usability and resilience. The economic system is a circulatory setup involving the creation and circulation and consumption of use values (congealed energy) wherein circulation is mediated by way of exchange values (money, fictitious capital) and the coordination role of information. Information itself is energetic, but we can leave that aside for another occasion. From this vantage point, GDP-based judgments about financially denominated “balance” or “imbalance” lose their normative force. What matters is whether the flows and structures of the real economy as a thermodynamic system support long-term, low-entropy reproduction.

The SEV framework insists on a deeper form of evaluation. It eschews asking whether the GDP composition looks “balanced,” but whether the economic structure mobilises energy to generate thermodynamic surplus. It wonders whether energy is being channeled into negentropic structures that sustain life, a “good life” and coordination. It asks questions about whether the structures maintain or expand the Available Energy in Potential (AEP) for future reproduction or use in negentropic purposes, or lead to progressive reduction of such potential. It prioritises concerns about whether systemic entropy is being exacerbated or reduced via investments in, for instance, infrastructure, care and information systems.

GDP identities tell us what is in a narrow monetary sense. SEV begins to interrogate what matters. It treats the economy not as a closed monetary accounting loop, but as a complex adaptive system, embedded in material and energetic constraints, shaped by history, and oriented - at its best - toward viable reproduction in which human and planetary flourishing are possible. GDP identities are formally true. But in the absence of a theory of reproduction, sustainability or energetic realism, they are substantively misleading. They tabulate and present a state at a moment in time, but do not provide meaningful insights into system trajectory. They offer the illusion of insight while blinding us to the conditions of our own viability.

SEV reframes the key evaluative questions of macroeconomics. Instead of asking whether an economy is “balanced” (it always “balances” by definition), it asks whether it is thermodynamically viable and effectively addressing entropy risks. That means, the focus turns to the following:

EROEI p (Energy Returned on Energy Invested – production): Is the system transforming energy inputs into high levels of surplus output?

EROEI u (Energy Returned on Energy Invested – use): Are outputs structured to enable continued energy-efficient reproduction and utility over time?

Entropy Suppression: Are investments reducing disorder and chaos by enabling coordination, stability and knowledge diffusion, for instance?

Available Energy in Potential (AEP): Are we maintaining the capacity to access and deploy energy in the future?

Through this lens, GDP’s categories are not that useful. What matters is not how big investment or consumption is as a percentage of GDP, but whether energy and value flows are structured to support long-term reproduction, adaptation and reduced entropy.

“Excess” Investment, “Suppressed” Consumption?

Consider specifically the questions of investment and consumption.

Investment is not merely expenditure; it is the creation of durable systems that shape future possibilities. When states invest in housing, transport, energy and digital infrastructure, they are laying down the foundations of systemic resilience. Public housing reduces the energy cost of private shelter and mitigates the entropy risks at individual and system levels of homelessness. Transport systems reduce commuting time and fuel intensity, and may also contribute to smoother value flows across a system. Water, waste and sanitation systems extend the life of dense urbanisation, reduce disease risk and contribute to enhanced public amenity (reduced social entropy). Renewable energy and battery networks decentralise and stabilise power availability, while opening up high EROEI possibilities. Data infrastructure reduces informational entropy and boosts coordination efficiency. I’ve discussed these in the context of the idea of the ‘foundational economy’.

These are physical conditions for viable social reproduction. At times, they may appear as “overcapacity” to an accountant fixated on current utilisation, but from an SEV perspective they are preemptive entropy reducers. They enable economies to function at lower marginal energy costs, which is precisely what long-run viability requires.

GDP counts consumption at the point of sale. But many forms of use value are not consumed once. They are embedded in systems that deliver use value repeatedly across decades. A high-speed rail line delivers mobility every day for years and years. A rural health clinic improves labour productivity and quality of life for generations. A digital payment platform reduces transaction costs for billions of daily interactions. SEV treats these as forms of extended consumption with whole-of-life EROEI being pivotal. They make available more energy, coordination capacity and entropy suppression than they cost in energetic terms during the time they are available. This is EROEI u at work: energy invested in public systems yields long-term systemic benefits. To label this “suppressed consumption” is wrong. It also is conceptually backwards. It confuses private immediacy with public durability, and short-term consumption with long-term wellbeing for individuals, communities and the system as a whole.

Mainstream macro talks about savings as if there were an optimal level. But SEV sees savings as an expression of a temporally deferred claim on future energetic output - use value, in other words. Savings are a reservoir of surplus that can be mobilised for future entropy-reducing investments. The real issue is not the volume of savings, but the vector. Where are they going? Are savings recycled into real production, public goods and informational infrastructure? Are they committed to enhancing the wellbeing of the individuals who commit dormant savings to the circulation system? Or are they chasing speculative yields in unproductive financial / fictitious capital circuits? Are they SEV-positive in which savings are committed to energy-efficient housing retrofits, high EROEI energy systems, digital coordination infrastructure and rural healthcare systems for example? Or are they SEV-negative whereby savings are parked in asset bubbles, extractive shadow finance or offshore arbitrage schemes - that is, find their way into circuits of fictitious capital. So rather than asking whether savings are “too high,” we must ask: Do our institutions channel savings into systemically viable uses? That is the heart of macroeconomic evaluation under SEV.

How the Pie Grows

Balance sheet logic also struggles to explain how economic systems grow. It can describe the division of output, but it cannot explain the creation of output. Growth requires investment in high-EROEI activities, that is, processes that transform energy and matter into surplus use values. It requires infrastructure that coordinates action, enables mobility and reduces transaction costs. It depends on available energy in potentia (AEP), that is, the capacity to mobilise energy in the future to meet future needs.

These processes are largely invisible to GDP. For example a massive investment in rural electrification may barely register in GDP during its build-out phase, or for some be seen as “wasteful investment”, but may transform productivity for decades. Building a redundant, decentralised data system may be economically “inefficient” by some metrics, but vastly increases resilience and coordination capacity over time. Constructing high-EROEI renewable energy systems produces no “consumption” today, but increases thermodynamic surplus tomorrow.

GDP may record these efforts as costs or “imbalances,” but SEV sees them as strategic investments in viable reproduction.

What matters is not whether the accounts add up - they always will - but whether the system works. Does it reproduce its core functions? Does it maintain and extend the availability of energy, coordination and meaning? Does it support distributed but coherent activity over time? That is what SEV evaluates. It shifts focus from accounting tautologies to thermodynamic and informational coherence. It seeks to open a field of visibility that takes us from numerical balance to strategic directionality. Thus, where balance sheet logic describes stasis, SEV seeks to map dynamics. Where balance sheets trace price flows, SEV tracks value transformations in thermodynamic terms. Where traditional macroeconomics is content with everything adding up, SEV demands that everything add up to something worthwhile.

SEV shifts the evaluative frame. We begin to realise that there’s more to economics than nominal financial aggregates. Rather, we need to also understand the substrate of physical systems. We begin to shift our lens from one that debates and worries about numeric balance to one that respects thermodynamic fluidity and sustainability. And importantly, SEV turns our gaze from tautological accounting to purpose-driven development. As such, what matters is whether the system is evolving toward higher productivity per unit of energy, lower entropy, greater adaptive capacity and extended use value. We value the role of the informational structure of the economy in supporting coordination, innovation and redundancy. Critically, we can address concerns about whether value circulates in a way that enables future generation of surplus, not merely present consumption.

These are the real questions of economic health and viability. They cannot be answered by GDP.

Beyond GDP: The Case for Systemic Exchange Value (SEV)

The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) has long served as the central conceptual fulcrum of macroeconomic analysis. Yet its shortcomings are now increasingly and widely recognised. At its core, GDP is an accounting identity. What it’s not is a theory of value, causation or systemic transformation. It is blind to structural change, environmental degradation, unpaid work, and the internal dynamics of financial systems. Most critically, it obscures the processes by which value is actually produced, distributed and reproduced in financial economies.

The principal limitations of GDP include:

It records flows, not structures: GDP tallies transactions in monetary terms within a defined time period but says nothing about the evolving structure of the economy or the sustainability of those flows.

It conflates costs and benefits: War, pollution cleanup, economic rents and speculative financial churn can all boost GDP, despite their destructive or parasitic effects on real social welfare.

It treats all expenditures as equivalent: $1 of public education and $1 of hedge fund fees are equal in GDP, though their implications for system-level productivity and reproduction diverge radically.

It assumes equilibrium and neutrality: GDP-based models often rest on assumptions of full employment, representative agents, and rational expectations. As such, they abstract away from power, institutions and path dependence.

It erases the monetary system’s endogeneity: GDP presumes savings finance investment, treating money as a neutral veil, rather than acknowledging that credit-money creation dynamically shapes economic possibility.

GDP describes flows. But it says nothing about viability, directionality or coherence. It records what has happened, but offers no guidance on whether the system is reproducing itself in a viable form.

Systemic Exchange Value (SEV) offers a more comprehensive and causally realistic analytic framework. It recognises that economic systems are structured through value flows, where value takes two principal forms: use value (the material basis of social reproduction) and exchange value (the monetary form that governs access, investment and accumulation). SEV makes several critical advances over GDP:

Causality over accounting: SEV tracks how investment decisions and money capital allocation shape productive capacity, income flows, and systemic viability over time. It can do so in a manner that remains consistent with the truisms of accounting identity.

Integration of monetary and real dynamics: It embeds an endogenous money view, acknowledging that money is created in the act of credit issuance or government spending, not constrained by prior saving.

Recognition of fictitious capital and speculative dynamics: SEV distinguishes between productive and extractive circuits of accumulation, enabling analysts to map where use value is generated versus where it is simply claimed.

Orientation toward system reproduction and transformation: By foregrounding the flows between sectors (e.g. foundational, extractive, speculative), SEV enables the analysis of resilience, distribution and the long-term viability of the economic system and social settlement.

Historical and institutional grounding: SEV is not a timeless identity but a framework sensitive to changing technologies, class structures, regulatory regimes and geopolitical configurations.

In short, SEV goes beyond GDP by shifting the focus from static accounting to dynamic value production, circulation and consumption. It provides a lens to analyse not just what the economy is doing, but how, for whom and with what consequences thereby empowering more grounded, strategic and socially purposeful economic thought and policy. Systemic Exchange Value offers a framework that focuses on what matters: energy embedded in real systems, infrastructure that sustains use value over time, and informational networks that reduce entropy. It is time to stop asking accounting tautologies to do the heavy lifting of system sustainability. A spreadsheet cannot tell you how to build a civilisation. But a thermodynamic map of value flow can help.