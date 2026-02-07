Preface: this essay is part of the ongoing theoretical development that goes to an integrated thermoeconomics. Supply chains are central to this intellectual architecture, and this piece explores the idea of supply chains as networks of inter-connected balance sheets and the implications of this for how we think about pricing and profit. It builds on my recent piece on profits as a function of aggregate system liquidity expansion. Bringing supply chains into the frame explicitly and integrating them within the theoretical structure is a key element of the development of the Systemic Exchange Value framework.

Mainstream economic analysis typically treats supply chains as technical arrangements for transforming inputs into outputs, coordinated through prices that clear markets and generate profits as rewards for efficiency or innovation. In this view, money is largely a veil: a neutral medium that facilitates exchange but does not fundamentally shape the structure or dynamics of production. Yet once we examine supply chains as they actually operate - through contracts, credit, inventories, data flows and balance sheets - this framework collapses. Supply chains are not simply material flows governed by relative prices; they are monetary–financial circulation systems in which assets and liabilities, incomes and expenses, are tightly interconnected. Within such systems, pricing is an ex ante claim that must be validated post hoc, and profits emerge not as equilibrium outcomes but as residuals of successful expanded liquidity circulation. In aggregate, those residuals can only exist where system liquidity has expanded, through government net spending or commercial credit creation.

Taken together, these propositions imply a fundamentally different theory of pricing, profit and adjustment in which balance sheets, liquidity access and power over circulation take analytical priority over supply–demand equilibria.

Supply Chains as Interconnected Balance-Sheet Networks

Every transaction within a supply chain has a dual financial character. One firm’s revenue is another firm’s expense; one firm’s asset is another firm’s liability. Receivables and payables link firms across time, while inventories embody both past expenditures and expectations about future sales. Wages paid today anticipate revenues tomorrow; investment undertaken now presumes future cash flows sufficient to service debt. At no point is any firm financially autonomous. Each balance sheet is nested within a broader network of balance sheets, and the viability of any single node depends on the continuity of circulation across the whole.

This immediately displaces the idea that profits originate in isolated acts of production or exchange. Firms must first secure liquidity - through retained earnings, bank credit or advances from customers - in order to operate at all. Production is therefore conditional on finance, not the other way around. The decisive question facing firms is not “is there demand at the equilibrium price?” but “can we sustain cash flow long enough for our claims to be validated?”

Once this is recognised, profit ceases to appear as a primary driver of activity. It is instead the residual that remains if liquidity successfully circulates through the network and returns augmented. If circulation breaks down - because payments are delayed, inventories fail to clear or credit is withdrawn - profits evaporate even if physical productivity remains unchanged. What matters is not technical efficiency in the abstract but positional power within the balance-sheet network: the ability to command liquidity, shift risk and manage timing asymmetries.

Large lead firms, platforms, and financial intermediaries are structurally advantaged precisely because they occupy dominant positions in these networks. They can stretch payables, demand prepayment, offload inventory risk upstream, and secure cheaper or more elastic credit. Their profits are not simply higher because they are “more productive,” but because they control circulation.

Pricing as an Ex Ante Claim, Validated Post Hoc

Within this balance-sheet view, pricing takes on a very different meaning. A price is not a market-clearing signal generated by the intersection of supply and demand curves. It is an ex ante monetary claim: an assertion by the seller that a certain quantity of liquidity can be realised in the future under prevailing conditions. This claim is made under uncertainty, informed by cost structures, contractual obligations, competitive positioning and cash-flow requirements.

Crucially, the claim is only validated after the fact. Validation occurs when goods are sold, payments are made, receivables are honoured and inventories are reduced. Until then, the price is provisional. It expresses an expectation about circulation, not an equilibrium outcome.

This immediately explains why prices are sticky. Firms do not continuously adjust prices to clear markets because price cuts threaten cash flow and balance-sheet stability. Lower prices may increase volume, but they also reduce margins and can worsen liquidity positions, especially when debts are fixed in nominal terms. Firms therefore prefer to hold prices constant and allow quantities to adjust instead.

As a result, markets do not clear through price movements. Adjustment occurs through:

Inventory accumulation or liquidation;

Changes in capacity utilisation;

Variations in labour hours and employment; and

Deferral or cancellation of investment.

These quantity adjustments are not anomalies or “rigidities”; they are the normal mechanisms through which balance sheets are stabilised under uncertainty. When demand falls short of expectations, firms do not immediately reprice to restore equilibrium. They accumulate inventories, cut utilisation and conserve liquidity. When demand strengthens, inventories are drawn down and utilisation rises long before prices are adjusted upward.

This perspective aligns with Keynesian and Kaleckian insights and grounds them firmly in the microstructure of supply chains and balance sheets. It is not “animal spirits” or psychological inertia that prevents price clearing; it is the rational prioritisation of liquidity survival within a monetary production economy.

Profits as Residuals of Liquidity Circulation

If supply chains are balance-sheet networks and prices are ex ante claims, then profits must be understood as residuals of successful circulation. At the level of individual firms, profits appear as revenues exceeding costs. But once we aggregate across the private sector, a stark accounting reality emerges: these surpluses cannot arise from private exchange alone.

Within the private sector, all financial flows net to zero. One firm’s profit is another firm’s expense. Aggregated profits therefore cancel out unless there is a net injection of liquidity from outside the private production network. In a closed economy, there are only two such sources:

Government net spending, which injects financial assets into the private sector without creating corresponding private liabilities; and Commercial bank credit creation, which expands deposits and liquidity through lending, albeit matched by private-sector liabilities.

In an open economy, foreign deficits play an analogous role, but the underlying logic remains the same.

This means that aggregate profits, understood as net financial surpluses, are logically dependent on net liquidity creation. Production alone cannot generate them; exchange alone cannot generate them. Without new liquidity entering the system, realised profits at the aggregate level are arithmetically impossible. What appears as profit in one part of the system must be offset by losses or dissaving elsewhere.

Commercial credit plays a special role here. By expanding liquidity ahead of income, credit allows firms to realise profits even when current incomes are insufficient. During credit expansions, profits appear robust and self-sustaining. During deleveraging, profits collapse abruptly, not because productivity has suddenly fallen, but because the liquidity that validated prices and revenues is being withdrawn. This explains the characteristic asymmetry of capitalist cycles: slow expansions punctuated by sharp contractions.

Government deficits operate differently. Because they inject net financial assets without creating private liabilities, they provide a more stable foundation for aggregate profits. From this perspective, fiscal restraint is not a neutral policy choice; it is a structural constraint on profit realisation and therefore on accumulation itself (with caveats, which I discuss separately).

Rethinking Adjustment, Power and Accumulation

When these three propositions are combined, a coherent picture emerges. Supply chains are circulatory systems organised around liquidity. Prices are forward-looking claims that express expectations about circulation. Profits are the residual traces left behind when those claims are validated through net liquidity expansion.

Adjustment does not occur through frictionless price movements but through changes in quantities and balance sheets. And because balance sheets are asymmetrically positioned, the burden of adjustment is unevenly distributed. Lead firms protect margins; upstream suppliers absorb inventory risk; and workers absorb income volatility. What mainstream theory describes as “market outcomes” are in fact political–economic distributions of liquidity stress and surplus.

This has far-reaching implications. It means that debates about competitiveness, efficiency or productivity that ignore liquidity architecture are fundamentally incomplete. It means that profit crises are monetary phenomena before they are technological ones. And it means that accumulation is governed less by marginal productivity than by control over circulation; that is, over who gets paid first, who waits, who borrows cheaply, and who bears the risk of non-validation.

In short, prices propose; circulation disposes; and profits record the outcome. Any serious theory of supply chains, accumulation or crisis must therefore begin not with equilibrium markets, but with balance sheets, liquidity creation and the power relations embedded in monetary circulation.