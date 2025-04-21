Warwick Powell's Substack

J Huizinga
3dEdited

An exemplary analysis — you performed a case study analysis such as we did at business school — from which gross and pretax margins can be clearly seen on a typical China manufacture for the US retail market.

Kevin Walmsley pointed on some time ago that this structure could provide enormous returns to European car companies if they were to partner with Chinese ev manufacturers — as the in country dealership and service profits would be substantial.

The fundamental fact is that China has almost priced its export (wholesale) costs at very small gross margins. If you see the aggregate figures for the value in USD of rare earth exports over the last decade, you would be shocked. As shocked as we are today to think no one in the west tried to stockpile.

The competition between Chinese companies has resulted in an almost pathological inability to price its goods properly (to ensure adequate profits to Chinese workers and companies). Louis-Vincent Gave has talked about this. Chinese companies are so willing to commit seppuku that China is actually the country with the problem that Trump lays claim to: victimization.

Eoin Clancy's avatar
Eoin Clancy
3d

Great article, thanks. What America is doing is basically like a household refusing to go to their local supermarket, electric store, hardware store after deciding that it's cheaper to grow their own food, make their own clothes, build, design their own smartphone and smart TV, manufacture and design the countless bits and pieces a household needs, all while at the same time working to pay off a massive mortgage, pay for ever increasing fuel, electricity and education. Oh, and don't forget that there isn't one person in the household who has the skills, never mind the materials to make this independence from the store possible.

Do you think that the policy makers in Washington are on drugs?

Maybe these idiots are watching too many survivalist videos on yt while lighting up the crack pipe.

Do you have another explanation for this madness?

