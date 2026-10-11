Preface: last week, on the evening of October 8, 2026 to be precise, China scholarship and Australia-China relations lost a gentleman and a giant, with the passing of Emeritus Professor Colin Mackerras. On June 5, 2024 I was privileged to present a paper at the China-Australia People-to-People Exchanges Forum, on the occasion of celebrating his 60th Anniversary of Teaching at Beijing Foreign Studies University (BFSU). The event also marked the formal establishment of the Colin Mackerras Chair in Australian Studies at BFSU. I was one of Colin’s students in the 1980s and early 1990s. He supervised my honours thesis, and in recent years we deepened our exchanges and engagements across a diverse range of contemporary matters, including of course, around his abiding interests in Australia-China relations.

Some of the contents of this paper draw from a Chapter ‘A Democratic Ethos: explorations of blockchains and governance in China’, in Yu, Haiqing and Kremer, Rogier (2025) Automating Governance in China? Data-Driven Systems in the Scoring Society, Leiden University Press (LUP), which is itself based on a paper delivered at the Automated Decision-Making and Chinese Societies Conference, 1 February 2023, Melbourne Australia.

I re-produce the paper, unedited, in honour of Colin’s passing. The footnotes and academic references have been left out.

Vale.

Abstract

The study of other places, other times and other peoples presupposes something universal, or at the very least, common. There is a certain sense of similarity, even sameness, when we invoke the idea of alterity. Yet, universalism has gotten a bad name in recent years. The unfolding geopolitical multipolarity has shone a light on the limitations of a (western) universalism, no more so than when it comes to thinking about China and through this act, reflecting on non-Chinese worlds. This paper doesn’t aim to ‘square the circle’, perhaps because it accepts as a priori valid the ontological presupposition of the ‘unity of opposites’. What it does do, however, is explore the theme by tracing elements of a personal intellectual journey in which a series of ideas, intellectual traditions and threads that span centuries and continents are woven together to - hopefully - shed some light on what it is to be engaged in the act of understanding the challenges of others and what that says about ourselves. So, I speak of Marxism and Han Feizi; Virtue Ethics and Blockchain technologies as a way of thinking about particularities of contemporary Chinese governmentality of the political economy and in doing so, wonder about the universalities implied. Strange bedfellows indeed.

Introduction

As the global financial crisis began to take hold of the transatlantic financial system in 2008, Satoshi Nakamoto circulated a ‘white paper’ that demonstrated how the so-called ‘double spending’ problem could be solved without a trusted central party. He introduced by way of the white paper bitcoin and the idea of a distributed ledger - a blockchain - that would, by virtue of its design, ensure that the record of historic transactions would be immutable and not subject to capricious alteration. In the first data block of the bitcoin blockchain, which went live on January 3, 2009, Nakamoto embedded a message that read: ‘The Times 03/Jan/2009 Chancellor on brink of second bailout for banks.’ This message referenced a headline in The Times newspaper of the same day. Nakamoto’s genesis block was not just a comment on the state of global finance, it was also a punctuation mark in a many decades’ journey of cryptographers who had worked to ‘liberate’ the internet from the risk of censorship by a central Leviathan. If the original political theology of Nakamoto’s solution to the double spending problem has its genealogical roots in the anarcho-libertarians of America’s cypherpunk movement, it’s hard to imagine what these anti-statist activists would say to the reality that blockchain technology is now a strategic component in the governance priorities and armoury of the People’s Republic of China.

How are we to understand this twist of fate, a conjunctural episode? And in doing so, what does this understanding - or an approach towards an understanding - tell us about how we may think about the framing and governance of economic and social spaces, in China and elsewhere. That the Chinese government embraced blockchain technologies would, on the surface of things, fly in the face of the anti-dirigiste ethos of the cypherpunks. Yet, the very technology has been acknowledged by President Xi Jinping on a number of occasions in the past few years as a constituent part of a broader strategic orientation vis-a-vis digital technologies. The cypherpunks aimed to free the internet from the clutches of Leviathan; Nakamoto showed technically speaking how this could be done for double-entry bookkeeping. The excitement from the anarcho-libertarians was that they could, finally, author and operate a money system of their very own sans central authorities.

Hyman Minsky once argued that ‘everyone can create money; the problem is to get it accepted.’ Nakamoto’s innovation has again reawakened passions about money, its creation and its use. Five years after the bitcoin blockchain went live, the Ethereum blockchain’s genesis block was minted in July 2015. This was to be one of the world’s first general purpose permissionless computation networks, a ‘world computer’ as described by its founder Vitalik Buterin. The Ethereum network created a technical protocol enabling the fulfilment of Minky’s observation - at scale. Anyone with a modicum of technical capability could, in effect, create their own money by deploying what became known as an ERC20 smart contract. The ERC20 protocol was and remains the basis of the vast majority of cryptocurrencies. In China, moves to create non-fiat currencies - that is, cryptocurrencies created and tracked by anyone - mirrored the flurry of activity around many other parts of the world. The enthusiasm wasn’t to last, however. Sensing risks to financial system integrity and social stability, the Chinese authorities in effect prohibited the creation of cryptocurrencies. The regulatory response wasn’t definitive, however, which has caused some interpretive confusion. The sale and (speculative) trading of cryptocurrencies was banned, but cryptocurrencies per se were recognised via a number of court cases as a legitimate and lawful digital asset. The exchange of cryptocurrencies wasn’t strictly illegal, but its use as an alternative to the national fiat currency was. Either way, cryptocurrency projects boomed and busted in China in 2018.

Blockchains were not to be the harbinger of ‘money by everybody’. The Nakamoto / cypherpunk dream had the rug pulled out from under its feet in China; and yet, the kernel of the Nakamoto solution - a blockchain in which data state updates would be secured by way of a consensus mechanism involving a network of computers - emerged as a critical foundational infrastructure in China’s digital economy ambitions. And, as I will explore a little further on below, it has also featured in serious discussions around social governance.

Blockchain meets Marx

In exploring this paradox, I have previously focused on the economic rationale of information symmetry and synchrony within an intellectual frame first enunciated by Marx in Capital, and particularly Volume 2. While explicit talk of Marx or Marxist political economy tended to recede from centre stage during the 1990s and 2000s in China, something of an intellectual ‘background knowledge’ - to borrow from Dreyfus - could be said to have been at play in opening the space in which a distributed ledger made sense. Set against a backdrop of extensive corruption, the promise of immutability was also alluring - particularly when updates to the ledger could be traced. If corruption is, at root, the ability of a single actor to capriciously modify a record or set of records and for this modification to be hidden and untraceable, then an immutable ledger could make headway in radically overhauling how information systems work so as to remove the conditions of possibility of corruption. This had economic, social and legal possibilities and researchers and authorities could all see that.

Corruption imposes all sorts of costs in all manner of processes. In economic systems, it underpins the maldirection of resources. It also creates costs - the need to validate information claims before a subsequent action is initiated. Wherever there are doubts about the veracity of information claims, impacted parties would have to commit resources - including time - to double checking information integrity. As there was little way of being absolutely certain about information integrity, parties would also take out insurance against the downside risks given rise to by the possibilities that the information upon which they acted was inaccurate. In Capital, Marx described the processes of value circulation as the metamorphosis of capital through various forms. The famous formula is: M-C-P-C’-M’. As value morphs, each morphosis presupposes that the information embedded in the event is necessary and sufficient for the transaction to take place. Each hyphen in the formula speaks of a passage of time; a definitive period in which value is either in motion or not. The ‘better’ the information, the less time is consumed in each metamorphosis. And, the shorter the overall turnover time, from M-M’, the more efficient the utilisation of the total social capital.

The embrace of blockchains within China has been underpinned by a clear appreciation of the temporal value of data integrity. In post ‘reform and opening up’ China, capital accumulation took on a renewed sense of urgency. Time would, so to speak, wait for no-one as China’s policy makers and enterprises embarked on a pathway to the development of a socialist market economy with renewed gusto. China speed became a synonym for such an economy as digitalisation compressed time, and along with it space. When in the second half of the 1800s, Marx spoke of advances in communications and transport as accelerators of capital accumulation, hastening the circuits of capital turnover, little could he have imagined the impact of digitalisation on both communication and transport. China’s contemporary experience speaks of a world of hyper-acceleration, in which immediate fulfilment is a condition precedent of enterprise worth. Time waits for no-one.

Time means money too, which brings us back to the temporality of information’s conditions of existence, as the grist of capital accumulation. Data integrity mattered, as the ‘contract’ replaced ‘class struggle’ as the organisational raison d’etre of socio-economic activity and intercourse. Some years ago, Michael Dutton documented in detail the impact of commodification of information on policing in the post-reform and opening up period, including the payment of ‘snitches’ for information from the streets. He argued that contractualisation of life has made the world calculable: ‘...the contract makes things calculable or economically viable or visible’, he argues, but also ‘produces new mentalities and value systems that lead to the reification of money and the commodity economy’. If, for Dutton, it is the contract that ‘makes things calculable or … visible’, my suggestion is that in fact the contract only frames what needs to be calculable, but it is information - exogenous to the contract - that makes the contract, any contract, a meaningful performative instrument. It is information, or data in today’s techno-parlance, that performs. Contracts may stipulate performative conditions, against which behaviours and results are judged and rewards or punishments meted out. But, how is it that behaviours and results are enumerated and evaluated? This can only be done against a body of information that is considered acceptable, credible and appropriate to the conditions of the contract itself and to the parties involved. Without information, there is actually no way that a contract’s ambitions to render the world ‘calculable’ or ‘visible’ can be activated.

Ticking the boxes opens the purse strings. The longer it takes for the boxes to be ticked, the slower the money flows. While Virilio is alarmed at the loss of freedom that comes from the ‘‘moment of inertia’ of instantaneous interaction’, it is precisely this ‘loss’ that frees up the circulation of capital, as commodity exchanges for money; remember the formulation M-C: C-M. Instantaneous interaction eviscerates time, and goods and money change hands contemporaneously. No need to wait. For the buyer, that means less money capital sitting idle in readiness; and for the seller, that means less (borrowed) working capital needed to grease the systems of production. Case studies in the supply chain of Australian beef exports to China, in which blockchain technology was deployed to facilitate information flows, suggest the possibility of annualised capital efficiencies in the order of 18%. Time means money; the price paid is the loss of the freedom of discretion.

Blockchain meets Social Governance

If speed mattered, it could only work because of the informational integrity properties of a distributed ledger system. Unsurprisingly therefore, attention turned to how such systems could be mobilised in the name of social governance reform. The 4th Plenum of the 19th National Congress specifically highlighted the importance of improvements to socialist governance as part of China’s ongoing development towards its 2035 and 2049 objectives. On the back of this, by the late 2010s and early 2020s a growing body of literature emerged about blockchains and enhanced governance in China. As Yang and Yu have observed:

Blockchain technology is the foundational technical layer, and also changes how the masses can participate in social governance, and improves the promotion of social coordination and democratic consultation. The distributed nature and P2P capabilities of blockchain enable multilateral agency in social governance, supporting the ability of each social agency to establish trust mechanisms under the direction of Government. Blockchain’s most valuable and significant elements are found in the adjustment to the relationships between people, enabling the transformation of the historic models of social governance that saw government responsible for all aspects, to an environment in which people can participate in social governance and deepen their involvement in socio-economic development and change.

These observations are echoed in a range of papers during 2019 and 2020. We can immediately see, in the quote above, that the technical dimension of distributed networks (viz., the number of computer nodes involved) are readily transposed into a social context of agents. Blockchain nodes are not mere technological cogs, but are functional extensions of social agencies. The enlistment of social agencies into mechanisms associated with governance of informational dependability represents a radical departure from historic systems ‘that saw government responsible for all aspects’. Qian and Gao put it this way: ‘Actually, multilateral governance inherently includes the internal self-governance of multi-agent groups’. The ‘self-governance of multi-agent groups’ speaks to associations that form around a body of data and its socio-technical conditions of existence - data ecologies - and the need and responsibility of members to contribute to the integrity of the data ledger upon which they all depend. Qian and Gao go on:

This aside, blockchain is a distributed network ledger technology, simultaneously controlled by multiple nodes, in which the ledger is and its integrity maintained and populated through participant competition. This kind of technology is at root the embodiment of a kind of openness and sharing democratic governance, in which each node expresses its authority and in accordance with the views of the majority form a unanimous outcome …

Blockchains are finding a place in numerous application environments because they can expand the participation of actors in the governance of the information system itself, with scalable possibilities. As Qian and Gao claim:

Social governance advocates for the proactive participation of multiple agents. The participation of people in social governance is an element of the democratisation of national governance….

Blockchains are being linked to programs of ‘democratisation of national governance’. In tangible terms, blockchains are being mobilised because they enable the mitigation of heretofore unilateral authority in information systems: ‘Decentralised is the distinguishing property of blockchain technology. On the basis of a reciprocal network, and through a consensus algorithm, unilateral control is avoided’. Community level multilateralism in party building and urban governance is also seen as something that can be achieved through the decentralised properties of blockchains. Blockchains, therefore, are seen as a foundational layer in a broader techno-social project of governmental modernisation in China. This governmental modernisation program seeks to align aspirations of effective administration with the ‘original ambitions’ of democratic socialism driven by a revivified Communist Party of China. Modernised government, with the aid of digitalisation and distributed ledger technologies, aims to tackle siloed and atomised data that act as barriers to efficient, accurate and timely administrative actions and decisions. Data silos also reinforce the presence of data territories and associated oligarchs.

The intellectual ambition is to articulate digital technology systems into power networks that give effect to the ‘three co-’: co-create; co-govern; co-share (gongjian 共建, gongzhi 共治, gongxiang 共享). Levelling out the information playing field by enlisting the network of interested stakeholders as active agents (ultimately by raising suzhi 素质) in distributed data networks, with responsibility for system integrity and multipolar consensus, technology is being leveraged to transform the social relations of power vis-a-vis data. System transparency is expected to mitigate the risks of malfeasance and unlawful behaviour, and become self-reinforcing through improved agent behaviour. From a data ecology perspective, blockchains are foundational infrastructure that enables the participation of a multiplicity of stakeholders in their establishment (gongjian) and in their operations through the administration and implementation of agreed protocols (gongzhi). The results of these protocols and data infrastructure - namely, dependable and credible data - can therefore be harnessed by a diversity of stakeholders and, via market and other distributive mechanisms, the benefits of data in the fields of productivity and governance can be accessed by a wider audience (gongxiang).

The echoes of Han Feizi can be heard here. Indeed, it is possible to think about blockchain-enabled governance protocols through the lens of legalism with a digital gloss. A blockchain network’s consensus mechanism could be seen as a means by which effective governance is achieved with little to no effort; a system in which behaviours are governed systematically, with little central exertion. A blockchain consensus mechanism is a 21st century twist on 无为而治 (wuwei erzhi). In this system, in which multiple agents are involved, each agent has a defined obligation enshrined in code, to the integrity of the information ecology itself. Such obligations are role-bound, with the scope revolving around the establishment, governance and utilisation of the system itself and the outputs of the system. Fulfilment of obligations are incentivised; failure to fulfil roles is penalised. The incentives mechanism is non-capricious; it is applied through code, when code is a function of law. The roles are defined within the systemic architecture of the ecology; the agents are assigned roles by an authority. The assignment and withdrawal of role rights is executed transparently and consistently, self-enforced through the mechanisms of smart contracts. From this perspective, a blockchain’s consensus mechanisms could be said to be a digital expression of Han Fei legalism.

If the meting out of rewards and punishments, roles and obligations, can be codified, the cultivation of conduct remains a matter for the agents themselves. Deleterious conduct in relation to the integrity of the information ecology is not necessarily prohibited at a technical level; agents can misbehave. The systemic design thinking seeks, rather, to create a context in which agents are able to cultivate their attitude and conduct towards their roles and obligations, and at the same time have these competencies and conduct governed through the transparency of the information architecture itself. As members of an information network, each has obligations to themselves and to each other. Behavioural governance is thus transposed to the agents themselves, via self-regulation of data-related conduct in conditions of transparency and consensus-driven social accountability. Agents are both the watched and the watchers; watching themselves and watching others.

An ethics of being an information agent is a necessary precursor to a functional distributed information ecology. An information ecology sustains the collection, creation, verification, storage, dissemination and use of information by laying the foundations for a form of social epistemology. Truths are to some extent relativised, but only to the extent to which the applicable network rules say so. We are thus interested less in capital ‘T’ Truths, but more about the ways in which social bodies, or networks of social agents, are able to arrive at bodies of common knowledge - or even ‘mutual knowledge - that are sufficiently dependable for them to go about ‘doing their business’ and interacting with each other with confidence in others’ behaviours. Contexts therefore matter, as these determine the appropriateness of a given set of configurations for a viable information ecology. Baggini speaks of a practice of information triage: is the claim being made something, something we can reasonably know something about? Are the methods behind the claims applicable and appropriate? Is the agent making the claims suitably qualified? The capacity to triage is part and parcel of being a member of an information ecology.

From Social Governance to an Ethics of Democratic Practice

The contextualisation of truths isn’t a retreat to relativism. That would be all too simplistic. Rather, as we reflect on the unfolding thinking and application of blockchain technology within the Chinese economic and social governance context, we are provoked to think more broadly: to navigate, perhaps, from the specific or particular to the general or - dare one say? - universal. ‘If we want to comprehend what kind of society we are living in, we need to understand the nature of information,’ says Byung-Chul Han. All societies need their myths, as Roland Barthes’ classic Mythologies beautifully captures. Yet, too much myth - or too many myths - can be a case of too much of a good thing. Just as myths ground groups of people, provide a means by which people attune to the world around them not just in their individual being, a ‘being there’ (Dasein, if we follow Heidegger) but in their Being-with; that is, their sociability; and animate their individual and collective passions, they can under certain circumstances metamorphose into the preconditions of social fragmentation. Rather than ground, myths - as simulacra - begin to pry apart the bonds of sociability and undermine the conditions of common knowledge that enable networks of agents to coexist and interact. As the Simulacra eviscerates the ‘sacramental order’, the foundations of a democracy, even if it’s only a ‘democracy-to-be’, are progressively shredded. Without some common basis of social truths, a democratic polity is inconceivable. Without common truths, there can be no functional dialogue and deliberation; and without these, there can be no functional democracy.

Blockchains qua foundational information integrity infrastructure, involving the exercise of various responsibilities of different actors vis-a-vis the functions that make up data ecologies, open up the conditions of social information itself to public spheres. At the same time, the participation of a disparate network of stakeholders in the creation and sustaining of applicable ‘sacramental orders’ is necessary to enable the dialogue needed for functional democratic relations between those governing and those being governed.

Conclusion

This paper was prepared as part of a symposium, celebrating Professor Colin Mackerras’ 60 years’ contributions to and participation in China studies. I studied under him, and while some of the grist of today’s paper would - on the face of it, anyway - be a stranger to Colin’s immediate areas of expertise and interest, the aim has been to reveal a different register of his impact. Curiosity and empathy marked, for me at least, Colin’s scholastic and pedagogical ethos. Curiosity about how humans right now, right here; and at other places and other times, frame their worlds, attune to them and go about their individual and collective lives has made possible the kind of inquiry and intellectual journey I have sketched out above. Empathy means taking others’ approaches to the challenges and historical vicissitudes of their lives seriously, not solely as objects in their own right but as means of opening new lines of inquiry and understanding about our own conditions.

The journey described here began with my exploration of the apparent paradox of blockchain technologies and its embrace in China. An erstwhile anarcho-libertarian technology has been embraced by a polity that could hardly be described in those terms. Making sense of this has been aided by an appreciation of Marxist political economy, and its importance within the conceptual apparatus of China’s policy and scholarly communities. And while much can be made of how distributed ledger technologies can inject a new sense of acceleration into the dynamics of capital metamorphosis and the turnover of capital, a reflection on the properties of distributed ledgers opens out onto other vistas as well. And so, with apologies to Althusser and Balibar, we have travelled from the arid table-lands and plateaus of information ecologies, digitalised ledgers and the efficiency of capital to the promised land of virtuous cultivation, common knowledge and democratic practice.

Effective democratic practice is fluid and contingent. Ranciere reminds us that democracy is the practice of enlarging the public sphere, as a bulwark against acts of governmental and private oligarchs that seek to shrink it, while Durkheim reflects on the tangible requirements of modulating the distance between the governed and those ‘doing the governing’. Information systems that enlarge the public sphere are democratic in a sense, but perhaps in operational terms the critical issue is how such systems forswear the evisceration of the ‘sacramental order’. For it is just such an order that is presupposed, if the dialogue necessary to Durkheim’s modulation can be undertaken at all.

Information is a critical resource, economically and socially. The conditions of existence of information is a collective or social question. Distributed ledger technologies put these issues fairly and squarely on the table, and provoked questions about how information symmetry and synchrony can be achieved and why this is necessary. Credible and dependable information make discourse and exchange possible - whether that’s in the name of the exchange of commodities, or in the modulation of the relations between the governed and those ‘doing the governing’.

China’s emerging statecraft sees information and its ecologies as a foundational resource and its condition of existence. Information is conceived as a public good. ‘We cannot build a stable community or democracy on a mass of contingencies. Democracy requires binding values and ideals, and shared convictions. Today, democracy gives ways to infocracy’, observes Byung-Chul Han. Distributed information networks, in which participants are collectively responsible for the veracity and validity of the shared data, have the potential to be an antidote to infocracy. Han may have an aversion to the blanding effects of transparency, but without it the very foundations of informationalised societies would not be amenable to new ethics of democratic practice. Transparent ledgers create conditions in which participants in information ecosystems are, in some senses, compelled to cultivate their own ethical dispositions as responsible participants because they are ‘being watched’. At the same time, they are watching others. The Panopticon of centralised surveillance that cultivates self-surveillance is at work in distributed information systems.

China’s own journey provokes thinking about the journeys and claims made elsewhere. While it is commonplace for the moniker of ‘authoritarian’ to be invoked these days to contrast China with the polities of the collective west, Primo Levi’s warning about the false comforts of giving something a name in lieu of explaining it ring loud. The mere act of naming something is insufficient to understand it. So let me end this reflection with some final thoughts by way of an answer to the question: what’s in a name? The name in question is democracy; the specific context is the emergent spaces of digitalised Chinese government of economic and social life, but its universal challenge is about the informational foundations necessary for a functioning democratic practice broadly speaking.

I’ve sought to trace some of this by way of the rubric of distributed information systems or blockchains. Refusing the a priori of digitalised authoritarianism I have instead sought to explore, in a preliminary way, the complex, multifaceted dimensions of digitalised information ecologies. Blockchains in the context of social governance reform in China open a space in which multipolarity is being introduced into different information ecologies. Blockchain-enabled data ecologies aren’t constrained to application in the sphere of capital circulation alone. Rather, blockchains speak to concerns about the conditions of existence of shared information as a basis of cultivating common truths and sustaining binding values, ideals and convictions. Without these, the digitalisation of information runs the risk of fragmenting communities and undermining the possibilities of democratic life, by causing the social fabric to collapse into fragmented contingencies.

Does the development of a digitalised ‘sacramental order’ portend the ‘end of politics’? Unlikely. A depoliticised democracy would be a form of political romanticism and a long way removed from an understanding of politics as the sine qua non of human societies a la Hannah Arendt. Politics is ever-present; but the point isn’t this. Rather, a viable dialogue amongst the multitudes, and between the governed and those ‘doing the governing’, on the basis of a shared ‘sacramental order’, is the mechanism by which the ‘decisive moment’ can be deferred. The violence-in-potentia of the political can be assuaged - if not perpetually suppressed - when we take the challenges of creating and sustaining a common knowledge in a digital age seriously. To not do so is to let the Simulacra multiply, into a never-ending orgy of competing ‘truth tribes’, undermining the very means by which a peaceable Being-with can be imagined. China’s experiences speak to its own ongoing endeavours on this front; the opportunity - animated through a combination of curiosity and empathy - is for us all to learn from this and reflect on what it takes to sustain a peaceable coexistence.