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Kathleen McCroskey's avatar
Kathleen McCroskey
Oct 11

Thank you for this well-written thesis, extremely important. This theme of "peaceable Being-with" is reminiscent of geopolitical Neutrality which might be considered to be a thin-film bubble around a nation, having to endure both internal and external pressures without breach - a constantly-negotiated existence. The complexities of Neutrality are well outlines in Daniel Spollar's article on Oman: https://newsblindspot.substack.com/p/the-oman-trap-the-cost-of-remaining

Unfortunately, in the present era in Western governance, the Elite have gone beyond the step of coalescing enough power to govern - they have dissociated from their electorate into their own power structure along Straussian lines, blocked from considering a path to peace.

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srthorn@effect.net.au's avatar
srthorn@effect.net.au
Oct 11

I picked up Colin Mackerrass' paperback account of teaching in China through the Cultural Revolution as an undergraduate, an element of my curiosity about the world beyond the walls of a rural university, and not long after the events described. We too were disputing authority, and drawn into the then fashion of polite governance consultations with senior administrators. Information flows were (exceedingly) modest, but present. Step forward to distributed informational ecologies; and the current counter trend to degrade information in models (like the Taylor model used to set interest rates by the Federal Reserve). Model dairies deliver a uniform hygienic product to mass market, one cut off from its anthro-microbial-bovine origins: a healthy society can live with transparency in exchange without mediating models. But as you say there is a sacremental core, a belief in Dasein, in ethical transcendence of all human behaviour, not modelled or distorted, separated or reduced. This, notionally, propels democratic practice at all levels?

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