I publish frequently in a number of publications. Here is a working list, which I will seek to update regularly. The intersecting themes are supply chains, technology and geopolitical economics set against a context of emerging multipolarity.
TI Observer - the monthly publication of Taihe Institute.
In a Time of Monsters. September 2024 (PDF).
NATO’s Global Ambitions: A Danger to Pece and Prosperity. August 2024 (PDF).
Simulacra Machine in Overdrive: Europe in Flux. June 2024 (PDF).
Asia-Pacific In Flux. May 2024 (PDF). This is also available on the website here.
Digital Currencies and Multipolar Possibilities. April 2024. (PDF)
Resilience, Restructure and Recovery: China and Global Outlook 2024. February 2024. (PDF)
Digital Westphalia. A Bulwark to the Descent into Digital Barbarism? October 2023. (PDF)
BRICS - the making of new financial institutions. August 2023. (PDF)
21st Century Multipolarity: The Quest for Commonality in a World of Difference. July 2023. (PDF)
Currency Multipolarity and the Longue Duree. May 2023. (PDF)
The US and China 2023. On the Edge of the Hyperreal Abyss. February 2023. (PDF)
Pearls and Irritations
A time for multipolar peace. July 11, 2024.
America’s displacement anxiety and the decade of living dangerously. February 3, 2024.
China US Focus
The Coming Digital Westphalia. October 4, 2024.
Nostalgia: A Dangerous Dead End. August 9, 2024.
Time for a New Approach in North Asia. June 5, 2024.
Europe Faces Historic Choices After Xi’s Visit. May 17, 2024.
Rising Asian Instability through America’s Pursuit of Deterrence and Primacy. April 26, 2024.
Yellen’s Mission to China. April 9, 2024.
Chinese Publications (English Language)
Aligning with US geopolitical strategy hurts Australia’s soft power in region. Global Times. October 10, 2024.
Framing a Goldilocks Restructure. Biz Analysis. September 29, 2024.
Why US political elite’s rhetoric on China is increasingly incendiary. Global Times. August 15, 2024.
No quick fix. China Daily. August 12, 2024.
Australia can’t afford to be isolated in the Asian century. Global Times. August 5, 2024.
Wall Street vs Main Street: Imbalances in America’s Political Economy. Biz Analysis. July 31, 2024.
A positive peace is possible. China Daily. July 29, 2024.
Enabler not expropriator. China Daily. July 18, 2024.
US pushed off center stage in West Asia. China Daily. June 11, 2024.
Powering the future, today. China Daily. May 17, 2024.
The real problem is Western undercapacity, not Chinese ‘overcapacity’. Global Times, April 28, 2024.
China Diplomacy
Principles of Peaceful Coexistence more relevant than ever in multipolar world. June 11, 2024.
Will China Bring Changes at the Table or on the Menu. March 27, 2024.
Chinese Language
观察者网：文章链接
Miscellaneous.
Ghosts of Memories Past. The Manila Times. October 12, 2024.
Peer Reviewed Academic Publications and Conference Papers
These are mostly available here.
