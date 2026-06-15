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David Ginsburg's avatar
David Ginsburg
2d

This is fascinating stuff, Warwick. It set me wondering what would happen to your theory if we, at every turn, focused on value chains rather than supply chains? Do we reach the same conclusions? I wondered if this question, this way of framing the core approach to analysing economic systems, wasn’t something that Krugman was reaching for. Or have I missed your and his point entirely?

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Kathleen McCroskey's avatar
Kathleen McCroskey
3d

Trade has been a human endeavor forever. Buying and selling are the nodes, there has always been “supply chains.” Long chains (Silk Road) or short - take your wool to the market town. Along the way, over history, society has reached a likely maximum of complexity, and there is no thought raised if a new hand reaches into a supply of any good or service - which is becoming a critical issue in times of resource constraint, reaching a “limit to progress.” Prices are simply an attempt to rectify a relationship between actual physical economy and the hyperfinancialized economy, what “the market” will bear. All the while the financialization sector is burdening the economy with interest payments. But simply viewing the overall economic flow (supply chains, etc.) misses the perspective that the extractive system is not merely consuming resource supply, it is hollowing out society’s metabolic base to feed the top. There is no possible repair mechanism. See also: https://theuaob.substack.com/p/the-trillionaire-siphon-why-the-bottom

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