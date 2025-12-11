Prefatory remarks: this is the first part of a series of three essays that reflects on ways in which China’s history is framed and produced. This first essay is a short review of Linda Jaivin’s Bombard the Headquarters. Indeed, it was the publication of this short book, and Jeff Rich’s interview with Jaivins on his Burning Archive channel a while back, together with my recent interviews with Li Xiaoming and Professor Mobo Gao which explored separately their own personal experiences and reflections of the Cultural Revolution, that catalysed this set of reflections.

Subsequent parts of this series will present a more thorough discussion of what I call ‘Liberal Orientalism’ before bringing to the table alternative histories of the Cultural Revolution as a counterpoint to that found in the Liberal Orientalist genre.

Linda Jaivin’s Bombard the Headquarters: Counter-Cultural Rage and the Cultural Revolution, part of the “In the National Interest” series by Monash University Publishing, is an accessible, tightly written account of one of the most contested political episodes of the twentieth century. Drawing on her decades-long engagement with Chinese politics, language and society, Jaivin offers a narrative that is vivid, emotionally resonant and aligned with the dominant interpretations circulating in liberal democracies today.

At the heart of her account is a familiar framing: the Cultural Revolution as a descent into ideological fanaticism, factional violence and political purging, initiated by Mao Zedong to reassert power and cleanse the Communist Party at the cost of national coherence. She emphasises the suffering of individuals, focusing on intellectuals, teachers and artists, who were persecuted, humiliated, or even killed, during this period. Her tone is empathetic and humane, and she does not indulge in crude anti-communism. Instead, her book is animated by a moral concern with memory, trauma and the long shadow of authoritarian politics.

Yet despite its readability and clarity, Bombard the Headquarters ultimately reproduces a particular liberal-historicist framework - what I call Liberal Orientalism - that sees political development as a gradual unfolding of rational institutions - or more to the point, a certain kind of liberal rationality, and ruptures like the Cultural Revolution as pathological deviations from this arc. This reading, while prevalent, risks flattening the revolutionary project into tragedy, rather than engaging it as a dialectical moment of historical reconfiguration.

An alternative lens informed by dialectical materialism and thinkers such as Walter Benjamin would invite us to view the Cultural Revolution not simply as a cautionary tale, but as a radical intervention in historical temporality itself.

What if, rather than a violent regression, the Cultural Revolution was a negation of inherited time - a deliberate rupture from the dynastic fatalism and colonial subordination that had long shaped China’s historical self-understanding? The Four Olds campaign (against old customs, culture, habits and ideas) was, thus, not nihilistic iconoclasm at all. Instead, it was a form of epistemic rebellion; an attempt to wrest symbolic control of “China” from both imperial tradition and Western Orientalism.

From this perspective, the destruction of Confucian idols and ancestral tablets was not a rejection of history but a purification of the terms on which history could be claimed anew. This was a kind of Benjaminian rupture, what he called Jetztzeit, a “now-time” that blasts apart the continuum of empty, homogeneous history and opens space for the oppressed to re-enter history as subjects and not as objects.

Today’s China, in some ways, represents a negation of the Cultural Revolution, by reintegrating elements of Confucian thought, heritage tourism and cultural preservation among what would have, in a different time, been described as vestiges of Chinese feudalism. But this is not a return to the old. It is the negation of the negation: a sublation (Aufhebung) in which the past is reappropriated on sovereign, modern terms, not those dictated by dynastic inertia, nostalgia let alone Western curation.

Modern China does not treat its past as a civilisational museum for the world’s gaze. It curates its own heritage as living memory, often subordinated to, and mobilised in the name of, national and developmental objectives. In doing so, it sidesteps the liberal demand for linear reconciliation and truth commissions. It refuses the Western time-regime that insists all trauma must resolve into liberal democracy.

And it is precisely this refusal that unsettles liberal observers.

This - I should add - is not a romantic defence of the Cultural Revolution, nor a denial of its destructiveness. I grew up during the latter half of the Revolution in Macau where the frisson from the mainland spilled over and resonated across the small Portuguese-administered Chinese archipelago, with family members affected in all sorts of ways, to know better. But it is an insistence that history must be understood dialectically rather than morally. Liberalism’s own emergence was hardly peaceful; it arose through revolutions, civil wars, colonial plunder and capitalist exploitation. Indeed, liberalism as political doctrine, rationalised the pursuit of colonial government in the name of civilising the colonised natives. Yet liberalism now clutches at “smooth time”, a self-image of gradual, rational progress that denies its own ruptures while demonising others’. (I presented a paper at a conference in late 2023 exploring the historical violence and conceits of liberalism, in the context of “America’s unfinished China business”, which later became the foundations of a chapter in a book called The Great Decoupling, Springer 2025.)

Jaivin’s book, like many in its genre, reflects this disavowal. It mourns the victims of the Cultural Revolution, but it cannot quite grasp the necessity of rupture as part of historical re-subjectivation. In doing so, it risks reproducing a sanitised liberal temporality that cannot fully comprehend revolutionary experience, especially when it does not culminate in Western-style political liberalism.

Linda Jaivin’s Bombard the Headquarters is a well-crafted, compassionate narrative that contributes to public understanding of a complex period in Chinese history. But to fully engage the meaning of the Cultural Revolution requires more than recounting its tragedies. It demands an analysis of its historical effects, its temporal politics and its place in China’s dialectical journey toward sovereignty and modernity on its own terms.

In that light, the Cultural Revolution may appear not so much as an historical aberration, but more as an at times violent and - in hindsight - necessary break. It was in effect a revolutionary interruption, a puncture, that made today’s synthesis possible. On this understanding, it points to the prospects and a necessity of a much deeper form of reckoning.