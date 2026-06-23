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Kathleen McCroskey's avatar
Kathleen McCroskey
1d

Thank you, Prof. Powell, for addressing this most important issue. Soil loss, erosion and degradation affect the entire world. Original soil horizons are diminished or lost, erosion, compaction, salt buildup from drying of irrigation water, loss of deep-rooted plants, etc. An important adjunct is groundwater depletion, a major concern in India and USA and many other places. All the while, there are more people to feed!

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Kari McKern's avatar
Kari McKern
1d

China’s recent agricultural successes show how open frameworks act as powerful coordination instruments under stress. Juncao, saline‑alkali wheat in Cangzhou, and the Black Soil Granary campaign all function as shared technical templates. That common “operating layer” is what allows knowledge system execution agencies and value chains to move in sync, rather than as fragmented projects. An open source approach!

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