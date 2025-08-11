Preface: This brief essay is part of an ongoing series of essays, which draw on a cornerstone paper that proposes some ‘signposts’ of a theory of ‘Systemic Exchange Value’ (SEV) - a geopolitical economy of thermodynamics, information and exchange. This essay reframes how we think about national economies through the lens of Systemic Exchange Value and the material thermodynamics that this frame implies. The foundational theoretical essay can be found here.

What if we stopped thinking of national economies as markets or GDP-producing units, and instead saw them as circulating systems of energy, money and information? What if we assessed their strength not by stock market performance or debt ratios denominated in money terms, but by their ability to mobilise, transform and distribute energy productively over time?

This is the core idea behind the concept of Systemic Exchange Value (SEV) regimes, a thermodynamic lens on economic development. The idea of a regime of energetic accumulation is borrowed from the French Regulation School, for those with a mind towards the conceptual. Drawing from ecological economics, information theory and the long-overlooked insights of Piero Sraffa, SEV theory reframes economies as energetically grounded, information-mediated, non-equilibrium systems. Their viability depends not on abstract equilibrium conditions, but on the real efficiency with which they generate surplus energy and reduce entropy.

In this view, every country, or national economy, operates as a kind of SEV regime. Each is a unique configuration of:

Energy ownership and transformation capacity;

Monetary sovereignty and credit control;

Coordination institutions (such as specific market institutions);

Distributional circuitry (wages, profits and surplus claims); and

Informational infrastructure for entropy-reducing coordination.

Understanding this configuration is essential, not just for managing domestic growth, but for navigating the geopolitical reordering now underway.

A nation’s long-run adaptive capacity depends on its ability to continuously increase the Energy Return on Energy Invested (EROEI) across production and use. That includes not only how efficiently it can extract or generate energy (EROEI p ), but how effectively its infrastructures, institutions, and technologies convert energy into usable work (EROEI u ).

High EROEI u societies are those that can circulate goods and services with minimal waste; coordinate complex activity with minimal friction; and translate surplus into broadly shared value - via household incomes, infrastructure, assorted public goods or innovation. This isn’t about renewable vs fossil. It’s about systems: how energy, money and information are organised to generate surplus and offset entropy.

Comparative SEV Regimes in Practice

Here are some examples of different SEV regimes. The descriptions are extremely high level, the aim being heuristic. More detailed analysis of each SEV regime would not only be needed, but doubtless would refine and improve the analytical descriptions and distinctions alluded to here.

China exemplifies a strongly coordinated SEV regime. The state retains control over foundational energy systems, strategically allocates credit, and invests heavily in infrastructure with long-term EROEI u such as rail networks, digital logistics and renewable generation. It uses its monetary sovereignty not for consumption-led demand stimulus, but to pre-invest in productive capacity that can later be circulated systemically.

The United States, by contrast, operates an SEV regime dominated by private control over energy and credit. While it leads in many areas of digital innovation, its financial flows often decouple from physical surplus generation. High-EROEI possibilities exist but are often crowded out by speculative capital (e.g. financialisation) or undercut by fragmented governance and political dynamics that favour incumbent and declining EROEI alternatives.

Germany embodies a medium-scale SEV regime with historically high infrastructural intelligence. Though constrained by Eurozone monetary architecture, it has long invested in housing retrofits, transport efficiency and renewable systems that enhance EROEI u that historically complemented low cost (high EROEI) energy sourced from Russia. Its challenge is not technical capacity but systemic flexibility in the face of shocks (some of which are, frankly, self-induced).

India and other emerging economies face a different SEV horizon. Their demographic potential and informational leapfrogging (e.g., digital payments and AI-assisted logistics) gives India a chance to build distributed, high-EROEI regimes, especially through renewables, localised AI and micro-infrastructures. But this will require credit governance, energy investment and data systems aligned with physical transformation, not just extractive growth or services exports.

Why This Matters Now

As energy costs rise, and energy runs the risk of being geopolitically weaponised, as private debt burdens deepen, and geopolitical blocs fracture, countries will increasingly compete not on price, but on systemic energy productivity. Those who can design institutions that channel monetary flows into high-EROEI transformation will be the ones that endure and evolve. Those who misallocate credit toward low-EROEI sectors, such as real estate bubbles or financial churn, are become locked into declining EROEI sectors, will face entropy-driven stagnation and risk decline. This is due to the ever-diminishing amount of surplus energy that can be mobilised for social and economic development purposes.

SEV regimes are not about ideology per se. They are about viability, underpinning social and economic reproduction. And in a multipolar world of climate instability, technological shifts and supply chain realignments (see my article on supply chain reconfigurations in the aftermath of Trump’s tariffs), the ability to internalise entropy and multiply surplus available energy in potential (AEP) will be the defining axis of global relevance.

What if international comparisons focused not on debt/GDP ratios or carbon targets in isolation, but on net EROEI flows by sector? What if banks considered the productive surplus capacity of credit recipients, and central banks geared policy around overall energy productivity questions rather than only interest rates or inflation expectations? What if industrial policy was designed to grow AEP through targeted expansions of new energy generation and storage technologies, information infrastructure and information-rich production and circulation systems, not just capital incentives?

This framework presents a a way to read the material and informational currents that actually shape prosperity. It also points to new forms of cooperation: where nations share algorithms, infrastructure and protocols to raise systemic EROEI, rather than competing through underpricing or greenwashing. At the same time, such moves can address geopolitical risks of energy and information systems capture so that SEV regimes can at the same time become increasingly independent but benefit from interoperability.

In the end, sovereignty isn’t just legal or monetary. It’s thermodynamic: the capacity to direct energy, reduce entropy and circulate value adaptively over time. SEV regimes give us a way to see this clearly and to design institutions, technologies and collaborative relations that reflect it.