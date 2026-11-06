Preface: the recent intensified discussions about western deindustrialisation invoke a powerful sense of “been there before,” representing something of a trip down memory lane for yours truly. You see, in the early 1990s, my first doctoral research focus was around a revisionist account of Australian manufacturing, in the context of the — at the time — intense debate across the western economies of industrial decline and what to do about it. Much of today’s debates are reminiscent of the framings of almost four decades ago including the need to invoke an Oriental Villain into the narrative. This essay reflects on the present through a review of the past; it’s involved dusting off a few books from the bookshelf and clearing out some cobwebs! The focus on aspects of the debates and framings emergent and dominant in the 1970s through to the present presage a final part in this series (in planning and early draft) that examines the the emergence of “shareholder value” in recent decades at the expense of earlier (1920s and 1930s) framings of the “Rentier” and the “coupon clipper.”

It is part of an ongoing series of reflections on the state of western self-diagnostics. Previous essays have touched on claims concerning the exchange rate mechanism and the US dollar’s “reserve privileges,” the failure to address the capital account in favour of an obsession with the current account, and a short review of a recent critique of the foundational texts on the so-called “China Shock.”

The melancholy afflicting discussions of European and especially British economic prospects today feels strikingly familiar. Laments about deindustrialisation, lost manufacturing competitiveness, and a new “China Shock 2.0” dominate think-tank reports, policy corridors and media commentary. France’s President Macron has warned of Chinese exports “literally killing” parts of European industry, while analyses highlight Germany’s exposure in autos, machinery and chemicals amid record Chinese trade surpluses. In Britain, high energy costs, post-Brexit frictions, and stagnant productivity fuel fears of further hollowing out. Yet, as economic historian Jim Tomlinson has meticulously documented, this sense of relative decline and industrial erosion is far from novel. It echoes postwar British declinism and, more pointedly, the intense debates of the 1970s and 1980s over the supposed end of Fordism, the unraveling of “organised capitalism,” and the promises (and pitfalls) of post-Fordist alternatives.

This essay explores that déjà vu as a way of understanding the present. It first revisits the 1970s–1980s intellectual and political ferment, drawing on key literature including Scott Lash and John Urry’s The End of Organised Capitalism, Michael Piore and Charles Sabel’s flexible specialisation thesis (famously consolidated in The Second Industrial Divide), the French regulation school, and sceptical critiques from Karel Williams and colleagues. It then turns to Graeme Thompson’s dissection of the New Right’s limitations. Against this backdrop, British economic historian Jim Tomlinson’s work provides a grounding historic frame. Today’s anxieties about deindustrialisation and proposed remedies — currency adjustments, tariffs and renewed “industrial policy” — largely recycle earlier framings and prescriptions that delivered uneven or disappointing results. The more things change, the more they stay the same: structural shifts in global capitalism produce recurring narratives of crisis and renewal, yet fundamental challenges of adaptation, power and distribution persist.

The 1970s–1980s: Crisis of Fordism and the Search for Alternatives

The postwar “Golden Age” of high growth, near-full employment, and rising living standards in the west rested on a Fordist compromise: mass production of standardised goods, rising real wages tied to productivity, Keynesian demand management, and corporatist bargaining. By the 1970s, this model faced multiple shocks — oil crises, stagflation, collapsing Bretton Woods, intensified global competition and declining profitability. Worker militancy, saturated markets, and technological shifts exposed rigidities.

Lash and Urry’s The End of Organised Capitalism (1987) provided one influential diagnosis. Contrasting Marx and Weber’s expectations of increasing societal order under capitalism, they argued that advanced Western economies were entering an era of “disorganised capitalism.” Key features included the deconcentration of capital within nation-states, growing separation of financial and industrial capital from the state, internationalisation of production and finance and cultural fragmentation. They examined five countries (US, UK, France, Germany and Sweden), noting that the degree of prior “organisation” (strong national institutions, concentrated industry and integrated class relations) shaped the pace and character of disorganisation. In Britain, with its earlier liberalisation and weaker corporatism, disorganisation appeared earliest and most chaotically.

This framework captured real transformations: declining union power in manufacturing, the rise of services and finance, spatial restructuring (e.g., deindustrialisation of traditional regions), and the erosion of national economic sovereignty amid globalisation. It was not purely pessimistic but highlighted new social movements and cultural shifts alongside economic fragmentation. Yet it risked overgeneralising “disorganisation” as a systemic break rather than uneven adaptation.

Piore and Sabel’s The Second Industrial Divide (1984) offered a more optimistic, prescriptive alternative. They identified a potential “industrial divide” beyond Fordist mass production. Traditional Fordism — dedicated machinery, semi-skilled Taylorised labour, long runs of standardised products for homogeneous mass markets — had thrived in the postwar boom but struggled with market volatility, differentiation, and saturation. The proposed path: “flexible specialisation,” reviving craft principles with computer-controlled general-purpose machinery, skilled autonomous workers, small-batch production and networked industrial districts (exemplified by Italy’s Emilia-Romagna “Third Italy”). This promised high-quality, customised goods, innovation through cooperation and broadly shared prosperity without Fordist alienation.

The French regulation school (e.g., Aglietta, Boyer and Lipietz et al) complemented this with concepts of “regimes of accumulation” and “modes of regulation.” I’ve borrowed the idea of “regimes of accumulation” in my book Thermoeconomics in a Time of Monsters. Fordism combined intensive accumulation (productivity via mechanisation) with monopolistic regulation (wage norms coupled with a burgeoning welfare state). A post-Fordist regime might feature flexible accumulation, new consumption patterns and decentralised or negotiated regulation. These ideas influenced academic and left-political debates, including in Britain’s Marxism Today, which explored “New Times” beyond old class structures.

Flexible Specialisation shaped a generation of thinking about the possibilities of reversing industrial decline.

Marxist global literature provided a sharper structural critique. Immanuel Wallerstein’s world-systems theory viewed capitalism as a single hierarchical world-economy. Core regions specialise in high-value activities; peripheries supply cheap labour and absorb relocated lower-value production. Deindustrialisation in the core reflects capital’s mobility in search of higher profits during downturns. Samir Amin emphasised unequal exchange: wage and productivity differentials enable systematic value transfer from periphery to core, even as industry relocates. Andre Gunder Frank’s dependency theory highlighted “the development of underdevelopment” — integration into global capitalism blocks autonomous peripheral growth while draining surplus. Finance capital’s expansion compensates for productive limits in the core.

These perspectives interpreted Fordism’s crisis as global contradictions of accumulation. Relocation of manufacturing (textiles, electronics and autos) from high-wage core heartlands accelerated deindustrialisation, while finance filled gaps. My recent essay on the limits of the so-called exchange rate mechanism and the causal primacy of U.S. dollar’s “reserve status” on American industrial hollowing out reflects these themes. Dependency and world-systems views complemented regulationist analysis but stressed imperialism’s continuity and class relations on a world scale. They explained why flexible specialisation remained marginal: local districts could not counter systemic pressures of unequal exchange and capital flight.

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Sceptical Voices and Empirical Pushback

Not everyone embraced these meta-narratives. Karel Williams and collaborators (often with Tony Cutler, John Williams and Colin Haslam and later Julie Froud and others) produced rigorous, empirically grounded critiques that punctured grand arcs, and flexibility romanticism while acknowledging real difficulties. Their first work, Why are the British Bad at Manufacturing? (1983) opened out a new intellectual frame, less grounded by grand theorising, and more driven by empirical resourcefulness. In works like Cars and then The Breakdown of Austin Rover, “The End of Mass Production?” (1987) and “Ford versus ‘Fordism’” (1992), they argued that stylised contrasts between rigid Fordism and flexible futures oversimplified history and evidence.

Their analysis of Henry Ford’s Highland Park plant (1909–1919) revealed a more dynamic reality than the stereotype: significant productivity gains were achieved through flow production, continuous improvement and flexibility. The plant was not a case exemplar of inflexibility as the “mass production” story would often have use believe. Mass production proved adaptable via product differentiation; claims of inevitable market fragmentation lacked strong empirical support. Flexible specialisation idealised small-firm districts while downplaying continued dominance by large corporations, the intensification of labour under “flexibility,” and the limits of localism in open economies. “Flexibility” often translated into casualisation and weaker worker protections rather than widespread upskilling. Williams et al. accepted symptoms of manufacturing malaise but rejected sweeping regime shifts, favouring targeted industrial policies and modest protectionism over utopian or laissez-faire alternatives. Their Toyota/lean production critiques similarly warned against selective mythologising of Japanese methods, while ongoing empirics showed declining return on capital performance across major car makers, hampered by product market constraints and structural inhibitions to global reorganisation to reboot profitability.

History may not repeat, but it certainly rhymes. The 1990s debates and analysis of the decline of western passenger motor vehicle makers in the face of Japanese competition remains relevant. So, I dusted off a few books from the shelf as a reminder.

Paul Hirst and Grahame Thompson’s Globalisation in Question (1996) added crucial empirical scepticism to the prevalent grand narratives. The 1980s–1990s globalisation rhetoric — characterised by uncritical acceptance of the ideas of borderless markets, footloose capital and inevitable liberalisation — often served political ends. In other words, the rhetoric (in academia, mainstream media and the echelons of state power), performed politically. The framing and narrative arc aided the disciplining labour, justified (or at least rationalised) offshoring and portrayed policy choices as technocratic necessities. In reality, the world economy was internationalised rather than fully globalised. Trade and foreign direct investment concentrated within the triad (North America, Europe and Japan); multinationals retained strong national home bases and governance patterns; and states retained significant regulatory, macroeconomic and industrial policy capacities. For Hirst and Thompson, national institutional differences persisted and shaped outcomes. They also argued that the extent to which nations or regions were trans-national in terms of trade, investment and people flows, in the 1980s and into the 1990s, was in some respects analogous to the situation in the years between roughly 1870 and 1914. In other words, what was presented as a distinctly contemporary set of economic phenomenon were not entirely distinctive from an historical point of view.

Their work also bridged domestic (Tomlinson) and global (Marxist) views. Offshoring rhetoric overstated capital hyper-mobility and understated state agency and path dependency. Indeed, the evidence was less that fixed capital “picked up and relocated” and more a case of outsourced development, where costs and risks were offshored. Factories and machines in “home countries” were either scrapped or left to rust and fall apart. The Hirst and Thompson work aligned with Williams et al.’s empirical caution and tempered Marxist structuralist determinism by highlighting contingency. Financialisation and relocation were real, but not an inexorable erosion of national policy sovereignty per se.

Hirst and Thompson’s scepticism at the time resonates today, in part because it gives pause to hyped up narratives about globalisation as an organisational principle of recent historical experiences, and the associated politics that underpins this description and diagnostics frame. Put another way, tropes about globalisation run the risk of overplaying the analytical hand, suggesting that global capital has fully rendered nation states redundant and that there is a certain eviscerating blandness about the contours of global value flows. Indeed, the present conjuncture suggests that the nation-state has far from receded.

The New Right’s Promise and Limitations

On the policy front, the New Right — embodied by Thatcher and Reagan (the 1980s) — offered supply-side solutions: tax cuts (especially corporate), deregulation, union restraint, privatisation and monetarism to restore incentives and competitiveness. Much of this was, incidentally, picked up to one extent to another by a a “new left” embodied by Blair’s “third way” and Clinton’s “reinventing government” agendas from the 1990s onwards. Proponents promised industrial rejuvenation through unleashed enterprise. Grahame Thompson’s The Political Economy of the New Right (1990) and related analyses provided a measured but damning assessment. Rhetoric of radical transformation often exceeded outcomes. Institutional constraints, international interdependencies and unintended effects (e.g., rapid deindustrialisation in vulnerable sectors) limited delivery.

In Britain, manufacturing employment and output shares continued declining amid recession and North Sea oil dynamics, while services and finance expanded. The same patterns were evident across the Atlantic. Thompson highlighted ironies and paradoxes: the state was not rolled back as thoroughly as claimed, and market reforms confronted deindustrialisation’s legacies without fully resolving productivity or regional gaps. Indeed, the entire rhetorical architecture that pitted states against markets, and “big government” against free enterprise was misaligned with realities of market reforms as an effect of state function and a growing role of public sector finance across the economic system writ large, not less. The paradox of Reagan and Thatcher’s small government rhetoric set against growing government deficits and an expansion of the government sector in the economy is palpable.

Supply-side measures failed ultimately on the promises of a broader industrial renaissance. Such a renaissance proved elusive. This aligned with Tomlinson’s later observations on neoliberalism’s limits in a deindustrialising context.

Tomlinson’s Historic Frame: Declinism and Deindustrialisation

A central contribution of Jim Tomlinson’s scholarship is his deliberate “step back from the fray” in analysing the discourse of (British) economic decline. Rather than adjudicating whether decline “really” happened in absolute or relative terms, Tomlinson treats declinism itself as an historical phenomenon worthy of scrutiny. This approach — evident across works like “Inventing ‘Decline’” (1996), The Politics of Decline (2001) and his later reframing around deindustrialisation — provides a powerful meta-frame for understanding recurring bouts of economic melancholy, including the present one. It shifts focus from partisan score-settling to the political, institutional and cultural processes that construct and sustain narratives of failure.

Tomlinson begins by distinguishing different notions of decline. Absolute decline (falling output or living standards) was rarely the core claim; instead, declinism centred on relative underperformance compared to peer nations or with historical antecedents. This relative lens became dominant in the 1950s and early 1960s. Several interlocking factors enabled its rise. First, the postwar settlement established broad government responsibility for economic welfare — full employment, GDP growth and rising prosperity, for which it succeeded albeit temporarily. When performance fell short of expectations or international benchmarks, it became a political liability. The temporary successes in building the welfare state and pursuing full employment were ultimately undermined by the minimalism, utopian elements and inability of the “liberal collectivist” agenda to transform underlying capitalist dynamics (on which see Cutler, Williams and Williams, 1986, Keynes, Beveridge and Beyond). This led to vulnerabilities exposed in later decades (e.g., stagflation and Thatcher-era shifts).

Second, the development of modern national accounting and comparative statistics (GDP, productivity indices and trade shares) supplied seemingly objective ammunition. Britain’s share of world manufacturing exports, for example, fell dramatically from the late 19th century onward, a fact repeatedly cited as evidence of deep-seated failure. Third, ideological and electoral incentives encouraged parties to embrace declinism: it justified calls for modernisation, planning (on the left), or structural reform and union restraint (on the right).

Crucially, Tomlinson shows declinism as a politicised ideology rather than neutral description; in effect, he provincialised the ideas and nestled them within the contemporary political milieu. The declinist trope bundled disparate indicators, including productivity gaps, balance-of-payments problems, industrial relations strife, even cultural critiques of anti-industrial elites, into a coherent (if often tendentious) narrative of national failure. This narrative proved remarkably durable across decades. In the 1960s, both Labour and Conservative governments invoked decline to legitimise policy shifts. The 1970s amplified it amid visible crises. Even the Thatcher era, while rejecting some Keynesian declinist premises, substituted its own version centred on state overload and union power. Tomlinson traces how historians and economists often absorbed these contemporary political framings, reproducing them in academic work and creating a feedback loop between policy discourse and historical interpretation.

His “step back” involves refusing to take sides in the “was Britain really declining?” debate on the terms set by participants. Instead, he asks: how and why did this framing become so pervasive? What work did it do politically? This historicisation reveals declinism’s selective nature. Britain achieved substantial absolute improvements in output, productivity and living standards throughout the postwar period. Relative slippage was often the inevitable result of catch-up growth elsewhere after wartime devastation and decolonisation. By focusing obsessively on comparative league tables, declinists downplayed these gains and obscured deeper structural processes. We see similar framings and debates play out today, as relative decline of manufacturing (output and employment as percentage of GDP) is pitted against those that point to absolute levels of output measured in financial terms.

This leads to Tomlinson’s influential reframing in “De-industrialisation Not Decline” (2016) and related essays. The most consequential long-run change in postwar Britain was not a generalised failure of growth but the progressive shift of employment away from industry toward services, which was a process that had its beginnings in the 1950s. Deindustrialisation, driven by rising manufacturing productivity (which reduces relative prices and employment needs), changing consumer demand and technological change, produced profound social and political consequences such as regional dislocations, rising wage inequality, pressures on the welfare state and transformations in class and urban structures. It also constrained neoliberal ambitions to “free” labour markets, as deindustrialised economies generated persistent political demands for social protection.

Tomlinson’s assessment is measured rather than dismissive. He does not deny real problems; productivity gaps in certain sectors, balance-of-payments vulnerabilities and policy missteps. Instead, he argues that the declinist lens often obscured more than it illuminated by encouraging tendentious, ideologically driven explanations (cultural backwardness, union militancy or insufficient entrepreneurship amongst others) while underplaying broader forces like the declining rate of profit in manufacturing, global competition and sectoral maturation. By stepping back, Tomlinson opens space for more productive narratives grounded in evidence about employment change, institutional evolution and the management of economic expectations by governments.

This framing has direct relevance to today’s debates. Current laments about deindustrialisation and the so-called — if misleading — “China Shock 2.0” risk replicating earlier patterns: relative performance anxieties (versus a rising China or dynamic US tech sectors) are packaged into narratives of national failure that justify policy responses while downplaying expanded manufacturing output in a narrower range of high value sectors, services strengths and the adaptive capacity of mature economies. The lament about deindustrialisation in the U.S. is arguably more about the loss of proximity to where things are made, than it is about absolute levels of industrial output decline, as I have argued previously.

Marxist global perspectives (Wallerstein, Amin and Frank) add international hierarchy and capital relocation to the picture, but Tomlinson’s caution against over-dramatising decline helps avoid deterministic traps. Hirst and Thompson’s scepticism about hyper-globalisation rhetoric similarly warns that today’s “inevitable” offshoring or supply chain narratives may again exaggerate structural inevitability at the expense of policy agency. Williams-style empirical grounding remains essential.

In sum, Tomlinson’s “step back” is an antidote to cyclical or indeed secular melancholy. It historicises declinism as a recurring political and cultural phenomenon rather than an objective diagnosis. By redirecting attention to deindustrialisation’s concrete consequences and the ways governments “manage the people” through economic narratives, it encourages more sober, evidence-based reflection. In an era of renewed western anxiety over China, energy transitions and productivity, this approach reminds us that the discourse of decline often tells us as much about the politics of the moment as about the state of the economy itself. Understanding its evolution is essential to breaking the cycle of overreaction and under-delivery that has characterised so many previous episodes.

Today’s Déjà Vu: China Shock 2.0 and Recurring Solutions

Contemporary debates mirror these earlier ones with uncanny precision. “China Shock 2.0” describes surging Chinese exports in higher-value sectors (EVs, batteries, solar panels and machinery), fuelled by claims of overcapacity and redirected from U.S. tariffs. Europe faces threats to core industries; Germany’s model is stressed. UK concerns encompass energy costs, Brexit effects and manufacturing erosion.

This evokes 1970s–80s competitiveness fears. Deindustrialisation remains central, as Tomlinson framed it — not sudden collapse but long-term shift exacerbated by “globalisation” and perhaps more accurately, “offshoring.” Even the doyens of mainstream macro-economics, like Paul Krugman, have recently recanted from their historic advocacy for “free trade” in favour of tariffs. Services resilience (finance and tech) parallels earlier transitions, while regional dislocations fuel political backlash and a yearning for a bygone era.

Proposed solutions recycle past ideas.

Currency devaluation or RMB appreciation is advocated by some. This echoes 1980s Plaza Accord logic or earlier calls to restore competitiveness. Some have used precisely these same terms to describe preferred responses to China’s industrial rise, which I critically examined here. History shows mixed results; devaluation arguably aids exporters short-term but imports inflation and may not address structural productivity. I’ve argued that RMB appreciation in the context of complex global value chains is, paradoxically, likely to strengthen Chinese firms global position rather than diminish it. So, be careful what one wishes for.

Tariffs and protectionism are finding voice across the Atlantic. In their earlier studies, Williams et al. suggested modest versions of protectionism by way of tariffs, domestic content requirements etc.; today’s advocates cite national security and levelling the playing field to advocate for similar measures. Yet 1980s–90s experience (and earlier) showed risks of retaliation, inefficiency and consumer costs without addressing innovation, productivity or the proclivities of capital to avoid fixed capital formation in favour of fictitious capital circuits (see Durand, 2019 Fictitious Capital). In any case, as I have argued previously, a focus on the current account misses the pivotal structural capacity issues, which can only be effectively addressed if one turned attention to dealing with the challenges of orchestrating the capital account, its composition and flows.

Industrial policy is also in vogue in some quarters. Vague but revived (subsidies, missions, green deals and what-have-you), talk of industry functions as a “catch all” in reaction to critiques of neoliberal failure. Back in the day, regulation school and flexible specialisation enthusiasts favoured active intervention; New Right sceptics warned of capture. Past efforts arguably yielded some successes (e.g., certain techologies) but often disappointed at scale due to information problems, political distortions, vested-interest capture and global integration. For mine, whenever folk invoke “industry policy” one of my first reactions is: “Whatever that actually means.” The lack of precision in talk about “industry policy” is both its greatest strength, and also its most glaring weakness.

These various responses echo earlier cycles. Supply-side tax cuts and liberalisation did not reverse deindustrialisation; post-Fordist utopias overstated decentralised revival. Today’s industrial policy risks similar pitfalls without addressing energy, skills or capital orchestration.

The Common Thread: Externalisation, Western Capital Decisions and the Limits of Scapegoating

There is a common thread running from Tomlinson’s historicisation of declinism through to the China Shock literature and claims of China Shock 2.0: the externalisation of responsibility. First it was Japan in the 1970s–1980s, portrayed as an existential competitive threat through superior organisation and state support. Now it is China, depicted as flooding markets with subsidised goods, eroding Western industrial bases, and weaponising trade. Yet, what is consistently under-examined — except by those in the Marxist tradition and rigorous sceptics like Karel Williams and colleagues — is the role of Western capital’s own calculations and actions. Offshoring and outsourcing are deliberate decisions by firms and investors under specific operating conditions, often pursued when industrial rates of profit decline, prompting capital to reclaim margins through lower-cost production abroad or by shifting into finance itself. This internal dynamic, rather than exogenous “impositions,” has driven decades of deindustrialisation in the West.

Tomlinson’s “step back from the fray” approach reveals declinism as a recurring political discourse that often externalises problems to convenient “others” while downplaying domestic structural choices. Marxist global perspectives and Hirst and Thompson’s scepticism of hyper-globalisation rhetoric further illuminate how Western capital’s profit-seeking logic — relocation, financialisation and rentier strategies — has shaped the very outcomes now lamented. The result is a pattern where punctuated shocks (Japan, China 1.0, China 2.0) are framed as external threats, obscuring the secular processes of deindustrialisation and the agency of core capital.

Tomlinson documents how postwar British declinism fixated on relative underperformance against peers (Germany and Japan) using new comparative statistics. This framing justified policy activism but often attributed failings to cultural, institutional or external factors rather than examining capital’s evolving strategies. By the 1970s–1980s, Japan became the archetype of the threatening “other”: efficient production, state-guided industrial policy and export aggression. Debates over Fordism’s crisis and flexible specialisation sometimes romanticised alternatives while the New Right’s supply-side rhetoric promised domestic renewal. In practice, Western firms responded to profitability pressures by outsourcing and offshoring — precisely the capital calculations Williams et al. emphasised in their empirical critiques.

Hirst and Thompson’s Globalisation in Question exposed the rhetorical inflation around these trends. “Globalisation” was presented as an impersonal, borderless force necessitating deregulation and labour discipline. Reality was more prosaic: internationalisation with persistent national bases for multinationals, and scope for state agency. Offshoring was not inevitable globalisation but a calculation-driven action by Western capital seeking to restore margins amid declining industrial profits — through wage arbitrage, weaker regulation abroad and financial engineering at home. Marxist traditions capture a deeper logic: finance capital’s expansion compensates for productive limits in the core, while unequal exchange and relocation sustain accumulation on a world scale. Dependency and world-systems views highlight how this integrates peripheries on terms that benefit core capital, even as it hollows out domestic manufacturing employment (Tomlinson’s central process).

The China Shock literature fits this pattern. Autor, Dorn and Hanson’s seminal work — now dissected and shattered by Francis — quantified localised US labour market devastation from post-WTO Chinese imports — concentrated losses in manufacturing regions with slow adjustment. China Shock 2.0 extends the analysis to higher-value sectors, where claims of Chinese overcapacity, subsidies and trade diversion intensify pressures on European autos, machinery, chemicals and other exposed industries. These are real disruptions with political consequences. Yet the externalisation of responsibility persists: China is cast as the disruptor through mercantilism and state capitalism, while Western capital’s decades-long decisions — to offshore production, prioritise shareholder returns, embrace financialisation, and sell Chinese-made goods back into home markets — receive less to no scrutiny.

Williams and colleagues’ work stands out for insisting on this examination. Their critiques of Fordism/post-Fordism binaries and flexible specialisation utopias highlighted how capital adapts production systems for profit, not national loyalty. Outsourcing is a rational response to declining industrial rates of return in high-wage, unionised environments. Finance offers alternative accumulation channels (dividends, buybacks and asset appreciation) with less commitment to domestic capacity. This “Rentiers’ Revenge” — the ascendancy of financial and rent-seeking logics over productive industrial investment — explains much of the secular hollowing out. Deindustrialisation is not primarily the fault of foreign “impositions” but the outcome of capital’s own strategies, amplified by policy choices that facilitated mobility (deregulation and tax regimes favouring finance) while underinvesting in domestic skills, infrastructure and industrial anchoring.

The China Shock as Secular Deindustrialisation: Rentiers’ Revenge and the Politics of Scapegoating

All of this sets an interesting discursive and political backdrop to what became dubbed the China Shock and, more recently, claims of China Shock 2.0. Yet, if Tomlinson’s “deindustrialisation” thesis is taken seriously, and the empirics of works like Williams et al., Hirst and Thompson — as well as the edited volume Reversing Industrial Decline? (Hirst and Zeitlin, 1992) — are any guide, what became dubbed the “China Shock” was little more than another episode in secular industrial hollowing out. These punctuated moments were really exemplary moments of Rentiers’ Revenge rearing its head. But instead of looking to the structural dynamics of deindustrialisation and financialisation (the former being the effect of the latter), the declining rate of industrial profit etc., focus was turned on the “impositions” of the “other.” Yet, this “other” — convenient scapegoat — was nothing more than western capital having outsourced production and selling goods back to the home markets.

On this view, the so-called China Shock 2.0 is not an exogenous surprise but is a continuation of tendencies visible since the 1950s–1970s.

China Shock in Historical Context

David Autor and colleagues’ original China Shock research documented significant U.S. labour market disruption from the surge in Chinese imports after China’s WTO accession in 2001 — concentrated job losses in manufacturing regions, with slow re-employment and political repercussions. The so-called China Shock 2.0 extends this to higher-value sectors (EVs, batteries, solar, machinery, robotics), amplified by tendentious claims of Chinese overcapacity, subsidies, and trade diversion from US tariffs. European leaders, including Macron, warn of industrial “killing,” while Germany’s export model is under acute pressure. In Britain, the story compounds with energy costs and post-Brexit frictions.

Viewed through Tomlinson’s lens, this is less a novel rupture than an intensification of secular deindustrialisation. Manufacturing’s employment share has declined across advanced economies for decades due to productivity gains (fewer workers needed for more output) and demand shifts toward services. Global value chains accelerated the process: Western firms outsourced lower- and mid-value production, capturing gains through design, branding, finance and distribution while selling finished goods back into home markets. The “China Shock” thus represents Western capital’s own logic — rentier-dominated financialisation and shareholder primacy prioritising short-term returns over domestic industrial anchoring — playing out on a global stage.

Marxist traditions capture this dynamic sharply. Finance capital’s expansion compensates for declining industrial profit rates in the core by facilitating relocation, debt leverage and asset inflation. Unequal exchange persists even as China industrialises: value flows through multinationals, IP regimes and pricing power. Dependency elements appear in strategic vulnerabilities — critical minerals, technology transfer pressures and asymmetric benefits.

The scapegoating of the “other” (China as threat) conveniently externalises responsibility. Western policymakers and firms drove much of the outsourcing for cost advantages and quarterly returns. China’s rise combined its own developmental state strategy with integration into Western-led chains. Blaming Beijing ignores how financialised capitalism in the West incentivised and accelerated hollowing out — precisely the structural dynamics Tomlinson urges us to confront over episodic “shocks.”

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Rentiers’ Revenge and Structural Dynamics

Financialisation — the growing weight of finance, insurance and real estate relative to productive industry — interacts with deindustrialisation as both cause and consequence. Declining industrial profits (from competition, wage pressures and saturation) encouraged capital to seek returns in finance, mergers, buybacks and global arbitrage. This “rentiers’ revenge” weakened domestic industrial commitment: short-term shareholder value trumped long-term capacity-building.

The result: punctuated shocks (visible by way of the rise of Japanese manufacturing in the 1980s, and the rise of China post-2001, as well as China 2.0 today) feel like external impositions, when they are endogenous outcomes of Western capital’s strategies buttressed by the policy architecture of western political elite. Reversing Industrial Decline? (Hirst and Zeitlin, 1992) explored possibilities for renewal through flexible specialisation and policy, but outcomes were modest — highlighting limits of localised or voluntarist responses without addressing financialisation and global profit dynamics.

Structural Refusal and Rentiers’ Revenge: The Core of the Policy Malaise

This common thread explains the strong sense of déjà vu in current debates. China Shock 2.0 intensifies familiar pressures: further job losses in manufacturing strongholds, regional inequality and strategic vulnerabilities in supply chains and technology. American, European and British laments mirror earlier ones about Japan — fears of industrial “killing,” lost competitiveness and the need for defensive measures. Yet focusing overwhelmingly on the “other” (claims about Chinese subsidies, currency values and industrial overcapacity) externalises responsibility in ways Tomlinson warned against. It risks repeating the declinist pattern: politicised narratives that justify reactive policies while obscuring domestic political choices.

Western capital played a leading role in building the conditions for China’s rise within global value chains. Firms outsourced for cost advantages and margins; investors chased returns in emerging markets; financialised governance prioritised quarterly results over long-term industrial resilience. Selling goods produced abroad back to home consumers delivered lower prices and shareholder gains but contributed to the employment shifts Tomlinson centres. Marxist global analysis underscores the accumulation logic: declining core industrial profits encourage relocation and financial pivots. Hirst and Thompson remind us that states were, however, never powerless — policy enabled or constrained these trends. Williams et al. provide the empirical grounding: capital calculations, not abstract regime shifts or foreign inevitability, drive adaptation; and calculations take place in specific market, technical, operational and political / policy conditions.

Proposed solutions often follow the externalisation script. Tariffs and protectionism target the “other” but risk inefficiency and retaliation without addressing why capital prefers outsourcing or offshoring. Industrial policy revival (eg., subsidies and green missions) attempts re-anchoring but must confront the financial logics that previously undermined similar efforts. Currency adjustments or demands for “fair” trade tackle symptoms. A fuller accounting would examine incentives for domestic investment: reforming corporate governance and taxation to reward long-term industrial commitment, skills and infrastructure to raise returns on home production, and managing financialisation’s distortions.

By historicising declinism and centring deindustrialisation’s employment and welfare consequences, Tomlinson’s work encourages moving beyond blame to structural realism. Industries across the transatlantic economies are again experiencing disruptions, but viewing this primarily as exogenous imposition misses the endogenous role of Western capital’s profit-seeking decisions over decades and the path-dependency effects of such processes. Integrating the Marxist emphasis on global hierarchies and financialisation, the empirical scepticism of Williams and Hirst/Thompson, and Tomlinson’s domestic focus yields a more nuanced picture that emphasise secular processes shaped by capital’s logic, policy choices and international dynamics.

Scapegoating the “other” provides short-term political utility but hinders effective response. A clearer focus on internal calculations — why capital drifts from industry to finance or abroad — opens pathways to more durable strategies. The recurring discourse of decline reveals as much about politics and capital’s priorities as about objective economic failure. Understanding this thread helps break the cycle rather than repeat it.

The real issue is the refusal or inability of political elites in the West to address the fundamental structural issues underpinning secular industrial decline: the entire artifice of rentiers’ revenge that directly hollows out what those elites supposedly now care about. A refusal to countenance questions about capital’s culpability lies at the heart of the policy malaise; but this is to be expected. The concentration of ownership in key industries; the financialisation of many industries themselves; and a reinforcing set of institutions that channel system liquidity into financial asset accumulation via expanded fictitious capital markets and circuits form the material foundation of the problem. Keynes spoke of the euthanasia of the rentier just at a time when Marxist analysts — Hilferding and others — observed the growing role of private finance in the valorisation of capital. These insights remain acutely relevant to the current moment of China Shock 2.0 and the recurring melancholy of deindustrialisation.

Externalisation of responsibility — to Japan yesterday, to China today — serves a political function: it deflects attention from the endogenous decisions of Western capital and the institutional arrangements that enable them. Offshoring and outsourcing occur when industrial rates of profit decline; capital then seeks to restore margins either by relocating production or by switching into finance itself. Political elites, deeply intertwined with the interests of concentrated ownership and financial circuits, find it far safer to frame the problem as the “impositions” of the other than to confront the structures that generate rentier dominance.

Financialisation is not an accidental byproduct of globalisation but a deliberate and self-reinforcing transformation of capitalist accumulation. In mature economies, declining industrial profitability — driven by competition, rising capital intensity and wage pressures — pushes capital toward more liquid, higher-return channels just as capital seeks to reclaim a greater share of national value added. Ownership concentration (through institutional investors, private equity and index funds) amplifies short-termism: managers are rewarded for share buybacks, dividends and financial engineering rather than long-term productive investment. GE and Boeing illustrate the pattern vividly. Both historically industrial powerhouses evolved substantial financial arms (GE Capital, Boeing’s financing activities) that, at various points, generated larger or more stable profits than their core manufacturing operations. The logic is clear: financial services, leasing and asset management offer higher returns with less exposure to the risks and rigidities of physical production.

This process is institutionalised. Central bank liquidity, quantitative easing and regulatory frameworks that favour leverage and asset-price growth channel system-wide liquidity expansion into fictitious capital — claims on future value that expand far beyond underlying productive capacity. Stock markets, derivatives, real-estate securitisation and private equity create circuits in which money capital accumulates without commensurate expansion of industrial output or employment. Keynes’s call for the “euthanasia of the rentier” in the General Theory reflected a recognition that unproductive financial claims could dominate and stifle real investment. Hilferding’s earlier Marxist analysis of finance capital (the fusion of bank and industrial capital under the hegemony of the former) anticipated the same concentration of power and the subordination of productive enterprise to financial valorisation. Contemporary financialisation extends these dynamics: banks, asset managers and corporate treasuries themselves become rentier agents, extracting value through fees, interest and capital gains rather than through the organisation of production.

Tomlinson’s deindustrialisation thesis sits comfortably within this frame. The long-run shift of employment out of manufacturing is not simply technological or demand-driven; it is accelerated and locked in by the preference of capital for financial returns. Williams et al.’s empirical work showed that capital continuously recalculates production systems for profitability; flexible specialisation or lean methods were adopted where they restored margins, while offshoring was chosen where labour and regulatory costs were lower. Hirst and Thompson’s scepticism of hyper-globalisation rhetoric further reveals how the language of inevitable market forces masked policy choices that facilitated capital mobility and financial dominance. The China Shock literature, by focusing on import competition as the primary driver of job loss, largely externalises the agency of Western firms that organised the outsourcing and then sold the resulting goods back into home markets.

The refusal of political elites to confront these structures is unsurprising. Concentrated ownership creates concentrated political influence. Financial markets discipline governments. Narratives of external threat — Japanese management excellence in the 1980s, Chinese statism today — allow western elites to appear protective of national industry while avoiding measures that would constrain rentier returns: reforms to corporate governance, taxation of financial rents, capital controls or directed credit toward productive investment. Such measures are entirely anathema to finance capital and its political expressions.

Industrial policy initiatives, green subsidies and tariff measures therefore remain partial and often contradictory. They may temporarily shield selected sectors or attract modest new investment, yet they leave intact the financial incentives that systematically undervalue domestic manufacturing capacity. Without addressing ownership concentration, the financialisation of non-financial corporations, and the institutional bias toward fictitious capital, such policies risk becoming another layer of rent extraction — subsidies captured by large firms whose primary orientation remains financial.

The historical continuity is striking. From the 1970s crisis of Fordism through the New Right experiments, the globalisation rhetoric of the 1990s, and today’s so-called China Shock 2.0, the same underlying dynamic recurs: declining industrial profitability prompts capital to relocate or financialise; political discourse externalises the resulting dislocation; policy responds with partial measures that leave the rentier artifice untouched. Keynes and Hilferding, writing in different registers, both identified the danger that finance could dominate productive life. Their insights were never institutionalised in the postwar settlement, and the subsequent decades of financial liberalisation intensified the problem.

A serious response would begin by acknowledging capital’s culpability rather than externalising it. That means examining incentives for domestic productive investment, reforming corporate governance to lengthen time horizons, taxing pure financial rents more heavily than productive returns, and directing public and private liquidity toward capacity-building rather than asset inflation. It also means recognising that deindustrialisation’s employment and regional costs (Tomlinson) cannot be solved by tariffs or industrial policy alone while the structural preference for rentier accumulation remains dominant.

The current melancholy about American, European and British industry is therefore not primarily a story of Chinese aggression or Japanese superiority reborn. It is the latest expression of a long refusal to confront the internal logic of Western capital and the institutions that sustain rentiers’ revenge. Until that refusal is broken, the cycle of externalisation, partial policy and renewed decline is likely to continue. And that requires us to go back to the analyses that emerged in the first quarter of the 20th century when concerns about rentiers and coupon clippers focused the frame. I will turn to these debates in a future essay.