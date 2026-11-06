Warwick Powell's Substack

Warwick Powell’s Substack

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Kathleen McCroskey's avatar
Kathleen McCroskey
12m

Thank you, Prof. Powell, for this excellent ecnomic lecture! I'm about 1/2 way through it, but here's a few notes so far:

The earlier "Golden Age" as well as the recovery from the Great Depression were all made possible by plentiful cheap energy.

The relationship between economic sovereignty and globalisation might be exasperated by government’s interference in and control of via international agreements of trade, instead of allowing trade as a plain arrangement between buyer and seller, imported and exporter.

Too much public finance is simply applied to national debt, with no intention of ever paying it off. In a system of responsibility, govt boondoggles would accrue to that party’s members’ accounts, not to the national debt. Correction would be almost instant.

These “Plaza Accords” notions align with Ryan Perkins’ work on a possible short of the CNH.

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Tedder130's avatar
Tedder130
2h

China's trade surplus: I remember Warren Mosler stating that exports are gifts (and expenses) while imports are reciprocal gifts (and income). So, in Mosler's view, there is China eagerly giving real goods to the world, but the world sits back resentfully and does not reciprocate.

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