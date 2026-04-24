Preface: tackling global development challenges is a key theme of my work, as a researcher, analyst and practitioner. In line with the core themes of the research, much of this focus is on supply chain reform, orchestration and transformation so as to deliver tangible transformations in the production, circulation and retention of value. The conceptual foundations of this approach is found in my recent book Thermoeconomics in a Time of Monsters, and its practitioners’ companion handbook, The Provenance Economy. Both are available on Amazon.

This essay focuses on the Nigerian shea butter supply chain, where my colleagues at Smart Trade Networks and I have been retained to provide strategic enabling assistance to deliver long-term transformations.

Nigeria stands as the world’s largest producer of shea nuts, contributing nearly 40% (and in some estimates up to 45%) of global output with annual production between 350,000 and 500,000 metric tonnes. Yet despite this dominance, the country captures less than 1% of the estimated $6.5 billion global shea market. Official export earnings from raw shea nuts have often hovered around or below $65 million annually, while the potential for value-added processing could generate hundreds of millions - and ultimately billions - in revenue through shea butter and derivatives used in cosmetics, food, and pharmaceuticals. This stark disparity exemplifies postcolonial economic structures that lock developing nations into raw commodity exports while foreign-owned processors, brands and retailers downstream capture the lion’s share of value. As economist Fadhel Kaboub has powerfully documented in his analyses of “cocoa colonies” and Tunisian olives, these patterns are not accidental but systemic features of global value chains shaped by colonialism, unequal trade rules, and concentrated corporate power.

The Commodities Development Initiative (CDI) of Nigeria, working in tandem with government policy, is spearheading reforms to shift this dynamic. A key pillar is digitalisation: platforms enabling coordinated “single-desk” selling through the Nigeria Commodity Exchange (NCX), enhanced traceability for buyers and financiers, and better producer bargaining power. Recent policies, including the 2025 ban on raw shea nut exports (extended through 2027), mandate that all shea trade routes through the NCX, aiming to curb informal cross-border losses and force domestic processing. This essay examines the challenges and opportunities of reforming Nigeria’s shea sector, situating it within the broader struggles of agricultural commodities in the developing world - cocoa in West Africa, olives in Tunisia, and coffee in East Africa to name but a few. While formidable barriers remain, strategic digitalisation, industrial policy, and regional solidarity offer pathways to greater local value creation and economic sovereignty.

The current state of Nigeria’s shea industry reveals deep structural weaknesses rooted in its upstream position in the global chain. Shea trees grow wild across a vast belt spanning over five million hectares in 20+ states, primarily harvested by rural women collectors who gather fallen nuts seasonally. Production remains fragmented among millions of smallholders with minimal organisation, leading to inconsistent quality, high post-harvest losses (up to 90,000 tonnes lost annually to informal trade), and vulnerability to middlemen. Domestic processing capacity stands at around 160,000 tonnes but operates at only 35-50% utilisation due to unreliable power, poor infrastructure, inadequate technology, and limited access to finance. Most nuts are exported raw to Europe and Asia for refining into shea butter (which commands 10-20 times the price of raw kernels), where multinational firms control fractionation into stearin and olein for high-margin applications.

The 2025 export ban, while visionary in intent, exposed immediate challenges: nut prices plunged by up to 33% initially, disrupting established trade networks and hitting women collectors hardest. Processors lacked capacity to absorb the surplus, underscoring the gap between policy ambition and implementation readiness. Broader issues include meeting international standards for cosmetics and food-grade products, climate variability affecting tree yields, and gender dynamics - shea is often a critical income source for women yet receives little investment in training or credit. These mirror systemic postcolonial traps: capital and technology remain concentrated abroad, while producers bear price volatility and environmental risks.

Kaboub’s framework illuminates why such imbalances persist across commodities. In Tunisia - the world’s second-largest olive oil producer in good years (up to 500,000 tonnes) - producers export the vast majority in bulk to EU countries like Spain and Italy. European firms (Deoleo, Sovena, and Acesur) blend, bottle, brand, and distribute under premium labels, capturing value in marketing and retail while Tunisia earns commodity prices. EU quotas (e.g., 56,700 tonnes duty-free annually, often exhausted quickly) enforce “managed access” rather than free trade, locking Tunisia at the bottom of the hierarchy despite producing the raw value. This is no market failure but a “well-oiled colonial machine” of global value chains.

Cocoa offers an even starker parallel. West Africa produces 71-74% of global beans, with Côte d’Ivoire and Ghana dominant. Yet farmers receive less than 9% of the final chocolate bar’s value; supermarkets in Europe capture ~42%, while multinationals like Barry Callebaut, Cargill, Olam (grinding), and Hershey, Mondelez, Nestlé (branding) reap high margins (17-26% operating profits). Even local grinding capacity - now ~30-50% in these countries - often remains foreign-controlled, with profits repatriated. Price risks and climate impacts (e.g., swollen shoot virus) fall on smallholders. Kaboub terms this “cocoa colonies versus chocolate empires.”

Coffee in Ethiopia and Uganda follows suit: 1.7-1.8 million smallholders dominate production, yet quality premiums rarely reach farmers due to fragmented aggregation, weak cooperatives, and buyer-driven chains controlled by global traders. Local roasting and branding remain limited; most value accrues in consuming countries through roasting, packaging, and retail. Common threads across shea, cocoa, olives, and coffee include tariff escalation (higher duties on processed goods), sanitary-phytosanitary barriers, and corporate concentration that stifles upstream bargaining. Colonialism - introduced cash crops, extractive trade pacts, and lack of downstream infrastructure - perpetuates dependency.

Reforming these sectors faces multifaceted challenges. Economically, scaling processing requires massive capital for factories, energy and logistics - Nigeria’s installed shea capacity illustrates the underutilisation trap. Politically, policy consistency is elusive; the shea ban’s short-term disruptions sparked calls for review amid livelihood concerns. Socially, organising millions of dispersed smallholders (especially women) for collective action is difficult amid low literacy and trust deficits. Technically, achieving traceability and certifications (e.g., for EU deforestation rules or organic claims) demands technology many lack. Globally, entrenched buyer power and competition from established processors resist change. Climate change exacerbates vulnerabilities across all crops: erratic rains for shea and olives, pests for cocoa, and shifting suitability for coffee. In Kaboub’s view, incremental reforms (larger quotas, niche branding) fail without confronting the structural hierarchy.

Yet opportunities abound, particularly through digitalisation and coordinated policy. Nigeria’s NCX mandate for shea exports creates a de facto single-desk mechanism, enabling price discovery, warehouse receipts, grading, and aggregation that strengthen producer negotiation. Digital platforms - to be advanced via the CDI - facilitate traceability from farm to fork using blockchain or mobile apps, delivering the transparency buyers and financiers demand for premiums. This leapfrogging technology reduces middlemen, links smallholders directly to markets, and unlocks credit against verified stocks. Local value addition to shea butter could multiply earnings while creating jobs, especially for women, in refining, cosmetics formulation, and packaging. The ban, paired with government financing schemes and industrial incentives, aims to expand capacity rapidly.

Broader lessons from peers are instructive. Ghana has modestly increased cocoa processing shares and shea exports through targeted support; Ethiopia’s coffee cooperatives demonstrate how organisation improves quality premiums. Tunisia could pivot via AfCFTA to intra-African and South-South markets, bypassing EU quotas. Kaboub advocates regional blocs for collective bargaining, sovereign development finance for downstream plants, and strategic industrial policy to own grinding, bottling, and branding. For shea, Nigeria could target cosmetics giants with certified, traceable supply while building domestic and regional demand for shea-based products. Sustainability angles - biodiversity in shea parklands, ethical sourcing - align with global “clean label” trends, commanding premiums.

Digitalisation is transformative across commodities: coffee traceability apps in Uganda, cocoa blockchain pilots in Côte d’Ivoire, and olive oil platforms in Tunisia all enhance coordination and value capture. In Nigeria, integrating NCX with farmer apps and CDI support could coordinate selling at scale, attract investment with certainty, and enable financing innovations. Combined with the export ban’s push for processing and AfCFTA market access, this positions shea as a model for decolonising commodity chains.

In conclusion, reforming Nigeria’s shea sector is fraught with challenges embedded in postcolonial structures - fragmentation, capacity gaps, and foreign dominance - but the opportunities are profound. Through CDI-led initiatives, digital single-desk platforms, traceability, and value-addition policies, Nigeria can move from raw exporter to processed powerhouse, potentially multiplying earnings from tens to hundreds of millions (and beyond). Parallels with cocoa, olives and coffee underscore that success requires more than isolated reforms: sustained political will, gender-inclusive organising, climate resilience, and Global South solidarity to reconfigure value chains. As Kaboub argues, true sovereignty demands repositioning from colonies to empires of one’s own making. Nigeria’s shea renaissance, if realised inclusively, could inspire a broader agricultural transformation across the developing world, fostering jobs, forex stability and equitable development in an era of global economic rebalancing.