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Kathleen McCroskey's avatar
Kathleen McCroskey
15h

Erik Dilling’s substantive review touches on very important issues. I am getting the feeling that “a society practicing an economy based on thermodynamic philosophy” is essentially equivalent to China’s long-term planning. However, the linkage of this theme to “democracy” is imaginary. Democracy involves voting and one portion of a population controlling another, influenced by emotional manipulation, “manufactured consent” and is inherently not agreement-capable via administrative churn and influenced by ideological capture of the levers of power. China attempts to run a meritocracy, where the best students from university enter government, for the betterment of the nation, instead of the usual situation in a “democracy” where the people with the best ideas are often bitching on the sidelines.

But yes, understanding the exergy flow through the economy is the basis for all other understanding, but note that it may also suggest constraints on total population numbers.

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Steven B Kurtz's avatar
Steven B Kurtz
8hEdited

I haven't read Powell's book, but will try to read it soon.

Those commenters dumping on free markets falsely assume that will free of physical causation exists.* They are evidence of the ideological and moral points made by Dilling and Powell.

*See Robert Sapolsky, Massimo Pigliucci, Gregg Caruso, Galen Strawson...with both science and most philosophers in agreement that determinism doesn't exclude us. (not pre-ordained teleology, but heredity plus the embodied effects of cumulative experiences since conception.)

Human exceptionalism is false except (as far as we know) re: the high levels of abstract reasoning, complex language, and numeracy. What we don't know is infinite, as there is no evidence for a boundary to reality.

Physicalism (energy-matter-information is responsible for all events) holds until shareable evidence to the contrary is presented. A Nobel Prize awaits! Notions such as souls, deities, ghosts, etc. are the product of caloric throughput. Ditto all thoughts, memories, perceptions, and behavior.

Evolution selects traits in life forms that best fit environmental conditions. The desire for free markets dominates our species path this time. China has corruption as well as a merit system. Domination of some by others occurs intra-species and inter-species. I don't have to hate it or like it. It is reality. Massive overpopulation and technological advances have made it easier in our case. Evolution seems to be in the process of reversing the growth trend, with fertility crashing globally.

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