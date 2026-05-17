Preface: I’ve received quite a bit of feedback and encouragement from readers who’ve bought and read Thermoeconomics in a Time of Monsters. Some of the feedback has been by way of comments in the public domain, others is provided privately. Writing is only one half of the process; how readers bring their own perspectives to the engagement is just as important. I’m grateful for the feedback and this example is one that I would like to share. Thanks to Erik Dilling for his permission to share this.

Dear Warwick Powell,

Just a quick message to say thank you. I have just read your latest book, Thermoeconomics in a Time of Monsters, and it was an absolutely marvellous read. I’m—as I think many are—struggling to make sense of an increasingly “difficult” world, and the book, despite being an intellectual challenge, was strangely calming. Not because it predicted peace on earth, of course, but because it used a very rational approach to looking at economics, energy transitions, and more—one that is not steeped in ideology or weaponized moral language.

There is a reason for the argument to avoid moral language. It is not because justice, equality, or fairness are unimportant. It is because, as the philosopher Hans-Georg Moeller argues in The Moral Fool: A Case for Amorality, significant societal transformations rarely occur through moral appeals. Morality, in Moeller’s analysis, functions less as a driver of change and more as a tool for positioning—a way for individuals and groups to assert superiority, assign blame, and reinforce existing identities. It heats up discourse while leaving structures untouched.

The Western debate about economic justice has been trapped in this dynamic for generations. The left makes moral claims: inequality is unjust, poverty is cruel, extraction is exploitative. The right responds with its own moral claims: freedom is sacred, individual effort deserves reward, redistribution is theft. Each side asserts its virtue. Neither side changes the economic logic. The moral argument becomes a ritual that substitutes for structural transformation.

This is not a call for cynicism. It is a call for clarity. The thermoeconomic argument advanced in your book does not ask anyone to become a better person. It does not appeal to compassion, solidarity, or guilt. It simply states that an economic model grounded in the laws of thermodynamics—treating energy and material flows as the foundation of social reproduction rather than commodities for private accumulation—is the only arrangement that can sustain a complex society over time. Collective stewardship of primary inputs is not more just. It is more functional. The neoclassical model is not immoral. It is entropic. It consumes its own substrate.

By moving the argument from moral justification to structural necessity, something shifts. There is no hero to admire and no villain to condemn. There is only a system architecture that works within biophysical limits, and one that cannot. The question becomes not “whose values should prevail?” but “what actually functions long-term?” And that question, unlike the moral one, has an answer that physics will enforce regardless of whether we find it ideologically congenial.

One outcome of a society practicing an economy based on thermodynamic philosophy is, I think, that it will inherently become substantively democratic. That is, it is overwhelmingly likely to lead to decisions that deliver benefits to the general population, regardless of the political system. But that is another discussion, albeit an important one. Living in Australia—a Western nation—I find it almost inconceivable that our societies will be willing or even able to adopt the thermodynamic lens, which is somewhat concerning.

Regards and Take Care

Erik Dilling