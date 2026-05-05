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Luis Aldamiz's avatar
Luis Aldamiz
2d

... "the global economic system will adapt"...

Sure: but it'll take years. In the meantime this is Energy War (and also food war) in terms almost unprecedented. The Hormuz Standoff is likely to last many months yet (maybe until the next US Congress is assembled in January 2027?) and all kinds of socio-economic structures will be battered across the globe by then. Replacing oil, gas and chemical nitrates can surely be done but the technological developments, especially in terms of sufficient renewable capacity and much less the very related green hydrogen infrastructure (batteries are not enough at all) are not here yet. The short term "adaptation" can only be massive degrowth, incl. famines surely. It will get much worse before it gets any better.

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1 reply by Dr Warwick Powell
Kathleen McCroskey's avatar
Kathleen McCroskey
2d

This is not even about Iran, it's all about China: https://kathleenmccroskey.substack.com/cp/195951035

And Einar Tangen has related how China hopes to mediate all conflicts by developing a new world order. Since all conflicts eventually end up in negotiations, why not go there first and not kill the young people and waste armaments and create destruction - use diplomacy first. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLYxCt8qXKA

Einar Tangen: China perspective on Iran war & death of US hegemony

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