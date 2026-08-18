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Kathleen McCroskey's avatar
Kathleen McCroskey
14h

Thank you, Prof. Powell! This is an excellent presentation, covering all important points. Except for the third alignment going on, that being Australia being captured also as a vassal of Israel. But that is a sub-set of UK alignment. But that’s a minor point. The big question is - does Australia really want to be yet another base surrounding China, for America’s final Great Bargain war? The thing holding back “middle powers” is that they don’t have the backbone to unite as a middle-power bloc to hold their place in the world. The principle of "indivisible security" has been corrected by replacing the term with "collective security." This entails mutual respect and commitment to dialogue over any irritants. As for pension funds, money that is not working in YOUR economy is not only abstracted from your economy, it is funding the over-consumption of another economy. Instead of chasing returns, fund managers must keep their funds working in their own economy. People complain that China has too much savings. If those savings are stuffed in the mattress, yes, they are removed from the economy. If the savings are bank deposits, they are then working in the economy. Likewise, if pension funds have left the country, they have been removed from the economy. What replaces that void? These funds are essentially the profit of the nation, so if removed, there is a void somewhere. If the funds don’t receive the desired return invested in Australia, they are at least part of the nation’s balance sheet as an asset, so the government as a monetary sovereign can always make up the pension payments. The U.S. continues to stand as the World’s Policeman by sapping the savings from all other nations. Stop funding them!

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srthorn@effect.net.au's avatar
srthorn@effect.net.au
17h

This is a substantial intellectual contribution to building peace in and for Australia in its community of nations. The recent visit of the Vietnamese head of state would have been an opportunity to consolidate diplomatic ground, and test a template for relations with ASEAN and the Pacific. I am wondering though what actually happened. Certainly better than providing troops to storm the beaches of Phillipines in a show of military strength (as depicted in Foreign Correspondent recently) .

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