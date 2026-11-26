Preface: More breakthroughs in fuel cell technology from Chinese labs. A Chinese research team has developed a new strategy to overcome a longstanding challenge of power conversion efficiency and lifespan losses when scaling up flexible perovskite solar cells. The team developed a novel research and development strategy called “decoupled co-deposition,” enabling the production of large-area, commercial-size flexible photovoltaic devices with power conversion efficiencies consistently exceeding 20%. The new study was published online in the journal Science; what follows is a very short summary note.

A Chinese team led by Professor Li Yaowen (Soochow University), with collaborators including Zhang Tiankai (Southeast University) and others, published the work in Science (22 October 2026): “Decoupled self-assembled monolayer and perovskite deposition for efficient flexible solar modules.”

Flexible perovskite solar cells have long suffered efficiency and lifetime drops when scaled because the self-assembled monolayer (SAM) hole-transport layer (typically Me-4PACz) and the perovskite film do not deposit uniformly on large plastic substrates. Surface hydroxyl groups that anchor the SAM are sparse and uneven; perovskite precursor species also bind to the SAM’s phosphonic acid groups, slowing proper anchoring and disrupting crystallisation.

The team introduced a decoupled co-deposition strategy. They added the molecule 3,5-bis(methylsulfonyl)phenylammonium iodide (BSAI) to the precursor. BSAI preferentially binds to the perovskite colloids, weakening their interaction with the SAM. This lets the SAM anchor quickly and uniformly to the substrate while also slowing perovskite nucleation to promote better-oriented crystal growth and more uniform film morphology across large areas.

Performance

Key performance parameters:

Small-area flexible cells: certified PCE of 26.9%.

Flexible modules (certified): ~14.55cm² device area → 22.3% ~80cm² → 20.6% 50cm² device area (on ~1050 cm² substrate) → 20.2%.



These are record values for flexible perovskite modules at those sizes. Stability is also improved. Devices retained high performance under accelerated conditions (including 85°C / 65% RH maximum-power-point tracking) and passed the full IEC TS 63163:2021 sequences for flexible portable modules. The team has already worked with industry (SunFlex New Energy) to produce batches at commercial-relevant scale.

Thermoeconomic reading

This sits in the same category as the earlier BIT fuel-cell interface work. It is a materials-level intervention that raises conversion efficiency (more work extracted per unit of incident energy) while improving uniformity and durability at commercial area. Higher PCE on lightweight, conformable substrates reduces the material and energy intensity of deployment; longer operational life slows the replacement cycle and associated embodied-energy throughput. In both cases the gain begins at a critical conversion node and can propagate through the larger metabolic system — portable power, building-integrated or vehicle-integrated PV, distributed generation — once manufacturing scales.

The pattern is consistent — targeted chemical redesign of interfaces and deposition kinetics to reduce irreversibilities and extend functional lifetime. Both advances remain laboratory-to-pilot stage, but each removes a previously stubborn scaling barrier.