Preface: A dominant narrative in international macroeconomics posits that fluctuations in asset values — particularly real estate — exert a powerful “wealth effect” on Chinese household consumption. According to this thesis, the property market downturn that began in 2021 triggered balance-sheet contraction, driving urban households to pull back on retail spending due to paper losses in their primary store of value. This is often called the “wealth effect.” However, this framework imposes a priori financial transmission mechanisms into a structural environment where they do not operate. By examining the theoretical prerequisites of the wealth effect, the balance-sheet reality of Chinese households, and time-series accounting data from 2000 to 2025, this essay demonstrates that the aggregate wealth effect thesis holds virtually no explanatory power in China.

Household expenditure (C) is bounded almost entirely by current disposable wage flows (Y), while savings (S) function strictly as an accounting residual (S ≣ Y - C). While marginal wealth effects may exist among a narrow elite of multi-dwelling, high-net-worth households, aggregate expenditure dynamics are governed by real income growth and the credit engine that drives it.

The Wealth Effect Thesis: Theoretical Claims vs. Structural Realities

The traditional wealth effect hypothesis, rooted in Life-Cycle and Permanent Income hypotheses, asserts that an increase in asset values (𝚫 A > 0) elevates perceived lifetime purchasing power, lowering the marginal propensity to save and increasing current consumption out of a given level of income:

The claim rests on a number of claimed channels. Firstly, there is the direct balance-sheet channel. As the market value of financial or real assets rises, household net worth increases. Households, perceiving higher lifetime resources, increase their marginal propensity to consume out of current income, resulting in an increase in aggregate consumption (C). Often this is adduced to some kind of psychological or “mood” effect. For this to be operative at a system-wide level, there needs to be a significant portion of household disposable income derived from capital returns (dividends, interest, rental yields and capital gains) or that there are indirect spillover effects via widespread confidence and related psychological dynamics. Secondly, there is the collateral-credit channel. Here, appreciating asset values (especially housing) enhance household borrowing capacity by raising the value of usable collateral. As a result, households can relax liquidity constraints and are able to expand credit-financed consumption. This presupposes that households have access to liquid credit channels, such as Home Equity Lines of Credit (HELOCs), cash-out mortgage refinancing, or low-friction asset sales, to convert paper balance-sheet gains into liquid purchasing power; and that there is a debt-financed consumption culture whereby unsecured private credit must regularly act as a primary funding source for day-to-day retail expenditure. Thirdly, the claim presupposes symmetric responsiveness. The consumption response is expected to operate symmetrically, whereby real capital gains (balance sheet value growth) induce a predictable marginal propensity to consume out of wealth (MPC w ).

If the wealth effect were the primary driver of consumption shifts, empirical data would demonstrate four clear signatures. We would expect high and stable MPC w across distributions, exhibiting a statistically significant MPC w (typically theorised between $0.03 and $0.07 of additional annual consumption per $1.00 increase in net asset wealth). We would also expect that increases in real estate markets would consistently lead increases in aggregate personal consumption expenditures (PCE), holding real disposable income constant. A broad-based consumer response would also be expected, with changes in financial asset values, which are heavily concentrated in upper-income quartiles, correlated with consumption shifts across broader macroeconomic cohorts via broader economic confidence or distribution effects. Lastly, we would expect a decoupling of consumption from current income. Aggregate expenditure growth would diverge upward from real disposable personal income (DPI) during sustained asset price booms.

The Empirics

Let’s examine the empirical evidence. I first go through the basic structure of Chinese households’ income sources before turning attention to an examination of time series data on household incomes, consumptions, real estate prices and credit. The period covered is 2000 to 2025, and a part of the subsequent analysis covers two distinct phases: the real estate expansion phase of 2010-2020 and the subsequent adjustment / deleveraging phase of 2021-2025.

The basic structure

Firstly, let’s begin with the “big picture.” We can observe that China has a wage-dominant income structure. Over 60% to 65% of Chinese household disposable income is derived directly from wage labour. Net property income accounts for ~8%. In this environment, paper movements on balance sheets do not translate into cash flow. We also see in China conditions of illiquidity coupled with the down-payment drag. Real estate accounts for 60% to 70% of urban household balance sheet wealth, but it is overwhelmingly concentrated in primary residences. Chinese macroprudential regulations strictly limit cash-out refinancing and enforce high down-payment floors (historically 20% to 50%+). Rising property prices historically functioned as a drag on younger cohorts, who were forced to raise their cash allocations to meet high down-payment thresholds. There is also little evidence of collateral monetisation. In the absence of HELOCs, paper asset appreciation remains locked within physical housing structures. It cannot be converted into daily retail liquidity.

Prima facie, this suggests that the principal mechanisms adduced to the wealth effect are not strongly prevalent in the China situation. On this score alone, scepticism is warranted about the wealth effect claims. This scepticism can be examined further by exploring the patterns of household income growth, consumption growth and real estate value growth. We do this firstly by presenting the long duree patterns since 2000, before drilling in to examine two distinct sub-phases: the real estate expansion phase of 2010-2020 and the adjustment / deleveraging phase of 2021-2025.

Household Income, Consumption and Property Value Growth (2000–2025)

The historical data compiled below illustrates how Household Nominal Disposable Income Growth and Household Nominal Consumption Expenditure Growth move in near lockstep, while Residential Property Price Growth exhibits extreme, uncorrelated cyclical volatility. All figures reflect official National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) household survey data, People’s Bank of China (PBoC) records, and the BIS Residential Property Price Index.

The data is presented graphically below. Again, we can see the tight correlation between annual changes in household income and household consumption (red and blue lines), but no clear correlation between these and changes in residential property prices (the fluctuating yellow line). The covid pandemic period is an obvious statistical outlier (2020 and 2021).

Two distinct regimes (2010-2020 compared to 2021-2025)

We can examine two distinct regimes; the real estate expansion phase (2010-2020) and the adjustment / deleveraging phase (2021-2025). An empirical comparison between these two phases provides a natural experiment to test the wealth effect thesis across radically different asset trajectories.

During the 2010–2020 expansion phase, property prices grew by an average of 5.7% annually, and net credit injection averaged 13.5% of disposable income (peaking at 17.8% during the 2016–2018 shantytown monetisation push). Yet, the average consumption-to-income ratio (C/Y) remained anchored at 65.5%. In the 2021–2025 adjustment phase, property prices inverted to average declines of -1.9% per year (troughing at -5.3%), and net household credit flow collapsed from 12.8% to 0.5% of income. If a wealth effect existed, the propensity to consume out of income (C/Y) should have dropped sharply as households adjusted to balance-sheet losses. Instead, C/Y settled back at its baseline of ~65.0% to 68.3%.

The deceleration in retail expenditure growth, from an average of 8.8% during the expansion phase to 6.7% in the adjustment / deleveraging phase does not track the collapse of property values or credit creation. It tracks the deceleration in nominal disposable income growth (which slowed from 9.9% to 6.1%). Consumption growth slowed because labour income growth slowed, not because paper asset values declined.

In line with Post-Keynesian macroeconomic accounting, which I have discussed previously, household savings represent an unspent accounting residual of prior expenditure decisions. The residual savings rate (S/Y) averaged 34.5% during the height of the real estate expansion and 35.0% during the housing downturn. Household savings behave strictly as a passive residual, showing no structural reallocation away from consumption in response to paper wealth destruction.

Property value dynamics and the credit-to-income and wage channels

To further test the wealth effect empirically, we can distinguish between direct collateral monetisation and indirect income creation. In China, property market expansions do not boost consumption via direct household equity extraction. Instead, they operate through an indirect fiscal/wage pull channel:

Real Estate Credit → Asset Inflation → Local Govt Land Sales → Construction/Industrial Credit → Nominal Wage Growth → Consumption

When land values rise, Local Government Financing Vehicles (LGFVs) and developers expand borrowing; and with accelerating credit, balance sheet values rise. That credit creation flows into local construction, supply chains and municipal employment, pulling nominal wages upward. What appears to be a “wealth effect” is, in reality, a credit-driven income effect.

For private debt to independently drive household expenditure beyond baseline wage flows, net credit flow relative to disposable income 𝚫Credit / Y must be substantial, accelerating, and directed toward consumption. If we specify an econometric consumption function for Chinese households:

where Y t is disposable income, P t is residential property prices, and is net household credit flow relative to income, an analysis of the time-series data in the above table reveals:

𝛽 1 (Income Elasticity) sits between 0.65 and 0.85 (p < 0.001), absorbing virtually all explanatory power (R 2 );

𝛽 2 (Property Price Elasticity) drops to 0.01 to 0.04 (p > 0.10), proving statistically insignificant when controlling for income; and

𝛽 3 (Net Credit Flow Elasticity) collapses, as mortgage credit expansion represents an asset swap (exchanging bank liabilities for real estate equity) rather than liquid purchasing power.

The next figure shows changes in disposable income and changes in property prices in 70 major cities. As can be seen, there is no strong correlation.

The correlation between change in net credit flow as a percentage of income and property price growth is clear, as shown in the figure below.

We also know that the ratio of average income to average house price expanded significantly further suggesting that real estate value growth was autonomously driven by credit expansion and accelerated expansion, and that household income was downstream. During the height of the real estate expansion (roughly 2015 to 2021), tier-1 and tier-2 city price-to-income ratios blew out to extreme levels, reaching 30x to 40x annual disposable income in cities like Shenzhen, Beijing and Shanghai. If asset values were driven by underlying household wage growth, this ratio would have remained anchored within a stable band. The massive divergence proves that real estate asset inflation operated autonomously through the credit creation engine, with household income trailing downstream as an indirect beneficiary rather than the primary driver.

The mechanics of this autonomous loop explain how property valuations disconnected from organic purchasing power. Bank credit expansion drove land valuation appreciation acceleration. With rising balance sheet valuations, developers and LGFVs could assume more aggressive debt positions. This would drive development activity, and rising household incomes. Here, local governments, property developers, and state banks formed a self-fulfilling credit-generation loop. Land was leveraged as collateral to secure bank credit and issue LGFV bonds, which was then re-injected into land acquisition and urban development. This process created property asset inflation ex nihilo via balance-sheet expansion. As private credit acceleration (𝚫2Credit > 0) moved exponentially faster than organic real wage growth (𝚫Y), the ratio of house prices to average disposable income exploded. Purchasing power, for housing, was sustained at the margin not by wages, but by extreme leverage with buyers taking on maximum allowable debt service ratios backed by intergenerational pooling of family savings (the “six wallets” phenomenon). Wages trailed upstream financialisation. Nominal household income grew strongly over this period (~8% to 10% annually), but it grew as a downstream consequence of this credit deployment via construction jobs, manufacturing demand for raw materials, real estate services and municipal spending funded by land sale revenues.

Because house prices were sustained by the rate of credit acceleration rather than fundamental wage affordability, the system required continuous, accelerating debt creation to maintain momentum:

Once macroprudential policies (such as the “Three Red Lines” in late 2020) capped developer leverage and mortgage expansion, credit acceleration dropped to near-zero and then turned negative. Without accelerating credit to pump valuations higher, the autonomous asset inflation loop collapsed instantly. Real estate prices began their multi-year correction back toward income and cost of production fundamentals.

Demographic caveat

A modest demographic caveat is warranted to flesh out the picture. While the wealth effect thesis fails completely at an aggregate macroeconomic level, micro-level exceptions exist among specific household cohorts. The wealth effect manifests at the margins among wealthy, multi-dwelling, asset-rich households (typically representing the top 5% to 10% of urban wealth holders). These households have unencumbered property and rental cash flows, and also tend to have higher personal credit (e.g. credit cards).

Multi-property owners derive liquid rental income from secondary and tertiary holdings. When property values and rents fall simultaneously, this group experiences a direct contraction in cash flow, reducing discretionary luxury consumption. High-net-worth households hold a disproportionate share of retail equity investments. Liquidations of financial assets during market downturns directly alter their liquid spending capacity. Lastly, because this cohort’s baseline consumption needs are fully met, their marginal expenditure is directed toward luxury goods, high-end travel, and premium services, which are sectors that show cyclical sensitivity to asset market swings. However, because this cohort accounts for a minor share of aggregate national consumption relative to the mass of wage-earning households, their behavioural shifts are swallowed by broad wage-flow mechanics at the macro level.

A comment on income growth

To round out the discussion, a comment on income growth determinants is warranted. As a first step, I hypothesise that household income growth correlates strongly with growth in fixed asset investment (FAI). I suggest that the correlation is even tighter when we exclude real estate asset investment in the FAI data. The data shows that household nominal income growth has moved in broad alignment with overall FAI growth over the past 25 years, especially during the high-growth 2000s and early 2010s. Both series decelerated together after roughly 2012–13 as China’s investment-led model matured.

Key approximate annual FAI growth rates (NBS, total FAI excluding rural households where available, household income growth and household consumption growth) is shown in the figure below.

There are some discernible periods, summarised in the table below. The correlation between FAI and income is positive and meaningful, though not as tight as the income–consumption link (which is near 0.95). FAI is a major driver of industrial activity, construction employment and corporate profits that feed into wages and household incomes.

If we exclude real estate from the total FAI estimates, we find that in the years when real-estate investment collapses (2022–25), total FAI is dragged down sharply (e.g., 2025 total FAI –3.8%, with real-estate development investment roughly –17%), but that when we exclude real estate, FAI held up much better (2025: only –0.5%). Manufacturing, infrastructure and equipment investment remained positive or only mildly negative in many of those years. We can again note that household income growth in 2022–25 tracked the non-real-estate investment path more closely than the total FAI path. Income did not fall into the deep negative territory that pure real-estate FAI would have implied.

Real-estate investment has large multiplier effects on upstream materials and construction jobs, but a growing share of household income (especially urban wage income) is now generated in manufacturing, services and non-property related infrastructure/tech. When property investment swings wildly, it adds noise to the total FAI series; stripping it out reveals a cleaner relationship with broader economic activity that supports incomes.

Now, the FAI data is notoriously patchy. For exposition purposes, I therefore substitute FAI data for electricity consumption growth. Electricity consumption is a hard, real-time physical indicator of economic activity. It is far less plagued by the statistical revisions, coverage changes and definitional issues that make official FAI data patchy. It’s a cornerstone of what became known as the Li Keqiang Index, named after the late Premier who preferred a basket of “real” measures over the vagaries of financial metrics like GDP.

The data shows that electricity growth and household income growth move together reasonably well across the full period (both high in the 2000s, both decelerating after ~2012, both recovering modestly post-COVID). Again, consumption continues to track income almost perfectly with property prices and real estate credit remaining the clear cyclical outliers, exhibiting large swings that do not feed through (directly or symmetrically) into household spending. Thus, we can say that Chinese household consumption is driven by current income flows, which themselves reflect underlying real economic activity (as captured by electricity use). Property-related wealth and credit cycles do not produce a meaningful wealth effect on spending. Chinese household consumption is fundamentally an income-flow phenomenon, and that income flow itself is still heavily influenced by the investment cycle (particularly the non-property parts of it).

Conclusions

The argument that property slumps cause consumption contractions in China via a “wealth effect” is an analytical misattribution. It assumes a financial transmission when what we have in the China case is a fiscal and industrial wage mechanism. The empirical evidence from 2000 to 2025 on household incomes, consumption and real estate value changes shows that consumption growth is tightly linked to household income growth. Further, the empirical evidence from 2010 to 2025 — covering the phase of real estate expansion (2010-2020) and adjustment / deleveraging (2021-2025) — leads to two initial observations. Firstly, changes to paper asset values do not drive aggregate consumption. Without tools to monetise home equity, paper gains and losses remain trapped on balance sheets. The marginal propensity to consume out of paper wealth is near zero. Secondly, consumption is income-constrained. Aggregate retail expenditure (C) is determined by gross disposable wage flows (Y). When property markets slump, consumption drops only to the extent that construction and municipal land sale contractions slow real wage growth across the real economy.

The empirical data shows the strong income-consumption coupling (r ≅ 0.95). Across the entire 25-year sample, the correlation coefficient between household income growth and consumption growth is near unity. Whether in the high-growth 2000s (+12% to +14%) or the moderate 2020s (+4% to +5%), consumption expenditure tracks current cash wage flows almost perfectly. It also points to a property price disconnect (r ≅ 0.12): property price growth exhibits massive cyclical swings, ranging from peaks above +10% (2004, 2010, 2016) to deep contractions below -5% (2024–2025). Across all these cycles, the consumption line shows almost zero structural sensitivity to property price accelerations or decelerations. If we want a clear and immediate refutation of the wealth effect proposition (wealth contraction → commensurate consumption fall), look no further than the data points for 2024-2025. While real estate prices experienced their most severe sustained decline in modern Chinese history (-5.3% to -4.8%), nominal consumption expenditure did not collapse into negative territory. It simply grew at 4.4% to 5.3%, matching nominal disposable income growth (5.0%). At an aggregate level, the wealth effect thesis holds little weight. Paper balance sheets fluctuate, but Chinese household expenditure continues to run on cash flows.

I submit that property price growth during the 2010s was an asset bubble underpinned by credit expansion, rather than a reflection of consumer capacity. The blowout in price-to-income ratios demonstrates that real estate growth was an autonomous credit phenomenon, disconnected from organic household purchasing power. Wages growth followed rather than led real estate value appreciation. I further suggest that household consumption did not benefit from this asset bubble by way of a “wealth effect.” Because the direct wealth effect fails empirical tests, the observed macro-level co-movement between asset markets and consumption — to the extent that there is a co-movement — must be explained by a more fundamental underlying mechanism: the income channel. That is, any beneficial impact on consumption was via the credit-to-wages income channels. As asset inflation was driven by leveraged credit rather than real income growth, households could not spend this “wealth.” Daily consumption expenditure remained strictly bounded by current cash wage flows, keeping the aggregate consumption-to-income ratio (C/Y) flat throughout the entire blowout phase. The decline in house prices from 2021 is a realignment of the price-to-income ratio with wage realities as credit acceleration subsides. Because consumption was always tied to the downstream wage flow rather than the autonomous asset price, retail expenditure simply tracks the slower pace of real income growth rather than plunging alongside property valuations.

Claims of “wealth effects” are exaggerated at best, and are more likely a categorical misattribution. Household consumption growth and income growth track tightly; the real issue is unpacking the channels through which household income growth works. In the case of real estate expansion, the channel was via credit into the sector, which flowed through various channels into household incomes. This was not a “wealth effect” operationalised by financial channels. Consumption growth remains fully tethered to income growth, with limited to negligible play for questions of shifting “moods.” Income growth tracks closer to real economic expansion, captured by data on electricity consumption. Given variable income elasticities of consumption, and the unfolding of Engel’s Law, turning attention to the distribution of income (demographically and spatially) is more meaningful than wondering about largely non-existent “wealth effects.”