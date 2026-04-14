Preface: A sustained rise in oil prices, such as one triggered by geopolitical disruption of a major supply chokepoint, acts as a fundamental shock to the economy conceived as a dissipative thermodynamic system. This essay draws from the theoretical scaffold discussed in my Thermoeconomics in a Time of Monster (available on Amazon now), employs a Sraffa-inspired framework, extended with quantity-side dynamics and profit-rate-driven technique choice, to analyse how the shock percolates through nested production coefficients. Four heuristic ideal-type economies are examined to illustrate differential pathways of absorption, substitution, obsolescence, and second-round propagation. Particular attention is given to a paradox in oil- and gas-intensive baselines: rising prices can reinforce upstream lock-in, channelling capital toward sustaining declining-EROEI hydrocarbon activities and thereby dampening the system’s adaptive capacity. The analysis highlights how oil, as a high-exergy basic commodity, forces Darwinian selection across supply chains, accelerating energy transitions where technically and thermodynamically feasible while inducing structural contraction or entrenchment elsewhere. The aim is purely conceptual: to provide a coherent lens for discussing the longer-run implications of such shocks without reliance on short-run elasticity estimates alone. But, in the current context of intensified constraints in the flow of oil from the Persian Gulf, the analytical frame can be readily applied to many national economies.

Introduction

Oil functions as a basic commodity in the Sraffian sense - it enters directly or indirectly into the production of every other commodity. A sharp, sustained increase in its effective cost (via physical scarcity or scarcity rent) therefore propagates through the entire price system and, via demand destruction, through the quantity system. Within a thermoeconomics frame, the economy is understood as an open dissipative structure that maintains order by continuously dissipating high-quality energy (exergy). Oil’s unique combination of high energy density, portability, and historically favourable energy-return-on-energy-invested (EROEI) has allowed complex, energy-intensive supply chains to proliferate. When this flow is disrupted, the system must either reconfigure its technical coefficients, shed low-viability activities, or contract. The following sections formalise this process and explore its differential expression across four heuristic ideal-type economies, with special emphasis on how financial feedbacks can paradoxically entrench legacy structures.

Theoretical Framework

The thermoeconomic approach views production as a transformation of energy and matter governed by the laws of thermodynamics. Economic activity is not merely a circular flow of value but a set of irreversible processes that degrade exergy while generating useful work and structure. Oil, as a concentrated, high-power-density exergy carrier, occupies a privileged position: it enables activities that electricity or other carriers cannot easily replicate at the same scale and cost without substantial capital embodiment.

As discussed in more detail in my Thermoeconomics in a Time of Monsters (Part 1), Piero Sraffa’s Production of Commodities by Means of Commodities supplies the base structural scaffolding. The price system is given by

p = (1 + r)pA + wl,

where (p) is the price vector, (r) the uniform rate of profit, (A) the matrix of production coefficients, (w) the wage (numeraire), and (l) the direct labour vector. An oil shock enters as an exogenous increase in the primary/value-added component of the oil sector (or an effective inflation of the oil row of (A).

The quantity side is simultaneously determined via the Leontief inverse:

x = (I - A)-1d

where x is gross output and d final demand. Demand destruction appears as threshold reductions in (d j ): at certain price levels, specific activities become thermodynamically and economically unviable (marginal exergy benefit falls below exergy cost), causing abrupt rather than smooth contraction.

Crucially, producers respond to the new relative prices and compressed profit rate by selecting cost-minimising techniques. At each sector (j), the column (a j ) is replaced by an alternative (a j *) if

p . a j * + wl j < p . a j + wl j .

This endogenous change in (A) triggers second- and higher-order propagations through both price and quantity systems. The “absorb–swap–kill” taxonomy emerges naturally: margins absorb part of the shock; viable swaps (e.g., electrification) rewrite coefficients; non-viable activities are killed, reducing d and x.

Financial feedbacks introduce a further layer: elevated exchange values (spot prices, export arbitrage, valuations) can redirect capital toward sustaining upstream hydrocarbon activities, even as biophysical use values (net exergy surplus) erode due to declining EROEI. This can delay or dampen technique switching, reinforcing high oil/gas coefficients in A.

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The Model and Heuristic Ideal Types

The analysis uses a stylised four-sector closed system (Oil/Gas, Electricity, Transport, Industry) whose baseline A matrices differ markedly across four ideal-type economies. The shock is a large exogenous rise in oil’s primary cost, calibrated to mimic sustained major-supply disruption. Adaptation occurs via partial or full technique switches (primarily electrification of transport and distributed power) once relative prices cross profitability thresholds. Demand destruction is modelled as kinked reductions in final demand once sectoral prices exceed viability thresholds derived from thermodynamic and economic minima.

Type 1 – Oil-intensive with limited electrification: High baseline oil/gas coefficients, especially in transport and industry; legacy infrastructure and upstream extraction lock in liquid- and gaseous-fuel dependence. Type 2 – Highly electrified: Low oil/gas coefficients already achieved through widespread electrification of transport and industry; electricity / renewables form a larger share of the matrix. Type 3 – Low-energy-intensity greenfield: Minimal overall energy coefficients; modern, low-exergy-intensity techniques adopted from the outset. Type 4 – Oil-dependent distributed generation: Heavy reliance on diesel generators for electricity (high oil coefficient in the Electricity sector itself); transport also oil-intensive. However, generation is modular and geographically dispersed, lowering the capital barrier to microgrid substitution (solar + storage).

Cascading Effects Across Ideal Types

Short-term (price percolation and first-round demand destruction)

In all types the oil price surge raises downstream costs in proportion to direct and indirect coefficients. Type 1 experiences the largest absolute and relative price increases in Transport and Industry, pushing marginal activities across viability thresholds and triggering 15–30% contractions in final demand for those sectors. Type 4 sees pronounced effects in Electricity (diesel gensets) and Transport, but the distributed nature limits immediate systemic collapse. Types 2 and 3 exhibit far smaller downstream price movements and correspondingly modest demand destruction.

Medium-term (technique choice and second-round propagation, including financial feedbacks and upstream lock-in)

Rising p oil/gas / p elec and compressed r would normally induce technique switches where alternatives exist. However, a key paradox arises, particularly in Type 1 baselines: elevated exchange values from the shock (higher spot prices, LNG export arbitrage opportunities, and associated financial windfalls) can channel capital and policy attention back into upstream hydrocarbon activities. This reinforces or even temporarily expands oil/gas coefficients in A, delaying the profit-rate threshold for switching to electric or other low-exergy-intensity techniques.

In Type 1 economies, this upstream lock-in plays out as follows. High prices generate surplus margins and fictitious capital (credit expansion tied to valuations and export revenues), lowering the immediate hurdle for sustaining or modestly expanding extraction, liquefaction and midstream infrastructure - even in maturing plays with declining EROEI. Capital is preferentially allocated to drilling, LNG terminals and related services rather than to costly electrification retrofits or grid upgrades. Downstream sectors still face viability thresholds and demand destruction (e.g., marginal freight routes or energy-intensive manufacturing become unviable), yet the reinforced upstream matrix partially offsets quantity contraction in x by maintaining intermediate demand for oil/gas services. The net result is maladaptive absorption: short-term stabilisation of certain gross flows at the expense of accumulating system-wide entropy (higher energy intensity required for the same net output). Second-round propagations are thus muted or perverse - new interdependencies within the fossil matrix (e.g., gas-fired backup or LNG infrastructure) crowd out resources for viable swaps, prolonging overall demand destruction and raising the eventual cost of reconfiguration. The divergence between exchange values (monetary signals) and use values (net exergy available for reproduction) becomes pronounced, subsidising a depletion treadmill rather than enabling negentropic reconfiguration. I explore this divergence in the case of the US LNG sector in a separate essay.

Type 2, already near the electric frontier, is far less susceptible to this lock-in dynamic; upstream hydrocarbon nodes are small, so price signals primarily reinforce existing electricity-sector expansion without major disruption. Technique switching remains incremental and positive for system stability.

Type 3, with negligible baseline dependence on hydrocarbons, largely sidesteps upstream feedbacks. Any minor cost increases pass through without triggering significant capital reallocation toward legacy activities, preserving resources for non-energy expansion.

Type 4 benefits from modularity despite initial oil dependence. High prices accelerate the economic case for microgrid substitution (distributed solar + battery storage), as the distributed nature of diesel systems imposes lower retrofit barriers than centralised or large-scale hydrocarbon infrastructure. The Electricity column can be rewritten relatively rapidly, converting the shock into an acceleration of decentralised renewable deployment. Second-round effects here tend to be mildly expansionary: lower long-run energy costs support broader activity rather than entrenching contraction.

Longer-term divergence

The four types diverge structurally. Types 1 and (to a lesser extent) 4 undergo the most visible “creative destruction,” but in Type 1 the process is retarded by upstream lock-in: obsolescence of some downstream activities occurs, yet legacy coefficients persist longer, compressing feasible r and widening the competitiveness gap. Types 2 and 3, already closer to the post-shock optimum, experience less turbulence and gain relative advantage. Leapfrogging is most pronounced in Type 3 (greenfield) and Type 4 (modular distributed), where the absence or modularity of sunk-cost infrastructure allows immediate selection of thermodynamically superior techniques. Overall, the shock can widen global divergence between legacy oil-intensive structures (vulnerable to lock-in) and those able to reconfigure rapidly.

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Discussion and Implications

Within the thermoeconomic frame, the oil shock is not merely a price event but a test of the economy’s exergy metabolism. Activities whose marginal EROEI falls below the system’s reproduction threshold are shed; surviving processes must operate at higher overall efficiency. Electrification emerges as the dominant viable swap because it substitutes a versatile, high-exergy carrier (electricity) for a portable but increasingly expensive one (oil), albeit at the cost of new infrastructure that itself embodies past energy.

The heuristic ideal types, particularly the detailed dynamics in Type 1, demonstrate that baseline technical structure and financial feedbacks determine both the severity of demand destruction and the speed of adaptation. Where electrification infrastructure is already embedded or can be added modularly (Types 2, 3, 4), the shock catalyses transition rather than paralysis. Where legacy coefficients are deeply entrenched and reinforced by upstream windfalls (Type 1), short-term contraction may be accompanied by delayed adaptation, prolonging dissipative losses. Second- and higher-order propagations - new inter-industry linkages, shifts in profit-rate viability, changes in final-demand composition and capital misallocation - amplify these differences, producing path-dependent structural divergence.

From a policy and investment perspective, the framework underscores the value of maintaining optionality in technique choice and mitigating lock-in mechanisms (e.g., through targeted incentives for swaps that realign exchange and use values). Economies that preserve flexibility in their production matrices (modular generation, scalable storage and adaptable transport) are thermodynamically and economically more resilient to basic-commodity shocks. The analysis also highlights why sustained high oil and gas prices may not deliver uniform acceleration of transition - they can subsidise entropy in vulnerable baselines while rewarding reconfiguration elsewhere.

By integrating Sraffa’s structural price–quantity system with a thermoeconomics understanding of the economy as a dissipative structure, and by explicitly accounting for financial feedbacks that can entrench upstream lock-in, this essay offers a rigorous yet accessible lens for tracing the full cascade of an oil shock. The four heuristic ideal types illustrate that the same exogenous disturbance produces markedly different outcomes depending on initial technical coefficients, the feasibility of profit-rate-guided substitution, and the interaction between price signals and capital allocation. The ultimate implication is unmistakable: in a world of recurrent basic-commodity stress, structural preparedness - measured by the flexibility of nested supply chains, the exergy efficiency of available techniques, and the alignment of exchange and use values - determines not only short-term resilience but long-term competitive position. This conceptual scaffold equips analysts and decision-makers to discuss the possible implications of major energy shocks in terms that respect both economic interdependence and thermodynamic reality.